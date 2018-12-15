15 Best Healthy Gifts This Christmas (2018)

Do you know someone who’s gung-ho about getting in shape for the new year? Consider giving a gift that will make their new lifestyle easier and more enjoyable. Maybe you know someone who’s already really into fitness? There are lots of great gifts for gym lovers! Here are some of the best healthy gifts for Christmas this year. Get excited about being healthy!
TRX PRO Suspension Trainer System: Highest Quality Design & Durability
Our Review
If he travels a lot, this one's a must. TRX lets the user perform full body workouts on-the-go. Actually, the very first model was created by a Navy SEAL using only a jiu-jitsu belt and parachute webbing.
It's gotten a little more refined since then, but you still only need a doorway and 20 minutes! This is the most durable and highest quality version available for those beasts that really need to kill it in the gym.
It's the perfect solution for a home gym without a lot of space or money invested. It's just bodyweight and gravity, baby, and it's been proven to accelerate results. Includes 3 anchors, 8 Video Workouts and an 8-Week Workout Program.
Ethan’s Apple Cider Vinegar Shots, Mixed Case
Our Review
So we already know that apple cider vinegar has a gigantic spectrum of benefits, including weight loss. (Click here for my favorite weight loss supplements & read more ACV benefits here!)
But it's vinegar, and vinegar shots are probably worse than alcohol.
That's why Ethan's exists: this small company made Apple Cider Vinegar way more palatable for everyday health, with simple, organic ingredients and enough good stuff in each dose to be therapeutic.
I have actually tried these before. My personal favorite is Tart Cherry. I'm not a fan of ginger altogether, but their ginger pineapple flavor is a fan favorite. Make sure the little glass bottles are cold... they taste even better that way.
VINTAGE BLAST Pre Workout : Two-Stage Energy Supplement by Old School Labs
Our Review
From the makers of one of the best fat burners out there (#3 on this list of weight loss supplements!), let me introduce you to the equally awesome VINTAGE BLAST Pre Workout! Their claim-to-fame is being the world’s first natural pre workout energy powder that acts in two stages to release exceptional results over time. The steady delivery rate works against dependency and helps you power through hard workouts and events. That’s what makes this pre workout our choice for best-in-class.
After a while, most pre workout supplements stop feeling the same as that first initial rush. It’s just like how you start needing more coffee the more you drink. Your body eventually adapts and soon you’ll barely feel the effects, if at all. This extended-release formula, however, maintains a stable and reliable performance-enhancing boost every time.
Eufy BodySense Smart Scale with Bluetooth
Our Review
Whoever receives this scale can track their health to learn holistic insight that’ll bring out the best self. Instantly find out 12 perceptive measurements about your body’s health, including body fat percentage, weight, BMI, bone mass, and muscle mass. Four highly sensitive sensors guarantee correct measurements.
The EufyLife app records the insightful data automatically so you can track health trends and progress over time. Syncs with Google Fit, Apple Health, and Fitbit. Don’t have your phone on you? It saves your health info every time you step on the scale, so no worries. Sync it when you have some free time.
AI Integrated: Best Sleep Monitors for Couples by Beautyrest
Our Review
This powered-by-AI sleep tracker fits snugly under your mattress, box spring or whatever you sleep on. Highly accurate sensors examine, supervise and record respiration, heartbeat and body movement. The smart AI will continuously learn your sleep patterns and then render appropriate and up-to-date information for effective sleep coaching.
The intuitive app can also detect your optimal wake time based on your sleep cycle. Waking up within during a light stage of sleep has proven to make people feel more energetic and alert when they open their eyes.
What really makes this one of the best sleep monitors is its ability to record information for two different people in the same bed. No more fighting about who gets to monitor their sleep tonight!
Makes a great gift for a spouse. See how you slipped a gift for yourself in there too?
Bamboo GTX Series Electric Skateboard (26 MPH Top Speed / 31 Mile Range)
Our Review
Okay guys. Real talk.
THIS IS THE COOLEST EFFING THING THAT EXISTS NO JOKE.
I have tried one of these before so I can speak firsthand:
Despite being electric, this is still an amazing workout. Do not underestimate the effort it takes to stay balanced at top speeds -- or even half of top speeds. My top comfortable speed is about 14 mph, but my boyfriend now uses this as his only mode of transportation at 25mph. (RIP Mazda lease)
It hasn't met a hill it can't handle, and I live in a hilly part of the US. There is a digital screen on the remote that is used to control your speed, and there's even an option to slow down and stop, although this takes some getting used to!
You can get a whopping 31+ miles per charge with this thing. Ride for hours without recharging, and ride on pretty much any terrain. Grassy knoll? Dirt? Mud? No problem. Also, I am seriously impressed with the battery life.
I highly recommend owning one of these. It makes THE BEST gift.
