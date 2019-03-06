5 Best Under Desk Ellipticals: Compare, Buy & Save

Optimized for seated use, Cubii is guaranteed to give you a calorie-burning and muscle-growing workout. With eight different resistance strengths to choose from, there’s no excuse to sidestep your fitness goals. The Cubii claims it can burn up to 250 calories an hour.

It can fit under low desks and even if you’re tall, your legs won’t brush the bottom of your desk, thanks to its ergonomic design.

If you don’t want to mess with the app or Bluetooth connectivity, you can save some money and buy the Cubii Jr instead.

Overall, the Cubii is the best mini elliptical on the market today. Is it expensive? Yes, but you get what you pay for. This is a quality trainer that will last the test of time. It’s also in sync with the latest health trackers and social media!

It’s been recommended by brands like InStyle, Forbes, AARP, Popsugar, TIME, Mayo Clinic and more.

Pick up a travel case here if you are planning to travel with your Cubii.