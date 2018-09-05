5 Best Protein Shakes for Women (2018)

Protein exists in every cell in our bodies. Nails and hair are mostly made of it, and the body uses it to build and repair tissues. We also use protein to create hormones, enzymes, and other necessary body chemicals. It’s a building block for our bones, muscles, cartilage, blood, and skin.

Protein, along with fat and carbohydrates, is a macronutrient. That means your body needs a lot of it. Unlike fat and carbs, however, the body doesn’t store protein. We need to replenish it ourselves.

So, how much do we need? Everyone is different, and it depends on age, weight, and gender. Use this trusted calculator for healthcare professionals to determine your ideal protein intake. (It also tells you a lot of other recommended intakes, too!) As an example, a 50-year-old, 140-pound woman who doesn’t exercise should eat around 53 grams of protein a day. If you exercise a lot, things change. (And if you’re not exercising, drinking a protein powder isn’t going to bulk up your muscles.)

What qualities make up the best protein shakes for women? I’d say taste, quality of ingredients, and women-friendly touches that are great for fueling our bodies with the best nutrients.

Protein shakes don’t have to be just protein powder and water. Try mixing the powder with any type of milk — cow’s milk, almond milk, cashew milk, coconut milk, soy milk — go crazy. Add a banana. Add some peanut butter or PB2 (buy this if you don’t have it – game changer). Blend it with some ice. Add some ingredients to make healthy pancakes.

But hey, we’re all busy. Sometimes all you have time for is a shaker bottle to-go.

What are the best protein shakes for women?

1. Plant Fueled Protein Powder in You’re Mocha Me Cocoa or VA-VA-Voom Vanilla by TRUWOMEN – $33.21

Pros: Cons: Zero added sugars

Mixes well — no grit, no aftertaste

I didn’t even realize this had stevia until I read the label more carefully. I hate a stevia aftertaste, so it really isn’t noticeable. +1 for sure.

Male-friendly, too (but it’s okay if you don’t tell him) Plant-based protein powder is very good for you but doesn’t make the tastiest protein shake

I’ll be the first to admit that I generally don’t like plant-based protein powder. It still doesn’t taste as good as whey protein, but this one isn’t so bad. Actually, it’s kind of good, especially after a few days of adjusting from whey. When your (90 CALORIE) plant-based protein powder becomes your dessert, it’s a damn good day.

I tried both the You’re Mocha Me Cocoa and Va-Va-Voom Vanilla. I’m a chocolate lover — anything to help convince me I’m drinking a chocolate ice cream shake — so my favorite was the chocolate flavor. (My friend liked the Vanilla better, so take my opinion with a grain of salt.) I enjoyed it more with milk rather than water as instructed. Each serving is 15 grams of protein and with milk, it bumps the protein count up to 20+ grams.

At 1.2 lbs and 20 servings, this is a pretty great value for the quality NON-GMO, Vegan, Gluten Free, Kosher, Soy Free, Dairy Free ingredients.

2. Delight Protein Powder: Healthy Nutritional Shake for Women with Whey Protein, Fruits, Vegetables and Digestive Enzymes, 2 lbs by FitMiss – $23.35+ (Coupon available)

Pros: Cons: Great for weight loss: low fat, low carb, low calorie, high protein for lean muscle growth

Blend of six different proteins

Makes you feel less hungry with Solathin

Cool flavors like Vanilla Chai and Cappuccino They recommend using an actual blender, not protein shakers. Great for you smoothie enthusiasts.

This protein powder is specifically designed for women’s weight loss. It’s low calorie, low fat, low carb, and high protein. Combine that with some exercise and you’ll be seeing insane lean muscle growth. Whip up a smoothie with a scoop or two of this protein powder for a meal replacement that will keep you full until lunchtime.

Delight Protein Powder is loaded with healthy vitamins, minerals, and enzymes that help you digest as well as feed your body lots of nutrients. A vegetable-based protein called Solathin that’s proven to control appetite is featured in the ingredients.

