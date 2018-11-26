5 Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals on Amazon

Having the right tools goes a long way toward meeting our fitness goals so get a jump on 2019 by picking up the gear you’ll need with these 2018 Cyber Monday fitness deals.
Last Updated: 8:57 A.M. Eastern Standard Time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Up to $70 Off FitBit Alta HR – LOWEST EVER
Our Review
This is the lowest price Amazon has ever listed for this FitBit Alta HR. The last time it was available for under $100 was back in November of 2017 so you'll want to pick this up now before you have to wait for next year's Cyber Monday fitness deals.
Today the FitBit Alta HR is up to 47 percent off, depending on color choice. This super slim fitness tracker delivers continuous heart rate monitoring, tracks your sleep and REM cycles, and records your steps, distance, and calories burned.
With up to a seven-day battery life and minimal profile, it's comfortable and easy to use. FitBit Alta HR syncs with Apple, Android, and Windows devices and can accept calls, messages, and calendar alerts to keep you on time and in the know.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
$650 Off Schwinn 470 Elliptical
Our Review
The Schwinn 470 Elliptical is 50 percent off this Cyber Monday. The last time its price dropped under $699 was during last years Black Friday and Cyber Monday event.
With 29 programs, 25 resistance levels the 470 offers a wide range of adjustability. The LCD screen makes it easy to follow your progress and it can track your heart rate through contact and telemetry.
You can stay connected, or distracted, with the built-in media shelf with USB charging station, MP3 input with speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, and the ability to sync with the RunSocial app so you can run with folks around the globe in real time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Up to 31% Off Gaiam Extra Thick Fitness Mats
Our Review
According to CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this Perennial print Gaiam Premium Extra Thick Fitness Mat has never been offered below $27 before this Cyber Monday and their price has held steady over the past year so don't expect a price cut deeper than this until next November.
The mats are durable but free of six of the most common, less-ecofriendly ingredients you'll normally find in yoga mats. They have a good thickness for any floor exercise and a slightly textured, non-slip surface.
They come in 34 different prints and the discounts vary depending on the image and color.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
51% Off Perfect Fitness Ab Carver
Our Review
Down from 34.99 for Cyber Monday, this is the first time the Ab Carver has been price below $20 in over a year. The Ab Carver is built to help you maximize the results for your core exercises. The handles are ergonomic and angled to help keep the focus on your core.
The Ab Carver has an internal spring that adds resistance so you're not wasting an opportunity to work muscle groups as you roll out. This spring also lends you some assistance to get your roll back going and reduce strain. The design allows you more control over the "steering" so you can roll out at an angle to target your obliques.
It's simple to use and easy to store--and over half off so grab it now.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Up to 55% Off Sunny Health & Fitness Machines
Our Review
For Cyber Monday, select Sunny Health & Fitness machines are up to $350 off with steel half off and over sales. If you're looking to expand your home gym for the new year, save some cash by picking your machines up now.
Their Rowing Machine is 55 percent off and has an LCD monitor, easy to move and store wheels, and eight resistance levels. The Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Treadmill is 50 percent off, saving you $350. You can buy a lower quality treadmill with what you're saving in this sale. It has 13 incline levels, pulse monitor in the handles, easy storage folding design and wheels, built-in speaker system, and Bluetooth connectivity.