7 Best Emergency Backpack Kits to Grab and Go

You can never be too prepared. Unfortunately, disaster can strike anytime, anywhere. So be sure that you’re ready for the unexpected by ordering one of these emergency backpack kits to stash in your home, car, and office today.
Price: $479.99
Price: $658.99
Price: $199.00
Price: $159.99
Price: $179.99
Price: $319.99
SkySaver Family Rescue Backpack + Baby Harness Bundle - 25 Story Fire Escape Backpack Evacuation Kit Emergency Exit Device
Price: $1,199.00
1. Prep Store Elite Emergency Survival Pack Elite Kit
Price: $479.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Impressive water kit with filter, pump, straw, bottle, bladder, and gallon container.
- Robust cooking and fire set.
- Tent, sleeping bag, camping mat, mosquito net, and poncho promise the ability to sleep outdoors.
- Solar charger and power bank lantern ensure you should't run out of power.
- 70+ piece first aid kit and much more.
- A little expensive but loaded with supplies.
- Designed for one person.
- No meals included.
The Prep Store Elite Emergency Survival Pack Elite Kit is geared to provide you with everything you can think to keep you safe and satiated in case of an unthinkable event. Water won’t be an issue as the included filter will clean up to 1,500 gallons. And it also comes with a filter pump, straw, bottle, 2.5-liter bladder, and 2-gallon container too.
If you find yourself having to sleep outdoors, you’ll be equipped for it thanks to the included one-person tent, three-season sleeping bag, the large mosquito net, and a full-size poncho. Also included is a ferrocerium rod fire starter to provide both warmth and cooking heat. There’s 10-piece cooking set to accompany that. As well as a fishing kit, hatchet, skinning knife, machete, sharpening stone, hand chain saw, and folding silverware.
The folding solar charger and power bank lantern ensure that you should never run out of power. The lantern also has an emergency beacon. And there’s a two-way ham radio built-in with NOAA weather radio signal.
In addition to these already impressive features, you’ll also find a 70+ piece first aid kit, a mask, gloves, insect spray and clip-on repellent, and plenty more. The Prep Store Elite Emergency Survival Pack Elite Kit is truly an impressive package at a very reasonable price.
Find more Prep Store Elite Emergency Survival Pack Elite Kit information and reviews here.
2. Emergency Case 2-Person Car Survival Kit
Price: $658.99
Pros:
Cons:
- 5 emergency kits included to cover everything you would need in a disaster.
- Vehicular aids like jumper cables, fix-a-flat, and tow rope are included too.
- Created with the aid of first responders and is FEMA approved.
- Can't be worn and easily carried like a backpack.
- On the expensive side of options.
- Larger than it looks.
While not exactly an emergency backpack, the Emergency Case 2-Person Car Survival Kit is designed to be easily stowed away in your closet, under your bed, or in your vehicle to be ready at a moment’s notice. The Emergency Case features 5 levels of coverage with its food and water kit, sleep and shelter kit, advanced medical kit, tools and safety kit, and health and hygiene kit. It even touts a water filtration system within it too.
The Emergency Case is an emergency kit for your vehicle too. It comes with fix-a-flat, jumper cables, a tow rope, and an ice scraper to keep you on the road should anything go wrong with your ride. And the case itself is waterproof, easy to carry, lockable, and highly durable to withstand whatever disaster you find yourself in the midst of.
Find more Emergency Case 2-Person Car Survival Kit information and reviews here.
4. EVERLIT 72-Hour 2-Person Emergency Survival Kit
Price: $159.99
Pros:
Cons:
- Designed by military veterans to get you through the first 72-hours of crisis.
- Inexpensive for a two-person survival kit.
- Emergency radio hand-crank will continually provide power.
- 5-year shelf life for food and water.
- Food and water packaging isn't impressive.
- Limited water purification.
- Only built to sustain for 72-hours.
The EVERLIT 72-Hour 2-Person Emergency Survival Kit is designed to get you through that crucial three day period when things first get dire after an earthquake, hurricane, flood, or other devastating events. Designed by U.S. military veterans, the bag consists of high-end first aid supplies, food and water essentials, survival gear, safety equipment, and more.
Inside is an emergency radio hand-crank flashlight that serves as a radio, LED flashlight, and charger. For food and water, you’ll find a pair of 3,600 calorie bars and 24 packs of DATREX drinking water. A robust 200-piece first aid kit and tourniquet are included. There’s a survival kit with a 100-foot paracord to provide all the tools you should need. And there’s an N95 respirator, emergency shelter and poncho thrown in for good measure.
Find more EVERLIT Earthquake 72-Hour 2-Person Emergency Survival Kit information and reviews here.
5. Emergency Zone Urban Survival 72-Hour Survival Kit w/Pet Kit Add On
Price: $179.99
Pros:
Cons:
- All the equiptment you should need for 3-days.
- Reasonably priced for you and your pup.
