5 Best Hair Growth Products for Women: Which is Right For You? (2018)

Hair loss for women is very disheartening. Many women spend their whole lives taking care of their hair, trying new cuts and maybe even colors. Then one day, you wake up and suddenly your hair is falling out in the shower. When you brush it. You notice thinner spots on your head.

That would leave anyone disappointed and searching for a cure.

Luckily, you don’t have to suffer anymore. Science has engineered some pretty cool things when it comes to conquering hair loss. On top of that, everyday beauty treatments like Argan oil have been used since 1550 B.C as a skin moisturizer and hair conditioner. It also works swimmingly as an all-around beauty serum. Combining new science with old tradition makes some of the best hair growth products for women on the market.

I took extra, extra special care curating this list because someone very close to me is dealing with hair loss, and it’s really upsetting her. I quite literally recommend these products to my family and want to share them with you, too.

What are the best hair growth products for women?