5 Best Mushroom Coffees: Your Easy Buying Guide (2019)

Mushroom coffees are generating a serious buzz in the wellness world. But medicinal mushrooms aren’t new — they’ve been used for thousands of years.
Today, science is rediscovering their benefits. But fungi still make some people squeamish, says Registered Herbalist (AHG) and mushroom expert Danielle Ryan Broida. She’s the National Educator for Four Sigmatic, a company on a mission to make it easy — and delicious (yes, really) — to incorporate functional mushrooms into your daily routine.
As mushroom coffee becomes trendy, other companies have entered the space. Read on to discover which product is right for you — and how mushroom coffees can help you live your best life.
1. Best For Mental Energy Without the Crash: Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee with Lion’s Mane and Chaga (30 Packets Total)Price: $33.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains Lion's Mane, which research shows can support brain function
- Made by Four Sigmatic, which is known as the best 'functional mushroom' company (see review for reasons)
- Delicious (I tried it, and it tastes like quality coffee)
- Affordable
- Single-serving packets of instant coffee mix are very easy to use
- Instant coffee isn't designed to be brewed using your normal brewing method (but see ground coffee/Keurig cups below!)
- Half the caffeine of normal coffee
- You may never go back to normal coffee
The Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee with Lion’s Mane and Chaga stands out because it’s designed to support focus and productivity.
It’s also delicious. It tastes like high-quality coffee.
And it’s incredibly easy to use. Just mix a single-serving packet into hot water. Or maybe almond milk, over ice. Or a smoothie. Or literally anything — the mushrooms are already extracted, so you don’t need hot water to reap their benefits.
And it’s made by Four Sigmatic, which is widely considered the best “functional mushroom” company out there.
‘Functional mushrooms’ is the new technical term used to describe these species of fungi.
“We call them functional mushrooms,” says Four Sigmatic National Educator Danielle Ryan Broida, “because some people may associate ‘medicinal mushrooms’ with psychedelics, similar to how people associate ‘medicinal herb’ with marijuana.”
Just to clarify: These mushrooms are not psychedelic. This coffee will not get you high.
It will, however, help you focus and work productively. If you need to finish that paper, or return a million emails, or file your taxes, or write your masterpiece, this is the coffee for you.
According to the National Institutes of Health, Lion’s Mane mushroom extract has “neurotrophic” properties. It helps your neurons grow. Which is pretty neat, because neurons are literally the cells we use to think. Neurons are the cells that carry information around our brains and bodies.
In layman’s terms, this means you can think of Lion’s Mane “like a hug for your brain”, Danielle tells me.
(For the sake of transparency: Danielle and I live in the same town, and we often run into each other at awesome parties. But I have no other relationship to Four Sigmatic. Other than being a fan.)
These packets of brain-enhancing, immunity-boosting coffee are Four Sigmatic’s best-seller. Thanks to the immense wellness benefits and delicious flavor, they have what could be described as a cult following.
Find more Four Sigmatic Coffee with Lion's Mane and Chaga (30) information and reviews here.
2. Best for Crushing Your Workout *And* Boosting Your Immune System: Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee with Cordyceps and Chaga (30 Packets Total)Price: $30.83Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains Cordyceps, which research shows can improve athletic performance and exercise ability
- Made by Four Sigmatic, which is known as the best 'functional mushroom' company (see review for reasons)
- Delicious (I tried it, and it tastes like quality coffee)
- Instant coffee isn't designed to be brewed using your normal brewing method (but see ground coffee/Keurig cups below!)
- Half the caffeine of normal coffee
- You may never go back to normal coffee
The Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee Mix with Cordyceps and Chaga stands out because it adheres to same rigorous quality standards of all Four Sigmatic products (more on that later) — but this recipe includes Cordyceps, as well as Chaga.
Almost all Four Sigmatic coffee mixes include Chaga, because it’s an overall immune-support powerhouse.
When Danielle explained Four Sigmatic’s approach to their mushroom formulation, she broke it down into easy-to-understand terms.
“Our philosophy is all about elevating people’s routines,” she said. “So we make these products that are really easy to incorporate into your routine, at different times of the day.”
Basically, the different products are designed to help you either “think, chill, or protect,” she said. (And the “protection” is mostly referring to your immune system.)
Maybe I looked perplexed. She put into terms more suited to my background.
“So think of it like uppers, downers, and general-wellbeing,” she said.
Got it.
In this intro-level way of looking at functional mushrooms, the uppers include Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps. But while the coffee mix reviewed above includes Lion’s Mane, this blend includes Cordyceps.
Basically, where the Lion’s Mane blend is formulated to help support mental energy, this Cordyceps coffee blend is designed to support physical energy, Danielle explained.
The Chaga, meanwhile, will be protecting your immune system — no matter what kind of help it needs.
That’s because Chaga is an adaptogen, Danielle told me.
