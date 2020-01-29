7 Best G Spot Vibrators for Intense Pleasure

If you’re looking for the best G spot vibrator for you, you’ve come to the right place. The industry has spent years honing the different and often adjustable ways to access your G spot for longer, better, and more orgasms.
This is a breakdown of the best G spot vibrators available on Amazon so you can shop at a convenient website you already know. For more information on G spots including what they are and how to find yours, head down to the end of the article.
Price: $109.73
Price: $119.00
Price: $21.69
Price: $67.95
Price: $79.95
Price: $31.61
Price: $169.99
1. Crescendo by Mystery Vibe
Price: $109.73
Pros:
Cons:
- Customizable shape
- Six motors
- Unisex toy for everyone
- Bluetooth app
- Tons of vibration patterns
- Body safe silicone
- 100 percent waterproof
- Doesn't have the same pressure as static toys
- No texture to the shaft
- Too high tech for some
Featured in my best Bluetooth vibrators article, the Crescendo doesn’t assume to know what shape of toy your body likes–it allows you to shape the toy to your body.
This vibe has six different motors and can be bent and shaped to a wide range of configurations. If the severe crooked-finger style of G spot toy isn’t for you, a customizable one might be exactly what you need.
It can be controlled manually but the toy really shines when used with the Bluetooth app so you can control each motor and explore a wide range of vibration patterns. Beyond being a G spot toy it can be used in almost any way you can think of including as a rabbit vibe using the thin fins on either side to stimulate the clitoris and as a phallic toy if you wrap the Crescendo into a spiral.
The Crescendo is made of body-safe silicone and charges using an included induction base so it’s entirely waterproof. The neutral shape is unintimidating and meant to be a unisex toy geat for people of all genders. It comes in teal and plum.
Find more Crescendo by Mystery Vibe information and reviews here.
2. Osci 2 by Lovense
Price: $119.00
Pros:
Cons:
- Oscillating mechanism mimics fingers
- Can control using your smartphone
- Sensation is focused on G spot
- Can be set to vibrate to music or sound
- Body-safe silicone
- 100 percent waterproof
- Easy to use manually
- Charging cord slips off easily
- Can be a little loud
- Oscillation is a very different sensation that not everyone may love
The Osci 2 doesn’t vibrate but its unique oscillation makes it one the top g spot toys on here. Instead of vibrating there’s a nub at the tip of the toy that taps, mimicking the curling motion of fingers on your G spot.
I got my hands on a media sample of this toy to test out and I will tell you, it is like nothing else out there. It’s curved beautifully to comfortably find your g-spot and then, instead of vibrating your entire pelvis, you can precisely target that pleasure center and focus all the stimulation directly on your G spot.
At that point, just kind of hold on and ride it out. The fact that the stimulation is so focused is truely something because you really get to feel how G spot sensations spread their way across your body. It’s overwhelming in the best way.
The speed of the oscillation can be controlled manually on the toy with cycling through power levels and pre-set vibration patterns with the up and down buttons or by syncing it to your smartphone using Bluetooth and using the Lovense app Within the app you have complete control over the speed or you can hand off that control to a partner for a little extra fun.
This unique oscillation can also be used on any external erogenous zones and, depending on the speed, can feel like a mix of vibration and oral-sex mimicking toys.
It’s made of soft to the touch silicone and uses an induction magnetic charger so it’s 100% waterproof which I love. My only real issue with Lovense toys is that the charging cord slips off at the smallest bump but as long as you’re charging it in an out of the place, you should be fine.
3. Rechargeable G Spot Finger Vibrator
Price: $21.69
Pros:
Cons:
- Genius design is an extension of your finger
- 100 percent waterproof
- Magnetically rechargeable
- Nine vibration options controlled by a remote
- Better control
- More intimate for partners
- Affordable
- Great for external vibes too
- Not for anal play
- Not the same kind of fullness of wand
- Requires a bit more effort than others
If the best way to find your G spot is crook your fingers (though it can be hard to reach for some) it makes complete sense to design a G spot toy that extends your finger’s reach and enhance it with some vibration.
This toy slips right onto your finger to make your G spot easier to reach and stimulate for you and your partner without struggling. It’s like a step stool, but for orgasms. The tip has textured ridges for and is made of smooth but firm silicone.
And if that’s all it did, this toy would be worth the price for the G spot fun it delivers, but this thing also vibrates. Vibration can be controlled by either cycling through the single button on the back of the toy or by using the included remote control so you don’t have to pause play to change the settings.
