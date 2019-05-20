10 Best Lift Chairs for the Elderly: The Ultimate Guide 2019

If you’re thinking about buying a lift chair for you or your loved one, this page is a great place to start your shopping. A lift chair for the elderly is beneficial to anyone who has trouble getting up or sitting down in a typical chair due to mobility issues. (That also includes nursing mothers and those with injuries!)

There are showrooms full of lift chairs for thousands of dollars plus delivery fees — but there are also affordable, sturdy, and comfortable lift chairs that can be purchased with free shipping on sites like Amazon .

A lift chair is a recliner with a powered tilting mechanism that pushes the entire chair up from its base and assists the user into a standing position.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What is a power lift chair?

A power lift chair is a reclining chair that has a small motor in it that pushes the chair up from its base to assist the sitting person in standing. Each chair comes with a remote control (or it may have controls on the armrest), and a simple push of the button will cause the chair to lift to a slight incline that helps to push the person into a standing position so they can get vertical with ease. It can also be lowered; a person can get into the chair while standing, and then slowly lower it until they’re sitting.

Who uses power lift chairs?

Power lift chairs are incredible for people with mobility issues due to setbacks like age, disability, or surgery. They’re great when recovering from surgery as it can be challenging to get up out of a chair when you’re recovering. Also perfect for the elderly and nursing women as well as it takes the strain off of the joints when they’re getting up or sitting down.

You don't need to be elderly or disabled to use this chair, either; intense loungers will love it, too!

How much should I spend on a lift chair?

There are some lift chairs out there for under $500 and they're of reliable quality! You don’t have to break the bank just to get a beautiful and functional chair.

A lift chair is an excellent idea for anyone with mobility issues. Just be sure to check whether or not the chair can be used with a Pacemaker as some cannot. The chairs reviewed in this article are not only the best on Amazon, but they are also priced extremely reasonably. Medicare may cover some of the cost of a lift chair, but it’s best to contact your Medicare provider to make sure the chair you choose will be covered.

If insurance doesn't cover the cost, or you have insurance, the prices here are low enough that you’ll still be able to afford a lift chair for the elderly!