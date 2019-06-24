15 Best Collagen Drinks: Your Easy Buying Guide

Looking to add some pep to your step?
One small adjustment to your daily routine can lead to both a clearer mind and clearer skin:
I’m talking about collagen!
If you haven’t tried supplementing collagen yet, you don’t know what you’re missing. You can read more about it at the bottom of this article. With daily use, you’ll experience superb clarity in the middle of the daily hustle and bustle. Here are the fifteen best collagen drinks and powders on the market!
-
1. Vital Proteins Collagen WaterPrice: $64.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- EXTREMELY tasty with only 3g of sugar or less per bottle
- Made with real fruit juice
- There are three different flavors to choose from!
- Not really dense enough to be had as a meal in itself.
- Not as much protein or extra perks as some other offerings.
- Wasteful unless you recycle. (Please recycle!)
One of the best collagen drinks out there, this collagen water is light and tasty like sparkling water.
I’m absolutely in love with this drink. It has no additional unwanted sweeteners and is made with real fruit flavoring. Speaking of which, it comes in three delicious flavors (my favorite is strawberry lemon). It also comes in blackberry hibiscus and blueberry mint.
A nice and light drink to pair with a salad or your breakfast, this collagen water is a great choice for the busy person who needs a crisp refresher around lunchtime that is a little bit healthier than the simple fruit refreshers from your favorite coffee shop.
Find more Vital Proteins Collagen Water information and reviews here.
-
2. Perfotek Hydrolyzed CollagenPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pure unadulterated collagen powder with no additives
- Tasteless
- Sourced from grass-fed non-GMO cattle
- Some consumers report there being a taste after all, but most don’t have this problem.
- A few say it doesn’t dissolve as readily as they would like.
- You may want more out of your collagen product than just unflavored collagen, especially if you’re shelling out a pretty penny
Perfotek is an ultra-organic, unadulterated and unflavored collagen powder that has no additives. Just pure blissful collagen powder.
Perfotek has in a lot of ways set the benchmark for collagen powders with their super popular hydrolyzed collagen offering. There’s a lot to love about this powder:
First off, it’s ultra-organic. It’s from grass-fed non-GMO cattle, it’s intended to be a health drink with no nonsense. It’s flavorless and dissolves easily into hot water, tea, or coffee.
We also love that unlike some other powders that are trying to market themselves with various flavors or as one-stop nutrition shops, they aren’t adding anything in here that you aren’t asking for. It’s just pure collagen powder — like you ordered.
Moreover, since collagen powder isn’t cheap, the fact that it’s unflavored means that you’re less likely to discover that there’s just something about the taste you don’t like that makes you not want to finish the whole bag.
Find more Perfotek Hydrolyzed Collagen information and reviews here.
-
3. Bulletproof Cold Brew Coffee Plus CollagenPrice: $59.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A ton of energy to start off the day
- Great taste and texture
- Ready to drink
- Not for the coffee haters of the world!
- Not everybody wants to drink a load of caffeine just to get their collagen
- Some may not like the taste of the MCT oils and butter
Bulletproof Coffee has made a name for themselves as one of the premier meal options for people on a keto diet, and now they’ve added collagen to their ready-to-drink cold brew.
With products used by ambitious entrepreneurs, self-starters, and anybody looking to start off their day energized, full, and ready to tackle anything, Bulletproof has created a new way to get your collagen.
This product of theirs integrates collagen protein into their famous coffee formula, providing an excellent boost in the morning, a lot of get-up-and-go, and an easy way to absorb the numerous benefits that come from regularly consuming collagen. They’re ready to drink, so they don’t take up any of your precious morning time, and they both taste and feel great going down.
Find more Bulletproof Cold Brew Coffee Plus Collagen information and reviews here.
-
4. VitaCup Beauty Blend Coffee PodsPrice: $80.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Also includes biotin
- Lots of health benefits, not just collagen
- Much cheaper per cup than Starbucks and more health benefits!
