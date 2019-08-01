15 Best Essential Oil Pens for Relaxation & Wellness (2019)

Essential oil pens are the latest craze to hit the wellness world — and the vape world.
These herbal vape pens contain no nicotine or psychoactive substances. But thanks to aromatherapy (the holistic practice of using plant-derived essential oils to calm or stimulate the senses), they can subtly alter your mental state.
You “hit” your aromatherapy pen by pulling the flavored vapor into your mouth, and exhaling through your nose. Experts disagree on exactly how much “wellness” this provides, but customers swear by it. Some say it can help curb nicotine cravings.
And if it improves your mood, helps you sleep better, or calms your anxiety — without resorting to pharmaceuticals — that sounds like a wellness win to us.
-
1. Best Way to Try All MONQ Essential Oil Diffuser Pens: MONQ Variety Pack with 10 BlendsPrice: $129.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes all 10 herbal blends formulated by MONQ
- MONQ says its ingredients are approved by Oregon Tilth, a respected third-party nonprofit organic certification body in the US
- More affordable than purchasing all 10 flavors individually
- Great for vaping newbies as well as seasoned MONQ users
- A 10-pack is a commitment (if it turns out aromatherapy pens aren't right for you, you've already invested in having all 10 blends)
- These are all single-use pens (instead of the rechargeable version), which creates a lot of waste
- Vape batteries aren't easy to recycle (batteries are considered hazardous waste; in landfills, they leak toxic substances)
This MONQ Variety 10-Pack is the best way to experiment with all of MONQ’s 10 available herbal blends.
It’s also the most affordable way: By purchasing this bundle, you’ll enjoy serious savings, compared to buying each flavor individually.
This variety pack includes both the seven mood-targeting blends (Sexy, Vibrant, Happy, Healthy, Active, Zen, and Sleepy), as well as MONQ’s three less-mood-specific flavor blends (Mountain, Ocean, and Forest).
These individual herbal blends are explored in more detail in the reviews below.
We’ve structured this list to begin with all MONQ products, before moving on to include a couple other (slightly more affordable) brands of essential oil inhaler pens. That’s because MONQ essential oil vapes appear to be superior, in terms of consumer safety, because they only use certified organic ingredients.
Their website explains:
“Starting with non-GMO organically grown and/or sustainably harvested wildcrafted plants (from the United States when possible and from elsewhere in the world when required), the plant material is processed in the United States into essential oils and whole plant extracts. All US-grown ingredients are sourced from Oregon-Tilth Certified Organic processors, and all internationally grown plants are verified organic by region-specific organizations and vetted by Oregon Tilth once in the US. The majority of the oils are produced via steam distillation or CO2 extraction, without the use of alcohol. This is then blended into certified organic coconut-derived vegetable glycerin.”
That seems like a pretty serious commitment to quality assurance. For comparison, the next most popular brand of herbal vapes says it uses “oils sourced from a distinguished company within the United States.” That’s pretty different from MONQ, which requires third-party organic certification from Oregon Tilth, one of the most respected organic certification bodies in the U.S.
If you think herbal vape pens are right for you, but you aren’t sure exactly which flavor you like best — or you simply want to alternate your pens all day, based on what effects you’re looking for — this MONQ 10-Pack is perfect for you.
Just make sure you do your research about how to properly recycle all these pens when you’re done. (Your recycling options may depend on your area.
Plus, once you’ve used this 10-pack to discover your favorite flavors, you can order it in MONQ’s new rechargeable — and more sustainable — models. Unfortunately, the rechargeable line, known as MONQ R, is not yet available in variety packs like this. Read on to learn more about it.
Find more MONQ - Portable Essential Oil Diffuser - 10 Blends information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Way to Experiment with All MONQ’s Mood-Targeting Herbal Blends: MONQ Vape Pen Variety Pack (7 Blends)Price: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great way to experiment with all of MONQ's seven mood-targeting herbal blends
- Aromatherapy has been used to subtly alter mental and emotional states for thousands of years
- MONQ works with Oregon Tilth, a respected non-profit organic certifcation body, to ensure quality organic ingredients
- These are all single-use pens (instead of the rechargeable version), which creates a lot of waste
- Vape batteries aren't easy to recycle (batteries are considered hazardous waste; in landfills, they leak toxic substances)
- Learning how to properly dispose of hazardous materials like this near you may require some research
This MONQ Herbal Vape Pen Variety Pack with Seven Blends includes all of MONQ’s mood-targeting herbal blends. You can try Sexy, Vibrant, Happy, Healthy, Active, Zen, and Sleepy.
