5 Best Protein Waters For Your Summer Workout

Protein water. Have you heard of it? This whey protein isolate drink is becoming more and more popular as bigger brands get in on the trend. If you haven’t heard of it yet, expect to hear the term more often in the coming months!
It’s kind of like what we all wish Vitamin Water could have been, except it’s actually beneficial to you (or at least as beneficial as protein powder. Of course, you should try to get as much protein from whole foods as you can!)
Scroll to the bottom for more information about protein water, like: Is it healthy? What is protein water? Why should I drink protein water? How much protein do I need to consume every day?
There are many different options out there and it may be hard to choose the best protein water that fits your lifestyle. Let’s take a look at some popular brands and compare them!
1. Protein2o Low Calorie Whey Protein Drink, Variety PackPrice: $20.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10-15 grams of protein per serving
- Excellent customer service, should any issues arise
- Actually tastes good! (Honestly!)
- The thickness of it may deter some people. However, it's really not that thick at all, in my opinion.
- The aftertaste can be unpleasant for some, but it's better than others on this list.
- It uses an artificial sweetener.
Protein2o already has a loyal fanbase due to its surprisingly good taste and diet-friendly nutritional facts. It has a lot of positive reviews and people love the taste, price, and packaging.
This protein water uses the highest quality whey protein isolate to refresh, replenish, and restore your body’s needs. It comes in fun, colorful bottles and lots of yummy flavors. They also have Protein2o + Energy which is the same drink we know and love, plus a hefty dose of energy!
I’ve tried Protein2o myself and actually have a few in my fridge right now. It’s one of my favorites on this list — especially the tropical coconut flavor!
Find more Protein2o Low Calorie Whey Protein Drink, Variety information and reviews here.
2. BiPro Best Protein Water, Lemon, 16.9 Ounce (Pack of 12)Price: $44.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Boasts a "clean label" — 20 grams of protein with as few as possible ingredients
- Contains all nine essential amino acids and the three BCAAs.
- Well worth the price for the quality of the ingredients
- Price. It's expensive... but it's still popular, so that tells you something.
- It uses a non sugar sweetener, which some people may not like
- Not all people enjoy the consistency and say it is too thick
Smooth, refreshing, and delicious — just a few words you’ll think about when drinking this protein water to go. While it’s a little expensive, BiPro has a lot of good reviews and people seem to think that the benefits of the drink are worth the price.
This drink contains a whopping 20 grams of protein per bottle from whey protein isolate while only having 90 calories. That’s impressive. It’s naturally lactose, gluten, dye, and sugar-free.
It’s well worth the price for the quality of ingredients and good taste. BiPro is also NSF certified — that means their label has been third-party tested for accuracy.
Find more BiPro Protein Water, Lemon, 16.9 Ounce (Pack of 12) information and reviews here.
3. Premier Protein Clear Protein Water DrinkPrice: $20.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains all 9 essential amino acids
- No fat or sugar; 90 calories and 1 carb
- 20 grams of protein!
- Some say it’s too sweet
- Can be a bit expensive
- Uses an artificial sweetener
Studies show that it may be beneficial to eat 20-25 grams of protein per meal, every meal. Sometimes this can be hard, especially if we’re on-the-go all the time.
Made with 100% pure whey protein isolate — one of the purest forms of whey protein — this drink packs in 20 grams of complete proteins in refreshing flavors.
I’m a big fan of the Premier Protein brand (their to-go protein shakes literally taste like milkshakes), and I’ve tried this one out myself. This protein water doesn’t the unpleasant thickness that other protein water drinks may have, which is a plus for a lot of people who may not enjoy that texture.
What’s cool about protein water is… it’s water! It freezes, and that can make some fun and healthy recipes in the summer. Here’s a simple recipe for a protein orange mango popsicle:
Ingredients
- 1 Premier Protein Clear Drink, Orange Mango
- ½ cup raspberries
- ½ cup pineapple chunks
- ½ cup blueberries
Instructions
Drop the fruit in your popsicle molds; pour in protein water; freeze 6-8 hours; enjoy on a hot day!
Find more Premier Protein Clear Protein Drink information and reviews here.
4. Fizzique Sparkling Protein Water, Strawberry Watermelon, 12 CountPrice: $36.03Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of people seem to enjoy the fizzy feel, and say the bubbles help to cover up the protein aftertaste common in protein drinks.
- Low calorie; no carb
- 45mg of natural energy
- Gluten Free, Soy Free, Sugar Free, Fat Free, No artificial preservatives or dyes.
- It's expensive, but less expensive than your designer latte.
- Contains sucralose; the company says this was the "best tasting option"
- Some think it's too sweet or don't like the taste of other flavors. Strawberry Watermelon seems to be the favorite.
If you love sparkling water, your search for protein water is officially over.
At only 80 calories and ZERO carbs, while expensive, it’s worth the cost to many. The fresh taste and the bubbles cover up the chalky aftertaste that’s present in all protein drinks. It also contains 45mg of natural energy, which is about four ounces of coffee. So nothing crazy for bouncing off the walls, but enough to give you a subtle boost.
It took seven US patents and thousands of hours of R&D to come up with this formula and their hard work shows! You’ll love this one and it’s more refreshing over ice on a hot summer’s day than even regular protein water.
