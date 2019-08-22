11 Best Bluetooth Vibrators to Spice Things Up

New out this year, the Esca 2 is one of the top interactive sex toys on the market.

The Esca 2 can be controlled in three different ways: manually from a button on the thin antennae end, from the OhMiBod app, or from the Feel Connect app. Manual control is always nice to have for a quick session on your own but these two app options open up a wide world of possibilities–literally as the Esca can be controlled by a partner across the globe.

First things first, the Esca 2 is a bullet-style vibe with a soft, flexible tail with an LED indicator. The light indicates mode change and battery levels, but more importantly, it reflects the activity of the vibe.

It gets brighter as the vibrations get stronger and flickers to the pulsations of different modes. This light creates a visual representation of the vibrations so the person controlling the toy can see, either in person or over a cam, exactly what they’re doing to you.

The body is smooth silicone with a harder, plastic tip on the end of the tail. It’s great for external and vaginal stimulation but it’s not safe for anal play.

In manual mode, you have access to four different vibration cycles but once you’ve paired your toy with the OhMiBod app you unlock nearly limitless possibilities. The app has a long list of pre-set patterns to try out with great variety in both intensity and depth from high buzzy vibrations to those deep thrumming vibes.

In tap and touch modes you can control the duration and intensity by tapping or drawing on your screen which gives you (or your partner) complete control over the vibration.

One thing that OhMiBod has into for years is toys that are responsive to sounds and the Esca 2 doesn’t disappoint. You can set it to sound mode on the OhMiBod app and the vibe will buzz to the rhythm of your music or the sound of your lover’s voice. What’s new with the Esca is that you can now control how oh sensitive to sound you want the toy to be and how strong the vibrations start out at.

Low sensitivity is great for being out at a loud club with this little beauty hidden in your pants. High sensitivity is perfect for synching up to vibrate at the sound of tips when doing cam work.

You can connect to partners through secure accounts on the OhMiBod app and use Feel Connect to create personal codes to send to other users for a one-on-one experience.

Lastly, the OhMiBod has a tracking option so you can track your orgasms, set orgasm goals, and even track them over time. It’s a fun little perk with a punny name: the Oh!Dometer.