The names are self-explanatory: Try Active before your morning jog, and take a couple puffs from your Sleepy pen before bed. Switch it up throughout the day, to see whether these work for you.
To use them, the company recommends inhaling through your mouth — not quite inhaling the vapor into your lungs, but more like sucking something through a straw into your mouth — and then closing your mouth, and exhaling through your nose. (In theory, this is more effective than trying to get aromatherapy benefits through your lungs.)
With seven flavors to try, you’ll have the hang of it in no time. Get ready to be Vibrant, Sexy and Healthy, all at once.
Find more MONQ - Portable Essential Oil Diffuser - All 7 Blends information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Non-Mood-Targeting MONQ Variety Pack: MONQ Essential Oil Pens 3-Pack (Forest, Ocean, Mountain Blends)Price: $54.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains three flavors (Mountain, Ocean, and Forest) with less specific aromatherapy benefits than MONQ's other
- These blends are formulated for herbal flavor and relaxing vape experience
- Great replacement for Juuls, the addictive nicotine vape pens which have been called an "epidemic" among teens
- These are all single-use pens (instead of the rechargeable version), which creates a lot of waste
- Vape batteries aren't easy to recycle (batteries are considered hazardous waste; in landfills, they leak toxic substances)
- Unlike other MONQ blends, these three herbal blends have not been formulated to target any specific mood or reaction
This MONQ 3-Pack doesn’t contain any of the company’s specific-mood-targeting herbal blends (like Active or Sleepy), but it contains all of the company’s more elemental flavors: Mountain, Ocean, and Forest.
Users report that these blends do still help with their anxiety. But they seem to particularly appear to a certain type of anxiety: the kind that tugs at someone with an oral-fixation habit.
Like a cigarette smoker who’s hoping to quit. Or a teen addicted to nicotine thanks to the widespread prevalence of Juuls in American high schools.
While the jury’s still out on the health benefits and risks of vaping essential oils, nobody disagrees that it’s healthier and safer than vaping nicotine.
So while these don’t have specifically-defined aromatherapy effects, they have flavors and rituals similar to any kind of vaping.
That makes this 3-Pack seem helpful for anyone hoping to curb their Juuling habit.
If you or a loved one are obsessed with Juuling (and concerned about the health impacts), this could be perfect for you.
When e-cigs like Juuls were first introduced, they were heralded as a way to help people quit cigarettes. But when they appealed to youths, it created an epidemic of nicotine addiction among teens who never would’ve started smoking cigarettes in the first place. (Thanks, Juul.)
Vaping these MONQ essential oils carries zero risk of addiction. Maybe these pens should be heralded as the replacement for Juuling.
Find more MONQ Pens 3-Pack (Forest, Ocean & Mountain Blends) information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Rechargeable Sleep Pen: MONQ Rechargeable SleepyPros:
Cons:
- MONQ R is MONQ's new rechargeable, reusable, and less environmentally-damaging product line
- Comes with a charging cable and flip case (with room for storing extra pods)
- Sleepy blend combines essential oils of Chamomile, Kava, and Lavender, all of which can help you unwind before bed
- Rechargeable MONQ pens are more expensive than normal MONQ pens (which are designed to be tossed after they run out of essential oils)
- Sleepy blend is not ideal for daytime use
- Not as powerful as ingested sleep aids
This MONQ R Sleepy Pen stands out because it’s from MONQ’s new and more sustainable line — but with their tried-and-true blend of essential oils to help you ease into a restful slumber.
In response to customer demand about the environmental burden of all those landfill-destined vape batteries, MONQ developed their new product line. They called it MONQ R, because the R stands for Reinvented, Rechargeable, Responsible and Reusable. Now you can recharge your battery (instead of trying to find a hazardous waste recycling facility near you). When your essential-oil filled pod runs out, you just twist on another one.
This comes with MONQ’s first rechargeable diffuser battery, a flip case (which can hold up to two additional pods), and a charging cable.
You could even use the flip case to store additional herbal blends, so you can use the same battery whether you’re getting ready for bed or preparing for a workout.
Because this blend is definitely designed for bedtime. It combines essential oils of Chamomile, Kava, and Lavender, all of which can help people unwind before bed. Which is pretty important.
Today, new research is demonstrating exactly how critical sleep is for our health — and proving how sleep-deprived most of us truly are. Each year, over 60 million Americans suffer from insomnia. According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in three adults don’t get enough sleep.
