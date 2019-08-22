11 Best Bluetooth Vibrators to Spice Things Up

The Bluetooth vibrator is the latest in making toys more interactive and customizable. They’re just what you need if you’re looking to connect with someone across the world, take or give the reins to a partner during a play session, or just want the ease and freedom to control your own fun right from your smartphone.
I’ve collected the best Bluetooth vibrators available on Amazon so you can get a convenient toy from a convenient website you already know.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $135.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $122.55 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $45.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $229.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $189.05 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $62.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $350.29 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $30.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. OhMiBod’s Esca 2 by KiirooPrice: $135.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be controlled through apps tablet or smartphone
- Rechargeable
- Unlimited vibration patterns
- Can vibrate to sounds like music
- Reliable connectivity
- Light indicates power and pattern visually
- Perfect for long-distance relationships and cam work
- Works with OhMiBod and FeelConnect app
- Can get both buzzy vibrations and deeper thrums
- A little big but still wearable
- Not for anal play
- Not waterproof
- No color choices
New out this year, the Esca 2 is one of the top interactive sex toys on the market.
The Esca 2 can be controlled in three different ways: manually from a button on the thin antennae end, from the OhMiBod app, or from the Feel Connect app. Manual control is always nice to have for a quick session on your own but these two app options open up a wide world of possibilities–literally as the Esca can be controlled by a partner across the globe.
First things first, the Esca 2 is a bullet-style vibe with a soft, flexible tail with an LED indicator. The light indicates mode change and battery levels, but more importantly, it reflects the activity of the vibe.
It gets brighter as the vibrations get stronger and flickers to the pulsations of different modes. This light creates a visual representation of the vibrations so the person controlling the toy can see, either in person or over a cam, exactly what they’re doing to you.
The body is smooth silicone with a harder, plastic tip on the end of the tail. It’s great for external and vaginal stimulation but it’s not safe for anal play.
In manual mode, you have access to four different vibration cycles but once you’ve paired your toy with the OhMiBod app you unlock nearly limitless possibilities. The app has a long list of pre-set patterns to try out with great variety in both intensity and depth from high buzzy vibrations to those deep thrumming vibes.
In tap and touch modes you can control the duration and intensity by tapping or drawing on your screen which gives you (or your partner) complete control over the vibration.
One thing that OhMiBod has into for years is toys that are responsive to sounds and the Esca 2 doesn’t disappoint. You can set it to sound mode on the OhMiBod app and the vibe will buzz to the rhythm of your music or the sound of your lover’s voice. What’s new with the Esca is that you can now control how oh sensitive to sound you want the toy to be and how strong the vibrations start out at.
Low sensitivity is great for being out at a loud club with this little beauty hidden in your pants. High sensitivity is perfect for synching up to vibrate at the sound of tips when doing cam work.
You can connect to partners through secure accounts on the OhMiBod app and use Feel Connect to create personal codes to send to other users for a one-on-one experience.
Lastly, the OhMiBod has a tracking option so you can track your orgasms, set orgasm goals, and even track them over time. It’s a fun little perk with a punny name: the Oh!Dometer.
Find more OhMiBod's Esca 2 by Kiiroo information and reviews here.
-
2. Umie Bluetooth Wand Vibrator by TantrissPrice: $149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be controlled by long-distance partner
- The toy can heat itself up to 103 degrees Fahrenheit
- Vibration power of zero to 100 and tons of pre-set patterns
- Can build custom vibrations patterns
- Dual motors can be controlled separately
- Four-hour battery life
- Silicone and rechargeable
- Music and voice activated mode
- Unique shake mode
- No dual stimulation
- Splash-proof but not waterproof
- Shake and media modes seem excessive
- Not for anal play
The Umie is a quality silicone vibration wand with a unique temperature control feature, international connection, and endless customization.
It’s sleek, feminine, and perfectly shaped for g-spot vibration. The wand can be controlled manually and through the app which it pairs with easily. The four buttons on the base of the vibe can turn the power on and off, cycle through the 12 power frequencies and 10 vibrations modes, and turn on the heat function.