- Your animal isn't an after thought, there's a bunch of supplies designed for their wellbeing.
- Addition sizes available for larger families.
- Discrete black backpack.
- Designed for just one human and their dog.
- Water comes in cumbersome packaging.
- Tools largely consist of a single Swiss Army Knife.
What sets the Emergency Zone Urban Survival 72-Hour Survival Kit w/Pet Kit Add On apart from its competition is that it takes man’s best friend into the equation too. It comes with a slew of features that aid in the first 3-days of a crisis. Sanitation and hygiene, food and water, first aid, tools – they’re all included. But you’ll also find gear for light and communication, water purification, weather protection, and an emergency guidebook too.
The heavy-duty backpack is nondescript so that people won’t get jealous knowing you’re stacked with survival gear. And of course, your dog is covered too with food, a collar, leash, bowl, toys, puppy pad, waste bag, and more included for their wellbeing too.
Find more Emergency Zone Urban Survival 72-Hour Survival Kit w/Pet Kit Add On information and reviews here.
6. Lightning X Jumbo Oxygen Medic First Responder EMT/EMS Bag
Price: $319.99
Pros:
Cons:
- The kit comes with so many potentially life-saving supplies.
- Oxygen tank and delivery devices included.
- Available in red, orange, or navy blue.
- Oxygen tank arrives empty.
- A bit costly, but worth the peace of mind.
- Large and heavy.
While the majority of the emergency backpack kits we’ve included on our list are geared towards long-term survival equipment, it’s important not to overlook the potential need for a lifesaving medical kit too. The Lightning X Jumbo Oxygen Medic First Responder EMT/EMS Bag is just that, a medical emergency kit that should provide you with many of the necessary supplies needed while in a rescue situation.
The main compartment of the bag is designed to fit its “D” sized oxygen cylinder with additional room for oxygen delivery devices too. The front, rear, and top compartments stretch open nicely to provide easy access to its contents. And said contents are robust, as the Lightning X Jumbo Oxygen Medic First Responder EMT/EMS Bag comes loaded with dozens and dozens of pieces of equipment, bandages/gauze, sprays, tourniquets, gloves, washes, splints, blankets, masks, and much, much more.
Find more Lightning X Jumbo Oxygen Medic First Responder EMT/EMS Bag information and reviews here.
7. SkySaver Family Rescue Backpack + Baby Harness Bundle – 25 Story Fire Escape Backpack Evacuation Kit Emergency Exit Device
Price: $1,199.00
Pros:
Cons:
- Will safely get you to the ground from up to 260-feet high.
- One size fits all backpack with baby harness included.
- 7-year warranty with numerous safety standards met.
- On the expensive side, but unrivaled for what it offers.
- Must install an anchor in your home before use.
- Backpack max weight capacity is about 300-pounds.
The SkySaver Family Rescue Backpack is a bit of an anomaly on our list. It’s not a survival kit akin to the others we’ve featured. But instead, it’s an emergency kit designed to get you and your family safely down from tall buildings in the event of devastating fires, storms, earthquakes, or terror attacks.
This controlled descent device will safely evacuate you with just a simple three-step process: buckle up, clip onto your pre-installed anchor point, and exit through your window. The included baby harness ensures that even infants will be safely bundled for the descent. The backpack itself is designed to be one size fits all. Cable lengths are 160-feet or 260-feet, which ensure you’ll be safe coming down from up to 25 floors high. And the SkySaver Family Rescue Backpack offers a 7-year warranty that’s been tested in extreme conditions to meet a variety of standards.
Find more SkySaver Family Rescue Backpack + Baby Harness Bundle - 25 Story Fire Escape Backpack Evacuation Kit Emergency Exit Device information and reviews here.
Survival Kit
In the event of an unforeseen crisis, it's crucial to have a survival kit ready and waiting in your home. Most experts say the first 72-hours is the most crucial, which makes the Sustain Supply Co. Premium Emergency Survival Bag/Kit ideal for those looking to cover that 3-day span with the basics.
However, if you want to be heavily prepared for the long haul, the Prep Store Elite Emergency Survival Pack Elite Kit is as robust as it gets and will provide you with all the survival gear you would need in the event of some truly horrible events.
Emergency Kit for Car
If you want peace of mind knowing you can just jump in your vehicle and go, the Emergency Case 2-Person Car Survival Kit is perfect for you. Not only does it feature a 5 set emergency kit to cover the crucial elements like food/water, sleep, first aid, and hygiene. But it also has survival gear like jumper cables, a tow rope, fix-a-flat and more to ensure your vehicle stays on the road during the toughest of times.
Emergency Preparedness Supplies
If you're looking for longterm food stocks to order in case of emergency, Lindon Farms and Wise Company are two of the more brands to order from. Both offer a variety of MRE options. With packages designed to last you from anywhere from a couple of days to all the way up to an entire year plus.