It has nine different vibration options, three strength levels of steady vibration and six patterned functions.
Find more Rechargeable G Spot Finger Vibrator information and reviews here.
4. Hitachi Magic Wand & G Spot Attachment
Price: $67.95
Pros:
Cons:
- It doesn't get stronger than this
- No running out of battery
- Includes g-spot attachment
- Good for external and internal stimuation
- You basically have to try not to orgasm
- Loud
- Too strong for some
- Attachment is finicky to put on
- Corded
- Not many speeds
The Hitachi Magic Wand is truly the holy grail of vibrators, known for its strength and ability to give people their first G spot or squirting orgasms. This set includes the wand and G spot attachment.
With the included silicone attachment you can focus the incredibly strong vibrations of the Magic Wand on your G spot, giving you the best chance of finding that G spot orgasm you’ve been looking for.
The Magic Wand is so powerful in part because it’s plugged in. The benefits of being corded are that there is no worrying about your battery running out halfway through a session and the unmatched vibration power. This is probably not for the vibration novice. This thing is strong.
Why would you want something that strong? Okay, when vibrations get to a certain level it can become almost impossible not to come and the orgasms are explosive. So if you have a difficult time achieving orgasm or have never had a G spot orgasm, this might be the most sure-fire way to get you there.
There are loads of attachments for the Hitachi though they tend to be snug and difficult to get on–but if they were any looser the vibrations of this wand could throw them off.
Find more Hitachi Magic Wand & G Spot Attachment information and reviews here.
5. Swan Curve With Squeeze-Contol
Price: $79.95
Pros:
Cons:
- Body safe silicone
- Vibration can be customized
- Rechargeable
- Pressure-sensitive mode
- Comes in pink or teal
- Splash-proof
- Not for anal use
- Pressure mode isn't great for people with grip issues
- Controls take time to learn
If you like the idea of customizing your own vibration patterns without messing with connecting your toy to Bluetooth, check out the Swan Curve.
This body-safe silicone toy has a strong, rumbly bullet vibrator in the tip of this gorgeously curved wand. The curved side is very well-aimed for connecting with your G spot and focusing those deep, thrumming vibrations just where you need them.
The squeeze feature is what sets this one apart. There is one button in the middle of the handle section of the toy and pressure sensors on either side. Once you turn the toy on by holding down the button, the Curve is in “free squeeze mode” and you control the strength of vibration by squeezing the base of the Curve.
The more you squeeze, the stronger the vibrations become; and the less you squeeze and softer they become. If you prefer a steady vibration, squeeze until you get the strength you want and hit the center button to lock-in that vibration and it will stay at that strength until you press the button again.
To create your own pattern you can enter “mimic mode” by pressing the center button when not squeezing the toy. Once in this mode, you can squeeze your own custom patterns and when you stop, the toy will repeat them and continue your pattern until you press the center button again. Unfortunately, the Curve can’t store these custom patterns for later so if that’s something you’re interested in you’ll want to check out the best Bluetooth vibrators.
The squeeze pressure sensor is fun and unique but not necessarily great for those who have trouble gripping so if that’s you, you’ll want to skip this one.
The Curve is rechargeable through a tiny hole at the bottom of the base which is small enough for this vibe to be solidly splash-proof. It claims to be waterproof but unless we’re talking magnetic charging with zero entryways for water, I can’t call it 100 percent waterproof.
Find more Swan Curve With Squeeze-Contol information and reviews here.
6. Tempest G by Evolved
Price: $31.61
Pros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- User-friendly
- 100 percent waterproof
- Deep, thrumming vibes
- Body-safe silicone
- Gentle G spot curve
- No Bluetooth features
- Not curved enough for some
- Not many bells and whistles
I’ve bought a few Evolved toys in my time and keep going back to them as a brand because their vibrations are just so deep and thrummy. With the Tempest G, Evolved has taken those vibes and focused them in this curved, flat-ended tip perfect for G spot stimulation.
I like that the G spot tip is tapered at the end for easier insertion. My other Evolved toys are fairly powerful for the price and land about in the middle for noise level.
It’s a straightforward toy with an on button and button that allows you to cycle through the seven speeds and vibration patterns. It’s made of body-safe silicone and is waterproof so it’s safe to bring into the shower with you.
