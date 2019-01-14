Best Pre Workout for Women: Your Buying Guide (2019)

According to U.S. News, about 80% of New Years resolutions fail by the second week of February. Yikes!
New fitness goals are usually at the top of many people’s lists when we start a new year. Girl, don’t be part of that quitting 80%.
Step 1: Take a pre workout for women before you put on your yoga pants.
Step 2: Become female Hercules.
It may be worth noting that across the board, pre workouts formulated with adult women in mind tend to be less strong (overwhelming) than gender-neutral pre workouts. If you find that a regular pre workout is too strong for you and leaves you jittery and uncomfortable, try a pre workout for women!
Which pre workout for women is best for you? Read on to find out!
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $32.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.47 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $19.00 Shop at amzn.to
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $10.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. ENAMOUR Womens Pre-Workout for Her w/ BCAA by Rev LabsPrice: $32.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2:1:1 Ratio of Branch Chain Amino Acid (BCAA)
- Increased endurance and muscle recovery
- Three fitness products in one
- If you don't need to lose weight, this may not be for you
- Genuinely tastes good, but aftertaste "tastes like lipstick"
- If you're a pre workout pro, you may want something stronger
There are different sources of caffeine that may affect the body differently. This pre-workout is caffeinated with green tea extract for level, focused energy without the jitters. Slow rise, slow fall. A small dose of Carnosyn-Beta Alanine and a full serving of CLA making it the Ultimate Female Pre workout.
This bomb pre workout also includes CLA for weight loss support! (You can find my article on the best weight loss supplements here.)
So something that may gross you out a little: TIL that BCAAs are mostly derived from human hair! They can also come from duck feathers or human/animal skin. However, THIS pre workout uses a vegan alternative: fermented corn.
For what it's worth, this is the pre workout that's in my Amazon shopping cart right now.
Find more ENAMOUR Womens Pre-Workout for Her w/ BCAA information and reviews here.
-
2. Uplift – Pre-Workout Energy by NLA for HerPrice: $23.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Also contains nootropics for brain function
- Sustained energy and focus
- Used by fitness pros and models all over the world
- This container suffers from "potato chip bag" syndrome if you know what I mean. The container is half full.
- It's specifically formulated to be less of a WHAM than pre workouts made for men, because our bodies are made differently. If you need a huge WHAM, this may not be for you.
- Some people don't like the taste, but it's not the majority
You know those days where you just want to stay in bed with Hulu as your only companion?
Uplift by NLA for Her squashes that feeling to the ground.
With just 1-3 scoops and 20 minutes, a rush of focus and energy will wash over you. After that, you can expect a mood makeover. Suddenly, you want to exercise. Clear, consistent energy accompanies improved athletic performance.
Uplift is scientifically formulated to support energy levels, improve endurance, and increase fast twitch muscle fiber activation during your workouts. Push your body to the next level... and enjoy it!
Uplift pre-workout for women also contains an amino acid blend consisting of beta alanine, lysine, carnitine, arginine, isoleucine, valine, threonine, phenylalanine, leucine, and agmatine. There’s caffeine to amp you up, but not a crazy amount that leaves a jittery feeling.
You’re also getting a good dose of nootropics to feed your mind as well as your body.
Bonus: it tastes great!
Looking for something a little different? How about supplementing during your workout? Try NLA for Her's intra-workout BCAA fat burner and energy. It's an intra-workout supplement, which I had to Google, so I'll pass on the knowledge to you: An intra-workout supplement is a supplement you take to help support endurance, replenish essential nutrients and increase your muscle mass during your work out.
Find more Uplift - Pre-Workout Energy by NLA for Her information and reviews here.
-
3. Pre Workout Powder for Women (Watermelon) by NutricostPrice: $19.00Pros:
Cons:
- Burst of energy after just 20 minutes!
- Powerful ingredients that make sense
- "No jitters," say the caffeine-sensitive
- Too sweet for some. Reported as tasting like dessert.
