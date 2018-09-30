5 Best Hair Growth Products for Women: Which is Right For You? (2018)

5 Best Hair Growth Products for Women: Which is Right For You? (2018)

  Updated
women's hair loss

Hair loss for women is very disheartening. Many women spend their whole lives taking care of their hair, trying new cuts and maybe even colors. Then one day, you wake up and suddenly your hair is falling out in the shower. When you brush it. You notice thinner spots on your head.

That would leave anyone disappointed and searching for a cure.

Luckily, you don’t have to suffer anymore. Science has engineered some pretty cool things when it comes to conquering hair loss. On top of that, everyday beauty treatments like Argan oil have been used since 1550 B.C as a skin moisturizer and hair conditioner. It also works swimmingly as an all-around beauty serum. Combining new science with old tradition makes some of the best hair growth products for women on the market.

I took extra, extra special care curating this list because someone very close to me is dealing with hair loss, and it’s really upsetting her. I quite literally recommend these products to my family and want to share them with you, too.

What are the best hair growth products for women?

hairfluence premium hair growth formula
HAIRFLUENCE Premium Hair Growth Formula
  • Super-beauty ingredients + keratin
  • Good for all hair types
  • Less expensive "dupe" of Viviscal
Price: $21.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Propidren DHT Blocker by HairGenics
Propidren DHT Blocker by HairGenics
  • All natural with Saw Palmetto - no drugs
  • 100% $ guarantee - nothing to lose
  • Blocks DHT, a main cause of hair loss
Price: $39.75 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for Hair Thinning and Loss, Topical Treatment for Women’s Hair Regrowth
Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam, Topical Treatment
  • Heat activated; use with blowdryer
  • 2016 ALLURE Best of Beauty Winner
  • Suited for both colored & permed hair
Price: $41.08 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
HairMax Ultima 9 LaserComb
  • 90% clinical success rate - big results
  • Target a specific spot or use everywhere
  • Patented hair parting teeth = very nice
Price: $295.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
CapillusPro mobile laser therapy cap for hair regrowth hair loss
CapillusPro Mobile Laser Therapy Cap - Hair Regrowth
  • 95% success rate
  • Can use with other hair growth products
  • It's a baseball cap, and that is awesome
Price: $2,999.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. HAIRFLUENCE Premium Hair Growth Formula by Zhou Nutrition

    hairfluence premium hair growth formula
    Price: $21.99
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Contains a blend of super-beauty ingredients that will make not only your hair beautiful, but also supports your nails & skin
    • Only takes a few weeks to start noticing results
    • Essentially a less expensive dupe of Viviscal, an expensive hair loss supplement
    • Works with all hair types
    Cons:
    • It's another pill to swallow (literally)
    • It's not small either
    • Some people reported an upset stomach. Make sure to take this with food.

    The best way to attack a problem is at its core, rather than attempting a band-aid solution. Your hair loss may be caused by one root issue: nutrient deficiencies. In today's world, unless you're very disciplined, it's hard to get all the nutrients your body needs to function optimally.

    Make your hair grow faster, fuller and more vibrantly by supplementing with Hairfluence, a hair growth formula for stronger, longer, and healthier hair. To do accomplish that, the product combines these key ingredients:

    1. BIOTIN: Elevates overall healthy hair and nail growth.
    2. BAMBOO EXTRACT: Bamboo extract organically contains a high concentration of Silica (70%), a cornerstone nutrient that nourishes integral tissues in hair, skin & nails; promotes a healthier, more youthful appearance.
    3. COLLAGEN (Hydrolyzed): Natural antioxidant providing 18 essential amino acids that generate faster, healthier cell growth in hair, skin & nails. (You can also put a scoop of this into your protein powder and enjoy the almost-immediate results)
    4. FOLATE (as folic acid):Enhances the maturation of healthy DNA, which controls healthy tissue growth and cell activity.
    5. KERATIN: A naturally-occurring protein in the body that helps protect and repair damaged hair.
    6. MSM (Methylsulfonylmethane): An organic compound found in many foods; aids the body’s own production of collagen, promoting supple skin & hair.
    7. THIAMIN(E): Nurtures lush, strong hair.
    8. VITAMIN C: An antioxidant that amplifies immune function at a cellular level to make way for healthy skin & hair.
    9. VITAMIN B12:Vital to red blood cell formation, which carries oxygen to the scalp and hair follicles.
    10. VITAMIN A: An antioxidant promoting evolution and maintenance of healthy cells.
    11. VITAMIN D3: Encourages the creation of new hair follicles and may “wake up” dormant follicles, resulting in more voluminous hair.

