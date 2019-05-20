10 Best Lift Chairs for the Elderly: The Ultimate Guide 2019

A lift chair is a recliner with a powered tilting mechanism that pushes the entire chair up from its base and assists the user into a standing position.
There are showrooms full of lift chairs for thousands of dollars plus delivery fees — but there are also affordable, sturdy, and comfortable lift chairs that can be purchased with free shipping on sites like Amazon.
If you’re thinking about buying a lift chair for you or your loved one, this page is a great place to start your shopping. A lift chair for the elderly is beneficial to anyone who has trouble getting up or sitting down in a typical chair due to mobility issues. (That also includes nursing mothers and those with injuries!)
If you’re interested in a power lift chair, you may also find a lightweight wheelchair helpful.
1. Editor’s Choice: Irene House Power Modern Transitional Lift Chair ReclinerPrice: $539.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Not too narrow, not too large; just right!
- Available in five different colors/designs
- Filled with high density sponge for maximum comfort
- It only holds up to 300 pounds, so may not be ideal for those of larger stature
- Chair may be too large for petite people
- The deep set seating may be too deep for some
This chair is ideal for those who want a comfortable fabric chair that’s easy to clean and doesn’t get hot like leather. The Irene House chair boasts a quiet motor, soft brushed linen, and high-density foam filling, not to mention five different color choices.
It’s super easy to assemble; just slide the back onto the base. The controller is also easy to use with older eyes.
This chair is better than many chairs you’d find for triple the price (or more!) at furniture stores! We think it’s the absolute best on this list.
The Irene House lift chair comes along with a two-year warranty on the lifting mechanism and a three-year warranty on its frame.
2. Bonzy Recliner Classic Power Lift Chair Soft & Warm Fabric with Remote ControlPrice: $458.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- User friendly remote allows for easy control of the chair.
- Easy to clean, soft, and durable fabric
- Side pocket for storage
- The arms of the chair are thinner and low set
- When the leg rest is extended, the chair reclines slightly
- The lifting process is a bit slow as a safety measure
This chair is a great value for its quality. The Bonzy Recliner can hold up to 300 pounds and the remote is easy to use and understand, which is definitely a plus, especially for older eyes. It’s also super simple to clean.
Some reviews mention the chair is a little slow in getting the sitter up, but this is for safety. You don’t want to go flying!
- Ships quickly and for free.
3. Merax Power Lift Chair Recliner with Heavy Duty SteelPrice: $359.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handy side pockets for storage
- Easy assembly that holds 500 lbs
- Able to stop the chair at any position that's comfortable
Upholstered by high-quality anti-tearing and wear resistant PU leather, the Merex lift chair for the elderly is filled with high-density sponge and polyester fiber.An independently wrapped and pocketed coil spring system allows a custom sit and offers ultimate comfort and support.
- Not recommended for use with a Pacemaker
- Some assembly required
- Shipping fee
This chair can hold up to 330 pounds and boasts a sturdy frame. It’s made from high-quality leather and should be reasonably easy to clean. It ships quickly and reviewers say it’s easy to assemble.
If this seems a little expensive, try this less expensive design with the same features.
4. Ashley Furniture Signature Collection – Yandel Power Lift ReclinerPrice: $532.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fabric is soft and comfortable; looks like worn leather
- Best for taller folk as it's deep-set and has a high back
- Same chair in store is less expensive here
- Reclines all the way flat (like a bed)
- The footrest may not raise up high enough for you
- Very heavy (139 lbs) so you'll need help getting it in place
- The seat is deep-set and may be too deep for smaller people
Tall people, this chair is for you.
Many love the Ashley Furniture chair because it’s a bit higher up than a typical couch. It’s also rather deep-set with a tall back. The cushioning is a little firm, but that’s enticing to those who prefer a more stable and even surface.
The leg lift works independently from the back so you can find the most comfortable position for you or your loved one.
5. CANMOV Power Lift Recliner Chair for Elderly – Heavy DutyPrice: $429.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Anti-skid fabric makes for a comfortable and safe seat
- Overstuffed pillow for back support
- Durable metal frame
- The back support may be lacking for some in the neck area
- The overstuffed pillow for the back area may not be comfortable for some, but is good for those with Sciatica issues
- May not be the best fit for taller people
Everyone seems to love the soft anti-skid fabric of this CANMOV chair! “Very comfortable” and “durable” are popular terms in honest reviews. It’s a nice-looking and functional piece of furniture.
Best for smaller people (if you’re taller than 6 feet, check out this Ashley Furniture chair on our list), this recliner lays back or tilts to help you into a standing position. Installation is quick and shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes. It’s available in chocolate or camel color and includes free shipping. A durable metal frame gives this chair stability and strength.
Maximum capacity: 300 lbs.
What is a power lift chair?
A power lift chair is a reclining chair that has a small motor in it that pushes the chair up from its base to assist the sitting person in standing. Each chair comes with a remote control (or it may have controls on the armrest), and a simple push of the button will cause the chair to lift to a slight incline that helps to push the person into a standing position so they can get vertical with ease. It can also be lowered; a person can get into the chair while standing, and then slowly lower it until they’re sitting.
Who uses power lift chairs?
Power lift chairs are incredible for people with mobility issues due to setbacks like age, disability, or surgery. They’re great when recovering from surgery as it can be challenging to get up out of a chair when you’re recovering. Also perfect for the elderly and nursing women as well as it takes the strain off of the joints when they’re getting up or sitting down.
You don't need to be elderly or disabled to use this chair, either; intense loungers will love it, too!
How much should I spend on a lift chair?
There are some lift chairs out there for under $500 and they're of reliable quality! You don’t have to break the bank just to get a beautiful and functional chair.
A lift chair is an excellent idea for anyone with mobility issues. Just be sure to check whether or not the chair can be used with a Pacemaker as some cannot. The chairs reviewed in this article are not only the best on Amazon, but they are also priced extremely reasonably. Medicare may cover some of the cost of a lift chair, but it’s best to contact your Medicare provider to make sure the chair you choose will be covered.
If insurance doesn't cover the cost, or you have insurance, the prices here are low enough that you’ll still be able to afford a lift chair for the elderly!
