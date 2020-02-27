11 Best Male Masturbators: Your Guide to the Ultimate Orgasm

Looking for the next great bedroom thrill? If so, you’re in luck because we’re about to countdown the best male masturbators you need in your life right now.
And don’t forget, if nothing on this list works for you, or you’re after general sex toys, we’ve previously reviewed the very Best Sex Toys For Men for the more adventurous male.
1. Lovebotz The Milker Automatic Deluxe Stroker Masturbation MachinePrice: $469.20Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The best milker on the market
- Does all the work for you
- Can hide the milkers inside the box
- Pricey
- There's no talking your way our of what the milkers are meant for
- Again, pricey. Think long and hard about this one
What happens when you cross a fishing tackle box and a cow milker? Sometimes this job is weird.
The Lovebotz Milker is such an utterly bizarre device. There’s no way you can disguise the fact this is a sex toy. Maybe you could convince your partner you’re a farmer, but I don’t know. I don’t think they’d buy it. Thankfully, you can store all the extra inside the box, so there is at least some subterfuge options.
So, is it any good? That’s not easy to answer. Depending on who you speak to you’ll get a different response. If, for the high price tag, you’re expecting a godly toy, you’re going to be disappointed and won’t be able to separate the enjoyment from cost. On the flip side, if you’re happy to sink this much money into a sex toy and won’t regret the cost, you’ll be free to enjoy it for what it is.
The idea behind this toy is you slip your penis in, then The Milker simulates sex by, well, milking you like a cow. MILKING YOU LIKE A COW!
This is a multispeed masturbator. Turn the dial, play with the different speeds, and sit back as this toy does all the work for you.
How Easy to Clean Is it?
I gotta be honest, I was expecting to find out this would be a pain to clean. While it’s more effort than the more basic best male masturbators, it’s still easy enough with a constant supply of water.
Overall
Opinions, eh? Some people love it, some don’t. Here’s another opinion: Don’t buy it unless you can afford it. Seriously, if this is going to leave a dent in your pocket, there’s no way you’re going to be able to fully enjoy it. This is a luxury purchase for sex toy wizards who are looking for a new thrill.
Don’t get me wrong, The Milker is a great sext toy, but you have absolutely got to factor the cost in. As an impulse buy, you should avoid. But if you’re clear on what it is, what it does, AND have the money spare, you won’t be disappointed.
2. Fleshlight Quickshot Launch with Quickshot Vantage and Fleshlube WaterPrice: $221.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Fleshlight Vantage has never felt better
- Has a phone holder for "special" vidoes
- Easy to use
- Price is meant for serious sex toy collectors
- Looks like a gaming toy
- More affordable than The Milker, but still, the price is worth a double-take.
The Fleshlight Quickshot Launch is the single most over the top sex toy in existance. But, you know what? It works.
Sure, sure. It looks like some sort of archaic arcade stick. If you can get past the utterly mad visual, it’s a fun little contraption.
The whole idea of this thing is to automate the process of mastubation. The Quickshot Vantage goes into the Launch, insert you little helper, then play around with the setting to alter the length, depth, and speed of your strokes. You can even clamp your smartphone into position so you can watch your favorite videos. YouTube videos I assume. I have no idea what other videoes you’d watch on it…
Look, this is a total gimmick of a sex toy, and I suspect Fleshlight knows this. But, the Vantage is a great product, so automating the process with that is going to be enjoyable. But is the extra cost worth it? That’s the question I find myself pondering. It’s The Milker all over again!
Yes, this is a very fun and satisfying sex toy, but given you can buy the Vantage for a fraction of the price (and the Vantage is a great product!), do you really need the extra automation? Or can you just make do with, you know, moving your hand up and down?
How Easy to Clean Is it?
Well, the Vantage is super easy to clean. Just take the insides out, turn it inside out, and wash with warm water. You’re free to use an anti-bacterial wash every now and then to help keep it clean, too. As for the Launch, baby wipes should do the trick.