    You'll notice improvements in other aspects of beauty, too. Your skin will be moisturized and glowing even without makeup. Your nails will be stronger and healthier. These are some unintended yet totally awesome "side effects". More like side benefits, right?

    It's pretty well known that Biotin is a strongly supported B vitamin to promote healthy hair, skin, and nails, but what many people don't know is that some vitamins work best when they interact with specific others. In Hairfluence, Biotin is carefully combined with that synergistic blend of vitamins, minerals and amino acids specifically because they work in perfect harmony together and boost each other's effectiveness.

    You may choose to combine Hairfluence's Premium Hair Growth formula with their Growth & Shine Hair Oil for the most optimal results.

    Find more HAIRFLUENCE Premium Hair Growth Formula information and reviews here.

  2. Propidren DHT Blocker by HairGenics

    Propidren DHT Blocker by HairGenics
    Price: $39.75
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • With their 30 day guarantee, you can try this for 30 days and if it doesn't work, they'll give your money back. You've got nothing to lose by trying it!
    • DHT wants to kill the hair on your head and this blocks it. That's really neat.
    • You can share with hubby, it works just as effectively for men and women
    Cons:
    • More pills
    • You can get the same ingredients for a lesser cost if you take them all seperately
    • Some people don't experience results. YMMV

    The vitamins in Propidren support follicular growth and thickens hair naturally, curing from inside out. Two tablets a day helps to block the negative effects of DHT, a derivative of the testosterone hormone. It's basically the arch nemesis of hair follicles on your head. It wants them dead! The older we get, the higher our dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels get. (That DHT link includes the science behind it.)

    So you take two of these tablets and Propidren puts up its best defenses.

    Propidren can help you grow stronger and thicker hair, but also energizes hair growth for those with hair loss while reducing shedding. The nutrients will nourish your scalp, too.

    It takes three months for longer, fuller and significant hair growth, so be patient -- it's worth it!

    I encourage you to look at other products by Hairgenics, because they have some really cool stuff. Pair these gel tablets with their popular Pronexa Clinical Strenth Hair Growth & Regrowth Therapy Shampoo and conditioner.

    It's not just head hair loss, either! Want stronger, thicker lashes? Try cult classic beauty product Lavish Lash for eyelash growth and brow serum. 

    Want your mascara to work doubletime? Lavish Lash HD mascara for extreme volume and high definition lashes. 

    I've used both these products and they rock.

    Made in the USA.

    Find more Propidren DHT Blocker by HairGenics information and reviews here.

  3. Women’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for Hair Thinning and Loss, Topical Treatment for Women’s Hair Regrowth, 4-Month Supply

    Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for Hair Thinning and Loss, Topical Treatment for Women’s Hair Regrowth
    Price: $41.08
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Ideal for those who style their hair with heat in the morning.
    • Notice your hair thinning? Prevent hair loss entirely by starting your treatment in the early stages. Your hair will stay dense and fuller-looking.
    • By the end of your supply from this purchase today, your hair will be noticibly fuller. Don't forget to take pics to compare!
    Cons:
    • Ongoing treatment is necessary to keep your hair regrowth. Hair loss will begin again if you stop using the product.
    • You really should see a dermatologist before starting an extensive treatment like this. It's always best to get a doctor's OK. Some people with sensitive skin can't tolerate it.
    • Similar to above, a negative reaction is possible. Be sure to spot-test in a less conspicuous place one day before using it over your problem areas.

    For less than $10 a month, you can have fuller, thicker hair again. Rogaine's 5% Minoxidil is stronger than its sister product with 2% Minoxidil, which is applied twice a day with a dropper. I prefer the 5% version because you can work it into your daily routine. This easy-to-apply topical foam treatment is heat activated.

    Here's how it works:

    1. Half a capful once daily directly to scalp in the hair loss area.
    2. Massage into scalp with fingers. Wash your hands.

    Now style and blowdry as usual.

