13 Best Infrared Heating Pads: Compare, Buy & Save

When you have chronic pain, you’ll try just about anything to find relief. One of the best options out there is to relax with the use of an infrared heating pad. Whether you need a mat that’s big or small, one with a ton of features or just something simple, we’ve got you covered with our Best Infrared Heating Pads list.
-
1. HealthyLine Cry 76″ x 32″ Crystal Rainbow Infrared Heating PadPrice: $1,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 7 different beneficial gemstones are built into the mat.
- Utilizes hot stone therapy, far infrared therapy, PEMF therapy, negative ion therapy, and natural chakra balancing and cleansing therapy.
- Designed to enhance 7 different levels of chakra.
- Available in small, medium, and large sizes.
- Looks great.
- Comes with carrying case and LED controller for temperature and timer settings.
- 1-year warranty included.
- A little heavy to carry around at 15-pounds.
- Large and medium models are pretty pricey.
- Only the large model has all the features mentioned.
Sure, it isn’t cheap, but there’s no other mat on our list that can claim what the HealthyLine Cry 76″ x 32″ Crystal Rainbow Infrared Heating Pad can. While most other top tier models may contain three different types of crystals, this mat has seven. Each layer is representative of a specific chakra area and contains healing crystals aligned to it.
Included are amethyst, sodalite, blue lace agate, green aventurine, yellow aventurine, carnelian, and red jasper. These work alongside the far infrared heating (ranging from 55 to 155-degrees) to improve blood circulation and relax the body and mind overall. There’s also negative ion therapy built-in, as well as PEMF therapy too.
The unit comes with an LED display controller that allows for timer and heat adjustments. HealthyLine promises a 1-year warranty on the product so that your purchase is backed. And a carrying case is included too so that you have no problems taking your fancy new mat with you wherever you’re headed.
Find more HealthyLine Cry 50" x 24" Crystal Rainbow Infrared Heating Pad information and reviews here.
-
2. HealthyLine 72″ x 32″ Amethyst Jade Tourmaline Infrared Heating PadPrice: $849.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super large at 72-inches by 32-inches.
- Includes amethyst, jade, and tourmaline gemstones.
- Provides hot stone therapy, far infrared therapy, and negative ion therapy.
- Carrying case and a thermal foil sauna blanket are included.
- You're paying for what you're getting.
- The mat is pretty heavy at 26-pounds.
- May be unnecessarily large for some.
If you’re shopping for the Rolls Royce of heating pads, you’ve found one of the best models out there in the HealthyLine 72″ x 32″ Amethyst, Jade, and Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad. It boasts dimensions that ensure it’s large enough for everyone to enjoy. And with the crystals included alongside its far infrared heat therapy, it provides a wide range of health benefits.
The included amethyst helps to enhance immune function. Jade is known to help users get deeper, more quality sleep. And the tourmaline is said to revitalize your cell metabolism. So the trio working together can do wonders for your overall health.
HealthyLine‘s heat therapy is clutch too. You’ll notice a decrease in joint stiffness, muscle spasms, pinched nerves, inflammation, and arthritic symptoms. You’ll also appreciate an increase in blood flow, which directly leads to better absorption of nutrients and oxygen to your affected areas.
The mat is also ideal for weight loss and detoxification. It can bolster in cold recovery thanks to the negative ions opening up your airways. And because your blood flows better, your immune cells can more quickly fight off the infection within you.
In addition to the 72″ by 32″ mat itself, you’ll also get a carrying case, a thermal foil sauna blanket, a manual and a controller. So with all of that included, it truly is one of the best heating pad packages out there that you can get.
Find more HealthyLine 72" x 32" Amethyst Jade Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad information and reviews here.
-
3. HealthyLine 72″ x 24″ Jade and Tourmaline Infrared Heating PadPrice: $379.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cheaper than comparable options.
- Both jade and tourmaline are built-in for numerous health benefits.
- Durable mesh lining allows the flexibility to use the mat in a variety of scenarios.
