13 Best Infrared Heating Pads: Compare, Buy & Save

If you’re shopping for the Rolls Royce of heating pads, you’ve found one of the best models out there in the HealthyLine 72″ x 32″ Amethyst, Jade, and Tourmaline Infrared Heating Pad. It boasts dimensions that ensure it’s large enough for everyone to enjoy. And with the crystals included alongside its far infrared heat therapy, it provides a wide range of health benefits.

The included amethyst helps to enhance immune function. Jade is known to help users get deeper, more quality sleep. And the tourmaline is said to revitalize your cell metabolism. So the trio working together can do wonders for your overall health.

HealthyLine‘s heat therapy is clutch too. You’ll notice a decrease in joint stiffness, muscle spasms, pinched nerves, inflammation, and arthritic symptoms. You’ll also appreciate an increase in blood flow, which directly leads to better absorption of nutrients and oxygen to your affected areas.

The mat is also ideal for weight loss and detoxification. It can bolster in cold recovery thanks to the negative ions opening up your airways. And because your blood flows better, your immune cells can more quickly fight off the infection within you.

In addition to the 72″ by 32″ mat itself, you’ll also get a carrying case, a thermal foil sauna blanket, a manual and a controller. So with all of that included, it truly is one of the best heating pad packages out there that you can get.