5 Best Mushroom Coffees: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

The Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee Mix with Cordyceps and Chaga stands out because it adheres to same rigorous quality standards of all Four Sigmatic products (more on that later) — but this recipe includes Cordyceps, as well as Chaga.

Almost all Four Sigmatic coffee mixes include Chaga, because it’s an overall immune-support powerhouse.

When Danielle explained Four Sigmatic’s approach to their mushroom formulation, she broke it down into easy-to-understand terms.

“Our philosophy is all about elevating people’s routines,” she said. “So we make these products that are really easy to incorporate into your routine, at different times of the day.”

Basically, the different products are designed to help you either “think, chill, or protect,” she said. (And the “protection” is mostly referring to your immune system.)

Maybe I looked perplexed. She put into terms more suited to my background.

“So think of it like uppers, downers, and general-wellbeing,” she said.

Got it.

In this intro-level way of looking at functional mushrooms, the uppers include Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps. But while the coffee mix reviewed above includes Lion’s Mane, this blend includes Cordyceps.

Basically, where the Lion’s Mane blend is formulated to help support mental energy, this Cordyceps coffee blend is designed to support physical energy, Danielle explained.

The Chaga, meanwhile, will be protecting your immune system — no matter what kind of help it needs.

That’s because Chaga is an adaptogen, Danielle told me.

Chaga’s benefits were actually a large part of the reason she joined Four Sigmatic in the first place.

“This is the first time I’ve worked with a brand,” she said. Previously, in her own clinical practice, she’d been working with clients through herbs and nutrition — but many of her clients were struggling with autoimmune disorders. For those people, whose immune system has gone into overdrive and begun attacking itself, few herbs are both safe and effective.

Chaga can help — and Four Sigmatic products, for Danielle’s clients, were the solution.

But it’s not just about Chaga as a species, Danielle said. The sourcing of the Chaga carries critical importance. That’s because mushrooms convert compounds from their growing medium into food. So whether they’re growing on soil (or, more commonly for functional mushrooms, the bark of a tree), it matters what your mushrooms have “eaten.” Mushrooms, like humans, “are what they eat,” Danielle says.

(In fact, mushrooms are so adept at absorbing compounds from their substrate, pioneering mycologists use them to clean up toxic or irradiated areas after environmental disasters.)

Four Sigmatic sources their Chaga from birch trees growing in Siberia — where they grow exactly as nature intended.