Overall
Right. After much deliberation I’m going to have to treat this thing like The Milker. If you can afford it, and want to try out the more wild sex toys, go for it. If you’re on a budget, however, I’d pass. Definitely give the Fleshlight Vantage a blast either way, though. It’s great.
3. Fun Factory Cobra Libre IIPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super powerful motors
- Looks premium
- Easy to clean
- Heavy
- Most love it, some don't
- Still looks like a gaming mouse
If you manage to last longer than a minute during the first use of the Fun Factory Cobra Libre II, I’ll be impressed.
There’s no getting around the fact this thing looks like a gaming mouse. I’ve tried, okay? It looks like a gaming mouse and there’s nothing you can do about that fact. The only saving grace is at least the Cobra Libre II won’t look too out of place on a shelf. Just don’t let visitors touch it and you can tell them it’s definitely a high-tech mouse.
The Cobra Libre II is a conflicting beast. Some people absolutely love the ergonomic design, whereas others just can’t get on with it.
It’s heavy. Not so heavy it’s uncomfortable or going to leave you with one arm more ripped than the other, but heavy enough that it’s not the easiest to use with one hand. If you find a setting you like, you’ll be fine. But changing mid-play isn’t the easiest of things to pull off. But then again, we’ve mastered the art of flicking through a video on a mobile device with one hand, so maybe it’s not that impossible?
This masturbator makes use of a silicone inside. And by that I mean the area you insert the tip of your penis is covered in silicone. For those unaware, silicone is as close to lifelike as you can get.
The two motors offer up a powerful response. You’ll need to take some time to find the right angle, but finding that sweet spot is worth the effort.
How Easy to Clean Is it?
Super easy. It’s messy, but nothing a good bit of water can clean up. Just keep in mind to use a water-based lube. Silicone lube damages silicone toys, so that should be a hard pass for anyone thinking of picking this up.
Overall
The Cobre Libre II isn’t for everyone. That said, if you’re after something that has the potential to blow your mind, it’s one of the best male masturbators you’ll ever come across.
4. Fleshlight Flight PilotPrice: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Feels great
- Easy to hide
- Textured insides are on a whole 'nother level
- Slightly more effort to clean up
- Says Fleshlight on the outside so everyone knows what it is
- Only two color options
The Fleshlight Flight Pilot is one of the best Fleshlight products to date.
Fleshlight is always quick to point out the company’s products utilize the patented Real-Feel SuperSkin. I’m sure there’s that one guy in the back ready to scream about how it’s not that good, but the truth is, the SuperSkin is one of the best advancements in the male sex toy industry to date.
Nothing beats the real thing, but the SuperSkin tech is the most realistic texture around.
Other than the almost-realistic texture, one of the main hooks of the Pilot are the different ribbed textures in the inside. It sounds gimmicky, right? But they’re actually a really smart choice. They add to the overall experience.
I always struggle to review Fleshlight products. They have so many different minor features, and some of them should fail, or at least sound bad on paper, but when you get them in your hand, and test them out, they always work. Stop making my job harder than it needs to be, Fleshlight!
How Easy to Clean Is it?
Easy may be stretching it, but it’s not exactly hard. So long as you’ve got a water supply, and use water-based lube, it’ll be easy enough.
Overall
There’s always so much to love about Fleshlight products. They’re affordable, do the job without any effort, always push the boat in terms of new ideas that actually work, and above all else, they feel GREAT. You’ll never go wrong with a Fleshlight and it’s easy to see why they’re one of the best male masturbators around.
5. Hot Octopuss Pulse Solo Essential Extra Powerful Vibrating SleevePrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for couples
- Easy to clean
- Great foreplay options
- Not great without lube
- Makes noise
- Calls itself a guybrator which is lame
The Hot Octopuss Pulse Solo is another one that’ll leave your knees trembling.
