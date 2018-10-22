10 Best Body Fat Scales: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

In contrast to most body fat scales on the market, which use AA or AAA batteries, the QardioBase 2 Wireless Smart Scale features a rechargeable battery that can last up to a year despite frequent use. A micro USB cable is included for recharging. When you step on the scale you’ll be able to see your weight, fat percentage, muscle mass and bone and water composition. This scale is also safe for pregnant women, and even has a pregnancy mode for tracking weekly progress. As an added bonus, users with a pace maker can safely use the scale in weight only mode. Other features include a tempered glass housing, LED display and the ability to recognize multiple users. A distinctive smart feedback mode displays information is smileys rather than numbers.