5 Best Electric Toothbrush Cyber Monday Deals

Treat your mouth right on a budget with the best electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deals of 2019.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deals have delivered this chic brush by Sonicare at half price. The Sonicare DiamondClean has never been at a lower price than this on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel price tracker.
The Sonicare DiamondClean Classic has a unique profile that has a nicer look on your vanity than most other electric brushes. You set the brush down in the glass and it charges by being close to the charging base of the glass without touching it. With a full charge and average use, this one will last you over two weeks before needing to be plugged in again. You can keep the charging glass plugged in all the time, but over-charging the brush will wear down the longevity of the battery over time.
It has the same reliable sonic power you expect from Philips and vibrates at 31,000 brushstrokes a minute. That comes out to 516 strokes every single second. The Philips Sonicare Diamond has an automatic timer for two minutes and a quad-pacer, but doesn’t have a pressure sensor alarm.
It comes in three colors: black, white, and pink.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 is about as high tech as a toothbrush can get and at up to 28% off for Cyber Monday, you can get in on this technology without breaking the bank.
It has all of the oscillating power you expect from an Oral-B brush but that’s where the expected stops. The Genius Pro 8000 has Bluetooth connectivity and pairs with an app on your cell phone to track your brushing habits. It comes with a mirror mount for your phone and the app uses facial recognition to track your brushing and will indicate if you’ve spent too much time on one side. The brush can tell if you’ve brushed all your teeth. What a time to be alive, right?
There’s a colored light ring at the top of the handle that lights up red to signal that you’re brushing too hard which can be harmful to your enamel. Six modes and a simple button interface make it easy to adjust the price to your preferences.
This is the lowest the price has been in the last three months.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
When I was using an Oral B brush, I very often used off-brand brush heads and had zero issues while saving a ton of cash. This eight-pack is currently under $6 down from $11.20 which even at full-price would still be a huge steal for eight electric toothbrush replacement heads.
They’re designed to fit most standard Oral B electric toothbrushes and this set comes with four in the floss action style and four soft brush heads
According to CamelCamelCamel, OralShine has never dropped their price this low before so stock up before the cost shoots back up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those on a budget this Cyber Monday, this oscillating brush won’t break the bank but will break up plaque.
At 40% off you’re looking at a savings of $20. This brush hasn’t been this cheap since last holiday season.
It has an automatic two-minute timer and quad-pacer as well as a pressure sensor that will pause the oscillations of the brush if you are pressing down too hard. There’s only one mode so while you can’t adjust the speed, it does make the brush a much simpler, no-nonsense option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you like the idea of your toothbrush syncing with your phone but want to skip the whole camera watching your brush thing, check out the oscillating Oral-B Pro 6000 SmartSeries. As part of electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deals, you can save $30 when you pick this one up today.
It has Bluetooth connectivity and when you use the app your brush can give feedback about your habits in real-time. The brush also has an automatic two-minute timer, quad-pacer, light up pressure sensor, a travel case, and five cleaning modes.
This is the lowest price this electric toothbrush has been for the last three months.