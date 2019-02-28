11 Best Eczema Creams: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

If you’ve got red, itchy and inflamed skin, eczema could be to blame. And if you’ve already been diagnosed with this irritable skin issue, you’re probably tired of fighting the pain, itch and perhaps, even embarrassment of dealing with it.

Since eczema is so common, there are lots of creams and lotions that claim nothing short of miracles when it comes to healing an outbreak, and preventing future flare-ups. But there are lots of differences between brands and their ingredients, and you’ll want to separate the good stuff from the bad (or at least less-effective.)

According to the National Eczema Association, knowing what triggers your eczema outbreaks is key. But since you can’t control everything that might cause a flare-up, over the counter remedies can be a big help when in getting skin calmed back down.

Choosing the cream that matches your philosophical mindset, along with your persnickety skin, can be more difficult, so we’re here to help you sort it out. Do you want a product that’s natural and organic? How do you feel about OTC steroids? And perhaps most important, what will you feel good about using for the long haul, because eczema likes to stick around. Also, since it particularly seems to run in families, how can you find a product that’s effective and safe for everyone?

We’ve come up with our top recommendations for eczema creams that really work, and use reliable ingredients that make good sense. We’ve featured a lot of information about those ingredient lists in our reviews. And since this writer is constantly trying (and finding) good solutions to our family’s seriously dry skin and eczema, these reviews come with plenty of personal experience to back them up. The best eczema cream can have you on your way to a happier, less itchy existence, and leave you with softer and smoother skin you won’t be afraid to show off.