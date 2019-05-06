5 Best Protein Waters For Your Summer Workout

There are many different options out there and it may be hard to choose the best protein water that fits your lifestyle. Let’s take a look at some popular brands and compare them!

Scroll to the bottom for more information about protein water, like: Is it healthy? What is protein water? Why should I drink protein water? How much protein do I need to consume every day?

It’s kind of like what we all wish Vitamin Water could have been , except it’s actually beneficial to you (or at least as beneficial as protein powder . Of course, you should try to get as much protein from whole foods as you can!)

Protein water. Have you heard of it? This whey protein isolate drink is becoming more and more popular as bigger brands get in on the trend. If you haven’t heard of it yet, expect to hear the term more often in the coming months!

What is protein water? Essentially, protein water is unflavored protein powder mixed into water with flavorings and sugar/sweeteners added to improve the taste. Most use Whey Protein Isolate, but some alternatives use plant-based protein such as Pea, Chia, and Hemp protein. While most protein waters don’t have sugar in them, they do have artificial sweeteners or natural sweeteners such as stevia or erythritol. Some may also use synthetic dyes, so it’s best to pay attention to the ingredients if you have any allergies or sensitivities.

Is it healthy? So now you’ve read the reviews, seen the pros and cons, and you’re wondering whether or not protein water is for you. You’re wary of trying a new fad that may not be healthy. Good news: protein water is a healthy supplement to a balanced diet. If you're okay with using protein powder and protein shakes, you're okay with protein water. As for being good for you: it depends on the brand and the reasons you are drinking it. The low carb and sugar varieties offer a healthy alternative to other sugary beverages people are drinking. The tasty flavors also make it much easier to get your daily protein.

What does protein do? Protein is a cornerstone macro in the human body along with fat and carbohydrates. It's used by your body to maintain and grow its tissues. Protein also helps with digestion, energy production, blood clotting, and muscle contraction. It aids in the promotion of strength, structure, and elasticity due to a type of protein your body produces called "fibrous protein".

Fibrous protein plays an important role in maintaining a proper Ph balance in your body. It also maintains fluid balance, bolsters immune health, and transports and stores nutrients. It also helps provide energy! So when you’re working out, playing sports, or recovering from an illness or injury, it helps your body to maintain strength throughout the day. This is why many people consume protein after workouts.

The main thing to take away from this is that protein plays a huge role in your health. It helps your body to repair tissues, helps metabolic reactions, and coordinates your bodily functions. It also helps to keep your immune system healthy or helps to build it back up after an illness.

Thermogenesis, the process of burning calories, is also increased by a higher protein diet. It's ideal for people looking to lose weight.

Why should you drink protein water? Protein water is good for people who may need an extra boost for their workout, or need to drink a liquid diet. It’s also suitable for those who don’t get a lot of protein in their regular diet. Struggling vegetarians and vegans, this stuff is for you. It’s fine to drink as a meal replacement (as long as you're getting enough calories elsewhere), and many people decide to drink one before and/or after a visit to the gym.

You can also use it to make fun summer recipes, like ice pops!

How does it taste? While some may say it’s too sweet, and others not sweet enough, the taste depends not only on the brand and the flavor but also on each individual drinking it. While one person may love mango flavored drinks and super sweet things, another person may hate mango and not want something too sweet. That person instead might prefer a milder flavor and product. So, we encourage you to try the flavors out and see which one best fits your tastes. Many of these brands even have excellent return policies if you don't like the drinks.

How much protein does someone need a day? The DRI (Dietary Reference Intake) says that the average adult needs 0.36 grams of protein per pound or 0.8 per kilogram. This is about 56 grams per day for the average man and about 46 for the average woman. Those who are more active may need to consume more. The amount of protein in your body depends on your health and activity level. (Want to check how much protein is in your body, among other facts?) This makes getting a little extra especially beneficial to those recovering from illnesses or injuries, those of older age or poor health, and those who are very active.

Is it possible to have too much protein? High protein diets are all the rage right now. And while it can be beneficial to you, it’s best to stick to the recommended levels of protein for your body type unless otherwise recommended by a doctor. Too much protein can cause weight gain, bad breath, constipation, diarrhea, and dehydration, among other things. If you consume too much, your body will not use it and the protein will turn into glucose and eventually fat. So just be sure to drink or eat what is needed for your body's daily functions.

Is it worth the cost? While some protein waters may seem a bit expensive, they are definitely worth the cost when you look at the benefits they give! It’s so advantageous that pretty soon you’ll wonder why you didn’t have this in your life longggg before. Buying in bulk can also help you to save money, and lots of protein waters offer bulk packages. Just be sure to try the flavors before buying a bulk pack to make sure that you like them!

Now that you’ve learned all about protein water and how healthy it is for you, and read some reviews of favored brands, learned the pros and cons, you’re ready to go out and try it! It can be your new summer drink and help you inch towards or maintain your preferred physique. It can also help you to preserve your immune health, replace unhealthy sugary beverages in your diet, and help you to be a healthier and happier you!