Many try prescription drugs like Ambien, which can have alarming side effects. Even natural sleep aids like Melatonin can prove habit-forming for some.
This obviously won’t knock you out like an Ambien, but it can help you ease into a relaxed mental state that’s more conducive to getting a good night’s sleep. And now, thanks to MONQ R, you can enjoy the blend of Chamomile, Kava, and Lavender — without being such a drag on the environment.
Find more MONQ Rechargeable Diffuser in Sleepy Blend information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Rechargeable Pen for Work: MONQ R Rechargeable Diffuser with Focus BlendPros:
Cons:
- New blend designed to be a "nootropic," to help with brain functions
- MONQ R pens are rechargeable and reusable
- These rechargeable batteries lead to less hazardous waste leaching toxic substances into landfills (compared to normal MONQ pens)
- This new Focus blend is less clear about what essential oils are used in its ingredients (compared to other MONQ flavors)
- Nootropics aren't for everyone
- MONQ R pens are more expensive than normal single-use MONQ pens
This MONQ R Pen stands out because it’s rechargeable, and therefore less wasteful compared to normal MONQ pens. It’s similar to the MONQ R pen reviewed above, but formulated with MONQ’s “Focus” blend.
Focus is a newer blend from MONQ. It isn’t included in the variety packs above, and it is, unlike the others, marketed by MONQ as a “nootropic.”
It’s also less clear than the other flavors about which essential oils are included.
Find more MONQ R Rechargeable Diffuser with Focus Blend information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Mood-Boosting MONQ Pen: MONQ Aromatherapy Pen in HappyPros:
Cons:
- Herbal blend formulated with essential oils used for centuries for mood-boosting properties
- "Happy" pen has anecdotally helped hundreds of customers elevate their mood naturally
- MONQ says its ingredients are approved by Oregon Tilth, a respected third-party nonprofit organic certification body in the US
- Some customers believe MONQ's pens are too expensive for how long they last (They are not refillable)
- These pens create more waste than MONQ's rechargeable version (their "MONQ R" line)
- Vape pens aren't easy to recycle (batteries are considered hazardous waste; look up how to recycle them in your area))
- Fennel is a flavor that's not for everyone (often likened to licorice flavor)
The MONQ Pen in Happy is formulated with vanilla, thyme, and fennel. Grab this cheerful yellow pen for an immediate aromatherapy-fueled mood boost anytime, anywhere.
Thyme may be best known for its culinary usages (or for its role in a popular Simon and Garfunkel song), has this herb has also been used in aromatherapy for centuries. Its stimulating effect is believed to improve circulation and concentration while calming nerves. Combined with vanilla and thyme, this creates one of the most popular MONQ herbal blends of all.
Find more MONQ Essential Oil Vape in Happy information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Energy-Stimulating Pen: MONQ “Active Blend” Essential Oil Vape PenPros:
Cons:
- Includes essential oils of black pepper, orange, and sage
- All ingredients are certified organic
- Essential oils used in "Active" blend promote feelings of alertness and vigor
- This is a newer blend from Monq, so fewer customer reviews are available
- Inhaling your pen while strenuously exercising might not feel great on your lungs
- Unclear whether black pepper's many health-promoting effects are as effective when inhaled (instead of ingested)
This pen stands out because it’s formulated with Monq’s new “Active Blend,” which includes black pepper, orange, and sage. These invigorating scents combine to give you — in theory at least — an instant energy boost, perfect for any outdoor activity.
Black pepper is known for its invigorating effects. To obtain black pepper essential oil, like the kind included in this blend, the “essential oils are extracted from unripe and sun-dried peppercorns through a steam distillation process,” according to MONQ’s website, in “a process that usually results in a yield of close to 2% essential oils compared to the overall amount of peppercorns used in the process.”
And because this pen comes from MONQ, you can rest assured that the peppercorns used in that process were organic.
According to the company’s website, “all US-grown ingredients are sourced from Oregon-Tilth Certified Organic processors, and all internationally grown plants are verified organic by region-specific organizations and vetted by Oregon Tilth once in the US… this is then blended into certified organic coconut-derived vegetable glycerin.”
This pen would be perfect to bring on a hike, bike ride, or kayaking expedition. And, thanks to black pepper’s reputation for providing a warming sensation, this pen would probably be the perfect ski companion. Chairlift aromatherapy session, anyone?
