17 Best Immunity Boosters to Stay Healthy

With the threat of Coronavirus growing by the day, you’re probably tempted to invest in protective face masks, but why not also plan to bolster your health from the inside out to be even safer? These immunity boosters offer up a daily dose of wellness that can keep you going strong even when you’re confronted with viral and bacterial threats.
When you want to give your body a boost, especially during cold and flu season, a daily dose or two of Nuun Immunity antioxidant support is a tasty way to do it. This vitamin C rich formula includes zinc, turmeric, elderberry, ginger, and echinacea, natural herbs and minerals well known for their positive health benefits.
Tumeric and ginger are particularly helpful for reducing inflammation and are often recommended by doctors for those who suffer from arthritis. Ginger can help with digestion and reduce nausea. Echinacea has been shown to help fight the flu, particularly important as we face the threat of Coronavirus. Naturally, most of us know that Vitamin C can help boost immunity but has many other disease-fighting powers as well.
Post-workout, this immunity booster can help you to rehydrate with electrolytes you may have lost through sweat. It is soy and gluten-free, vegan and kosher.
You might have once been willing to laugh off your grandma’s offering of homemade elderberry syrup because it can have a bit of a bitter aftertaste, but it turns out a daily dose of this natural elixir is an immune system booster that has other health benefits too. Sweetened with throat soothing honey, another ingredient with significant health benefits, this syrup is human-friendly for anyone four years old and up.
According to VeryWellHealth, elderberry is rich in anthocyanin, an antioxidant that helps clear the body of damaging free radicals. Long a remedy for colds and flu, this syrup can reduce the severity and duration of illness if taken within the first 48 hours of developing symptons. It also relieves upper airway congestion, one of the most miserable symptoms of cold and flue.
Made with sustainably sourced elderberries, this bottle provides 24 servings. If your grandma is still alive, you might want to get her a bottle and send it with your apology for ignoring her sage advice over the years. Because kids aren’t always wild about syrup, you can easily convince them to ingest healthy elderberries with these tasty elderberry gummies.
Whether you’re already investing in daily supplements or you’re just now realizing that you want to beef up your immune system, Wellness Formula can add more power to your regimen. This immunity booster is packed with healing vitamins and herbs, and has stood the test of time since it’s been a best seller for the past 35 years.
Wellness Formula provides key antioxidants such as vitamin C, vitamin A, beta-Carotene and grapeseed to provide antioxidant defense, as well as clinical doses of zinc and copper which are both important ingredients that defend against superoxide radicals. Not only can these free radicals lead to premature aging, according to the National Institutes of Health they can be closely implicated to incidences of cardiovascular and other age-related diseases.
Echinacea, elderberry, and horehound are included, as well as garlic bulb which has been shown to help regulate blood sugar and minimize blood pressure.
If you’re in search of an immunity booster that promotes cellular, circulatory, digestive, respiratory, and systemic wellness, SystemWell Ultimate Immunity is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sugar, salt, or yucky stuff. This supplement taken once or twice a day is fortified with echinacea and olive leaf for systemic immunity, garlic and cayenne to improve circulation, and a host of mushrooms for cellular immunity.
Oregon grape and goldenseal promote digestive immunity, while fenugreek, horehound and thyme promote respiratory health. We also think the price is right considering you get 180 doses in this bottle.
When you want to win the war on viruses, bacteria, fungi, and even parasites, fight like a warrior with Warrior Organic Immunity Blend. This system booster uses eight organic herbs to battle the bad stuff including cayenne, garlic, oregano, ginger, clove, echinacea, olive leaf, and elderberry. We were surprised by the use of oregano in this blend so we delved in to do a bit of research.
It turns out oregano is a powerful fighter of fungal and bacterial infections, as well as reducing the body aches and pains that come from colds and flu. The experts at Healthline note that oregano essential oil can also be helpful for your health.
If you shop specifically for supplements boasting bioavailable ingredients, the Hyperbiotics Daily Wellness Support promises probiotic and immune support. The combination of probiotics along with vitamins C and E as well as echinacea will help to keep your gut as well as your whole body healthier.
This antioxidant formula also comes in a chewable tablet. These supplements are vegetarian, dairy-free and gluten-free. And, just in case you’re wondering what the heck bioavailability really means, we’ve found a great article from Happy Cow that easily explains the term.
If you’re going to take a supplement for immune support, why not take one that also improves probiotics and anti-aging benefits as well? Super Immune is a unique combination of superfruits, herbs and mushrooms to help you maintain your health, even when there are nasty viruses spreading. This antioxidant formula contains great herbal and botanical ingredients from green tea leaves to tumeric, quercitin, and ginseng.
This GMO-free formula provides you with blood sugar and blood pressure support as well as heart, brain, bone, joint, and immune support. 60 capsules will last you about a month, so you may want to purchase extras while they’re in good supply.
We’re always impressed when an immune system booster has a long list of natural ingredients, all of which we can pronounce. Instant Immunity is a 20-in-1 supplement that supports and strengthens your immune system but also has well-researched antioxidants that can help your body better handle stress and reduce premature aging.