Design is so important when it comes to sex toys. Even more so when it’s male masturbators, and the way the Octopuss is designed is ingenious. The open design means it’ll fit any penis, although you will need to play around with it a bit to find the right angle.
One of the main hooks of the Pulse Solo is the ability to climax without needing to stroke. You can stroke, and in my opinion should, but you don’t need to. Just add some lube, sit back, and enjoy. Doesn’t that sound like bliss?
This set also comes with a USB charger as well as a useful travel pouch for when you need to disguise it. Believe me, if you travel, that pouch will be a godsend.
I do need to quickly point this out, use lube. There are loads of reports of people not enjoying these toys when going in dry. It’s all about the lube.
The other thing I love about these types of sex toys is the ability to involve your partner. Not everyone can be bothered to get hot and sweaty (sex). Sitting back as your partner does all the work is the best (just be sure to reciprocate), and with toys like this, they can really mess with you by altering the speeds. Seriously, try it, it’s great fun.
How Easy to Clean Is it?
Really easy. It’s an open design, so warm water will wash this thing without anything getting stuck.
Overall
Whether it’s flying solo or with a partner, this is a fun little toy. I’d wager there are more powerful items on this list, but if you’re new to sex toys, this is a great jumping-in point without being overwhelmed. Just remember the lube, yeah?
6. Tenga Egg Variety 6-Pack AssortmentPrice: $28.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Feel so, so, so good!
- Affordable
- Perfect for couples
- One time use
- Can be messy at first
- Literally looks like a egg (you'll get used to it)
Ever used a Tenga egg before? If you answered ‘no’, boy oh boy are you in for a luxurious surprise.
The Tenga Egg Variety 6-Pack Assortment is incredible value. Each of the eggs feature a different texture, meaning each one is a different experience.
Whenever I think of Tenga eggs, I always go back to this Cosmopolitan article. In it, a girlfriend uses one of the eggs on their boyfriend. At first there’s lots of giggling about using an egg during fun time, but he quickly becomes taken by how ecstasy-inducing they are.
You see, the inside of the eggs are made from TPE, which is one of the most lifelike materials you’ll find. Not only that, you can adjust the egg in the hand to get some really amazing results.
Don’t get me wrong, Tenga eggs are perfect for solo play, but finding a decent sex toy for duos isn’t as straightforward as it sounds. Women have way more options than men, and a lot of the sex toys men do have aren’t ideal for couples. These eggs, however, are perfect for couples who are sexually comfortable with one another to try new things.
How Easy to Clean Is it?
Not easy at all. Tenga eggs are a one time use. Put lube in, use it, bin it. I suppose you could clean it out, but if you’re looking for something reusable, I’d suggest a Fleshlight or something that’s designed for multiple hand shandies.
Overall
Sure, the one time use thing may put people off. It shouldn’t, though, simply because of how euphoric Tenga eggs are. They are a luxury, so I’d recommend only using one every two weeks or every month to avoid costs getting out of control. That said, having that one special day to look forward to is fun in and of itself.
Seriously, if you’ve not tried them yet, give them a blast. You can thank me later.
7. Tenga 3D Sleeve Spiral for Male MasturbationPrice: $29.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Insanely satisfying!
- Totally reusable
- Insanely satisfying!
- Again, it's really satisfying!
- Looks weird (but doesn't look like a sex toy)
- Ideally needs paper towels to dry it (rather than air-drying, because: odurs)
- Not other color options (but different styles are available)
As I’ve said before, Tenga needs to be on your radar. The Japanese company makes some of the best sex toys around.
The Tenga 3D Sleeve Spiral may look a little odd, but once you’ve tried it you’ll be happy you did.
Unlike the eggs, this one’s reusable. And believe me when I say, you’ll be using this a lot.
On the outside is a ribbed spiral pattern that translates through the soft realistic TPE material inside. Don’t worry, the insides are much smoother than the outside. You’ll still feel the ribbed texture, but it’s not anywhere near as scary as it looks.
