11 Best Eczema Creams: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

If you’ve got red, itchy and inflamed skin, eczema could be to blame. And if you’ve already been diagnosed with this irritable skin issue, you’re probably tired of fighting the pain, itch and perhaps, even embarrassment of dealing with it.
Since eczema is so common, there are lots of creams and lotions that claim nothing short of miracles when it comes to healing an outbreak, and preventing future flare-ups. But there are lots of differences between brands and their ingredients, and you’ll want to separate the good stuff from the bad (or at least less-effective.)
According to the National Eczema Association, knowing what triggers your eczema outbreaks is key. But since you can’t control everything that might cause a flare-up, over the counter remedies can be a big help when in getting skin calmed back down.
Choosing the cream that matches your philosophical mindset, along with your persnickety skin, can be more difficult, so we’re here to help you sort it out. Do you want a product that’s natural and organic? How do you feel about OTC steroids? And perhaps most important, what will you feel good about using for the long haul, because eczema likes to stick around. Also, since it particularly seems to run in families, how can you find a product that’s effective and safe for everyone?
We’ve come up with our top recommendations for eczema creams that really work, and use reliable ingredients that make good sense. We’ve featured a lot of information about those ingredient lists in our reviews. And since this writer is constantly trying (and finding) good solutions to our family’s seriously dry skin and eczema, these reviews come with plenty of personal experience to back them up. The best eczema cream can have you on your way to a happier, less itchy existence, and leave you with softer and smoother skin you won’t be afraid to show off.
1. Editor’s Choice: Eucerin Eczema Relief CreamPrice: $7.47Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Colloidal oatmeal moisturizes and nourishes skin
- Ceramide-3 and licochalcone stregthen skin and soothe irritation
- Thick and creamy formula lasts all day long
- No discernable scent
- Takes a bit of effort to rub in thoroughly
- Hard to get last bit of the cream out of the tube
- Takes time to absorb fully
We've lived with an off and on case of eczema at our house for years. My spouse suffers from not just dry patches and itching, but rough hard bumps that crop up all over his back and sides every winter. Not only is it miserable to begin with, it's made worse by his cotton jersey shirts of choice which catch on those bumps and pull and annoy. This Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream has literally been a godsend.
Made with colloidal oatmeal it soothes and moisturizes with literally no scent at all. As the one who has to rub it in (since we're talking about his back) I'm always anxious to rub any remaining cream into my winter dry hands. The ceramide-3 and Licochalcone enriched formula strengthens and heals skin and soothes irritation. Castor seed oil and mineral oil add to the moisturizing mix.
What's great is that this cream is good for the entire family, from babies to adults. What's even better than great? This stuff works lightning fast. We'd spend weeks and weeks trying to get an outbreak to clear up. With one week of everyday use in the morning, my guy's skin was significantly improved, and after two weeks it's now as smooth as a baby's behind. I'm super impressed.
For really tough patches that linger longer, try Eucerin Roughness Relief Spot Treatment that fights back against those rough and scaley areas.
Find more Eucerin Eczema Relief Cream information and reviews here.
2. Era Organics Elixir+ Anti-Itch Cream & Rash TreatmentPrice: $24.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Organic formula is filled with healing botanicals
- Colloidal oatmeal targets and clear eczema
- Manuka honey hydrates and increases cell recovery
- Formulated with MSM which promotes skin regenration
- Doesn't relieve itch as well as others
- Spendy for a small jar
- May cause irritation for some
This little tub of skin loving goodness gets high marks from us for its organic formula that contains the big hitter, colloidal oatmeal, along with a list of other amazing botanicals, including one of our favorites, Manuka honey. This 16-in-1 formula tackles eczema and psoriasis, along with a host of other dry skin issues.