    Yep, it could be that easy and inexpensive.

    Using more product or using it more often will not improve results, so be patient and don't bother trying.

    Rogaine is clinically proven to regrow up to 25% more hair by boosting hair follicle activity and hair protein production. It contains AHA (alphahydroxy acid) to promote natural scalp exfoliation that keeps follicles open, while botanical extracts help you rock a healthy and conditioned scalp.

    Find more Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam, Topical Treatment information and reviews here.

  4. HairMax Ultima 9 LaserComb

    5 Best Hair Growth Products for Women 2018
    Price: $295.00
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Intuitive to use & helps a lot of people with confidence and self love
    • Backed by science and clinical studies
    • 2 year warranty, 5 month money-back guarantee
    Cons:
    • It doesn't grow your hair overnight - don't have unrealistic expectations
    • Doesn't work as well on African-American hair
    • Some people felt it was tiring to use for the duration of treatment

    So we've covered foams and pills. Now it's time for the fun stuff!

    One of the most modern techniques to combat hair loss is laser therapy. The LaserComb is exactly what you think it is: Brush brush brush, stimulate hair growth. To get a little more specific, glide the comb very slowly over your scalp. I'm talking ½ inch every 4 seconds. But in the end, the whole treatment only takes 11 minutes, 3 days a week. For that and $295, you can enjoy fuller, denser hair and the flexibility to target specific hair loss areas on your scalp.

    HairMax laser devices scored 7 FDA Clearances and hold 14 medical device licenses. This isn't a game... these are the pros.

    Here's how it works:

    Theraputic light energy is delivered directly to your hair follicles through 9 medical-grade lasers (no LEDs here!). Patented hair parting teeth help maximize laser light delivery to your hair follicles during treatment. Without those helpful teeth, your hair can block the laser light from reaching your scalp.

    Stimulate hair growth, reverse the thinning process, increase density and fullness, and extend your hair growth cycle. All from one little portable and rechargable device.

    Get the full Hair Max package for the best results: their Density Activator & their hair, skin and nails dietary supplement practically guarantee results (although honestly, I would take Hairfluence - the first one on this list - as the supplement instead.)

    Find more HairMax Ultima 9 LaserComb information and reviews here.

  5. CapillusPro Mobile Laser Therapy Cap for Hair Regrowth

    CapillusPro mobile laser therapy cap for hair regrowth hair loss
    Price: $2,999.00
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 95% success rate for people with hereditary hair loss
    • Lasers only, no LED lights. You're paying for quality here.
    • 6 minutes a day for treatment
    Cons:
    • For hereditary hair loss only
    • It's pricey, but worth it if you want real results
    • If you've been bald for years, it's an indication of dead hair follicles. This can't cure that. :(

    There is quite a selection of models to choose from, even from this brand alone, but this one is the best one, so that's what I'll tell you about!

    Treating hair loss could be as easy as wearing a baseball cap. With a 95% success rate, CapillusPro (former name: Capillus272 Pro) works for just about everyone. The laser therapy reverses the hair loss process in both men and women with hereditary hair loss in six minutes a day. Hereditary hair loss is the most common form, and it's identified by overall thinning hair, pattern baldness, and a receding hairline.

    And yes - it only takes six minutes. It could be done on your way home from work, while taking a walk, reading in bed - you name it. Because it's a portable baseball cap.

    I just can't get over how cool that is.

    With a whopping 272 laser diodes all over the apex of the head, you can comfortably treat your scalp while drinking your morning coffee. That's laser only, no LED lights.

    Of course, a product of this nature is FDA cleared and clinically proven to be a safe and effective treatment. The CapillusPro is doctor recommended (see the video below for one example) and can also be used in conjunction with prescription medications, topical hair loss foams (like Rogaine!), or before and after hair transplant surgery.

    Cappilus is ISO 13485 certified, manufactured in the USA for quality assurance, and provides US-based customer support.

    To get the most effective results, add on the Cap+ Clinical Hair Therapy Bundle (Includes shampoo, conditioner, activator, and revitalizer) in conjunction with any Capillus low-level light therapy device.

    For a less stealthy but less expensive laser therapy approach, try iRestore.

    Find more CapillusPro Mobile Laser Therapy Cap - Hair Regrowth information and reviews here.