- Some people report an upset stomach
- One scoop is strong unless you dilute it
This powerful pre workout was formulated with women in mind to be powerful yet synergistic with the female body.
Jump start your desire to workout, especially in the colder months when you just want to drive right home after work. If you include a pre workout like this, you'll feel amped up and ready to hit the gym.
Find more Pre Workout Powder for Women (Watermelon) - Nutricost information and reviews here.
-
4. PreFine – Womens Pre Workout 60 Veggie Capsules by NatureFinePrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Free from allergens, GMOs, gluten, wheat, animal derivatives, and preservatives. Vegan.
- Great price
- 100% satisfaction guarantee or your money back
- Again, if you are used to a strong pre workout, it may be best to choose one that's not formulated for women specifically.
- There are no negative reviews --
- -- this stuff is a great addition to your workout routine.
Do you prefer to take a pill rather than downing a whole drink? Prefine is perfect for you. Get pumped, beat your personal best and have that competitive edge that pushes you forward in your workouts. Of course, like all on this list, Prefine is formulated with women in mind.
This preworkout supplement has a unique blend of Zembrin (Sceletium tortuosum extract), TeaCrine (theacrine), and CitraLM (citrulline malate 2:1). Combined, these ingredients are backed by science and have proven to be the most effective when it comes to heightening performance and motivation while minimizing stress and tension.
Prefine is free from allergens as well as GMO’s, wheat, gluten, preservatives, and animal derivatives, making it completely safe for consumption. It's also vegan.
Find more PreFine - Womens Pre Workout - 60 Veggie Capsules information and reviews here.
-
5. Pre Workout for Women by Sheer Strength LabsPrice: $24.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Enhance mental clarity, mood and focus
- Speed up post-workout muscle recovery (Bye, DOMS)
- The company 100% guarantees you'll feel amazing or your money back
- Aftertaste is not-so-good, but not bad enough to discontinue use
- Suppresses appetite, which may not be good if you are not trying to lose weight
- Few reported jitters
Most popular pre workouts are made FOR men BY men and could potentially even harm women in the gym.
Not this one. Pre Workout for Women by Sheer Strength Labs worked with female athletes and fitness professionals to create the best pre workout supplement for OUR needs.
100% Free of the GMOs, preservatives, dairy, gluten, soy, binders, fillers, peanut, egg, or unhelpful/harmful hidden ingredients found in many pre workout powders and supplements.
Also, it's piña colada flavored. UMM YESSS.
Find more Pre Workout for Women by Sheer Strength Labs information and reviews here.
For me, the hardest part about working out is getting started. If it's not getting started, it's DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness: our ultimate nemesis). Whether you're just establishing an exercise routine or a seasoned pro, you're going to get sore after those workouts that kill you in such a good way. It's pretty demotivating to keep up your fitness if you're just starting out and can't move properly the next few days.
So researchers sat down and invented this popular thing called a pre workout supplement.
If you use a pre workout for women before your workouts, you will have less DOMS and therefore won't associate working out with pain and suffering whenever you try to sit down after leg day. You also basically turn into Hercules.
Most of the best pre workouts have the same major components: BCAAs, stimulants, B-Vitamins, and maybe even weight loss support. Also, since you're already supplementing, you should take a look at the best protein powders for women. Go all the way.
Amino acids increase energy levels as the building blocks of protein. Our bodies can't produce essential branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) by themselves, so we need to get these through our diet or supplements like pre workouts! You can get BCAAs naturally through chicken, eggs, fish, beans, soy protein, cottage cheese, nuts and lentils. A popular vegan option in supplements is fermented corn.
So now that you're a pre workout pro, you may be wondering: in the whole wide world of pre workouts for women, which one is the best for you?
Want more?
5 Best Pre Workout Supplements (2019) (Gender neutral)
5 Best Protein Shakes for Women (2019)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.