- Have to have a Keurig to really take advantage of it
- May not get as much collagen as you could with other powders
- What if you don’t like coffee?
If you’re making Keurig coffee in the morning anyway, VitaCup’s Beauty Blend coffee pods give you a great way to integrate several different benefits into that morning cup of joe.
Featuring not just collagen but also biotin, cinnamon, and several vitamins, this tasty medium roast blend gives you an excellent way to pack your morning full of health.
For the number of cups and the number of healthy ingredients included, this is actually a great value, too, and it doesn’t require any changes to your morning routine if you already use a K Cup each day.
If you make one cup each morning, then you get two months of benefits from one purchase, which is actually a pretty fantastic deal.
Find more VitaCup Beauty Blend Coffee Pods information and reviews here.
-
5. Sports Research Collagen PeptidesPrice: $52.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Over 7,000 positive and real reviews!
- Truly flavorless, hardly any clumping
- A really great value for the size of the container
- Like any powder, you may have to deal with cleanup.
- Also contains amino acids and other (healthy) things you may not be wanting out of a collagen.
- Bovine-based, so not vegan if that's what you're after.
Sports Research’s collagen powder is far and away one of my favorite options, and 7,000 Amazon customers seem to agree! This container right here sits in my cabinet and a scoop goes into each protein shake I make. It’s the real deal.
You get a fairly hefty package for the price, and every bit will absorb easily into whatever you decide your collagen vehicle for the day will be. I love this one specifically because it does just what I want it to: it gives me a pump of protein, amino acids, minerals — and of course, collagen. It suppresses my appetite and leaves me feeling fuller than I was before I made it.
It is, simply put, exactly what I want from a collagen supplement.
Find more Sports Research Collagen Peptides information and reviews here.
-
6. Promix Unflavored Collagen PeptidesPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Won't overpower the flavor you mix it with
- Sourced from grass-fed Brazillian cows
- Nice, creamy texture in bulletproof coffee or tea
- The Promix powder is a little more expensive than other unflavored collagen powders
- It's not as whole as some other similar powders
- The flavored Promix powders do NOT taste good. Don't buy those. Buy this one.
Promix, a recognized brand in the nutrition industry, created an unflavored collagen mix that doesn’t overpower your other ingredients. (It also tastes great in plain hot water!)
Promix is yet another company offering unflavored collagen mix. They have the upper hand: they’ve already established a name in the lifestyle nutrition area, producing many powdered drinks.
We like that this one mixes without any effort and won’t overpower the flavor of whatever you mix it with. It provides a nice creamy texture to stuff like bulletproof coffee or your morning tea.
Also, if you just mix it with some hot water, it yields a super aesthetic light-pink drink that will be a joy to sip – or to share on your Insta!
This collagen powder seems to produce a lot of loyal customers, just based off of reviews. I wonder if you’ll be the next person to buy and love it?
Find more Promix Unflavored Collagen Peptides information and reviews here.
-
7. Au Bon Broth Vanilla Collagen PowderPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pleasant vanilla taste
- You also get the benefits of bone broth
- Made from grass-fed cattle
- Not from concentrate
- No additional vitamins or benefits
- Some may not like the vanilla flavoring
- Doesn't always blend well — use a blender bottle
This vanilla bone broth protein powder is a great tasting addition to your daily grind.
Another product that’s loaded with collagen and real powdered bone broth, the Au Bon Broth powder gives you not only the immense array of benefits of collagen but also those of bone broth. It’s chock-full of protein, which makes it an excellent post- or pre-workout drink.
The nice vanilla flavoring makes sure it goes down easy. It’s one of the better tasting flavored powder options on this list, which is peculiar because the bone broth would imply a savory taste; however, the coconut milk powder and the vanilla flavoring mask that, with the end result being a healthy and wholesome protein supplement.
Users will also enjoy the fact that it has no added sugar and is relatively low calorie for how great it tastes, at only 65 calories per two scoops!
Find more Au Bon Broth Vanilla Collagen Powder information and reviews here.
