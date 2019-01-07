5 Best Healthy Organic Energy Drinks for a Natural Boost (2019)

When someone asks “are energy drinks bad for you,” the typical response is yes. But with those responses, most people are referring to the big-name energy drinks that are found in a convenience store. Energy drinks like Rockstar, Monster, and Red Bull give energy drinks a bad reputation.

But, we’re here to tell you that not all energy drinks are the absolute worst for your body. In fact, there are quite a few healthy energy drinks that are natural and organic that are made with safer ingredients.

The first major concern with the majority of organic energy drinks is that consumers don’t believe these drinks actually work. Most people wonder, “How can plant extracts give me a jolt of energy?” And, of course, the second concern about natural energy drinks is that they will taste like grass or worse.

We’re here to tell you that, while there are some that are admittedly disgusting, the five healthy organic energy drinks on this list do not. In fact, the drinks on this list are actually great-tasting. The biggest problem, however, is finding these energy drinks in a grocery store. Luckily, you can find them all on Amazon.

So without further ado, here are the top 5 best healthy organic energy drinks:

1. Sambazon Amazon Energy

I’ve been a Sambazon Energy Drink consumer for well over five years now, and believe it or not, I purchased my first one over five years ago while working as an overnight store manager at Wal-Mart (believe it or not, they actually used to carry these in store; they do not any more).

Of course, overnighters need that extra boost at the start of their shift, and the curiosity in me is what made me check it out. I wasn’t disappointed. This acai energy drink is 100% vegan, and it comes in a perfectly-sized 12 ounce can. The Diet variety has only 60 calories per can (although a serving size is 8 ounces), which is just about half of the calories of a typical Red Bull.

More importantly than calories is the fact that Sambazon is 100% organic, with the ingredients being sparkling filtered water, organic cane syrup, organic acai juice, organic clarified acai, organic acerola juice, citric acid, organic guarana extract, organic yerba mate extract, and organic green tea extract. The great taste and carbonation makes it not only easy to drink, but actually enjoyable.

**Update 5/29/18: While many newcomers to Sambazon Energy are liking it, it should be noted that the company changed the recipes for the low calorie version, now making it have a funny aftertaste. Go with the Jungle Love recipe for a better tasting natural energy drink.

Price: $49.93 / 24 pack

2. Scheckter’s Organic Energy Drink

The price tag for Scheckter’s Organic Energy drink is the only thing that’s hard to swallow about it. In fact, it’s THE best-tasting organic energy drink on the market right now. Luckily, it’s also typically available at Hannaford supermarkets for just $2.19 per can (you can find it in their natural section).

Unfortunately, it does have nearly just as many calories as a Red Bull, but it’s still obviously better for your health. It’s made with elderberry and pomegranate juice (which gives it a sort of cherry taste), lemon juice, cane sugar, green tea, and green coffee extract. it contains 135mg of caffeine. It won’t give you the jitters, but it will give you a more alert feeling without the crash the typically follows sugary energy drinks.

Price: $32.16 / 12 Pack

3. Dark Dog Organic Energy Drink

Dark Dog is a great way to kickstart your energy without having a crash later on in the day. It’s made with organic cane sugar, coconut sugar, lemon juice, B Vitamins, Vitamin C, ginger, mursalski tea extract, and rosehip extract. It’s suitable for vegans and celiacs, as it’s gluten free.

Generally speaking, it tastes good. I’ve tried all of the flavors now: Blood Orange, Original, 50 Calorie version, and the one with coconut water. The original is the best-tasting of the bunch, followed by the 50 calorie one, then the blood orange. Unfortunately, the one with coconut water just isn’t for me (I’ve never been a fan of coconut water), but if you are, then you’ll likely find it the best of the four varieties. There’s no chemically/minerally taste like you find with 5 Hour Energy, as Dark Dog tastes 100% clean and natural.

Price: $29.60 / 12 Pack

4. BrainJuice

For a less-filling organic energy solution, check out BrainJuice, a 2.5-ounce Nootropic Green Tea Shot that’s made with organic and natural ingredients. It gives your mind clarity and allows you to feel focused. It tastes like peach mango tea, and it comes with a 100% money back guarantee if you end up hating it (which you won’t).

BrainJuice is a natural energy drink that’s packed with Vitamins B5, B6 and C, as well as Amino Acids like L-Theanine, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, and Alpha GPC to boost dopamine. It’s completely sugar-free, so if you’re worried about your sugar consumption, it’s a great alternative. BrainJuice is the #1 Best Seller in dietary supplements at the WholeFoods flagship store in Austin, so obviously, the drink does something right.

Price: $39.99 / 12 Pack

5. Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Energy Shot

If you frequent 5 Hour Energy shots, you should strongly consider switching to Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Energy Shots. It’s an organic blend of all natural superfood extracts like acerola, yerba mate, and goji berry, and it contains ginger root and cocoa powder. It’s Kosher, too, as well as non-GMO project verified.

They’re in small glass bottles instead of the plastic bottles that 5 Hour Energy uses, meaning there are no carcinogens leaking into them from the heat-influenced plastics. It has 150 mg of caffeine.

Price: $30.93 / 12 Pack