LadyBoss Lean – Premium Protein Powder & Meal Replacement Shakes for Women – Creamy Vanilla Cake
Our Review
As a health writer, I have sampled some pretty nasty protein powder. I'm not even going to lie about it; there are some protein powders that I've tried that I can't even include in my articles. The taste is so bad it's down the drain before I could really give it a chance.
But this one. Guys, this one is different.
This company claims to be the best meal replacement protein shake you've ever had or your money back!
This is protein powder is engineered for women, and trust us, she will love LadyBoss Lean.
DNAFit: Personalized Exercise + Nutrition Plans
Our Review
This DNA test goes a little more in-depth than other DNA test kits when it comes to what exactly is right for your body when it comes to health, exercise, and nutrition.
This award-winning DNA test gives you personalized insight into the right exercises and nutrition choices for your body. Isn’t that cool? Do the test one time and you’ll know for the rest of your life what’s best for you. You’ll learn how your body responds to endurance or power training, your resilience to sports injuries and way more.
Ever been curious about your genetic response to carbs, lactose, saturated fats, alcohol and caffeine? This will tell you. It will also let you know if your genes indicate that you have a need for omega-3 fats, vitamin B, vitamin D and antioxidants in your diet.
Here’s what you’ll get:
1. Fitness – personal exercise & fitness response
2. Nutrition – personal diet & nutrition response
3. Muscle Builder Plan – genetically-guided training
4. Fat Burner Plan
5. Meal Planner – genetically-guided nutrition
6. Your infographic – genetic summary
7. Startline Elite Athletic Benchmark Analysis Database – Comparison to other elite athletes’ genetic profiles (this one costs $10 extra though).
One of the best gifts for gym lovers or those new to working out!
Premier Protein 30g High Protein Shake – Mixed Pack
Our Review
No joke, this is one of the best protein shakes that exists on the market. I've been drinking these for years and it's always my go-to for on-the-go protein. It tastes like rich chocolate milk.
Battle Balm: Demon Strength Pain Relief
Our Review
I broke my wrist a few years back and it still hurts a lot of the time. I have tried it, and this battle balm works. Immediately after application, your sore muscle, sciatica or arthritis pain is significantly reduced. Over time, with religious application, everyday pain subsides. 20 powerful ingredients work together to make a kickass salve that will soothe sore muscles after an especially strenuous workout.
Bonus: nice for psoriasis, eczema, and bug bites.
Tillamook Country Smoker Zero Sugar Black Pepper Beef Jerky
Our Review
The perfect stocking stuffer or add-on for your keto friend! Available in Black Pepper and Original, but I recommend the Black Pepper. Tastes amazing.
Bonus: Olli Salamini Sampler 4 Pack makes a great keto gift!
HappyLight Touch: 10,000 Lux LED Bright White Light Therapy Tablet, One-Touch by Verilux
Our Review
Sleek, modern and portable for your busy life. The Verilux HappyLight Touch is a welcome addition to any office or home. LED, UV-Free and full spectrum light delivers the recommended 10,000 lux -- light level -- intensity for effective light therapy. Non-invasive and drug-free, this is a perfect tablet-like device to carry around to conquer sunlight deprivation.
WHAT SETS IT APART: Touch options. There is a one-touch timer that allows the user four options to provide 15-60 minute session intervals, which keeps it energy-conscious for portability. HappyLight Touch also has three one-touch adjustable brightness settings to maximize user comfort!
Ample – Meal Replacement Shake in a Bottle, 6 Pack, 400 or 600 Calories
Our Review
36 grams of grass-fed whey and collagen with organic pea protein. Low carb. Ample has everything you need in a well-balanced meal made from real, whole foods. You can drink this 3 times a day every day of your life and be healthy as a clam -- way more healthy than anyone on the Standard American Diet. It's like Soylent but way better -- better ingredients, better macronutrients and probiotics.
Just add water, cold brew coffee, or your favorite milk.
Available in keto and vegan versions as well, with hints of vanilla and cinnamon.
Healthy Dessert Fruit Soft Serve Maker
Our Review
Your fit friend will love making their own ice cream at home! Also perfect for new dieters who just can't (or won't) give up ice cream. Easily create delicious treats by adding any combination of fruit (mango, banana, berries) and maybe even chocolate into the chute for a smooth ice-creamy taste, except way healthier.
Plus, it's fun!! You're turning regular ol' fruit into dessert in seconds.
Thug Kitchen: The Official Cookbook: Eat Like You Give a F*ck
Our Review
Thug Kitchen started their wildly popular website to inspire people to eat some goddamn vegetables and adopt a healthier lifestyle. All this stuff can be found in a normal person's kitchen. There is minimal kale but lots of Roasted Beer and Lime Cauliflower Tacos.