3. Optimal Solutions Protein & Vitamin Shake Chocolate by Nature’s Bounty – $12.74

Pros: Cons: Tastes awesome. They aren’t lying about the decadent part, especially if mixed with some type of milk

It’s very similar to Shakeology if you want a less expensive substitute/dupe

Great value for the price

Lab tested for purity before distribution Uses a proprietary blend (but still meets GMP supplement quality standards)

This is one of the best women’s protein shakes on Amazon for a reason: it’s inexpensive, it’s a trusted brand, it has all the ingredients you need, and it tastes pretty darn good (firsthand experience). The only negative here is the proprietary blend, which just lists whey and pea protein — however, all ingredients meet GMP supplement quality standards. If you’re looking for an inexpensive and healthy protein powder for women, this shake is perfect.

Nature’s Bounty’s shake contains not only 15 grams of protein per serving, but also the 100% daily value of B vitamins, probiotics, electrolytes, collagen, and enzymes to support energy production throughout your day. It also contains 5 grams of fiber. The combination of fiber and protein helps you feel more full, which can make losing weight easier as well as support good intestinal health.

Guilt-free chocolate milkshake recipe: 2 scoops of this chocolate protein powder, 1 banana, 8 oz milk, a handful of ice and a tablespoon of peanut butter/PB2 (all the peanut butter flavor, 87% less fat). Use this recipe as a morning meal replacement to lose weight.

4. Lean Body Ready-To-Drink Whey Protein Shake Meal Replacement, 40g Protein by LABRADA – $32.99 for 12 Shakes

Pros: Cons: Lactose-free, gluten-free, sugar-free: good for people with allergies

3rd party independent lab tested

Helps curb appetite; works as a meal replacement

Tastes just like flavored milk Some people find it too sweet (if you don’t like chocolate milk, you won’t like this)

Best if it’s really, really cold. Should be kept in the fridge until you drink it.

Some people think it has a horrible aftertaste and some people think it has none at all. Take it with a grain of salt.

Sometimes you just need to grab a premade protein shake from the fridge. Weighing in at a whopping 40 grams of high-quality protein per serving, this stuff tastes amazing and easily works as a meal replacement. Available in flavors like Bananas & Cream, Cafe Mocha and Chocolate so every day doesn’t have to be the same.

Help yourself build a lean, fit and healthy body while keeping up with your busy lifestyle. This shake is perfect for on-the-go, with not only 40 grams of protein but also fortified with 22 vitamins and minerals for daily essential nutrition. This is protein for women and men, so feel free to share.

Additionally, I think ready-to-drink shakes are great for people who struggle to make healthy choices in the kitchen. If you have a protein shake that’s already sitting pretty in your fridge, there’s a higher chance of you just grabbing it and drinking it. You’ll feel full after and won’t want anything else.

5. Her Whey – Ultimate Lean Whey Isolate Protein by NLA for Her – $27.28+ Vanilla Cupcake flavor

Pros: Cons: The FLAVORS! Choose from Chocolate Eclair, Peanut Butter Banana Split, or Vanilla Cupcake. No grittiness. No need to chug! (Note: Chocolate Eclair isn’t just chocolate — it has a chocolate cinnamon flavor)

2 lb tub is a great value

Added amino acids aid recovery and build muscle

Helps curb appetite with added fiber

Gluten, sugar, and creatine free Contains Sucralose

Too sweet for some

Loaded with BCAAs, glutamine, vitamins, and minerals, Her Whey is a whey isolate protein shake with 28 grams of premium protein. Enhance your metabolic rate by adding this to smoothies, pancakes, or water before or after a workout.

NLA for Her’s protein powder is specially formulated to promote lean muscle growth in women. Recover from high or low-intensity training and help your build and heal muscles quicker.

Her Whey is 180 calories, 28 grams of protein, 5 grams of BCAAs, and nearly 10 grams of glutamine in every two scoop serving. It’s also an excellent source of 24 essential vitamins and minerals. This protein shake could easily be a meal replacement.

Get maximum results by adding NLA for Her’s pre-workout and intra-workout BCAA fat burner.