The Tempest doesn’t have a lot of bells and whistles but if you’re looking for something affordable and simple, this is a great way to go.
Find more Tempest G by Evolved information and reviews here.
7. Stronic Thrusting Toy by Fun Factory
Price: $169.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Thrusting action
- 100 percent waterproof
- Trusted brand
- Body-safe silicone
- Seven speeds plus functions
- Locks for travel
- Doesn't vibrate
- Girthy
- No Bluetooth connectivity
For some, it’s that thrusting movement that their G spot needs and the Stronic delivers. Made by trusted German brand Fun Factory, the Stronic thrusts back and forth as the steep curve of the head of the toy massages the G spot.
Thrusting toys aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but if nothing gets you going like a good tumble, this toy will mimic that sensation more than traditional vibes–and all without you having to get in an arm workout.
It uses an induction charger so it’s 100 percent waterproof and safe to bring in the bath. There are seven speeds and three patterns to choose from which you cycle through using the two buttons above the on and off button. It’s fairly simple to use and the buttons are easy to find by feel.
I haven’t ever used a Fun Factory vibe but I have several strap ons from them that I really like. Their silicone is very high quality with good firmness to it and I trust them as a brand.
Find more Stronic Thrusting Toy by Fun Factory information and reviews here.
What and where is your G spot?
According to the Boston University School of Medicine, the G spot is an area of tissue on the anterior (front) of the vaginal walls that brings pleasure, and often orgasm, when properly stimulated.
For those who are still looking for it, the G spot is about two to three inches inside the vagina. You'll want to curl your fingers in a "come hither" motion toward your pubic bone. Many can feel a distinct difference in the texture of the vaginal wall when you've reached the G spot. In contrast from the smooth walls, the G spot can be bumpy and this becomes more obvious as it swells when stimulated.
If you find something that makes you feel like you've got to pee at first, you're probably in the right area. The G spot is right by your urethra and bladder so that feeling is common. If that makes you feel uncomfortable, pee before playing--but even if you don't that feeling is pretty quickly overshadowed by pleasure.
BUSC states that the G spot is the equivalent to the prostate gland as the urethra is flanked by periglandular tissue that creates fluid when stimulated which can lead to ejaculation. It's also anatomically close to the back of your clitoris so it's thought that some of the erotic feelings can be coming from those nerve bundles.
That said, every body is different. For some, it's easy to find and for others it may be very difficult to locate. Or you might not enjoy the sensation of G spot stimulation and that's okay too.
A little history: The G spot was named by Dr. Ernst Grafenberg in 1950--and I say "named" and not "discovered" because vaginas had been around a very long time and I'm pretty sure Dr. Grafenberg wasn't the first person to find it. It became a more talked about topic in the 80's and ever since people have been trying to prove it doesn't exist.
Even as recently as 2017, a study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine claimed that they were unable to find any physical presence of the G spot in autopsies. Now, I'm not a doctor of any sort, but I have had a vagina my entire life and I can say, without a doubt, it's there.
Why chase G spot orgasms?
Well, they're orgasms and they're fun so I'm not sure what more reason you'd need.
For most people, G spot orgasms are a completely different animal than clitoral orgasms. Everyone experiences something different but for some, when compared to a more localized clitoral orgasm, G spot orgasms can be a full-body ride with pleasure rushing from your scalp to your toes.
I also find it's easy to have multiple orgasms in quick (and often building) succession from G spot stim without needing a break due to sensitivity.
Some people can have a rush of fluid from their urethra with G spot orgasms that is referred to as "female ejaculation." Studies have shown this fluid isn't urine and has more in common with semen (minus the sperm).
What toys are good for G spotting.
1. A prominent curve on the end of it that replicates that curled finger shape.
2. Nothing flimsy as people often need firm pressure to get there.
3. Deep vibrations that you'd describe as thrumming or rumbly.
If you've had trouble finding your G spot before and you're losing hope, I'd be remiss if I didn't point you in the direction of the holy grail of G spot toys: the Njoy Pure. This luxury stainless steel, double-ended toy has the curve, firmness, and heft to zone in on your G spot until your legs are shaking. While it doesn't vibrate, it's famous for helping people find their G spot.
A note on gender and language.
In this article, I am using the medical terms for clarity's sake, but please replace them with whatever terms you use for your sexy bits. Along with cisgender women, anyone (including transmen and non-binary folks) can get in on the G spot fun.
Sex toys aren't gendered. Play safe and have fun.