It contains blue-green algae, which is high in proteins and fatty acids, rich in minerals and helps to strengthen and firm your skin. Naturally antiseptic calendula oil fights inflammation and speeds healing. Chamomile soothes irritated and itchy skin and adds natural antioxidants to the mix. Vitamin and mineral rich aloe vera provides deep hydration along with healing properties, and coconut oil is a super moisturizer that's naturally antifungal, antiviral and antibacterial. Sounds good, right?
As if all that goodness wasn't enough, this cream also contains MSM, a mineral that promotes skin regeneration, and helps to boost collagen and keratin for overall skin health. This creamy formula is great for ongoing moisturization, especially for those with extreme dry skin that tends to itch.
Find more Era Organics Elixir+ Anti-Itch Cream & Rash Treatment information and reviews here.
3. Gold Bond Eczema ReliefPrice: $14.38Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains a higher percentage of colloidal oatmeal than some
- Very moisturing with aloe, shea butter and cocoa butter
- Ginger root extract helps skin elasticity
- Controls the itch while healing and minimizing redness
- Skin irritating to some
- Doesn't stop the itch as fast as others
- Issues with pump bottle reported
With Shaquille O'Neal as their pitchman, it's hard not to like Gold Bond products to begin with, but this eczema relief lotion is a real boon for those who suffer from the embarrassment, pain and itching of eczema. This thick and creamy lotion is formulated with two percent colloidal oatmeal to help skin heal, along with seven moisturizers that include soothing aloe vera, jojoba oil, shea butter, ceramides and a host of helpful vitamins.
This lotion also features ginger root extract which has been lauded for being rich in antioxidants to help prevent free radical damage. It's also know to improve skin's elasticity. In a clinical study, eight out of ten eczema sufferers experienced significant improvements in dryness, scaliness, and rough patches with twice daily use, while nine in ten saw reduced redness.
Gold Bond also makes an Eczema Hand Relief Cream with a skin protecting formula and it comes in a convenient tube. And if you have both eczema and psoriasis, try the Gold Bond Ultimate Psoriasis Relief Cream.
Find more Gold Bond Eczema Relief information and reviews here.
4. Honeyskin Ultimate Face & Body CreamPrice: $34.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Manuka honey formula fights eczema and psoriasis
- Aloe vera soothes irritated and itchy skin
- Very moisturizing with a host of natural oils and botanicals
- Safe for use on babies
- May irritate sensitive skin
- Can cause breakouts
- Somewhat oddly scented
Manuka honey has a terrific reputation for its health benefits for skin, hair and digestion. This honey is a key ingredient in this organic dry skin relief cream from Honeyskin. Created to target the toughest skin issues including eczema, psoriasis and shingles, it also moisturizes and fights fine lines and wrinkles, while enhancing your skin's healing. Honey's natural antibiotic and antimicrobial powers are combined with a host of natural botanicals and moisturizers in this cream.
Skin soothing aloe vera is blended with conditioning shea butter, and moisturizing coconut oil and cocoa butter to create a creamy treatment for dry, cracked skin. This cream also uses another secret weapon in the fight against eczema - cehami. This star player is an extract from the Australian daisy family that is renowned for its hydrating and skin renewal properties. It's also an anti-inflammatory.
If you're looking for a 100 percent vegan option to treat your dry skin and eczema, this big eight ounce tub will last and last. If you fall in love with the healing relief it provides, you can even get it in a giant 64 ounce size.
If you want to know more about Manuka honey, check out our article that includes recommendations for the best manuka honeys available on Amazon.
Find more Honeyskin Ultimate Face & Body Cream information and reviews here.
5. Cortizone 10 Intensive Healing Eczema LotionPrice: $9.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cortisone formula has powerful anti-inflammatory effects
- Stops the itch fast
- Soothing aloe vera and other skin moisturizers aid healing
- Feels pretty greasy
- Doesn't absorb easily
- Not recommended for children under two years of age
If you're not wed to natural ingredients, and you want proven effective results fast, you might want to turn to a hydrocortisone eczema cream. This cream from Cortizone-10 features the powerful steroid to fight the most difficult eczema outbreaks. It also uses seven different moisturizers to help calm and heal affected skin.
