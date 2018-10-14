11 Best Canes: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

By now, you all know that I often talk about my beautiful 87 year old mom in my posts, particularly as it relates to the health, well being and independence for seniors. In the past few years, she’s taken to using a cane, and occasionally even a walker, to assist with her mobility and stability. These mobility aids have provided her security and safety and given her more confidence to continue her active and busy life, so her insight on this topic was particularly important.

As I began to research and write this post, I was honestly amazed by the myriad of options for canes and walking sticks. What once was a standard wooden, curved handle cane has morphed into lightweight, but incredibly sturdy aluminum tool. Many of today’s canes fold into a nifty small size for simple carrying in a purse or messenger bag.

Some have LEDs to light your way in the dark and can make unlocking your car a lot simpler. They can even expand, with portable seats that allow users to take a brief rest in long lines or at outdoor events. These make dealing with the day’s activities simpler, and they’re simply a lifesaver when it comes to managing airports, with their often substantial lines and delays.

More surprisingly, you can get these canes and walking sticks at incredibly affordable prices. The best cane can be an indispensable ally for elderly men and older women, as well as post-surgical patients of every age who need a stability boost during recovery.

If you’re looking for some added peace of mind, get one of these canes as a gift for your aging parents. If you’re shopping for yourself, it’s pretty easy to select the best cane or walking stick that meets your specific needs. And because almost all of them are adjustable for both height and weight tolerances, you can be sure you’ll get a customized fit. Here are my selections for the 11 Best Canes 2018.