With a host of botanicals, vitamins and probiotic mushrooms, one ingredient that was intriguing was cat’s claw, (not the animal kind) a tropical vine that shows promise for boosting immunity and reducing inflammation say the experts at Healthline.
Do you hate swallowing a handful of vitamins in the morning? You can treat yourself to something a little sweet that’ll do your body lots of good with these Emergen-C Elderberry Immune Support Gummies. I’ll admit it. I take these gummies every day and I have for years. I haven’t had so much as a sniffle in more than four years now.
These gummies give you 750mg of vitamin C per serving, plus a dose of vitamin D and Zinc to boost immunity and fight colds and viruses. 50mg of Elderberry add even more immune boosting power. If you don’t love the taste of elderberry, you can also get Emergen-C immune boosters in strawberry, lemon and blueberry flavors.
If you’re looking for probiotic support to do more than aid digestion, Lovebug probiotic supplement adds key immune support ingredients to their formula. This well-rated immunity booster features 10 billion live and active organisms per serving, along with 250mg of vitamin C, echinacea, and zinc to support your immune health. These tablets are designed for time release delivery so you’ll experience the positive benefits last throughout the day.
This bottle is a one month supply, but you can also order in a larger size if you’re give these to your family too.
Arguably one of the most popular immune support supplments available, Airborne started with chewables that were like an unpleasant SweetTart. When they came out with these gummies, there were people in my family who rejoiced. These immune boosters deliver a daily dose of 750mg of vitamin C along with vitamin E, selenium, and an herbal blend that includes echinacea and ginger.
That selenium is a key as medical experts report that it helps reduce inflammation and boost immunity. They come in three yummy flavors that even your kids will love. In fact, be careful how you store them so they won’t be confused as candy by the younger members of your family.
Have you been searching for a way to convince your kids that vitamins are good for them? Not only does this gummy support their immune system, these kid friendly gummies taste great. These feature wellness inducing beta glucans, along with the super fruit, elderberry, vitamin C from acerola cherries and zinc to keep their immune system raring and ready for whatever they’re exposed to at school.
If you’re looking for a kid-friendly pre and probiotic formula to enhance your little one’s immune system, Olly makes a gummy for that too.
Have you heard about the amazing medicinal effects of mushrooms and their ability to boost your immune system like crazy? This daily supplement features 17 different fungi included the six recommended big hitters according to medical research. Certified organic and bee-friendly, this jar contains 60 servings of this mushroom blend to kickstart your immune response, support stress and reduce fatigue. You can also get this supplement in drop form so you can easily add it to your coffee, tea, or food.
You’ve probably heard lots about the importance of probiotics and prebiotics, but which do you choose? We’d recommend you choose both because a healthy gut means a healthier you. How does this supplement help? It provides you with both in one simple capsule. Probiotics are good bacteria that keep bad bacteria at bay, and prebiotics are the food for those healthy little bacterial buddies in your gut. This supplement delivers 4.4 billion (yes, billion) of those good bacteria daily.
Why is that so important? According to WebMD, these good bacteria can affect everything from your digestion to your heart, brain, kidneys, and your immune response, which right now is more important than ever.
Do women need more probiotics than men? Experts say they definitely do and this supplement specifically targets a woman’s needs with an astounding 90 billion live cultures from 12 strains that will help you stay healthier and resist infections both viral and bacterial. Because a woman’s reproductive system interplays with her digestive system in the gut, this supplement digestive, vaginal and immune health.
Soy, gluten and dairy-free, these delayed-release capsules ensure all those good live bacteria get to your gut ready to do their job keeping you and your gut in perfect balance.
Much has been written about superfoods like kale, blueberries and acai berries for their ability to ward off diseases and illness, and this superfood immune supplement is an easy way to ingest some of that goodness without a lot of prep time. One scoop a day in your shake, smoothie or even baked goods gives you a full serving of seven fruits, vegetables, mushrooms and greens, along with a powerful pop of vitamin C which we know is a powerful influencer on immunity.
This immunity booster is gluten-free, kosher and vegan. It aids in good digestion, supports immunity, and gives you a boost of energy with every dose. This big jar gives you a full 30 servings. And because oxidative stress can make you more susceptible to health issues, the Green Superfood Antioxidant formula is another good supplement to consider.
If you like liquid supplements, you’ll want to add Buried Treasure Immune Support to your mornings. It’s power-packed with vitamin C, magnesium and zinc to boost immune health, along with elderberry, echinacea, and more than a dozen other healthful botanicals and minerals to bring you tons of energy along with wellness. Because this liquid makes all that goodness more bioavailable than supplements in capsule or gummy form, it will quickly impact your body in a positive way.
While it does indeed pack a powerful punch, it also ha a seriously potent (aka. not delicious) flavor so it’s suggested you take it with a tablespoon of honey, or mixed in with juice or sparkling water. While we think that just prolongs the misery, you can also just suck it up and gulp down your morning dose as quickly as possible followed by a more tasty chaser of coffee or juice.