According to WebMD, over the counter cortisone creams are often the first thing doctors recommend for patients suffering from eczema for its ability to quickly quash the itch with anti-inflammatory effects. But long term use of topical cortisone can cause skin thinning, bruising and more, so it's worth doing some research before making your choice.
Soothing aloe, oats and shea butter deliver moisture to allow your skin to heal and repair.
Find more Cortizone 10 Intensive Healing Eczema Lotion information and reviews here.
6. Wild Naturals Eczema & Psoriasis CreamPrice: $23.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A gentle aloe based formula that's great for sensitive skin
- Relies on aloe vera instead of water or glycerine
- Balanced to your skin's pH so it soaks in easily
- Uses medical grade Manuka honey to heal and moisturize
- Requires more frequent application
- Not as moisturizing as some
- Leaves a bit of residue that rubs off on clothes
If you're a lover of aloe vera for burns and other contusions, you'll be a fan of this eczema and psoriasis ointment that lists that as it's first and main ingredient for its ability to soothe and heal cracked and itchy skin as well as for its natural anti-inflammatory properties. That's mixed with medical grade Manuka honey from New Zealand. Filled with naturally occurring peroxide, it delivers anti-fungal, antibacterial and antimicrobial elements that also help to target and heal your skin, along with rich moisture, amino acids, vitamins and minerals.
Because it's pH balanced to your skin, it absorbs easily and gets right to work. Whereas many brands of the best eczema cream use water as their first ingredient, this formula replaces it with aloe. This cream also features cehami flower extract and MSM like some of our other recommendations, along with olive oil and cocoa seed butter to nourish and moisturize your skin, while the addition of blue-green algae helps to firm and tighten newly healed skin.
Find more Wild Naturals Eczema & Psoriasis Cream information and reviews here.
7. Neosporin Eczema Essentials Daily Moisturizing CreamPrice: $10.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique blend of lipids, humectants, emollients, and botanicals
- Improves skin's moisture barrier
- Instantly quashes the itch
- Visible healing in just three days
- Small tube gets used up fast
- Cream can separate inside the tube
- Can cause skin irritation for some
Approved with an official seal of acceptance by the National Eczema Association, this daily relief cream from Neosporin comes in a convenient six ounce tube that you can toss in your purse or glove box so it's on hand any time you're hit with itching or notice a new dry patch. This cream uses colloidal oatmeal, which is basically a powder from ground oats, and ceramides like many of the most effective eczema treatments do.
This cream promises to deliver you visibly healthier skin in just three days, with an improvement in your skin's moisture barrier. The unique REPLID formula features a blend of lipids, humectants, emollients, and botanicals to give you rapid eczema relief. This gentle cream is suitable for all members of the family, as eczema often appears to run in families, although it's not considered a genetic condition.
Find more Neosporin Eczema Essentials Daily Moisturizing Cream information and reviews here.
8. THENA Healing CreamPrice: $24.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plant based formula is packed with healing herbs
- Very rich and moisturizing
- Helps your skin maintain moisture levels
- Effective for reducing both eczema and psoriasis
- Expensive for a small container
- May irritate sensitive skin
- Can cause breakouts
Eczema can be tough to tackle, especially if you're looking for a vegan solution that can help heal and restore your itchy and irritated skin. This plant-based formula from THENA could be your answer. It helps to rejuvenate and restore stressed skin to a healthy, natural state using a proprietary mix of natural botanicals.
This cream calms the itch with natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredients like calendula, and chamomile. Soothing aloe vera hydrates and helps heal the dry patches, while nourishing shea butter, safflower oil, avocado oil, coconut oil and jojoba oil deeply moisturize your dry skin. Amaranth oil acts as a humectant that increases your skin's capacity to hold moisture. Vitamin E rich argan oil helps to soften dry patches and lightly moisturizes your skin.
