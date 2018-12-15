15 Best Healthy Gifts This Christmas (2018)

Our Review

If he travels a lot, this one's a must. TRX lets the user perform full body workouts on-the-go. Actually, the very first model was created by a Navy SEAL using only a jiu-jitsu belt and parachute webbing.

It's gotten a little more refined since then, but you still only need a doorway and 20 minutes! This is the most durable and highest quality version available for those beasts that really need to kill it in the gym.

It's the perfect solution for a home gym without a lot of space or money invested. It's just bodyweight and gravity, baby, and it's been proven to accelerate results. Includes 3 anchors, 8 Video Workouts and an 8-Week Workout Program.