The heating function is pretty unique to the Umie and creates a sensation completely different than other toys. It sounds a little weird at first but when you think about the not-terrible-but-not-great sensation of a room temperature toy being inserted, a heated vibrator starts to make sense. It’s such a huge difference when your toy is warm to begin with like the temperature of your partner’s hands or body.
The app opens up a whole other world of possibilities. There’s a sliding scale on the bottom to control the heat of the toy which can go up to around 103 degrees Fahrenheit. For reference, the average temperature of a hot shower according to Energy Star is 106 degrees Fahrenheit and I think most of us pretty happy with the temperature of the water coming out of our showerheads.
Just above the heat meter is a rounded control, with a look similar to a speedometer, that can control the strength of the vibration. There are lots of pre-set vibration patterns and the ability to create your own custom patterns including controlling each of the two motors in the head of the toy independently for completely new sensations. In the sound mode, you can control the vibration with your voice or the music playing on the room.
Then there are a couple of modes I find a little odd. In shake mode, the vibration is controlled by how much you shake your phone, which doesn’t sound fun to me but you do you. In media mode, you can play music or videos and the toy will vibrate along with it. It probably could have done without these last two modes and still be an incredible toy.
Using the app, a long-distance partner can take complete control of the vibration to tease you with custom patterns or even the sound of their voice. Check out this unboxing video on YouTube to see the toy from all angles.
Find more Umie Bluetooth Wand Vibrator by Tantriss information and reviews here.
-
3. Moxie Bluetooth Panty Vibrator by We-VibePrice: $122.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Magnet holds the toy in place in your panties
- Vibration and patterns are endlessly customizable
- Great for some public fun
- 100 percent waterproof silicone
- Includes magnetic charging cord and remote control
- App has tons of customizable vibration patterns
- Comes with an extra magnet just in case
- Quiet
- No music mode
- Not powerful enough for everyone
- Remote has limited range
If you’re looking for a wearable panty vibe that can be controlled wirelessly, you need the Moxie by We-Vibe.
This little teal toy might not look like much, but it’s perfectly designed for what it does. Moxie slips into your panties for some serious but discreet clitoral stimulation. The body of the toy sits on the inside of your panties (or inside the liner pocket) and the round, flat Moxie magnet sits on the outside of your panties to hold the toy in place.
Anyone who’s done it, myself included, can tell you that being in public wearing a toy that really needs to be adjusted is not that much fun so this magnet idea is genius. Now we can throw our wearable toys covered in tangled straps right in the trash.
Moxie can be controlled by the single button on the toy itself, by an included remote control with limited range, or the We-Connect app with unlimited range. The app unlocks a wide range of vibration pre-sets that you can customize simply by dragging your finger up and down to adjust the intensity. You can also create your own custom patterns and save them for later.
The remote is perfect for going out on a date night with your partner and We-Connect allows you to connect with your partner on the other side of the globe and let them control your toy while they watch via video chat.
The Moxie is 100 percent waterproof so this can go with you anywhere and is very easy to clean. It’s covered in body-safe silicone with a rounded clitoral nub for directed vibration and a grooved area by the vaginal opening for that little extra oomph. It charges with an included magnetic cord and one charge is good for about two hours of use.
For toys that you plan on taking out of the bedroom, noise-level is key. The Moxie is a very quiet toy. When held next to a decibel meter, it stays mainly in the 30 to 40-decibel range and tops out in the 50-decibel range at its highest power. According to the Decibel Comparison Chart from Yale University, the hum from your refrigerator is around 55 decibels. For the power it packs, the sound level is impressive.
Find more Moxie Bluetooth Panty Vibrator by We-Vibe information and reviews here.
-
4. Domi Mini Wand Bluetooth Vibrator by LovensePrice: $119.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- So much power
- Remote control across the world using the app
- Nice small size for a wand
- Can create custom vibration functions
- Optional lights reflect vibration
- Has a music mode
- Body-safe silicone
- Flexible head with internal attachment
- Too strong for beginners
- Not 100 percent waterproof
- Not whisper quiet
For those craving real power behind their toys, Lovense has you covered with the Domi.