This cream uses comfrey, which has been used as a healing herb throughout the centuries. It's rich in allantoin, with promotes faster healing and is naturally anti-inflammatory too. Another interesting difference in this eczema cream is the wide range of essential oils that are also part of the formulation. They give this cream a cooling feeling on the skin.
THENA also makes a mineral therapy bath treatment with Dead Sea salts specifically to target those who suffer from eczema and psoriasis, including babies.
9. Aveeno Eczema Therapy Itch Relief BalmPrice: $17.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This thick balm is great for spot use and on dry cracked hands
- Uses colloidal oatmeal and ceramides to provide instant hydration
- Big tub at a great price
- Relieves itching for up to six hours
- Feels a bit greasy upon application
- So thick it can be difficult to wash off
- Can feel somewhat sticky
Itching is often the curse of eczema, and sufferers have to have lots of self-control to keep from scratching which can lead to bleeding, scabs and a much longer healing time. This non-greasy itch relief balm from Aveeno is formulated with moisturizing colloidal oatmeal and ceramides to deliver fast and long-lasting relief.
Fragrance-free, paraben-free and steroid-free, this balm is great for those with sensitive and allergy prone skin that reacts easily to other products. It quickly soothes symptomatic skin while moisturizing and leaving skin soft. It helps to strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier, keeping you hydrated for up to six hours after application.
For eczema issues on your face, the lighter formula Aveeno Eczema Therapy Relief Lotion might be a better choice, and it's a great solution for regular use between flare ups to keep your itchy skin at bay. For babies, eczema can be seriously uncomfortable, making them fuss budgets. Give them sweet relief with Aveeno Baby Eczema Therapy Nighttime Balm so they can wake to a happier day.
Find more Aveeno Eczema Therapy Itch Relief Balm information and reviews here.
10. Puriya Mother of All CreamsPrice: $29.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Non-greasy and non-comedogenic
- MSM helps to restore skin elasticity and promote healing
- Botanicals add anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits
- Goes on smoothly and almost instantly soaks into skin
- Not recommended for use on kids under 5
- May sting or burn on sensitive skin
- Can't be used around mouth and nose
This deeply moisturizing cream is another in the lineup of plant-based treatments for dry skin and eczema that relies on natural ingredients to heal and soothe inflamed and itchy skin. The lightweight, non-greasy formula spreads smoothly and almost instantly disappears into irritable skin, relieving the itch and soothing skin while it the powerful plant botanicals help heal.
With 13 skin superfoods, it also incorporates the natural humectant powers of Amaranth oil to hold moisture in your skin. A blend of essential oils, including Lavender, Peppermint, Chamomile and Tangerine pamper skin and add healing and anti-inflammatory agents, while aloe vera and MSM aid in healing and promote skin regeneration.
Find more Puriya Mother of All Creams information and reviews here.
11. Best for Babies: Triple Cream Eczema CarePrice: $24.65Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Baby safe formula that's steroid free
- Non-greasy and absorbs fast
- Fragrance free
- Helps skin hold in moisture
- Very thick so harder to spread
- Leaves a residue on your hands
- Not effective for everyone
Formulated especially for a baby's super sensitive skin, Triple Cream Eczema Care deeply moisturizes and heals, to keep flare ups at bay. Oatmeal again plays a big role in this healing formula that also includes white petroleum and beeswax which act as skin protectants allowing that healing to occur. It helps to seal in moisture, especially after your little one's bath time.
Thick, rich and fragrance free, there are no ingredients to irritate baby's skin or yours. Don't be swayed by the baby on the label. Even though it was formulated with babies in mind, this cream effectively heals eczema and cracked dry skin for people of all ages. The non-greasy formula absorbs easily and lasts throughout the day without reapplication.
Because it's steroid free and super effective, it definitely rates as our choice for best eczema cream for babies.
Find more Triple Cream Eczema Care information and reviews here.
Goat's milk is also renowned as an ultra-natural way to tackle your tough dry skin issues. See our top picks for goat's milk products and other healing skin treatments below.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.