5 Best Cyber Monday Toothbrush Deals on Amazon

When looking for the best toothbrush, it’s tricky because there is no best toothbrush for everyone–only the best toothbrush for you. If you’re not sure what is going to work best for you, see below on how to choose an electric toothbrush. Let’s get to the best Cyber Monday toothbrush deals.
Last Updated: 2:03 P.M. Eastern Standard Time.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $94.94 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.94 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.94 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
$180 Off Oral-B Genius Pro 8000Price: $94.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High tech facial recognition camera tracks your brushing
- Pressure sensor
- Six modes
- Trusted Oral-B oscillation
- Can fit a variety of brush heads
- Battery lasts about two weeks
- Includes charging case with USB
- Not everyone wants their phone to watch them brush
- Too many bells and whistles for some
- Pricer than others when not on sale
The Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 is about as high tech as a toothbrush can get and at 65 percent off for Cyber Monday, you can get in on this technology without breaking the bank. According to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the lowest price the Genius Pro 8000 has ever been on sale for.
It has all of the oscillating power you expect from an Oral-B brush but that's where the expected stops. The Genius Pro 8000 has Bluetooth connectivity and pairs with an app on your cell phone to track your brushing habits. It comes with a mirror mount for your phone and the app uses facial recognition to track your brushing and will indicate if you've spent too much time on one side. The brush can tell if you've brushed all your teeth. What a time to be alive, right?
There's a colored light ring at the top of the handle that lights up red to signal that you're brushing too hard which can be harmful to your enamel. Six modes and a simple button interface make it easy to adjust the price to your preferences.
Find more $180 Off Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 information and reviews here.
-
$100 Off Philips Sonicare DiamondPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek design
- Unique charging glass
- Timer and quad-pacer
- Five brushing modes
- Travel case
- Travel case isn't a charger
- Brush head replacments pricier than some
- No pressure sensor
Cyber Monday toothbrush deals have this chic brush by Sonicare at half price. The Sonicare White Diamond has never been at a lower price than this and, in fact, had never gone on sale lower than $190 before this past week.
The Sonicare Diamond has a unique profile that has a nicer look on your vanity than most other electric brushes. You set the brush down in the glass and it charges by being close to the charging base of the glass without touching it. With a full charge and average use, this one will last you over two weeks before needing to be plugged in again. You can keep the charging glass plugged in all the time, but over-charging the brush will wear down the longevity of the battery over time.
It has the same reliable sonic power you expect from Philips and vibrates at 31,000 brushstrokes a minute. That comes out to 516 strokes every single second. The Philips Sonicare Diamond has an automatic timer for two minutes and a quad-pacer, but doesn’t have a pressure sensor alarm.
Find more $100 Off Philips Sonicare Diamond information and reviews here.
-
50% Off Oral-B Black Pro 1000Price: $34.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Compatible with many brush head types
- Timer and quad-pacer
- Pressure sensor
- Only one mode
- No travel case
- Shorter battery life
For those on a budget this Cyber Monday, this oscillating brush won't break the bank but will break up plaque. It has an automatic two-minute timer and quad-pacer as well as a pressure sensor that will pause the oscillations of the brush if you are pressing down too hard.
There's only one mode so while you can't adjust the speed, it does make the brush a much simpler, no-nonsense option.
Find more 50% Off Oral-B Black Pro 1000 information and reviews here.
-
50% Off Philips Sonicare 3 SeriesPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Timer and quad-pacer
- Three adjustable modes
- Includes travel case
- Affordable
- No pressure sensor
- Only three modes
- Won't last as long as more expensive versions
For a cheaper sonic option, try the Series 3 by Philips Sonicare. This brush is half off for Cyber Monday and saves you $45 by picking it up today. It has three modes to adjust the vibrations to your preferences as well as a two-minute timer and quad-pacer. The brush comes with a hard travel case and will work with any style of Sonicare replacement heads.
It doesn't have a pressure sensor and isn't built as sturdily as Sonicare's higher priced models. This makes for a nice intro into sonic toothbrushes, especially at the price.
Find more 50% Off Philips Sonicare 3 Series information and reviews here.
-
$110 Off Oral-B Pro 6000 SmartSeriesPrice: $89.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bluetooth connectivity communicates with app
- Real time feedback on where you need to be brushing
- Timer and quad-pacer
- Pressure sensor with customizable color
- Includes travel case
- Five adjustable modes
- Charge base is large
- Not as attractive as others
- Battery not as long-lasting as others
If you like the idea of your toothbrush syncing with your phone but want to skip the whole camera watching your brush thing, check out the oscillating Oral-B Pro 6000 SmartSeries. As part of Cyber Monday toothbrush deals, you can save $110 when you pick this one up today.
It has Bluetooth connectivity and when you use the app your brush can give feedback about your habits in real time. The brush also has an automatic two-minute timer, quad-pacer, light up pressure sensor, a travel case, and five cleaning modes.
Find more $110 Off Oral-B Pro 6000 SmartSeries information and reviews here.
See More Cyber Monday Toothbrush Deals Here.
See Also:
Sources: CamelCamelCamel price tracker (Oral-B Genius Pro 8000)
CamelCamelCamel price tracker (Philips Sonicare Diamond)
How to choose an electric toothbrush.
Oscillating or Sonic?
This is definitely a personal preference because they have completely different feels to them.
If you have a sensitive mouth, stick with oscillating brushes because the movements are larger so they create less intense energy in your mouth.
If you can handle some buzzing, I do recommend going with a sonic brush because of how clean feeling it leaves your teeth. I was a devoted oscillating user for years but after getting my first sonic brush, I don't think I'd go back. It can feel weird and a little strong at first but after a couple of days you get surprisingly used to it.
How distracted do you get?
Are you the type that wanders around while brushing or looks at your phone? Then you'll want a brush that babysits you a little with a quad-pacer.
Optimum brushing lasts for two minutes and is equally divided between the four quadrants of your mouth. I don't know about you, but I can't keep track of that kind of thing--which is why I have a brush that does it for me. Many quality brushes will have a signal marking when to move on to the next quadrant so you don't have to stare at a clock.
Are you heavy-handed?
Do you know if you're brushing too hard? Most people don't. Brushing too hard can damage your tooth enamel and lead to more problems later. Some electric brushes include pressure sensors which alert you when you're pressing down too hard.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
1 Comment
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
done