- LED controller is a nice touch.
- Carrying case is included.
- 1-year warranty included.
- A little heavy at 16-pounds.
- No amethyst, unlike some competitors.
- PEMF Therapy not included.
The HealthyLine 72″ x 24″ Jade and Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad is one of the more impressive options on our list, yet it’s not quite as high in price as some of its competitors. It’s robust in size and incorporates a slew of impressive features. Inside it is both jade and tourmaline. The duo are known to promote deep sleep, assist in muscle relaxation, and to help reduce any inflammation, and increase blood circulation within your joints.
The far infrared heating pad is designed to help alleviate pain and soreness. It too will also increase blood flow while alleviating inflammation throughout your body. The hot stone therapy built within will improve flexibiity while relaxing and loosening tight muscles. And the negative ion therapy will boost daytime energy and relieve stress overall.
The controller is top-notch too with an LED display. And the package includes a carrying case so that you can easily transport your super-sized mat wherever you may need to take it.
Find more Healthyline 72" x 24" Jade and Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad information and reviews here.
-
4. GemsMat 70″ x 24″ Jade and Tourmaline Infrared Heating PadPrice: $198.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Far infrared therapy is bolstered by jade and tourmaline gemstones.
- Quite large at 70-inches long by 24-inches wide.
- Adjustable timer and temperature settings.
- Washable top cover and carrying bag included.
- Good price for its size.
- 1-year warranty included.
- No amethyst stones included like in other models.
- PEMF not built-in.
- Negative ion therapy doesn't appear to be utilized.
At around $200, the GemsMat 70″ x 24″ Jade and Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad is a very approachable option for those on the hunt for a nice infrared mat. Its dimensions are impressive and should easily accommodate users of most sizes. The far infrared therapy is known to help combat all sorts of ailments.
It’s known to help increase blood flow with use. And inflammation should subside quite a bit throughout your body thanks to the heating pad. In conjunction with the jade and tourmaline installed within, you’ll also get much better sleep, and general muscle relaxation too.
The unit also sports an adjustable thermostat that ranges from 86 to 158-degrees Fahrenheit. As well as adjustable heat timer settings that will auto shut-off after 3, 6, or 12 hours. And GemsMat even throws in a 1-year warranty, washable top cover, and carrying bag for good measure too.
Find more GemsMat 70" x 24" Jade and Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad information and reviews here.
-
5. Bio Amethyst 59″ x 24″ Amethyst Infrared Heating PadPrice: $839.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 18 separate layers of health contributing features.
- Sports infrared heat therapy, PEMF, right light therapy, and more.
- 21-pounds of amethyst crystals packed within.
- Multiple heat and PEMF settings.
- Carrying case and waterproof cover included.
- Pretty heavy to lug around at 35-pounds.
- It's not the cheapest therapeutic heating pad out there.
- No jade or tourmaline included.
The Bio Amethyst 59″ x 24″ Amethyst Infrared Heating Pad is absolutely loaded with features. It boasts an 18 layer system, one of which that’s entirely comprised of jewelry grade untreated and unpainted natural amethyst from Korea and Brazil.
The mat is filled with 21-pounds of amethyst crystals in total. A stat that Bio Amethyst notes as the “highest value in the industry.” There’s a lot going on outside of those crystals though. The heating pad emits far infrared heat therapy at seven levels between 86 degrees and 158 degrees Fahrenheit. It also sports an adjustable PEMF setting of 8 to 64-Hz. Red light therapy is built-in with 14 monochromic 660 Nm red light biophoton LEDs. And there’s an adjustable magnetic pulsation that ranges from 8 to 64 per second.
The set comes equipped with a high absorption breathable waterproof cover. The unit’s operation controller, an owner’s guide, and a carry and storage bag for the mat. The sticker price may be a bit steep, but this is one of the best therapeutic infrared heating pads you’ll find out there. Give it a whirl, your body will thank you.
Find more Bio Amethyst 59" x 24" Infrared Heating Mat information and reviews here.
