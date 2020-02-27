11 Best Hand Sanitizers to Fight the Coronavirus

Let’s be honest here; you can’t be too careful when it comes to protecting yourself from germs. They’re everywhere, and with the Coronavirus spreading into the U.S. and the flu strain in full effect, it’s time to take some precautions. You’re going to need some hand sanitizer, at the very least.
Here are the 11 best hand sanitizers to help keep those germs at bay:
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the worst things about hand sanitizer is how much it dries out your skin which is why R & R’s Lotion and Hand Sanitizer combination is so great. It’s alcohol-free, kills 99.99 percent of germs, and contains nourishing oils and botanicals to re-moisturize skin.
This sanitizer uses benzalkonium chloride to eliminate nearly all germs in lab tests without the stinging, drying, nasty-smelling alcohol normally used in sanitizers. I’m featuring one of the larger 16-ounce pump bottles but it comes in five sizes from a two-ounce purse size bottle up to a gallon.
All you do is rub it into your hands until absorbed and then the bottle claims it will continue fighting germs for up to four hours. I love the idea of extended protection because it keeps me safer and means I have to use less product.
To remoisturize skin, R & R contains sunflower butter, aloe vera, and jojoba oil as well as the nourishing botanicals blue agave, strawberry, raspberry, cranberry, pomegranate, green tea, green coffee, grape seed, acai berry, and vitamins A, D, and E.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Purell Advanced is a trusted name in the sanitizing game and an American-made product that uses 70 percent ethyl alcohol to kill 99.99 percent of germs.
Alcohol-based gel sanitizers are the types you’ll find in hospitals and doctors’ offices and there’s a good reason for that. They’re effective as well as affordable.
This won’t have any of the fancy moisturizers or a particularly lovely fragrance to it, but as far as practicality goes, Purell Advanced gets the job done and gets it done well.
Being a larger brand, there are loads and loads of size options but this two-pack of eight-ounce pump bottles is one of the best deals you can find.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those looking to go a more natural route, Dr. Bronner’s Organic Lavender Oil Sanitizer combines the peace of mind of organic and Fair Trade ingredients with the established germ-killing power of ethyl alcohol.
This uses 62 percent Fair Trade ethyl alcohol which is effective at eliminating 99.99 percent of germs. I personally tend to prefer convenient spray bottles that are great for covering a wide surface of your hands instead of slippery gels that can slide right off your hand before you can even rub it in. It also means it can be used as a sanitizing spray on hard surfaces.
The downsize to alcohol is that it doesn’t smell nice and can be drying. This sanitizer uses natural lavender oil to leave a calming fragrance and add a touch of moisturizing power.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sanitizers only work if you use them so I love the shape of L’Autre Peau’s Travel Pocket Sanitizer because it’s easy and comfortable to take with you anywhere. I use this shape of sanitizer myself and the thin, almost hip-flask shape is perfect to slip into your jeans, coat, or bag.
These containers have a recessed pump head that’s quite hard to accidentally set off in your pocket. I’ve been using this style for half a year now and I’ve never had it go off in my pocket or laptop bag–and I’m extremely clumsy so if I haven’t had an issue, chances are you’ll be fine. Sprays are nice because they cover a wider surface area and are easier to rub in.
It uses 62 percent ethyl alcohol to kill 99.99 percent of germs on contact. Because alcohol is drying to the skin, it also contains aloe vera gel to return some soothing moisture.
The L’Autre Peau set comes with four citrus-scented sanitizers in four different colors so if you’re passing them out to family members, everyone knows which one is theirs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re always on the go or have kids you want to keep safe, these one-ounce Purell Jelly Wrap Bottles are a perfect size to attach to purses, bags, backpacks, and keychains.
Because they’re hanging right there, you’re more likely to see them and be reminded to use them more often. This is especially good for younger kids who might not quite grasp why it’s important to use sanitizer right now.
This set comes with four one-ounce Purell Advanced bottles and four Purell Naturals bottles which has the same 70 percent ethyl alcohol but also contains aloe vera and botanicals like lavender and orange oil to nourish skin.
When you run out, the jelly wraps can be refilled with new bottles (or the small bottles can be refilled from a larger Purell refill bottle.)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For die-hard Hempz fans and people looking to keep their hands from drying out, try Hempz Triple Moisture Herbal Sanitizer.
It combines 63 percent ethyl alcohol (useful for killing 99.99 percent of germs) with a long list of moisturizers including shea butter, mango seed butter, aloe vera, sunflower seed oil, coconut oil, and (of course) hemp seed oil. This amount of moisture is going to give the gel a slightly different consistency than straight alcohol gels so if you feel a residue, that’s the moisturizing part.
To further nourish skin, they’ve also added botanicals like cucumber, avocado fruit, calendula flower, apple, milk thistle, and kelp extract.
This is an eight-ounce pump bottle, similar to the size of a liquid soap bottle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re trying to reduce the number of chemicals in your life, CleanWell’s Botanical Sanitizer skips harsh alcohols and uses thymol, derived from the herb thyme, as a natural botanical disinfectant.
Being a more natural option, this is good for small children who may stick their hands in their mouths or eyes after using sanitizer which would be painful if it were a chemical base.
Thymol is found in a number of cleaning agents and many believe it to be as effective as ethyl alcohol though you’re not going to see hospitals start switching just yet.
It also has a long list of botanical oils like orange peel, balsam resin, and wintergreen oil to nourish skin and add to its antimicrobial power.
This set comes with six once-ounce pocket spray bottles in the scent Orange Vanilla but it’s also available as unscented.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You can feel good about using this alcohol-based sanitizer because the ethanol is derived from non-GMO sugar cane and is 99.99 percent effective at eliminating the germs that cause illness.
This EO Hand Sanitizer set comes with six two-ounce spray bottles of sanitizer that are a great size to sit on your desk at work. I like that they are organic, cruelty-free, and gluten-free making them a good choice for people with sensitive skin. To counter the drying effects of alcohol they’ve included aloe vera.
They are available in three all-natural fragrances: lavender, orange, and peppermint.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Parents know that kids get into everything and gel sanitizers won’t cut it when their hands are sticky and covered in who-knows-what. That’s where these awesome Germ X Wipes come in.
They’re 99.99 percent effective against germs and are ideal for wiping off grimy hands, and arms, and even faces when needed. They’re soft to apply and you don’t have to coach kids on how to run them in like you would a gel.
This set comes with 10 packs with 20 wipes each so you’ll have some to stick in your car, your diaper back, and anywhere else you may need it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a convenient spray that smells herbal and fresh, go with Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Sanitizer. It has a kitchen-fresh smell of basil and parsley with moisturizing aloe.
It contains 62 percent ethyl alcohol which is 99.99 percent effective on germs and comes from a brand you can trust to be more natural than others. I love Mrs. Meyer’s soap so I’m a huge fan of keeping their hand sanitizers in my own home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re like me and are all about fragrances, you can’t beat the options of Everyone Sanitizer Gel. They come in Peppermint and Citrus, Lavender and Aloe, and Coconut and Lemon.
Plus you don’t have to skimp on the substance to get the style because this one uses 62 percent ethanol which is 99.99 percent effective against germs.
To counter the drying effects of alcohol, they’ve added jojoba oil along with natural botanical essential oils.
This set comes with six two-ounce bottles with a flip top. These are easier to spill than sprays but for the price, it’s a good deal.