Find more MONQ "Active Blend" Essential Oil Pen information and reviews here.
-
8. Best for Aches and Pains: MONQ Herbal Vape Pen in RelievePros:
Cons:
- This blend is formulated with essential oils of ginger, Helichrysum, and Spikenard
- Helichrysum is known for anti-inflammatory effects
- MONQ says all its ingredients are approved by Oregon Tilth, a respected third-party nonprofit organic certification body
- With all that remains unknown about the effects of vaping essential oils, choosing organic seems like the most sensible option
- Some customers believe MONQ's pens are too expensive for how long they last (This cheaper version is not refillable)
- These pens create more waste than MONQ's rechargeable version (their "MONQ R" line)
- Vape pens aren't easy to recycle (batteries are considered hazardous waste, and you should look up how to recycle them in your area))
MONQ’s Relieve blend is designed for easing aches and general bodily discomfort.
To achieve this effect through aromatherapy, it’s formulated with ginger, Helichrysum, and Spikenard.
Helichrysum is known for its anti-inflammatory effects. (Inflammation is one of the most common sources of discomfort in the body. Spikenard is another essential oil best-known for its relaxing and mood-boosting properties.
-
9. Best For the Hopelessly Landlocked: MONQ Pen in Ocean BlendPros:
Cons:
- MONQ's Ocean Blend is formulated with eucalyptus, lime, and tangerine
- Great for when when you're in a landlocked state
- MONQ says all its ingredients are approved by Oregon Tilth, a respected third-party nonprofit organic certification body
- Some customers believe MONQ's pens are too expensive for how long they last (This cheaper version is not refillable)
- These pens create more waste than MONQ's rechargeable version (their pricier "MONQ R" line)
- Vape pens aren't easy to recycle (batteries are considered hazardous waste, and you should look up how to recycle them in your area))
MONQ’s Ocean Blend is formulated with eucalyptus, lime, and tangerine, for an uplifting yet calming experience — kind of like gazing at the ocean.
Find more MONQ - Portable Essential Oil Diffuser - Ocean Blend information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Vape Pen That Claims To Have Aphrodisiac Properties: MONQ Herbal Vape Pen in “Love” BlendPros:
Cons:
- Love Blend combines essential oils of cacao, Davana, and Siam Wood
- These are purported to have aphrodisiac effects
- MONQ says all its ingredients are approved by Oregon Tilth, a respected third-party nonprofit organic certification body
- Some customers believe MONQ's pens are too expensive for how long they last (This cheaper version is not refillable)
- These pens create more waste than MONQ's rechargeable version (their "MONQ R" product line reviewed above))
- Vape pens aren't easy to recycle (batteries are considered hazardous waste, and you should look up how to recycle them in your area))
MONQ’s Love Blend stands out because it claims to harness the aphrodisiac properties of certain aromatherapy scents.
It combines Siam Wood, Cacao, and Davana to help get you in the mood.
-
11. Best Affordable Mood Boost: MOXĒ Happy Essential Oil Vape PenPros:
Cons:
- MOXE pens are slightly more affordable than MONQ pens
- MOXE's Happy blend includes essential oil of cinnamon and sage, which MONQ's Happy blend does not
- Also includes certified organic fennel and thyme, similar to MONQ Happy blend
- Fennel flavor is not for everyone (it is often likened to licorice)
- These pens create a lot of hazardous waste (they cannot be recharged or refilled)
- Vape pens aren't easy to recycle (batteries are considered hazardous waste, and you should look up how to recycle them in your area)
MOXE’s pens are similar to MONQ’s single-use aromatherapy pens, but they’re slightly cheaper than MONQ’s, and the company doesn’t provide quite as much reassuring information about their ingredient sourcing.
(Unlike MONQ’s website, MOXE’s does not mention any of the companies that provide their essential oils, or any independent organic certification bodies that vet their ingredients.)
Nevertheless, their Happy blend uses Certified Organic Fennel, Thyme, Cinnamon, and Sage. This is similar to MONQ’s blend, but with the addition of sage stimulating cinnamon (and without the vanilla found in MONQ Happy pods).
Plus, you’ll save a few bucks.
Find more MOXĒ "Happy" Essential Oil Pen information and reviews here.