The Domi is not for the faint of heart. The upper levels of vibration on this thing will knock your socks into the next county. If that sounds like your jam, then the Domi will deliver but if you’re new to vibrators or tend to ride the lower settings on your vibes, this is going to be too much for you.
The app allows you to have complete control over the vibration of the toy as well as hand that control to your partner locally or across the globe. This makes it great for cam work and the metal construction with silicone coating and the flexible head means it can withstand regular use and rough play.
In the app you can easily control the wide range of vibration by dragging your finger up and down the screen. The lowest vibrations are still pretty strong and thrumming and the highest are out of this world and equal to even larger wand vibrators.
There are loads of pre-set vibration functions to play with. You can create your own custom functions in the pattern creator or by using their loop function to draw the pattern on your screen with your finger and the app will loop that pattern with your toy until you press pause. The Domi also has a music and voice-activated mode where it vibrates in time with the sounds around you.
A ring of LED lights near the top of the handle flashes in time to the vibration so your partner or audience can visually see what’s being done to you. These lights can also be switched off if they bother you which is nice to be able to do.
Wand-style vibrators are usually pretty hefty but they’ve shrunk down to a size that’s easy to handle and travel with but without sacrificing power. It’s splash-proof and charges with an included USB cable.
Lovense also has a couple of attachments to turn this external vibrator into an internal one for even deeper, mind-blowing sessions. The attachments slip right over the head of the wand and transmit the vibration through sturdy silicone. They have a g-spot attachment with clitoral nubs and a p-spot attachment which are both really affordable and worth it if you’re investing in the Domi.
Find more Domi Mini Wand Bluetooth Vibrator information and reviews here.
-
5. Bluetooth Small & Cute Vibrator by ROITBPrice: $45.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unintimidating shape
- Designed for internal and external stimulation
- Can be controlled internationally
- Three colors and characters to choose from
- App has a kegal training program
- Can create custom vibration patterns
- Silicone and rechargeable
- Affordable
- The app has a social function to meet others and share custom vibrations
- Not everyone wants a creature-shaped toy on their bits
- Connectivity is just okay
- Not 100% waterproof
If you’re looking for something with Bluetooth connectivity that’s affordable and cute, these adorable little vibes from ROITB may be it.
Each little creature is covered in smooth silicone and shaped to provide simultaneous vaginal and clitoral vibration controlled by an app. They’re a nice size at just under four inches long and are less than 1.5 inches in diameter at their widest. There are three creatures to choose from: a pink cat, green dinosaur, and blue whale, each with a slightly different shape.
The cat is the smoothest with tiny little ears and some ribbing on the clitoral arm. The dinosaur has a ridge of rounded nubs to rub up against your g-spot and clit. The whale has a completely smooth body with a fan-shaped tail for a sensation closer to a flicking tongue.
The app is everything here. It controls the vibrations and has tabs for fun and health. You can take advantage of the pre-set patterns, create your own custom patters, or control them in realtime by drawing on your screen. Under the fun tab, you can explore vibrations patterns other users have created and posted.
Using the app you can hand over remote control of your toy to a long-distance partner–or if you don’t have a long-distance partner, you can connect with another ROITB user to trade controls for a little anonymous fun.
The Vibrate Together 650 portion of the app has chat functions and private messaging to meet other users, explore their custom vibrations, and give or take control of each other’s toys. If the idea of some anonymous person somewhere across the globe controlling your pleasure gets you off, you’re going to have a lot of fun with this one.
On the health tab, you’ll find a kegel trainer guide that will coach you through kegel exercises and track your progress over time.
These toys are rechargeable with an included USB cord and are splash-proof but not 100 percent waterproof. The Bluetooth connectivity is good considering how much you’re paying for the toy, but you do need your phone to be fairly close to the toy when pairing.
Find more ROITB Bluetooth Small & Cute Vibrator information and reviews here.