It’s made from a stretchy material as well, which makes it perfect for any size penis.
And best of all? It’s super affordable.
How Easy to Clean Is it?
Very. Just run the tap through the center and it’ll be clean in seconds, no muss, no fuss.
Overall
Can you get insane pleasure at a low price? Absolutely! Tenga has a reputation for making euphoric sex toys and this one’s no different. It’s affordable, satisfying, and easy to clean – the three main factors when it comes to picking up a new sex toy.
8. 3 in 1 Pocket P***yPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Feels really great
- Has multiple ways to play
- Really affordable
- Comes with lube
- Some people find the realistic faces creepy
- Can't be used with silicone lube
- Clearly looks like a sex toy
You would not believe how darn popular this 3-in-1 Pocket Vagina is. Men LOVE it.
Obviously, this isn’t going to be as great as the more premium products, but at this price point I don’t think anyone was really expecting it to be. It’s affordable and yet still manages to get the job done.
What I find really crazy is despite the lower price, there’s a lot going on. The mouth, with soft teeth, opens up, and the throat has several layers to it. There’s the tongue, the almost ribbed inner-mouth, and the deepthroat area. For an inexpensive toy, that extra level of design is incredible value.
Spin this pocket-sized masturbator around and you’ll find a highly-detailed vagina and an anal passage, which on this toy is a tighter version of the vagina section.
In another really cool design decision, there’s a penis ring built into the middle area to avoid puncturing through to the other orifices.
Again, I’m amazed by how much thought has gone into the design of this one. There’s very little to find fault with here.
How Easy to Clean Is it?
Really easy. Blast water through and everything should wash straight out. You won’t find an easier to clean product.
Overall
There is barely anything to complain about, which I think speaks volumes for how good this thing is. It’s sensual, ribbed in all the right places, thoughtfully designed, and there’s comments from loads of people who love this thing. But the best part? It’s really affordable. What else could you ask for?
9. Male Electric Relaxation Toy with LED DisplayPrice: $66.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Feels great!
- Features non-toxic, high-quality silicone
- Lots of fun features to play around with
- Comes apart for easy cleaning
- Looks kind of ugly
- Stop adding moaning sounds to toy!
- Not ideal for larger boys
Hey so this Male Electric Relaxation Toy with LED Display is one of the best male vibrators you’ve never heard of.
It’s got a lot of power behind it. So much so, it’s capable of some truly insane stats, namely 400 rotations per minute and 280 strokes per minute. While those stats may be somewhat inflated, they’re not far off, and a lot of people absolutely swear by this masturbator.
It’s got a strong ergonomic design. I can’t stress the importance of finding a masturbator that works with the shape of your penis. It’s crazy how many companies get this simple aspect wrong.
In terms of comfort, this one ticks all the boxes. It’s light enough to hold without feeling too heavy, and with 10 spin modes and five speeds there’s a lot to play around with. Part of the joy of new sex toys is finding what settings feel the best, right? So with this many options available, there’s something for everyone.
The only downside here is the inclusion of ‘realistic sexual moans’. Now I should note some guys like the extra sounds as it adds realism. Me personally? Nah. Does anyone want a tinny-sounding moan while they’re masturbating? I don’t know why companies keep adding this feature but it’s very rarely implemented in a way that’s actually arousing.
In terms of the design, one end features a soft, non-toxic faux vagina while the insides are ribbed for your pleasure. It all works really well and feels like a real premium product.
How Easy to Clean Is it?
With any faux-vagina-based toys, cleaning will never be easy, exactly, but it’s not hard either. Just remember, a steady stream of water cleans everything. And to help out with cleaning, all the parts easily come apart, meaning getting into those hard to reach places a piece of cake.
Overall
Given this isn’t a super-known brand, alarm bells are sure to sound. That said, this is one of those lesser-known brands you can trust. It’s got the fun factor and as I mentioned above, feels like it should cost a lot more than it does. What’s not to love?