-
12. Best Disposable Sleep Vape Pen: MOXĒ “Dream” Essential Oil Aromatherapy Pen For SleepPros:
Cons:
- Slightly cheaper than MONQ's Sleepy Pen
- MOXE's Dream blend is formulated with organic Lavender, Lemongrass, and Grapefruit
- MOXE uses certified organic ingredients
- Scientists are constantly discovering new and critical benefits of sleep for our health
- MOXE provides less information about their ingredient sourcing than MONQ
- Non-rechargeable vape pens like these create a lot of waste, compared to rechargeable/refillable vape pens
- They are considered hazardous waste, because in landfills, they leach toxic metals into the earth
This MOXE Dream Pen is formulated with organic Lavender, Lemongrass, and Grapefruit, scents with have been found to help people get a good night’s sleep. It’s also a few bucks cheaper than the MONQ “Sleepy” pen.
Find more MOXĒ "Dream" Essential Oil Pen For Sleep information and reviews here.
-
13. Most Affordable Pen to Supplement Your Morning Coffee: MOXĒ “Energy” Essential Oil Vape PenPros:
Cons:
- Good for a quick aromatherapy pick-me-up
- MOXE pens are slightly cheaper than MONQ pens
- Also includes certified organic ingredients
- These pens create a lot of waste, compared to rechargeable/refillable vape pens
- These batteries are considered hazardous waste, and if they wind up in landfills, they leach toxic metals into the earth
- If you're going to buy tons of these, you should look up how to properly recycle them in your area
This MOXE “Energy” pen stands out because it could help you feel alert, while saving a few bucks compared to MONQ’s “Active” or “Vibrant” or “Focus” blends.
MOXE pens are similar to MONQ’s single-use aromatherapy pens, but they’re slightly cheaper than MONQ’s. Perhaps the price difference is due to the fact that MOXE doesn’t provide quite as much reassuring information about their ingredient sourcing.
(MOXE’s website, unlike MONQ’s, does not mention any of the companies that provide their essential oils, or any independent organic certification bodies that vet their ingredients.)
MOXE’s energy blend is made with essential oils from Certified Organic Wintergreen, Sage, Black Pepper, and Anise.
Find more MOXĒ "Energy" Essential Oil Pen information and reviews here.
-
14. Best Minty-Fresh Way to Inhale Your Vitamins (Maybe): Luvv Labs THRIVE Aromatherapy Pen in Mint FlavorPros:
Cons:
- Includes several vitamins, which you may or may not be able to absorb by vaping them (Scientists suggest eating your vitamins instead)
- Mint flavor is refreshing
- Slightly more affordable than MONQ pens
- Experts are skeptical about whether you can actually absorb vitamins by vaping them
- These pens create a lot of waste, compared to rechargeable/refillable vape pens
- These batteries are considered hazardous waste; in landfills, they leach toxic metals into the earth
This Luvv Labs Mint-Flavored Vitamin Vape Pen stands out because it includes vitamins. (All the other pens listed above are used simply for the benefits of aromatherapy, and do not claim to supplement your vitamin intake.)
This pen includes vitamins C, B12, D3, E & CoQ10, but experts are skeptical about whether you can actually absorb these vitamins by inhaling them.
“Healthy adults get their vitamins and amino acids just fine from eating,” the Scientific American reports, so the reasons for anyone to start this vitamin vaping habit may be “baffling.”
But if you’re trying to quit other vapes (which include more harmful substances, like nicotine), pretty much any vape is going to be safer than the highly-addictive Juul. So why not replace one harmful habit with one that’s less harmful — and possibly get some vitamins while you’re at it?
Find more THRIVE Aromatherapy Pen in Mint information and reviews here.
-
15. Best With Added L-Theanine: LUVV Labs Personal Aromatherapy Pen in ZENPros:
Cons:
- Includes L-Theanine, an amino acid found in tea
- L-Theanine has been found to help with anxiety, stress, and depression (though unclear how much it's absorbed by vaping)
- Slightly cheaper than MONQ's pens
- Experts are skeptical about whether you can actually absorb vitamins by vaping them
- These pens create a lot of waste, compared to rechargeable/refillable vape pens
- These batteries are considered hazardous waste; in landfills, they leach toxic metals into the earth
This Luvv Labs Pen in Zen includes additional L-Theanine, an amino acid found in tea, which has been found to help with anxiety, stress, and depression.
L-Theanine is most commonly taken as a supplement, and the science is still out on whether your body can actually absorb it through vapor.
But according to customer reviews, many people do feel more Zen after a few puffs on their Zen pen.
Find more LUVV Labs Personal Aromatherapy Pen in ZEN information and reviews here.
7 Best CBD Chocolates: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.