-
6. Lioness Smart VibratorPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three sensors to track your orgasms
- Creates a visual record of each session so you can learn what you like
- 100 percent silicone
- Adjustable vibration strength from zero to 100
- Flexible clitoral stimulator
- App can lock the vibe for travel
- Can be controlled locally by partner
- Splash-proof
- Small, woman-owned company
- Rechargeable
- No exciting patterns
- Not for long-distance control
- Too small for some
This smart vibe is more than just a way to get off–it’s a way to learn about your orgasms and how to have better ones.
The Lioness rabbit vibe uses sensors and biofeedback to create visual representations of your play sessions. There’s a temperature sensor to detect when the toy is inside of you, an internal motion sensor to detect how you move the toy, and a pressure sensor to track vaginal contractions.
After using the toy and syncing it up to the Lioness app, you can see graphs of your session showing the peaks and valleys of your pleasure. Over time you’ll be able to see the different shapes and types of your different orgasms. There’s even been a recent app update so you can now watch the vaginal contraction sensor in realtime.
You can rate and mark each session with custom tags to denote things like when you used it alone or with a partner. With all this data you’ll be able to detect patterns of what conditions give you the best orgasms so you know what to do and what to tell your partners to do.
Plus, having a neat chart that shows your personal orgasm is a great way to open up a dialogue with your partner about your pleasure and how to get your needs met.
You can control the vibration level of the clitoral nub through the app from a level of zero to 100. It’s a good range with some serious power in there, though the higher levels can get above whisper quiet. It’s nothing that the whole house would hear but it’s not silent. There aren’t any fun vibration patterns but I suppose that would be tough to keep the data useful when comparing sessions if you were switching up patterns all the time.
It’s clear they put a lot of thought into the design. It has a nice curved shape to reach your g-spot and a nub to transfer vibrations to your clitoris that is flexible enough to be bent to where you need it. It’s an unintimidating size at only four inches insertable and a 1.25-inch diameter shaft. In their studies, these are the measurements that got the best results, but if you love large toys, this might not be for you.
This is definitely one of the most advanced and unique biofeedback smart vibrators out there to show you insights about your own orgasms.
Find more Lioness Smart Vibrator information and reviews here.
-
7. Crescendo by MysteryVibePrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Articulated to bend to your preference
- Wireless recharging
- Six individually controlled motors
- 100 percent waterproof
- Can be controled by an app
- You can program your own vibration patterns
- Great for any body shape and all genders
- Silicone
- No app for long-distance use yet
- Vibrations are mid-range
- Not for anal play
The Crescendo is one of the only vibrators out there to be fully positionable essentially making it into several toys at once.
It can be a straight line, curl into a circle, and every combination in between. Every body is different with different needs and this toy is designed to please them all.
That’s not an easy task to create a toy that can be both a rabbit vibe, g-spot vibe, and masturbation sleeve all in one. To create these C, L, and O shapes, there is an articulated bend between each of the vibration motors.
Oh, did I mention it has six motors? Six. There are no dead zones on this thing. The vibration runs the full length of it. It’s unlike anything you’ve owned before.
It’s also highly adjustable so if that sounds intimidating, you can adjust the vibration in completely unlimited ways. Using the MysteryVibe app you can explore the wide range of pre-set patterns available and create your own.
When programing your own vibrations, you have control over each motor for endless possibilities. This is great on a practical level because if you’re using the Crescendo manually, you’ll want to shut off the vibrations on the end you’re holding to keep your hand from going numb. And it’s great on a creative level because there’s no pattern you can’t create.
The Bluetooth on the Crescendo gives your partner full control over the vibration for pleasing and teasing. It works on a 30-foot radius so this is a toy to play with on your own or with a partner in the same home as you. There is an international app in development but it’s not out yet.
It’s 100 percent waterproof for shower and bath as the body-safe silicone has no openings in it at all. The vibe charges using conductive charging and comes with its own charging station. When it’s low on energy you just place the wider end on the charging pad and wait.
This is a fairly smooth vibe with a narrow end and a wider end with two fins. These small outcroppings are designed to give some variety in how the vibrations are transferred. They are great for precise surface stimulation.