Chaga’s benefits were actually a large part of the reason she joined Four Sigmatic in the first place.
“This is the first time I’ve worked with a brand,” she said. Previously, in her own clinical practice, she’d been working with clients through herbs and nutrition — but many of her clients were struggling with autoimmune disorders. For those people, whose immune system has gone into overdrive and begun attacking itself, few herbs are both safe and effective.
Chaga can help — and Four Sigmatic products, for Danielle’s clients, were the solution.
But it’s not just about Chaga as a species, Danielle said. The sourcing of the Chaga carries critical importance. That’s because mushrooms convert compounds from their growing medium into food. So whether they’re growing on soil (or, more commonly for functional mushrooms, the bark of a tree), it matters what your mushrooms have “eaten.” Mushrooms, like humans, “are what they eat,” Danielle says.
(In fact, mushrooms are so adept at absorbing compounds from their substrate, pioneering mycologists use them to clean up toxic or irradiated areas after environmental disasters.)
Four Sigmatic sources their Chaga from birch trees growing in Siberia — where they grow exactly as nature intended.
Find more Four Sigmatic Coffee Cordyceps and Chaga (30 Packets) information and reviews here.
3. Best For Brewing Any Way You Normally Brew Your Java: Four Sigmatic Dark Roast Ground Coffee with Lion’s Mane and Chaga (12 Ounce)Price: $21.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be brewed any way your normally brew your coffee (even Keurig!)
- Made by Four Sigmatic, which is known as the best 'functional mushroom' company (see review for reasons)
- Their ground coffee contains same level of caffeine as normal coffee (while packets contain half the caffeine)
- Still easier on your stomach than normal coffee, due to adaptogenic mushrooms
- Contains Lion's Mane, which studies show can support brain function
- Also contains Chaga, which studies show can help modulate your immune system
- Not quite as easy as single-serving instant coffee packets above
- Keurig cups (an option you can select on this product page) can be more wasteful than other brewing methods
- More expensive than the company's instant coffee packets
This Four Sigmatic Ground Coffee with Lions Mane and Chaga stands out because you can brew it as you would normal coffee.
Are you a pour-over person? A cold-brew convert? An espresso addict?
This product, a newer addition to Four Sigmatic’s line of mushroom coffees, perfectly typifies the company’s commitment to their founding principles: “elevating people’s everyday routines.”
The company realized, Danielle explained, that not everyone loves the concept of instant coffee. Some of us are set in our ways, our deeply-ingrained morning rituals. Some of us are obsessed, for example, with our countertop espresso machines. Others enjoy the physical act of making a pour-over.
So Four Sigmatic created this blend, which you can brew any way you choose.
Literally. Love the convenience of your Keurig? No problem. With this product, you can even choose the option of having it in Keurig cups.
Yep — mushroom coffee is that easy to incorporate into your morning routine.
Like all Four Sigmatic coffee products, the resulting cup of coffee tastes just like coffee. (Full disclosure: I haven’t tried the company’s ground coffee, but hundreds of happy reviewers — often noting their pleasant surprise — attest to its coffee flavor on Amazon.)
“It doesn’t taste like mushrooms,” Danielle emphasized. “Our coffee tastes like coffee, our matcha tastes like matcha. There’s no umami flavor.”
This, too, aligns with Four Sigmatic’s mission, she explained.
In 2012, when the company’s Finnish founders were contemplating how to make it easy and enjoyable for modern people to reap the ancient benefits of functional mushrooms, they considered how to make them approachable.
“What bitter flavors does the Western world know and love? Basically, coffee and chocolate,” Danielle summarized.
She pointed out one major difference between the ground coffee and the coffee packets: The ground coffee contains full caffeine, just like normal coffee, about 100 mg per cup. (The coffee packets contain “half the caffeine, twice the benefits” of normal coffee, as Four Sigmatic acolytes like to say.)
“We realized that some people really want their full dose of caffeine,” Danielle said.
But while you’re consuming a normal amount of caffeine, you may find it less likely to induce the “crash” associated with normal coffee.
That’s because these mushrooms are adaptogens, Danielle explained.
“Adaptogens help our bodies adapt to internal and external stressors,” she said. “Thanks to their grounding and nourishing effect on the body, you actually skip the crash and jitters that come with your typical cup of coffee.”
Find more Four Sigmatic Mushroom Ground Coffee (12 Ounce) information and reviews here.
-
4. Best for Tailoring Your Coffee’s Effects to Your To-Do List: Four Sigmatic Mix Pack (10 Packets Lion’s Mane, 10 Packets Cordyceps)Price: $25.30Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes 10 packets each of both of Four Sigmatic's most popular coffee blend (Lion's Mane + Chaga & Cordyceps + Chaga)
- Lion's Mane recipe formulated to support mental energy; Cordyceps blend, for physical energy
- Both blends contain Chaga, an antioxidant-packed superfood research suggests can support healthy immune function
- Could be hard to choose which blend is right for your day (What if you have to exercise *and* focus?)
