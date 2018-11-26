5 Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals on Amazon

Our Review

This is the lowest price Amazon has ever listed for this FitBit Alta HR. The last time it was available for under $100 was back in November of 2017 so you'll want to pick this up now before you have to wait for next year's Cyber Monday fitness deals.

Today the FitBit Alta HR is up to 47 percent off, depending on color choice. This super slim fitness tracker delivers continuous heart rate monitoring, tracks your sleep and REM cycles, and records your steps, distance, and calories burned.

With up to a seven-day battery life and minimal profile, it's comfortable and easy to use. FitBit Alta HR syncs with Apple, Android, and Windows devices and can accept calls, messages, and calendar alerts to keep you on time and in the know.