With its ability to transform itself into different shapes for g-spot, clitoral, and penis stimulation, this is a toy that should cost way more than it does.
Find more Crescendo by MysteryVibe information and reviews here.
-
8. Sync for Couples by We-VibePrice: $189.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be controlled across the world using the app
- Can be worn during penetrative sex for extra clitoral stimulation
- The toy shape is adjustable to fit your body
- Body-safe silicone
- 100 percent waterproof
- Includes magnetic charging dock and cover
- Each vibration motor can be controlled separately
- Custom vibration patterns and music mode
- Great hands-free vibrator for solo play
- Also comes with a remote for local use
- Takes some trial and error when using for intercourse
- Internal vibration is weak
- Can't use music mode internationally
The We-Vibe Sync can be used for solo-sessions for with your partner as a wearable vibrator to provide extra internal and external stimulation during penetrative sex.
Wearable vibes like this aren’t new but the Sync has made a big improvement: it’s bendable. While most of the toys in this design are flexible, they have set shape that doesn’t fit all body types.
The Sync is poseable. You can bend it and the toy will hold its shape meaning you can make it wider, tighter, or anything in between to match your particular body shape and reach all the right spots.
The customization doesn’t stop there–you can adjust the strength and vibration patterns of the Sync’s two motors independently in realtime on the We-Connect app. There is a motor in both ends of the toy, one for the external clitoral arm and one for the internal g-spot arm. The vibrations on the external arm are significantly better than the internal one, but the external is really where it counts so the just-okay internal vibe doesn’t bother me.
Sync is controllable manually using the buttons the top of the toy, with an included remote control, and by using the We-Connect app which unlocks many new vibration patterns, customizable patterns, and a music mode so your toy pulses to the beat. Your partner across the world can control the We-Vibe remotely using the We-Connect app as well as use the app’s chat, voice call, and video call functions, making it the perfect long-distance relationship app.
For use as a couple’s toy, don’t get discouraged if it isn’t fireworks on your first go. Communicate with your partner so you can make some adjustments and test it out again. Because it’s so customizable, it’s natural that you’ll need to experiment to find the settings and shape that you both love.
As a solo toy, this is a lot of fun because it’s completely hands-free. Set the Sync in place and then your hands are free to play with the app or anything (or anyone) else you like to touch while you’re getting off.
I love that it’s 100 percent waterproof. You can actually bring this toy into the bathtub if you wanted. It comes with a magnetic charging dock that also holds your remote control. The dock has a sleek cover that is discreet enough to leave out on your nightstand with no one the wiser.
Find more We-Vibe Sync for Couples information and reviews here.
-
9. Remote Control Vibrating Cock Ring by FlyfeelPrice: $62.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bluetooth connection up to 100 feet
- Food-grade silicone
- Fun textured side
- Has a sound/music reactive mode
- Can create custom patterns
- Decently waterproof
- Rechargeable
- Not 100 percent waterproof
- No color choices
- Not internationally controlled
If you’re looking for a cock ring for some fun couples play, check out the Flyfeel with realtime custom vibration patterns and music reactivity.
The toy is made of food-grade silicone, is USB rechargeable, and is nice and stretchy for a comfortable fit. It’s smooth on one side and textured on the other so you can switch up the sensations. You can wear it in several different configurations but two popular ones are with the textured nubs facing down and pressing against the scrotum of the wearer or the ring sitting on top with the tip facing away from the wearer to stimulate the clit or perineum of your partner.
It’s decently waterproof as far as toys go. You do have to insert the charging cord into the toy through a very small hole with a protective cover, I wouldn’t go swimming with this, but you don’t have to worry about some splashing or washing the toy messing with the vibration.
Speaking of vibrations, you have endless possibilities for controlling the buzz on this thing. Using the free app you can choose pre-set patterns, create your own, or even control the vibrations in realtime by drawing on your screen. On music mode, the ring will vibrate to the beat and volume of music as well as the sounds of the room meaning you can have voice control over the vibrations.
