15 Best Essential Oil Pens for Relaxation & Wellness (2019)

This MONQ Variety 10-Pack is the best way to experiment with all of MONQ’s 10 available herbal blends.

It’s also the most affordable way: By purchasing this bundle, you’ll enjoy serious savings, compared to buying each flavor individually.

This variety pack includes both the seven mood-targeting blends (Sexy, Vibrant, Happy, Healthy, Active, Zen, and Sleepy), as well as MONQ’s three less-mood-specific flavor blends (Mountain, Ocean, and Forest).

These individual herbal blends are explored in more detail in the reviews below.

We’ve structured this list to begin with all MONQ products, before moving on to include a couple other (slightly more affordable) brands of essential oil inhaler pens. That’s because MONQ essential oil vapes appear to be superior, in terms of consumer safety, because they only use certified organic ingredients.

Their website explains:

“Starting with non-GMO organically grown and/or sustainably harvested wildcrafted plants (from the United States when possible and from elsewhere in the world when required), the plant material is processed in the United States into essential oils and whole plant extracts. All US-grown ingredients are sourced from Oregon-Tilth Certified Organic processors, and all internationally grown plants are verified organic by region-specific organizations and vetted by Oregon Tilth once in the US. The majority of the oils are produced via steam distillation or CO2 extraction, without the use of alcohol. This is then blended into certified organic coconut-derived vegetable glycerin.”

That seems like a pretty serious commitment to quality assurance. For comparison, the next most popular brand of herbal vapes says it uses “oils sourced from a distinguished company within the United States.” That’s pretty different from MONQ, which requires third-party organic certification from Oregon Tilth, one of the most respected organic certification bodies in the U.S.

If you think herbal vape pens are right for you, but you aren’t sure exactly which flavor you like best — or you simply want to alternate your pens all day, based on what effects you’re looking for — this MONQ 10-Pack is perfect for you.

Just make sure you do your research about how to properly recycle all these pens when you’re done. (Your recycling options may depend on your area.

Plus, once you’ve used this 10-pack to discover your favorite flavors, you can order it in MONQ’s new rechargeable — and more sustainable — models. Unfortunately, the rechargeable line, known as MONQ R, is not yet available in variety packs like this. Read on to learn more about it.