10 Best Self Help Books For Women: The Ultimate List (2019)

Need help figuring out your love life, your career, your body, or your mind? These are the best self help books for women. These books preach self-love, and provide actionable advice for improving your life.
Whether you need to get ahead at work, lose a few pounds, get over a nasty breakup, or just feel more empowered, the following ten books are must-reads for women at any stage of life. These titles also make great gifts for your mom, daughter, sister, or best friend.
-
1. Choosing ME Before WE: Every Woman's Guide to Life and Love
Cons:
- Available in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook
- Witty, fun read
- Loving yourself first
- Includes great exercises for self discovery
- In the end focuses on how to be in a relationship
- I don't actually think no one can love you if you don't love yourself
- Too challenging for some
Arylo's book is designed to help women of all ages find meaningful relationships. For women who tend to compromise too often in their relationships, this book is a great guide to finding balance and true happiness. This book is relevant to those seeking a serious relationship, or those who just left a relationship. It's also good for women who are thinking about leaving their partner, or just working through some heavy relationship issues.
Find more Choosing ME Before WE information and reviews here.
-
2. He's Just Not That Into You: The No-Excuses Truth to Understanding Guys
Cons:
- Available as paperback, hardcover, Kindle, and audiobook
- Lighthearted tone is easy to read
- Male perspective on men and dating
- Like your gut feeling in a book
- Paints some broad strokes
- Ultimately about dating and you might not need that advice
- Can have some harsh truths
He’s Just Not That Into You: The No-Excuses Truth to Understanding Guys is tough love at its funniest. Inspired by an episode of Sex and the City, and later turned into a movie starring Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore, this modern classic is a must-read for all women. While this book does make the reader face some hard truths, the tone is light-hearted and funny. At the end, you’ll feel empowered, uplifted, and just a little bit more knowledgeable about the mind of your man.
Find more He's Just Not That Into You information and reviews here.
-
3. The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are
Cons:
- Research professor of vulnerabilty, shame, and empathy
- Emphasises our worthiness as we are
- Self-esteem boosting
- Available in paperback, Kindle, and audiobook
- Not very long
- Family and mother focused
- Author uses herself and family as examples a lot
In The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You’re Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are, author Brene Brown outlines her “guideposts” for women who want to boost their self-esteem. As of this writing, this book is the best selling self-esteem title on Amazon.
Packed with esteem-boosting activities and thoughtful quotes from other authors, this book is a great starting point for beginning a journey of feminine self-discovery. This is a stellar read for those seeking the best self motivation books.
Find more The Gifts of Imperfection information and reviews here.
-
4. The Life Organizer: A Woman's Guide to a Mindful Year
Cons:
- Inspiring
- Helps you prioritize
- Great for people into journaling
- Available in paperback, hardcover, Kindle, and audio CD
- Not available as digital audiobook
- Not as engaging as some
- Need to commit to doing exercises for it to work
The Life Organizer is the perfect self-help title for the woman who loves list-making, planning, and long-term goal-setting. This book will help you recognize and then realize your true life goals. If you feel like your energy is scattered, this book can help you regain both focus and balance.
-
5. Women Who Think Too Much: How to Break Free of Overthinking and Reclaim Your Life
Cons:
- Written by psychology professor
- Author has published many successful self-help books
- Available as paperback, hardcover, Kindle, and audiobook
- Good for folks with anxiety
- Over simplistic for some
- Either this is exactly about you or you don't connect
- Title could be a lot better
There’s nothing wrong with being an intelligent woman. However, some intelligent women have a tendency to overthink, and that can actually lead to anxiety or depression. For women who find themselves stuck in a mental rut, this book provides concrete strategies for stopping toxic trains of thought.
Author Susan Nolen-Hoeksema is a University of Michigan psychology professor, and the author of five professional books. That pedigree means her advice is worth more than some of the other self help writers out there.
Find more Women Who Think Too Much information and reviews here.
-
6. Ignore the Guy, Get the Guy
Cons:
- Bestseller
- Available in paperback and Kindle
- Helps you deal with how to act after a breakup
- Relationship focused
- Cool and distant isn't for everyone
- A little simplistic
Leslie Braswell’s best selling book is a must-read for any woman who just went through a nasty breakup. This title helps women to re-frame their idea of what a single woman is. In the past, being single had negative connotations. Today, being single means that a woman is discerning, free, and intelligent. And if you secretly want to get your man back, this book offers tips and tricks that will make him regret ever breaking things off with you.
-
7. 20-Something, 20-Everything: A Quarter-life Woman's Guide to Balance and Direction
Cons:
- Available in paperback and Kindle
- For those feeling lost and without purpose
- Provides lots of first-hand experience
- Author has published over self-help books
- A little outdated
- Paints some broad strokes
- Very heteronormative
- Not available as audiobook
It can be hard to be a woman, no matter what age you are. For women who are entering their 20s, there are many unique issues, stresses, and problems that can overwhelm young women. Whether you are in college, starting a family, or pondering your future career, this book can help you find both balance and a meaningful direction for your life.
If you feel like you are on the brink of a “quarter-life crisis,” read this book.
Find more 20-Something, 20-Everything information and reviews here.
-
8. Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office: Unconscious Mistakes Women Make That Sabotage Their Careers
Cons:
- Available in paperbook, Kindle, and audiobook
- Updated since first publication
- Great for any femmes in office environments
- "Lean in" culture puts woman as at fault for the effects of the Patriarchy--which is gross
- A little dry
- Still slightly out of date
Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office has been a valuable resource for women in business for over a decade. The revised and updated edition, Nice Still Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office, contains changes that make the book more relevant for today’s readers. Executive coach Lois P. Frankel offers a guide for women who need to change their behavior in order to get ahead at work.
Some of her tips include getting more involved in office politics, using social media cautiously, and always taking the opportunity to negotiate. If you think that your “niceness” is what is holding back your career, definitely give this book a read.
Find more Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office information and reviews here.
-
9. Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead
Cons:
- Number one bestseller
- Available in paperback, hardcover, Kindle, and audiobook
- Most famous women in the workplace book
- "Lean in" culture places onus on women to fix the Patriarchy by becoming more like men
- Outdated in many ways
- Author is problematic
Part biography, part self-help guide, and part inspirational journey, Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead highlights anecdotes and lessons from noted exec Sheryl Sandberg. This female exec has held positions of power at Facebook, Google, and Disney.
While it has certainly stirred up some controversy, this must-read book has inspired scores of women to take their careers to the next level. If your aim is to become a leader in the workplace, this is a book that should be on your nightstand.
-
10. The Hungry Girl Diet: Big Portions. Big Results. Drop 10 Pounds in 4 Weeks
Cons:
- Available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle
- Four week program
- Easy recipes
- Number one bestseller
- Dieting books are pretty inherently fat-shame-y
- All diets are hard to stick to
- Not available as audiobook
The Hungry Girl Diet is one of the many books written by Hungry Girl, aka the blogger Lisa Lillien. The Hungry Girl philosophy is all about losing weight responsibly, but still eating balanced meals that satisfy your hunger.
Find more The Hungry Girl Diet: Big Portions information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.