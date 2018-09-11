5 Best Protein Shakes for Women (2018)

Protein exists in every cell in our bodies. Nails and hair are mostly made of it, and the body uses it to build and repair tissues. We also use protein to create hormones, enzymes, and other necessary body chemicals. It’s a building block for our bones, muscles, cartilage, blood, and skin.

Protein, along with fat and carbohydrates, is a macronutrient. That means your body needs a lot of it. Unlike fat and carbs, however, the body doesn’t store protein. We need to replenish it ourselves.

So, how much do we need? Everyone is different, and it depends on age, weight, and gender. Use this trusted calculator for healthcare professionals to determine your ideal protein intake. (It also tells you a lot of other recommended intakes, too!) As an example, a 50-year-old, 140-pound woman who doesn’t exercise should eat around 53 grams of protein a day. If you exercise a lot, things change. (And if you’re not exercising, drinking a protein powder isn’t going to bulk up your muscles.)

What qualities make up the best protein shakes for women? I’d say taste, quality of ingredients, and women-friendly touches that are great for fueling our bodies with the best nutrients. (If you’re looking for some cheap protein powder, check my other article out.)

Protein shakes don’t have to be just protein powder and water. Try mixing the powder with any type of milk — cow’s milk, almond milk, cashew milk, coconut milk, soy milk — go crazy. Add a banana. Add some peanut butter or PB2 (buy this if you don’t have it – game changer). Blend it with some ice. Add some ingredients to make healthy pancakes.

But hey, we’re all busy. Sometimes all you have time for is a shaker bottle to-go.

What are the best protein shakes for women?