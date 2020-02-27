11 Best Male Masturbators: Your Guide to the Ultimate Orgasm

And don’t forget, if nothing on this list works for you, or you’re after general sex toys, we’ve previously reviewed the very Best Sex Toys For Men for the more adventurous male.

Looking for the next great bedroom thrill? If so, you’re in luck because we’re about to countdown the best male masturbators you need in your life right now.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Everything You Need to Know About Male Sex Toys

If you're new to the world of sex toys for men, you may find you're a little overwhelmed. Don't worry, though, we're here to help. Below you'll find the top questions with answers and tips and tricks you need to know before you make your decision.

How to Clean Your Male Sex Toy

Cleaning your sex toy is a must. Believe me, you don't want a dirty sex toy. It may sound obvious, but let's look at what can happen if you skimp on sanitation.

According to the UK's National Health Service, sex toys can pass on all kinds of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) such as chlamydia, syphilis, herpes, bacterial vaginosis, and shigella.

The golden rule of sex toy usage is to either use a condom each time, therefore throwing away any bacteria in between uses, or clean it thoroughly.

You also need to steer clear of sharing sex toys with people with bloodborne infections such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV and AIDS.

Now that the common sense stuff is out of the way, how do you go about cleaning a sex toy? It's actually quite simple.

Warm water will kill off most types of bacteria. It may also be worth grabbing an anti-bacterial spray that's safe for human skin. Honeydew has a spray that's perfect for this sort of thing.

Finally, be sure to check your toy after every usage for any cuts or breaks. That's where bacteria will build up, so it's important to either clean those areas with extra care or, when the damage becomes too much, buy a new toy.

What's the Difference Between Different Lubes?

You'll see all kinds of different lubes, with some claiming to be better for different things. This isn't a simple as manufacturers would have you believe so let's break them down.

The three main types of lube you need to concern yourself with are silicone, water, and oil.

Silicone is one of the messiest lubes around, and is mostly used for solo, toy-less self-pleasuring. Also because it's silicone, it's automatically hypoallergenic, which is important to those with allergies who may have an allergic reaction.

Under no circumstances are you to ever use silicone lube with silicone sex toys. The two agents will work against each other, resulting in damage to your toy. And it'll be a lot harder to get clean, leading to potentially even more bacteria than is normal.

Again: Silicone + Silicone = Bad.

Oil, on the other hand, is the wettest of the three, but also an absolute nightmare to clean up. Sure, one squirt of oil should last you the entire session, but then you're left with a slimy penis (gross) and will need to hop in the shower afterward.

Warm water and a towel is a decent alternative, I guess. But do you really want to clean up oil when all you want to do is chill?

What Materials Should You Avoid?

Obviously the first thing to consider is any allergies you may already have and base your purchase decision around that.

There are a few others that are also worth keeping at arm's length.

According to my research, the main ones to avoid include Latex, Phthalates, and Jelly.

The problem with latex, which comes from trees, is the body's natural oil can break it down, so when using a sex toy that incorporates latex, you can imagine how damaged it'll become over time.

In a similar vein, Phthalates should be avoided at all costs. The material used in shower curtains and wallpaper is hazardous to human skin. I don't need to say why putting something with Phthalates near your little trooper is a bad idea.

Suffice it to say, avoid anything with Phthalates in at all costs.

The same goes for jelly sex toys. It's bouncy and rubbery, which helps to create a realistic product. But, it's full of Phthalates, so again, avoid like the plague.

Are Masturbators Better Than Sex?

This is a really tough one to answer. Yes and no.

You will have some killer orgasms with the above sex toys. Way better than just boring old masturbation, but comparing it with sex isn't a fair comparison.

Is masturbation better than sex or sexual intercourse? Not really. Having a partner will always be more enjoyable. Plus there's the emotional connection. Even during a one night stand there's the thrill of doing something slutty (which you shouldn't be shamed for). With a partner, there's love involved, and in longterm relationships, the fact you can sit around and discuss sex more openly.

Can a sex toy match the euphoria of the real thing? Of course they can't. That just isn't possible. That said, you can still have a killer and sometimes better orgasm (purely the act of ejaculating rather than the emotional connection) from a sex toy.

Are masturbators better than sex? As I say, yes and no.

Can Too Much Masturbation Leave You Impotent?

No! You can't go blind from masturbating too much. Nor will your penis fall off. Unless you're a male spider. Then when you have sex it will, in fact, fall off. Sorry spiders. Should've stayed celibate.

Want some proof? Okay. Healthline looked into this exact matter and the results speak for themselves.

One man believed his masturbation habits left him impotent. It turns out he was also diagnosed with major depressive disorder, and after some therapy, was able to get it up again.

Then there's the myth that too many adult videos can lead to impotence. Again, there's no study to back this up, though it is possible to become so desensitized to adult movies that regular people, with regular bodies, don't' attract you anymore, thus leading to erectile dysfunction. Everything in moderation just to be safe, yeah?

The main causes of erectile dysfunction include excessive alcohol or tobacco use, blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, as well as cardiovascular diseases like multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease.

If you do suffer from erectile dysfunction, there's no need to panic. There are a lot of different treatments out there with high success rates. Just contact your local doctor and ask them for some advice. It's that simple.

Oh, and don't be embarrassed. It's more common than you think.

See Also: