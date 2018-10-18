Best At Home Blood Pressure Monitor: Which Is Right For You?

Scroll to the bottom to learn more about your BP, and read on to find the best at home blood pressure monitor for you.

High blood pressure is the deadliest silent killer in America. 1 in 3 American adults have high blood pressure, but this cunning disease has no obvious symptoms, so you may be a victim and not even know it. Elevated blood pressure kills more people worldwide than diabetes, obesity, and smoking, but we hardly hear about it as a killer

Our Unbiased Reviews

Whether your doctor has asked you to keep an eye on your blood pressure or you're being cautious on your own accord, you may find yourself wondering which home blood pressure monitor is best for your needs. (That being said, if you're looking to buy a blood pressure monitor, you should probably visit your doctor. He or she will ultimately be able to give you the best recommendation.)

Blood pressure varies all day, every day, so getting your blood pressure taken at the doctor's office isn't always the best indicator of your average BP. A bunch of variables can alter your reading, including exercise, diet, medications, sleep, posture, and emotions -- so your BP reading may be especially off if you're nervous at the doctor's office. Before you take a reading, avoid eating, drinking alcohol or caffeine, exercising, bathing, or smoking for 30 minutes. Measure in a quiet, calm place at generally the same times each day. You should be sitting with your feet on the floor and the cuff should be level with your heart.

It's best to take two or three readings within a few minutes and work out the average to find your blood pressure. Wrist and arm monitors are the most popular home blood pressure monitors out there, but some have different options than others.