-
8. Perk Energy Chai-Flavored BeveragePrice: $63.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Delicious spiced chai flavor masks any bad flavors of key ingredients
- Lots of protein, EGCG, and collagen - with no added sugars
- Budget-friendly bulk pricing
- It does contain caffeine. If you try to avoid it for one reason or another, you may want to pass on this one.
- The whey protein taste is there a little bit, which isn't ideal if you don't like protein shakes. The sensitive tongue will be able to detect it.
- Not everybody likes spicy drinks, or may prefer something lighter or less autumnal during the hot summer months.
Chai lovers will fall head over heels for this creamy drink with protein, collagen and EGCG. Chai works wonderfully to mask other more unpleasant flavors.
This is one of our favorites.
Masala chai actually has its origins in impoverished Indians using spices to make their low-grade tea more palatable. As such, chai spices are great for making things that might not normally taste so great instantly become something that is delicious and easy to sip and enjoy.
This drink is no exception.
Where normally whey protein powder has a specific (yet light) taste, the spices do a nice job of covering that up in this drink. This means it mostly tastes creamy and full, like a nice somewhat-authentic spiced chai. The EGCG included in this drink is a chemical component of green tea. Research suggests that it may carry health benefits.
There’s a lot of protein and collagen in this drink and no added sugars. Basically, it’s got pretty much everything you want and is a fantastic energy drink. The company also has excellent bulk pricing, and the more you buy at once, the better of a deal you get overall.
Find more Perk Energy Chai-Flavored Beverage information and reviews here.
-
9. Z Natural Foods Chocolate Coconut Collagen PeptidesPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Delicious chocolate coconut flavor - better chocolate taste than other similar powders
- Vitamins and minerals list is a mile long
- Five-pound bag is a great value
- It's a lesser known brand without a lot of reviews, but it's a good product.
- Contains some iffy compounds, like aspartic acid, one of the principal components of aspartame. These are most likely fine, but if you prefer a collagen-only drink, you're best looking elsewhere.
- The cocoa in it does mean that it has a slight caffeine kick.
The pleasant chocolate coconut flavor will really please a lot of palettes, and it’s all natural thanks to the use of organic cocoa and coconut milk powder. This is another no-nonsense best collagen drink that is just good.
It’s hard to really nail a chocolate protein drink. This company does it! It’s full of protein, like many of the other drinks on this list, but it also has a super long vitamins and minerals list which lends to the sheer amount of healthful ingredients you’re getting in every scoop.
With no added sugar and two grams of dietary fiber in each serving, this drink really stands to promote beauty and harmony both inside and out. Chocolate coconut is a winner in our book.
Find more Z Natural Foods Chocolate Coconut Collagen Peptides information and reviews here.
-
10. Fusion Naturals Vegan Collagen BoosterPrice: $108.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vegan - no animals harmed!
- Very promising efficacy
- Fan favorite with great reviews and publications
- It does take a lot of pennies, though. At only 20 servings for $100, you’re basically paying $5 per glass. But doesn't your Starbucks cost that much?
- Some may not like that it's only collagen boosting and not an actual collagen drink.
- Pre-packaged servings are a little environmentally wasteful.
The Fusion Naturals collagen powder is a standout because it’s vegan! That fact has gotten a fair amount of attention from the press.
A pretty and lightly-flavored drink, this is a nice summer choice for collagen powder. It differs from others in that it doesn’t directly contain any collagen, and instead only has materials meant to give a natural boost of collagen from within.
This is partly due to the fact that the product is totally vegan, and collagen is an animal product — hard stop. However, lab results indicate that it’s actually really great for increasing collagen density. It’s so good, in fact, that this supplement placed as a finalist in rankings and competitions held by the 2018 SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards.
It’s definitely worth every penny.
Find more Fusion Naturals Vegan Collagen Booster information and reviews here.
