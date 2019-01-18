10 Best Self Help Books For Women: The Ultimate List (2019)

Need help figuring out your love life, your career, your body, or your mind? These are the best self help books for women. These books preach self-love, and provide actionable advice for improving your life.

Whether you need to get ahead at work, lose a few pounds, get over a nasty breakup, or just feel more empowered, the following ten books are must-reads for women at any stage of life. These titles also make great gifts for your mom, daughter, sister, or best friend.