Find more Fizzique Sparkling Protein Water information and reviews here.
5. Ready Nutrition Protein Infused WaterPrice: $23.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains electrolytes that keep your body's fluids balanced
- Uses whey protein isolate, a high quality protein
- Light & refreshing flavor
- Certain flavors may taste sour
- Other protein waters contain more protein, but 15 grams is still great
- May cause upset stomach in those sensitive to stevia
Light, refreshing, and keto friendly, Ready Nutrition brings an impressive 16.9 oz protein water to the market.
A blend of stevia and monk fruit extract helps cut that renown stevia aftertaste. This drink is great for curbing appetite, reducing sugar cravings, and for refueling your muscles after a hard strength training workout.
One reviewer said that the blueberry flavor tastes “just like kool-aid.” Also try pink grapefruit, cotton candy grape, or black cherry, among other yummy flavors.
Find more Ready Nutrition Protein Infused Water information and reviews here.
What is protein water? Essentially, protein water is unflavored protein powder mixed into water with flavorings and sugar/sweeteners added to improve the taste. Most use Whey Protein Isolate, but some alternatives use plant-based protein such as Pea, Chia, and Hemp protein. While most protein waters don’t have sugar in them, they do have artificial sweeteners or natural sweeteners such as stevia or erythritol. Some may also use synthetic dyes, so it’s best to pay attention to the ingredients if you have any allergies or sensitivities.
Is it healthy? So now you’ve read the reviews, seen the pros and cons, and you’re wondering whether or not protein water is for you. You’re wary of trying a new fad that may not be healthy. Good news: protein water is a healthy supplement to a balanced diet. If you're okay with using protein powder and protein shakes, you're okay with protein water. As for being good for you: it depends on the brand and the reasons you are drinking it. The low carb and sugar varieties offer a healthy alternative to other sugary beverages people are drinking. The tasty flavors also make it much easier to get your daily protein.
What does protein do? Protein is a cornerstone macro in the human body along with fat and carbohydrates. It's used by your body to maintain and grow its tissues. Protein also helps with digestion, energy production, blood clotting, and muscle contraction. It aids in the promotion of strength, structure, and elasticity due to a type of protein your body produces called "fibrous protein".
Fibrous protein plays an important role in maintaining a proper Ph balance in your body. It also maintains fluid balance, bolsters immune health, and transports and stores nutrients. It also helps provide energy! So when you’re working out, playing sports, or recovering from an illness or injury, it helps your body to maintain strength throughout the day. This is why many people consume protein after workouts.
The main thing to take away from this is that protein plays a huge role in your health. It helps your body to repair tissues, helps metabolic reactions, and coordinates your bodily functions. It also helps to keep your immune system healthy or helps to build it back up after an illness.
Thermogenesis, the process of burning calories, is also increased by a higher protein diet. It's ideal for people looking to lose weight.
Why should you drink protein water? Protein water is good for people who may need an extra boost for their workout, or need to drink a liquid diet. It’s also suitable for those who don’t get a lot of protein in their regular diet. Struggling vegetarians and vegans, this stuff is for you. It’s fine to drink as a meal replacement (as long as you're getting enough calories elsewhere), and many people decide to drink one before and/or after a visit to the gym.
You can also use it to make fun summer recipes, like ice pops!
How does it taste? While some may say it’s too sweet, and others not sweet enough, the taste depends not only on the brand and the flavor but also on each individual drinking it. While one person may love mango flavored drinks and super sweet things, another person may hate mango and not want something too sweet. That person instead might prefer a milder flavor and product. So, we encourage you to try the flavors out and see which one best fits your tastes. Many of these brands even have excellent return policies if you don't like the drinks.
How much protein does someone need a day? The DRI (Dietary Reference Intake) says that the average adult needs 0.36 grams of protein per pound or 0.8 per kilogram. This is about 56 grams per day for the average man and about 46 for the average woman. Those who are more active may need to consume more. The amount of protein in your body depends on your health and activity level. (Want to check how much protein is in your body, among other facts?) This makes getting a little extra especially beneficial to those recovering from illnesses or injuries, those of older age or poor health, and those who are very active.
Is it possible to have too much protein? High protein diets are all the rage right now. And while it can be beneficial to you, it’s best to stick to the recommended levels of protein for your body type unless otherwise recommended by a doctor. Too much protein can cause weight gain, bad breath, constipation, diarrhea, and dehydration, among other things. If you consume too much, your body will not use it and the protein will turn into glucose and eventually fat. So just be sure to drink or eat what is needed for your body's daily functions.
Is it worth the cost? While some protein waters may seem a bit expensive, they are definitely worth the cost when you look at the benefits they give! It’s so advantageous that pretty soon you’ll wonder why you didn’t have this in your life longggg before. Buying in bulk can also help you to save money, and lots of protein waters offer bulk packages. Just be sure to try the flavors before buying a bulk pack to make sure that you like them!
Now that you’ve learned all about protein water and how healthy it is for you, and read some reviews of favored brands, learned the pros and cons, you’re ready to go out and try it! It can be your new summer drink and help you inch towards or maintain your preferred physique. It can also help you to preserve your immune health, replace unhealthy sugary beverages in your diet, and help you to be a healthier and happier you!
