5 Best Stabilizing Spoons for Parkinson’s & Tremors

Probably the best stabilizing spoon option on the market is the Gyenno Steady Spoon. It's an electronic smart utensil that uses stabilizing technology to sense the movement of your tremor and then move in the opposite direction which ultimately keeps the spoon more stable.

You really have to see it to believe it so check out the video below to watch it in action.

The smart device can distinguish between purposeful movement and tremor and over time learns the patterns of your tremor to better counter the shaking so it's the sort of thing where if it doesn't seem perfect at first, give it a few more tries as the device learns more.

I love that there are no settings to mess with. When you pick it up it automatically begins to stabilizing your movements and when you set it down it goes into sleep mode to conserve battery. A full charge on this wireless spoon can last around three hours so while you'll likely have to charge it regularly, you can still get several meals out of a single charge.

The spoon comes with a charging dock and cord. There's also a separately sold fork attachment for the Steady Spoon to expand the foods you can eat with it.

The major downsides are that the large handle is great for some folks but it can be bulky for others. Also, it doesn't look like a normal utensil so if self-consciousness is an issue, it will help with the tremor but still not pass for a regular spoon out in public.