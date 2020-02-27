11 Best Hand Sanitizers to Fight the Coronavirus

Let’s be honest here; you can’t be too careful when it comes to protecting yourself from germs. They’re everywhere, and with the Coronavirus spreading into the U.S. and the flu strain in full effect, it’s time to take some precautions. You’re going to need some hand sanitizer, at the very least.

Here are the 11 best hand sanitizers to help keep those germs at bay:

Clean hands keep you healthier

List most illnesses, according to the CDC, it's very possible that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) can be spread through touching a contaminated surface and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. 

Regularly washing your hands is your first line of defense but it's not always possible to get to a sink when you need it. 

Instant hand sanitizers are a godsend for keeping your hands and the hands of your loved ones germ-free. 

What is the best hand sanitizer for Coronavirus? 

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is just like any other virus or bacteria and can be destroyed with the anti-bacterial agents you'd use to prevent the spread of the common cold or flu.

The CDC's page on hand washing recommends a sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when you aren't able to wash your hands. 

Hand sanitizer effectiveness

The ingredients you'll find in most sanitizers are shown to be 99.99 percent effective in lab tests. Tricky microbes like norovirus and C-diff are the most likely to sneak by and require soap and water to get rid of, but most bacteria and viruses aren't making it out of a sanitizer battle alive.

If your hands are filthy, like toddler-levels of sticky, hand sanitizer is better than nothing but for it to be as effective as possible, you want to be working with skin that is free of debris.

What is in sanitizer?

You're going to find two major active ingredients in hand sanitizer. 

Alcohol is the most popular choice. The standard is no less than a 60 percent concentration in order to be 99.99 percent effective against germs. 

Pros: it's effective, affordable, and you can feel it working.

Cons: bad smell, stings if you have cuts, dries out skin, and some people can try to drink it to get intoxicated.

Benzethonium chloride is a less common but effective anti-bacterial. It's a synthetic chemical that is 99.99 percent effective on germs and is less harsh on the skin. 

Pros: effective, less of a smell, easier on skin.

Cons: may cost more and is harder to find.

Some more natural-centric bands may use a derivative of thyme called thymol which has also been shown to be highly antibacterial.

Other hand sanitizer uses

While you're stocking up, remember that sanitizers that aren't packed with moisturizers are also great for removing Sharpee stains, cleaning hard surfaces,  removing glue and hairspray residue, drying out zits, and cleaning your glasses.