10. HOT Male Electric SuckerPrice: $79.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gets the job done
- Well designed insides
- Easy to use (once you know what you're doing)
- Pricey
- Not as great as Fleshlight or Tenga products
- Not easy to use (the first time you use it)
The main hook of the HOT Male Electric Sucker is the ability to play around until you find something that works for you.
With seven speed settings, seven different frequencies, and 49 modes this one’s all about exploration. Plop it on your dongle then start hitting buttons until you find the right level of pleasure.
The term “start hitting buttons,” is intentional. For some reason, this thing isn’t intuitive. You’ll get the hang of it eventually, but given how easy to use toys like the Fleshlight Launch are, you’d expect something much simpler to be even easier.
It’s not a massive deal-breaker by any means, but it is a palm-to-forehead kind of moment.
Something else that’s great is the well-designed insides. There’s a selection of different textures designed to simulate different situations (sucking, vaginal walls, etc). It’s always a good sign when companies put thought into making something that feels different from what’s popular.
How Easy to Clean Is it?
Fairly. It’s not the easiest on this list, and it does take a little longer to clean due to the design, but I wouldn’t say it’s tricky or hard to clean by any means.
Overall
Personally, there are better options out there at this price-point. That said, if you’ve worked your way through all the popular choices and are looking for a new thrill, definitely give this a second thought. You won’t be disappointed, but as I say, I’d go with the likes of Fleshlight or Tenga instead.
11. Automatical Piston Telescopic RotationPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heat function feels lush
- Thrusting motion
- Textured feel on the inside
- No other color options
- The thrusting motion feels great, but won't make you climax on its own
- Looks like a sex toy
Normally when it comes to the best male masturbators, everyone sticks to the tried and tested name brands. Don’t. Sometimes there’s some killer products you’ll be missing out on.
Don’t get me wrong, some non-name brand products are utterly awful. Like, they’re so, so bad. This Automatical Piston Telescopic Rotation, though? It’s the exception.
There are a few key points that really elevate this product, namely the thrusting and heat functions.
The thrusting function isn’t going to make you climax on its own, but it’s still a lot of fun. Then there’s the heat function, which is just lush. Heat makes the toy feel more like the real thing. There’s buttons to adjust the heat as well, so feel free to have a play and work out what works for you.
Another cool little feature is the use of silica beads on the inside of the chamber. I’d never have thought to use silica beads in a sex toy, but they work surprisingly well. That nobbly feeling feels great and helps to stimulate.
How Easy to Clean Is it?
Super easy. Just jam it under a tap and it’ll be clean in a matter of seconds. Just, as always, water-based lube, not silicone.
Overall
Sometimes the unknown, more affordable options are worth checking out. Personally I’m always going to go with toys like Fleshlight, but if you’ve tried Fleshlights and are looking for something a little different, this is one toy that’s worth checking out.
Everything You Need to Know About Male Sex Toys
If you're new to the world of sex toys for men, you may find you're a little overwhelmed. Don't worry, though, we're here to help. Below you'll find the top questions with answers and tips and tricks you need to know before you make your decision.
How to Clean Your Male Sex Toy
Cleaning your sex toy is a must. Believe me, you don't want a dirty sex toy. It may sound obvious, but let's look at what can happen if you skimp on sanitation.
According to the UK's National Health Service, sex toys can pass on all kinds of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as chlamydia, syphilis, herpes, bacterial vaginosis, and shigella.
The golden rule of sex toy usage is to either use a condom each time, therefore throwing away any bacteria in between uses, or clean it thoroughly.
You also need to steer clear of sharing sex toys with people with bloodborne infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV and AIDS.
Now that the common sense stuff is out of the way, how do you go about cleaning a sex toy? It's actually quite simple.
Warm water will kill off most types of bacteria. It may also be worth grabbing an anti-bacterial spray that's safe for human skin. Honeydew has a spray that's perfect for this sort of thing.
