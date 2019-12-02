5 Best Electric Toothbrush Cyber Monday Deals

Electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deals have delivered this chic brush by Sonicare at half price. The Sonicare DiamondClean has never been at a lower price than this on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker.

The Sonicare DiamondClean Classic has a unique profile that has a nicer look on your vanity than most other electric brushes. You set the brush down in the glass and it charges by being close to the charging base of the glass without touching it. With a full charge and average use, this one will last you over two weeks before needing to be plugged in again. You can keep the charging glass plugged in all the time, but over-charging the brush will wear down the longevity of the battery over time.

It has the same reliable sonic power you expect from Philips and vibrates at 31,000 brushstrokes a minute. That comes out to 516 strokes every single second. The Philips Sonicare Diamond has an automatic timer for two minutes and a quad-pacer, but doesn’t have a pressure sensor alarm.

It comes in three colors: black, white, and pink.