- Instant coffee doesn't fit seamlessly into everyone's existing coffee ritual (What if you love your french press?)
- Half the caffeine of normal coffee (problematic if you have a caffeine addiction)
The Four Sigmatic Coffee Mix Pack with Both Blends (Lion’s Mane + Chaga & Cordyceps + Chaga) gives you the best of both worlds — because it contains both of the company’s best-loved mushroom coffees.
When Danielle simplified her advanced mycology knowledge for a normal coffee lover like me, she explained that — while Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps both provide energy — the Lion’s Mane blend is designed to support mental energy, while the Cordyceps coffee is designed to support physical energy.
With this mix pack, you can tailor your coffee’s effects to your to-do list.
Got a bunch of chores and yard work to do? Cordyceps coffee day.
Trying to finish that article? Lion’s Mane.
Training for a marathon? Back to the Cordyceps blend!
Find more Four Sigmatic Mushroom Coffee Mix Pack of 2 information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Coffee With All Four Major Medicinal Mushrooms: Sun Alchemy Mushroom CoffeePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes all four types of major medicinal mushrooms (Chaga, Reishi, Cordyceps, & Lion's Mane)
- Sun Alchemy product description says they use the fruiting bodies of the mushrooms (many companies today only use the mycelium)
- All the mushrooms are dual-extracted (required to break down chitin in cell walls, making the compounds in mushrooms digestible)
- Includes 12 easy-to-use instant-coffee packets
- Reviewers mostly like the taste
- Affordable (similar prace per packet as Four Sigmatic)
- Several reviewers said the flavor was too bitter
- Less clear where Sun Alchemy sources their mushrooms
- Instant coffee cannot be brewed using your normal coffee-brewing ritual
This Sun Alchemy Coffee with Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Chaga & Cordyceps Mushrooms stands out because it includes all four of the major medicinal mushrooms.
If you can’t decide which benefits you need most — Immune support! Brain function! Physical energy! Healthy stress response! — this could be the coffee for you.
This comes with 12 packets, each with one serving of high-quality instant coffee, with 50 grams of caffeine in each.
After learning so much about functional mushrooms, it was hard to recommend another brand, since Danielle had explained Four Sigmatic’s rigorous sourcing standards and quality control lab testing. She’d mentioned that many of the newcomers to this space were capitalizing on the growing popularity of mushroom coffee — and consumer confusion about the ingredients.
So when you’re choosing your functional mushroom supplier, she said, it’s important to make sure the company uses the “fruiting bodies” of the mushroom species.
Sun Alchemy’s product description says it uses fruiting bodies in this coffee mix.
“Fruiting bodies” are what we normally picture, when we think of mushrooms. With culinary mushrooms (like the species you might see in the supermarket), they’re a familiar shape.
(This is the shape you pictured when the adult film star Stormy Daniels went on national television and described a part of the American president’s anatomy as a mushroom. Which, after everything we’ve learned, seems like an insult to mushrooms.)
“Fruiting bodies” are the part of a mushroom you can see, growing above the surface.
Yet fungi are more complex than meets the eye. The fruiting body is one small part of the organism. Each mushroom actually contains a branching network of cells below the surface, called the “mycelium.”
The mycelium is part of the mushroom, but it doesn’t contain the potent compounds (called beta-glucans and terpenes) found in the fruiting body. But since it’s part of the same organism — and because mushroom coffee labeling is not strictly regulated — a company could technically claim that their product includes chaga (or cordyceps, or reishi), even if it only includes the mycelium.
“In the last 10 to 20 years, we’ve seen this growing trend of using mycelium in functional mushroom products, instead of the fruiting body,” Danielle explained.
Growing mycelium in a lab allows companies to cut costs. The mycelium can be grown on any medium (like rice or corn), and then the medium gets ground up and put into a coffee. There’s no way to know how much of the mushroom is in there — or how much is just the substrate it was grown on.
This is a major problem in the world of functional mushrooms. It’s frustrating to mycology experts like Danielle, who says the vast majority of functional mushroom companies popping up today are using mycelium.
“I hate it because I’ll hear people say, ‘I tried mushrooms and they didn’t do anything for me,'” she said. “But they probably just tried mycelium.”
When a mushroom is grown in a lab, it doesn’t have all the benefits of a mushroom grown in nature.
I couldn’t find out where Sun Alchemy or their parent company, TerraSoul Superfoods, sources their Chaga. (Four Sigmatic sources theirs from Siberian birch trees.) I’ll update this if I can obtain their sourcing information.
But they do use fruiting bodies, not mycelium.
And all their mushroom extracts are “dual extracted.” (This is the other important thing to look for when choosing your functional mushroom company.)
These are approximately the same price as the Four Sigmatic coffee packets reviewed above.
Find more Sun Alchemy Mushroom Coffee information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.