-
11. Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein Powder PacksPrice: $61.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- For individually wrapped product, this one is a pretty good value
- Loaded with amino acids, collagen, and protein
- Convenient and no cleanup thanks to on-the-go design
- Not eco friendly
- It does have a lightly fishy smell which may turn you off of the product.
- Some batches might clump, so you may have to work to blend it.
Ancient Nutrition’s collagen is, in a lot of ways, the neutrally-flavored non-vegan complement to Fusion Naturals — the one before this. It’s also significantly cheaper.
With nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon, this best collagen drink manages to maintain a great rating with real reviews, which is no small feat. It’s full of amino acids and 9 grams of protein per serving, both of which will keep your body healthy, mind alert, and entire being full of energy.
This product offers a nice value and I think you’ll find it hard to find something so convenient at the same price point. The neutral flavor blends in nicely and the powder usually dissolves easily into whatever you’re combining it with, making this a breeze to drink or eat however you want.
Find more Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Protein Powder Packs information and reviews here.
-
12. Medlie Organic Kale Avocado Drink with Collagen ProteinPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A ready-to-go drink that isn't coffee or tea based? Yes please.
- It’s not packed to the brim with caffeine.
- Lots of healthy veggies and vitamins in it!
- Whole 30 approved
- Tastes like what it is: a kale and avocado drink. May not be for everybody.
- Contains dairy, so calling it a vegetable drink is slightly misleading.
- It's expensive. Reviewers justify the price for the quality product.
This avocado and kale drink is thick like a smoothie, so it makes a perfect meal replacement, especially in the summer.
At this point, you may have lost faith in being able to find a ready-to-go collagen drink that isn’t based in a super indulgent or deep flavor like coffee or tea. When the heat of late spring and summer come along, you probably want something fruitier or lighter. This drink is an excellent option for you!
It’s thick like a soup or smoothie, so you can definitely drink it as a meal replacement. It isn’t loaded with caffeine and other extras — it’s just bonafide healthy goodness. Medlie’s veggie drink is chock full of the vitamins and minerals you’d expect from a kale and avocado-based drink. If you want something filling for lunch that also packs a collagen pop, this is the way to go!
Find more Medlie Organic Kale Avocado Drink with Collagen Protein information and reviews here.
-
13. SkinnyFit SuperYouth Collagen SupplementPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It’s a solid enough appetite suppressant, so take it as a meal replacement
- A no-nonsense collagen supplement
- Easy enough to blend into both food and drinks
- It's not as tasteless as you might hope.
- There are some clumping issues here and there, so be prepared to maybe put work into blending it
- Results may not be as noticeable as with other supplements
SkinnyFit another great option in terms of collagen-based powders for those looking to lose weight; just mix and enjoy.
It’s flavorless so you can easily blend the 58 servings with drinks, breakfast cereals, or baked goods. Much like similar collagen supplements, it will suppress your appetite fairly well and is easy to drink down. SkinnyFit is grass fed, cage free, and pasture raised. It won’t affect the flavor of anything you mix it with, so purchase with confidence.
Find more SkinnyFit SuperYouth Collagen Supplement information and reviews here.
-
14. The Spa Dr. Collagen SupportPrice: $53.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Also contains biotin and Vitamin C!
- Easy blending with any drinks, no clumping
- Pure - you know exactly what you’re getting.
- You may prefer something flavored
- Lack of amino acids or vitamins means you can't rely only on this powder
- Not much protein to speak of
The Spa Dr’s Collagen Complete consists of seven components: collagen, biotin, vitamin C, L-Glutamine, glucosamine sulfate, aloe vera, and bamboo extract. That’s pretty much it — which is great. No fillers.
It blends easily with no clumping and breaks down so you know precisely how much you’re getting. This collagen drink tastes nice and goes down easy. What more could you possibly want?
Find more The Spa Dr. Collagen Support information and reviews here.
-
15. PlantFusion Complete Collagen BuilderPrice: $66.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Completely and totally plant-based!
- Non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free.
- Comes in three flavors: unflavored, vanilla, and chocolate.