Finally, be sure to check your toy after every usage for any cuts or breaks. That's where bacteria will build up, so it's important to either clean those areas with extra care or, when the damage becomes too much, buy a new toy.
What's the Difference Between Different Lubes?
You'll see all kinds of different lubes, with some claiming to be better for different things. This isn't a simple as manufacturers would have you believe so let's break them down.
The three main types of lube you need to concern yourself with are silicone, water, and oil.
Silicone is one of the messiest lubes around, and is mostly used for solo, toy-less self-pleasuring. Also because it's silicone, it's automatically hypoallergenic, which is important to those with allergies who may have an allergic reaction.
Under no circumstances are you to ever use silicone lube with silicone sex toys. The two agents will work against each other, resulting in damage to your toy. And it'll be a lot harder to get clean, leading to potentially even more bacteria than is normal.
Again: Silicone + Silicone = Bad.
Oil, on the other hand, is the wettest of the three, but also an absolute nightmare to clean up. Sure, one squirt of oil should last you the entire session, but then you're left with a slimy penis (gross) and will need to hop in the shower afterward.
Warm water and a towel is a decent alternative, I guess. But do you really want to clean up oil when all you want to do is chill?
What Materials Should You Avoid?
Obviously the first thing to consider is any allergies you may already have and base your purchase decision around that.
There are a few others that are also worth keeping at arm's length.
According to my research, the main ones to avoid include Latex, Phthalates, and Jelly.
The problem with latex, which comes from trees, is the body's natural oil can break it down, so when using a sex toy that incorporates latex, you can imagine how damaged it'll become over time.
In a similar vein, Phthalates should be avoided at all costs. The material used in shower curtains and wallpaper is hazardous to human skin. I don't need to say why putting something with Phthalates near your little trooper is a bad idea.
Suffice it to say, avoid anything with Phthalates in at all costs.
The same goes for jelly sex toys. It's bouncy and rubbery, which helps to create a realistic product. But, it's full of Phthalates, so again, avoid like the plague.
Are Masturbators Better Than Sex?
This is a really tough one to answer. Yes and no.
You will have some killer orgasms with the above sex toys. Way better than just boring old masturbation, but comparing it with sex isn't a fair comparison.
Is masturbation better than sex or sexual intercourse? Not really. Having a partner will always be more enjoyable. Plus there's the emotional connection. Even during a one night stand there's the thrill of doing something slutty (which you shouldn't be shamed for). With a partner, there's love involved, and in longterm relationships, the fact you can sit around and discuss sex more openly.
Can a sex toy match the euphoria of the real thing? Of course they can't. That just isn't possible. That said, you can still have a killer and sometimes better orgasm (purely the act of ejaculating rather than the emotional connection) from a sex toy.
Are masturbators better than sex? As I say, yes and no.
Can Too Much Masturbation Leave You Impotent?
No! You can't go blind from masturbating too much. Nor will your penis fall off. Unless you're a male spider. Then when you have sex it will, in fact, fall off. Sorry spiders. Should've stayed celibate.
Want some proof? Okay. Healthline looked into this exact matter and the results speak for themselves.
One man believed his masturbation habits left him impotent. It turns out he was also diagnosed with major depressive disorder, and after some therapy, was able to get it up again.
Then there's the myth that too many adult videos can lead to impotence. Again, there's no study to back this up, though it is possible to become so desensitized to adult movies that regular people, with regular bodies, don't' attract you anymore, thus leading to erectile dysfunction. Everything in moderation just to be safe, yeah?
The main causes of erectile dysfunction include excessive alcohol or tobacco use, blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, as well as cardiovascular diseases like multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease.
If you do suffer from erectile dysfunction, there's no need to panic. There are a lot of different treatments out there with high success rates. Just contact your local doctor and ask them for some advice. It's that simple.
Oh, and don't be embarrassed. It's more common than you think.
