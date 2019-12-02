5 Best Electric Toothbrush Cyber Monday Deals

Treat your mouth right on a budget with the best electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deals of 2019.

How to choose the best electric toothbrush Cyber Monday deal for you.

It's good to be picky about your toothbrush. Your teeth are important and it's a product you'll be putting in your mouth daily. I think that more than warrants a bit of a splurge and Cyber Monday toothbrush deals means you can buy a higher-end brush at a discount price.

Oscillating or Sonic? 

This is definitely a personal preference because they have completely different feels to them.

If you have a sensitive mouth, stick with oscillating brushes because the movements are larger so they create less intense energy in your mouth. 

If you can handle some buzzing, I do recommend going with a sonic brush because of how clean feeling it leaves your teeth. I was a devoted oscillating user for years but after getting my first sonic brush, I don't think I'd go back. It can feel weird and a little strong at first but after a couple of days you get surprisingly used to it. 

How distracted do you get?

Are you the type that wanders around while brushing or looks at your phone? Then you'll want a brush that babysits you a little with a quad-pacer.

Optimum brushing lasts for two minutes and is equally divided between the four quadrants of your mouth. I don't know about you, but I can't keep track of that kind of thing--which is why I have a brush that does it for me. Many quality brushes will have a signal marking when to move on to the next quadrant so you don't have to stare at a clock.

Are you heavy-handed?

Do you know if you're brushing too hard? Most people don't. Brushing too hard can damage your tooth enamel and lead to more problems later. Some electric brushes include pressure sensors which alert you when you're pressing down too hard.

