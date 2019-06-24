15 Best Collagen Drinks: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you haven’t tried supplementing collagen yet, you don’t know what you’re missing. You can read more about it at the bottom of this article. With daily use, you’ll experience superb clarity in the middle of the daily hustle and bustle. Here are the fifteen best collagen drinks and powders on the market!

One small adjustment to your daily routine can lead to both a clearer mind and clearer skin:

Our Unbiased Reviews

What is collagen and collagen-building?

Collagen is actually a cornerstone of a healthy body. It’s the most naturally abundant protein in your body, and taking collagen supplements (or supplements to help your body create its own collagen) can have a whole host of health benefits.

First, the best collagen drinks will improve the general health of your skin. The size of your pores will reduce and overall, you’ll have less textured, more glowing, and more glamorous skin. It also will help your skin retain more water and generally look healthier and more hydrated. Many skin care experts recommend using collagen supplements or masks that contain collagen so that your skin gets the protection and nutrition that it really needs. It also helps to strengthen the nails and makes your hair appear shinier and grow both healthier and longer.

It will help reduce and relieve the amount of joint pain that you feel overall, thanks to the fact that collagen actually does a lot of work to maintain and protect your cartilage. The amount of collagen you produce naturally tends to lessen as you age, which causes a lot of the problems associated with aging, such as joint pain and arthritis. Collagen supplements can help decrease the overall pain by increasing the health of your joint cartilage. Your bones are also made primarily of collagen, which is why your bones ache as you age and even break more easily. One of the delicious collagen or collagen-building drinks above can help your bones maintain their structure and density, especially combined with a calcium supplement.

Collagen isn’t just for those wanting to look more beautiful or those who are aging, though. Even younger people in excellent health who enjoy working out stand to benefit from taking collagen supplements, thanks to the fact that collagen is a prevalent component of muscle mass. Collagen helps you make a better recovery and, along with protein, ensures that you make significant gains quickly.

Lastly, there are a bunch of other general health benefits to taking collagen. A lot of people say that collagen causes them to feel less anxious and cloudy-minded. Collagen has a proven track record of improving cardiovascular health by providing structure to arteries and letting blood flow more freely throughout the body. Some doctors also like to promote collagen for gut health and weight loss.

Moreover, a lot of the collagen supplements and collagen-builders listed above also include other components intended to improve overall health that isn’t just collagen. For example, several of them include amino acids, which have been shown time and time again to help the body maintain structure in the most critical areas as well as contributing to the overall improvement of cardiovascular health and muscle retention/building. Others contain vitamins like biotin, something that the body uses to help hair and nails grow in healthy and promotes shiny and full-bodied texture. Many of collagen drinks also offer whey protein, a track-proven supplement favored by bodybuilders and people generally looking to increase muscle mass and muscle health.

Collagen Supplements vs. Collagen-Building Supplements

All in all, there are a lot of reasons to start taking collagen supplements. Whether it’s better to take a supplement with collagen in it, or a supplement intended to help your body create its own collagen — the jury is out. There are arguments to be made in either case. Collagen supplements are great because the collagen has already been made by something else and your body is just absorbing it and using the collagen for its own purpose. On the other hand, collagen-building supplements usually consist of vitamins, minerals, and natural compounds intended to help your body create its own collagen. A lot of people don’t have the healthiest or greenest diet, so they may have the perfect collagen factory dwelling within them and they’d never know it because they aren’t giving it the right inputs to achieve maximum output.

It varies from person to person, so you may have to experiment to see which one is right for you and will give you the most results, but for pretty much anybody, choosing to take collagen or a collagen-building supplement will result in a massive improvement in your health. Collagen is an underappreciated supplement, and you’re doing yourself a huge service by ordering one of these collagen drinks.

