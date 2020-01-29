7 Best G Spot Vibrators for Intense Pleasure

This is a breakdown of the best G spot vibrators available on Amazon so you can shop at a convenient website you already know. For more information on G spots including what they are and how to find yours, head down to the end of the article.

If you’re looking for the best G spot vibrator for you, you’ve come to the right place. The industry has spent years honing the different and often adjustable ways to access your G spot for longer, better, and more orgasms.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What and where is your G spot?

According to the Boston University School of Medicine, the G spot is an area of tissue on the anterior (front) of the vaginal walls that brings pleasure, and often orgasm, when properly stimulated.

For those who are still looking for it, the G spot is about two to three inches inside the vagina. You'll want to curl your fingers in a "come hither" motion toward your pubic bone. Many can feel a distinct difference in the texture of the vaginal wall when you've reached the G spot. In contrast from the smooth walls, the G spot can be bumpy and this becomes more obvious as it swells when stimulated.

If you find something that makes you feel like you've got to pee at first, you're probably in the right area. The G spot is right by your urethra and bladder so that feeling is common. If that makes you feel uncomfortable, pee before playing--but even if you don't that feeling is pretty quickly overshadowed by pleasure.

BUSC states that the G spot is the equivalent to the prostate gland as the urethra is flanked by periglandular tissue that creates fluid when stimulated which can lead to ejaculation. It's also anatomically close to the back of your clitoris so it's thought that some of the erotic feelings can be coming from those nerve bundles.

That said, every body is different. For some, it's easy to find and for others it may be very difficult to locate. Or you might not enjoy the sensation of G spot stimulation and that's okay too.

A little history: The G spot was named by Dr. Ernst Grafenberg in 1950--and I say "named" and not "discovered" because vaginas had been around a very long time and I'm pretty sure Dr. Grafenberg wasn't the first person to find it. It became a more talked about topic in the 80's and ever since people have been trying to prove it doesn't exist.

Even as recently as 2017, a study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine claimed that they were unable to find any physical presence of the G spot in autopsies. Now, I'm not a doctor of any sort, but I have had a vagina my entire life and I can say, without a doubt, it's there.

Why chase G spot orgasms?

Well, they're orgasms and they're fun so I'm not sure what more reason you'd need.

For most people, G spot orgasms are a completely different animal than clitoral orgasms. Everyone experiences something different but for some, when compared to a more localized clitoral orgasm, G spot orgasms can be a full-body ride with pleasure rushing from your scalp to your toes.

I also find it's easy to have multiple orgasms in quick (and often building) succession from G spot stim without needing a break due to sensitivity.

Some people can have a rush of fluid from their urethra with G spot orgasms that is referred to as "female ejaculation." Studies have shown this fluid isn't urine and has more in common with semen (minus the sperm).

What toys are good for G spotting.

1. A prominent curve on the end of it that replicates that curled finger shape.

2. Nothing flimsy as people often need firm pressure to get there.

3. Deep vibrations that you'd describe as thrumming or rumbly.

If you've had trouble finding your G spot before and you're losing hope, I'd be remiss if I didn't point you in the direction of the holy grail of G spot toys: the Njoy Pure. This luxury stainless steel, double-ended toy has the curve, firmness, and heft to zone in on your G spot until your legs are shaking. While it doesn't vibrate, it's famous for helping people find their G spot.

A note on gender and language.

In this article, I am using the medical terms for clarity's sake, but please replace them with whatever terms you use for your sexy bits. Along with cisgender women, anyone (including transmen and non-binary folks) can get in on the G spot fun.

Sex toys aren't gendered. Play safe and have fun.