-
6. MEDI PEMF 31″ x 20″ Amethyst & Tourmaline Infrared Heating PadPrice: $399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mat is large enough for most at 31-inches by 20-inches.
- Includes 6 1/2 pounds of amethyst and tourmaline.
- Utilizes PEMF, Far Infrared, and Red Light Heating.
- As seen on the Dr. Oz show.
- Sports auto shut-off timer with variable sleep settings.
- 100% Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee with 2-year warranty.
- A little on the heavy side.
- A little on the expensive side.
- Design is a bit loud.
MEDI PEMF’s 31″ x 20″ Amethyst & Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad promises a slew of therapeutic perks for those that give it a whirl. As seen during the mat’s promotion on the Dr. Oz Show, it touts PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) for stress and pain relief. Which is said to help give aid to arthritis, joint pain, and brain fog and more at a cellular level.
The mat is sizeable at 31-inches by 20-inches. The PEMF measures in at 50 to 100 gauss. There are amethyst and tourmaline gemstones within it which are then heated to help release a large number of negative ions in your body to help increase health and mood. And the red light photon therapy that’s included will also help to aid from pain, stiff joints, sore muscles, while also restoring skin tone too.
The mat comes with a carrying bag included. And you can safely use it as night with its included auto shut-off feature with several sleep settings. Finally, it boasts a 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee. So if you aren’t happy with the product, you can reach out for a simple resolution.
Find more MEDI PEMF 31" x 20" Amethyst Infrared Heating Pad information and reviews here.
-
7. Bio Amethyst 31″ x 20″ Amethyst Infrared Heating PadPrice: $445.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 15 layer thick mat consists of high quality amethyst.
- Incorporates far infrared, negative ion, and hot stone therapy.
- Waterproof protector and thicker 3D padded cover included.
- 2-year warranty included.
- Mini size may be smaller than some would like.
- Larger sizes hit the wallet pretty good.
- Only amethyst crystals are included across the mat's 15 layers.
The Bio Amethyst 31″ x 20″ Amethyst Infrared Heating Pad is a fantastic middle-tier therapeutic mat solution. It’s available in both larger and smaller sizes with price points to match, but this 31-inch by 20-inch model will likely be the sweet spot for most.
The heating pad stands out thanks to its 15 layered system. Each of these contains Korean and Brazilian crushed and polished Grade A+ natural amethyst crystals. There are 8-pounds in total, which contributes toward the mat’s far infrared heat and negative ion therapeutic benefits.
Users will experience soothing warmth and relaxation, all while your body fights off illness, detoxifies, and sheds stress. The temperature and timer can be adjusted thanks to the LED controller. And there’s even a 2-year warranty included ensuring you’re delivered a quality product for both your health and wallet.
Find more Bio Amethyst 31" x 20" Amethyst Infrared Heating Pad information and reviews here.
-
8. UTK 23.5″ x 16″ Jade and Tourmaline Infrared Heating PadPrice: $129.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Because of its flexibility and size, it can be specifically applied to direct locations.
- Features far infrared heat, negative ion, and hot stone therapies.
- Smart controller includes a memory function, time and temperature settings, and auto shut-off.
- Includes 52 jade stones and 20 tourmaline stones for complete coverage.
- Very inexpensive compared to the larger models.
- Includes a premium travel bag.
- Not great if you're looking for complete coverage at one time.
- No PEMF offering.
- No amethyst or other crystals included.
While the UTK 23.5″ x 16″ Jade and Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad isn’t the largest option out there, it’s still quite capable thanks to its sheer versatility. With it, you can tackle nagging issues within your neck, back, shoulders, waist, hips, legs, arms, knees, feet, and more. Instead of laying your entire body on the mat, it’s best to use it to target specific problem areas on your body. Sit on it, lie on it, or drape it over an affected section to get yourself some quality relief.