The Bluetooth control has a range of about a 100-foot radius so this is a toy for playing with someone in the same area and not for long-distance.
Find more Flyfeel Remote Control Vibrating Cock Ring information and reviews here.
-
10. Vibrator With Built-In Bluetooth CameraPrice: $350.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can transmit and record live pictures and video inside your body
- Built-in light for the camera
- Vibration with different patterns
- Rechargeable
- Splash-proof
- Unique
- Fun for medical kinks and cam work
- Vibration isn't remotely controlled
- Straight shape isn't ideal pleasure-wise
- Not 100 percent waterproof
Most of the toys on this list have vibrations that are controlled remotely, but this vibrator takes photos and video remotely. And yes, it’s photos of exactly what you’re thinking.
There is a camera complete with a ring of LED lights on the very tip of the insertable end. Once you sync your toy up with the app, you can see the camera feed in realtime with options to snap photos and record videos. If you or your partner love close-ups, this is as close as it gets.
Due to the natural state of our insides, you won’t get hentai-worthy visuals right off the bat. Without prep, the camera will mostly return soft pink walls with no discernible shape. If you want to capture clear images of the vaginal canal, you’ll want to play with a larger insertable toy first to open yourself up before using this camera vibe.
The toy has a vibration function with different patterns controlled on the handle but that’s not the highlight of the toy. It’s rechargeable via a USB cord and is splash-proof but not completely waterproof. And I don’t care what the bad translation on the purchase page says, this is not for inserting into your urethra. Ouch.
If you’ve ever been interested in seeing what the inside of your body looks like up close, are into some medical kink play, or do cam work and can see the potential here, this is a fun toy to check out.
Find more Vibrator With Built-In Bluetooth Camera information and reviews here.
-
11. Bluetooth Prostate Stimulator by IBallPrice: $30.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vibration strength and pattern controlled by app
- Can create custom vibration patterns
- Silicone
- Quiet
- Two motors
- Rechargeable
- Splash-proof
- Affordable
- Not waterproof so can't be boiled
- No color choices
- The medical drawings on product pages are creepy
For Bluetooth prostate vibrator, check out this toy from Iball Health.
There are two vibration motors: one in the tip for prostate massage and one in the base to stimulate the perineum with small nubs for increased sensation. This toy has five different vibration strengths, six vibration patterns when controlled manually with the buttons, and 50 pre-set patterns when controlled by a downloadable app. You can also create custom vibration patterns in the app making the possibilities endless.
The app allows your partner to control the toy as well which can have some fun with teasing and power-play. The product page is vague on the range of the Bluetooth, however, describing it as being able to control the vibration “wherever.” When it’s vague like that I’d assume they mean locally and be pleasantly surprised if it turns out it works internationally.
Prostate health is important for everyone who has one. According to a Men’s Health article on “6 Reasons Why You Might Want to Try a Prostate Massage” during a study, people with prostates were 34 percent less likely to develop prostate cancer when then they had five or more orgasms a week and many believe the prostate stimulation plays a role in this as well. So have fun for your health.
The toy is made body-friendly silicone which splash-proof but cannot be boiled so if you’re sharing make sure you’re using protection. I like that it’s USB rechargeable and comes at an affordable price-point.
Find more IBall Bluetooth Prostate Stimulator information and reviews here.
A note on gender and language.
In this article, I am using the medical terms for our sexy bits for clarity's sake, but please replace them with whatever terms you use for your body parts. As a gender-expansive person myself I understand how important the language we use is.
Sex toys aren't gendered. Play safe and have fun.
As with any toy, make sure you're following safe use rules by:
- Using condoms and other appropriate protection when sharing with partners you're not fluid-bonded with.
- If it doesn't have a flared base, keep it out of your butt.
- Only use water-based lubes on silicone.
- Wash toys after every use per their care instructions.
For more health and safety issues you can check out these articles on from U.S. Health News and the NHS.
See Also:
- 11 Best Luxury Bath Towels: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 15 Best Luxury Chocolates: Your Ultimate List
- 5 Best Massage Lotions of 2019
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.