- Like similar products, this is a collagen builder, not a collagen drink itself.
- Uses Stevia for sweetening which some people don’t like the aftertaste of.
- Some report the unflavored collagen has an almost mushroom-like taste.
Here’s a plant-based collagen building supplement that isn’t delivered in wasteful packaging and that people simply love.
It comes in three flavors, with the unflavored being really neutral and the vanilla and chocolate flavors being very sweet, making this collagen builder a true delicacy. It’s a delectable whole food that will leave you satisfied while leaving your conscience totally clean! There aren’t many better options out there in terms of vegan collagen supplements.
Find more PlantFusion Complete Collagen Builder information and reviews here.
What is collagen and collagen-building?
Collagen is actually a cornerstone of a healthy body. It’s the most naturally abundant protein in your body, and taking collagen supplements (or supplements to help your body create its own collagen) can have a whole host of health benefits.
First, the best collagen drinks will improve the general health of your skin. The size of your pores will reduce and overall, you’ll have less textured, more glowing, and more glamorous skin. It also will help your skin retain more water and generally look healthier and more hydrated. Many skin care experts recommend using collagen supplements or masks that contain collagen so that your skin gets the protection and nutrition that it really needs. It also helps to strengthen the nails and makes your hair appear shinier and grow both healthier and longer.
It will help reduce and relieve the amount of joint pain that you feel overall, thanks to the fact that collagen actually does a lot of work to maintain and protect your cartilage. The amount of collagen you produce naturally tends to lessen as you age, which causes a lot of the problems associated with aging, such as joint pain and arthritis. Collagen supplements can help decrease the overall pain by increasing the health of your joint cartilage. Your bones are also made primarily of collagen, which is why your bones ache as you age and even break more easily. One of the delicious collagen or collagen-building drinks above can help your bones maintain their structure and density, especially combined with a calcium supplement.
Collagen isn’t just for those wanting to look more beautiful or those who are aging, though. Even younger people in excellent health who enjoy working out stand to benefit from taking collagen supplements, thanks to the fact that collagen is a prevalent component of muscle mass. Collagen helps you make a better recovery and, along with protein, ensures that you make significant gains quickly.
Lastly, there are a bunch of other general health benefits to taking collagen. A lot of people say that collagen causes them to feel less anxious and cloudy-minded. Collagen has a proven track record of improving cardiovascular health by providing structure to arteries and letting blood flow more freely throughout the body. Some doctors also like to promote collagen for gut health and weight loss.
Moreover, a lot of the collagen supplements and collagen-builders listed above also include other components intended to improve overall health that isn’t just collagen. For example, several of them include amino acids, which have been shown time and time again to help the body maintain structure in the most critical areas as well as contributing to the overall improvement of cardiovascular health and muscle retention/building. Others contain vitamins like biotin, something that the body uses to help hair and nails grow in healthy and promotes shiny and full-bodied texture. Many of collagen drinks also offer whey protein, a track-proven supplement favored by bodybuilders and people generally looking to increase muscle mass and muscle health.
Collagen Supplements vs. Collagen-Building Supplements
All in all, there are a lot of reasons to start taking collagen supplements. Whether it’s better to take a supplement with collagen in it, or a supplement intended to help your body create its own collagen — the jury is out. There are arguments to be made in either case. Collagen supplements are great because the collagen has already been made by something else and your body is just absorbing it and using the collagen for its own purpose. On the other hand, collagen-building supplements usually consist of vitamins, minerals, and natural compounds intended to help your body create its own collagen. A lot of people don’t have the healthiest or greenest diet, so they may have the perfect collagen factory dwelling within them and they’d never know it because they aren’t giving it the right inputs to achieve maximum output.
It varies from person to person, so you may have to experiment to see which one is right for you and will give you the most results, but for pretty much anybody, choosing to take collagen or a collagen-building supplement will result in a massive improvement in your health. Collagen is an underappreciated supplement, and you’re doing yourself a huge service by ordering one of these collagen drinks.
Read more:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.