The mat features natural jade and tourmaline within it. The crystals are paired with the far infrared heat therapy, as well as negative ion therapy, to provide numerous health benefits across both body and mind. A smart controller is included that features timer and temperature settings. And it has an auto shut-off for safety and a memory function for convenience.
It’s really lightweight and easy to pack at just 4.5-pounds. So that no matter where you are or where you’re going, pain relief and relaxation are just moments away.
Find more UTK 23.5" x 16" Jade and Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad information and reviews here.
-
9. HealthyLine 20″ x 20″ Tourmaline Infrared Heating PadPrice: $115.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incorporates Far Infrared therapy, hot stone therapy, and negative ions therapy.
- 21 functional layers with 144 tourmaline gemstones.
- Ideal size to use while seated.
- Lightweight at just 4-pounds.
- Pretty inexpensive.
- Mat is on the smaller side.
- No gemstone other than tourmaline included.
- No mention of a warranty.
If you’re looking for a smaller heated pad to give relief during the day, this HealthyLine 20″ x 20″ Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad is a fantastic option. It offers far infrared light therapy which is capable of penetrating and relieving pain in muscles, tissue, and joints up to 6-inches deep. There is hot stone therapy too, as there are 144 tourmaline gemstones built into the pad. These are known to promote blood circulation and to help relax tight muscles.
The negative ion therapy the mat delivers also helps a ton. Lung function is improved for better breathing. Insomnia symptoms are relaxed thanks to the release of serotonin. And brain fog is reduced due to the supplementation of oxygen flow.
The heating pad comes with a carrying pad for convenience. And with its numerous temperature and timer settings, you can easily set the device to your desired heating level, then just drift away and relax while letting it work.
Find more HealthyLine 20" x 20" Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad information and reviews here.
-
10. Charmed Fir Mats 31″ x 20″ Amethyst & Tourmaline Infrared Heating PadPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features far infrared, negative ion, and hot stone therapy in one mat.
- 6.5-pounds of amethyst and tourmaline packed in across 17 layers for ultimate relief.
- Remote includes timer and temperature settings.
- The mat's smaller size makes it more flexible.
- Carrying case included.
- Smaller than the more robust heating pads out there.
- No PEMF therapy offered.
- A bit expensive for its size.
The Charmed Fir Mats 31″ x 20″ Amethyst & Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad brings high-end relief into a mini model. Its 17 layer construction consists of 6.5-pounds of natural amethyst and tourmaline crystal. When heated, their health benefits can be absorbed up to 6-inches deep into the body.
When paired with the mat’s far infrared energy, the crystals will promote deeper healing that’s gentle on the body. Between the two, you’ll experience the benefits of relaxation and comfort alongside detoxification and natural healing due to the negative ions generated.
The mat itself is smaller yet flexible. So it can be used upon the floor, a bed, a chair, or sofa. You’re sure to love all the benefits it provides. But should any issues arise, the product is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee and a solid 2-year warranty.
Find more Charmed Fir Mats 20" x 31" Infrared Heating Pad information and reviews here.
-
11. GemsMat 18″ x 18″ Amethyst Jade Obsidian Crystal Infrared Heating PadPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Utilizes far infrared, negative ion, and hot stone therapy for numerous health benefits.
- Has amethyst, jade, and obsidian stones packed within.
- A very approachable price point.
- Adjustable timer and temperature settings built-in.
- Washable cover and carrying bag included.
- 1-year warranty.
- Relatively small at 18" by 18".
- No PEMF therapy included.
- It doesn't incorporate tourmaline like many others do.
The GemsMat 18″ x 18″ Amethyst Jade Obsidian Crystal Infrared Heating Pad is one of the more complete smaller options we’ve listed. It works to alleviate pain and stress thanks to the trio of crystals in amethyst, jade, and obsidian within it. There are numerous health benefits in using the mat as well thanks to the far infrared and negative ion therapies it provides.
It offers a wide temperature range of 86 degrees to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. The remote control signifies exactly where your heat level is at any given time. And it’s auto shut-off sleep settings allow you to doze off with peace of mind. There’s a removable and washable top cover included to keep it clean. As well as a carrying bag in which to store and travel with.
