11 Best Hand Sanitizers to Fight the Coronavirus

One of the worst things about hand sanitizer is how much it dries out your skin which is why R & R’s Lotion and Hand Sanitizer combination is so great. It’s alcohol-free, kills 99.99 percent of germs, and contains nourishing oils and botanicals to re-moisturize skin.

This sanitizer uses benzalkonium chloride to eliminate nearly all germs in lab tests without the stinging, drying, nasty-smelling alcohol normally used in sanitizers. I’m featuring one of the larger 16-ounce pump bottles but it comes in five sizes from a two-ounce purse size bottle up to a gallon.

All you do is rub it into your hands until absorbed and then the bottle claims it will continue fighting germs for up to four hours. I love the idea of extended protection because it keeps me safer and means I have to use less product.

To remoisturize skin, R & R contains sunflower butter, aloe vera, and jojoba oil as well as the nourishing botanicals blue agave, strawberry, raspberry, cranberry, pomegranate, green tea, green coffee, grape seed, acai berry, and vitamins A, D, and E.