Find more GemsMat 18" x 18" Amethyst Jade Obsidian Crystal Infrared Heating Pad information and reviews here.
-
12. HealthyLine Amethyst Infrared Heating Pad for Neck Shoulder and Low BackPrice: $75.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for neck, shoulder, and low back pain.
- Can be used as an every evening pillow behind the neck or knees.
- Great for travel. Bag included.
- A cheap therapeutic solution.
- Limited range of use.
- It's not heated.
- A bit too hard for some.
While you’ll be limited with what areas of relief you can get from the HealthyLine Amethyst Infrared Heating Pad for Neck Shoulder and Low Back, it’s quite effective where it does work. Obviously, it’s designed to promote health in your neck and lower back regions. But it’s also useful for your head and legs thanks to its versatility.
It’s loaded with over a pound amethyst crystals inside across 21 functional layers. While the pillow heating pad isn’t electronically heated, it does utilize the user’s natural body heat to activate the amethyst gemstones within it. The stones then emit low levels of far infrared rays and negative ion waves for a therapeutic session that allows relaxation without the need for extra heat or controllers.
Find more HealthyLine Amethyst Infrared Heating Pad for Neck Shoulder and Low Back information and reviews here.
-
13. UTK Infrared Heating Pad Back BracePrice: $69.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Get relief in those specific locations thanks to the belt's wrap-around design.
- Both infrared heating and hot stone therapy in one efficient package.
- Adjustable timer and temperature settings.
- 20 jade stones included to enhance negative ion therapy.
- Very inexpensive.
- Very transportable.
- Can only target one area at a time.
- Just jade, no other types of crystals and their benefits.
- EMF free.
The UTK Infrared Heating Pad Back Brace is the ideal solution for folks looking to target specific locations on their bodies. The device utilizes carbon fiber to emit far infrared rays to penetrate afflicted areas. There are 20 nature jade stones within the heating pad too that generate negative ions when heated. These will help to oxygenate the brain for better thought and clarity. While the infrared rays will ease tissue and muscle to help give relief from back pain, stress, sprains, joint strain, spasms, and more.
Because of how small the brace is, you can apply it essentially anywhere. Whether it’s your back, stomach, thigh, shoulders, or other locales, you’ll get relief in no time. And with the remote control’s adjustable temperature and timer settings, you can specify exactly what intensity you’re looking for. There’s also an auto shut-off for safety and a memory function for convenience.
Find more UTK Infrared Heating Pad Back Brace information and reviews here.
Infrared Heating Pad Benefits
If you're unfamiliar with the benefits of infrared heating pads, there are many. UTK has a page explaining what's exciting about the therapy. Specifically, with the use of jade stones, users will experience pain relief, skin rejuvenation, anti-aging, detoxification, stress reduction, better sleep cycles, relief from spasms and cramps, and much, much more.
Infrared Heating Pad for Neck
If you're looking for an infrared heating pad for your neck specifically, there are many options on our list that will get the job done. The majority of our larger mats can certainly accommodate neck focused therapy. But you'll certainly want to check out a trio of models in particular that should be perfect for what you're looking for.
The HealthyLine Amethyst Infrared Heating Pad for Neck Shoulder and Low Back is designed with neck therapy largely in mind. So you can't go wrong there. The UTK Infrared Heating Pad Back Brace could easily be placed upon the neck for relief too. And the UTK 23.5" x 16" Jade and Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad is flexible enough to be rolled up into a neck focused pad as well.
UTK Infrared Heating Pad
UTK has been recognized as one of the leading brands of infrared heating pads. On our list, we have a pair of great options from the manufacturer.
The UTK 23.5" x 16" Jade and Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad is a fantastic mid-range option that won't break the bank. And then the UTK Infrared Heating Pad Back Brace is a smaller option that is designed to wrap around and target specific locales on the body to provide a more direct healing regimen.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.