13 Best Percussion Massage Guns: Compare & Save

Make sure to compare and contrast the features and intensity of each option, and don't forget to read through our tips for proper use as well as added info below!

Did we mention these devices furthermore give an absolutely incredible massage? Traditional massage methods and vibrating massagers don’t come close to this level of luxury!

The ultra-rapid pulsing effect of percussion massagers is remarkably effective for fast muscle relief that reaches deep into your tissue. A nice quality unit will stretch the target muscle, remove lactic acid, relieve tight joints, improve circulation, enhance workout recovery and so much more – it’s truly a remarkable tool.

The benefits of utilizing a percussion massage gun have proven to be far-reaching and invaluable for athletes and for people who experience chronic muscle aches and pains.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Benefits Of Using a Percussion Massage Gun

Percussion massage therapy has boundless benefits that could very well change your quality of life.

Athletes who take their training seriously will likely see improvements in the effectiveness of their workouts after applying percussion therapy before and after exercising.

People who endure chronic muscle and joint pain due to pre-existing injuries, over-exertion at work or while recreating will find that repetitive impact massage is an absolute game-changer when it comes to busting up knots, relieving muscle tightness, and overall pain management.

The potent, rapid pulsing effect of this style massage penetrates far deeper than traditional methods and devices, providing many of the same benefits - but in a more effective, much shorter treatment.

This type of massage tool is accredited with a long list of muscle and general health benefits:

Instant pain relief Works out muscle knots Stretches muscle tissue Relieves of tight joints Improved blood circulation Enhanced muscle recovery and growth post-workout Releases lactic acid from muscles after exertion Enhanced overall range of motion

The list goes on and on if you keep researching percussion massage therapy, but the above-listed benefits are the most potent and compelling.

Understanding How Percussion Massage Guns Operate

Percussion massage therapy is a somewhat new to the scene treatment style that's still not yet well understood by most of us.

Described as simply as possible, it's a massage treatment that utilizes ultra-rapid, concentrated pulsing impacts to penetrate deep into the muscle tissue.

Imagine a sewing machine or a jackhammer, but for your massaging your body - how's that for a metaphor?

There are a few essential terms/characteristics of percussion massage guns you should understand before making an informed purchase.

Torque/Stall Force: A measure of pressure you can apply with a given massage gun before the motor falters or stalls.

Lower torque massage guns will stall out if you apply too much pressure, so those seeking more professional-grade treatment should go with a high torque (40+ pounds) option that they can really lean into.

Intensity/Max Speed: A measure of how fast the pulse head can impact the target, measured in percussions per minute (ppm).

Different intensities/speeds are preferred for various treatment types - for example, high intensity, low pressure impacts are preferred for "waking up" and stimulating muscles pre-workout, while lower intensity, high pressure impacts are ideal for muscle recovery post-workout.

Ideally, your unit will have a high torque strength and some variable speed settings in order to better customize your treatments, but a fixed intensity of around 2400-2800 is a good all-purpose setting.

Amplitude: A measure of how far the massager's pulse head moves forward, typically measured in millimeters.

A higher amplitude is capable of deeper muscle treatment, while lower amplitudes are limited to surface muscle treatment.

The best performing percussion massage guns have amplitudes of 16mm and are capable of truly penetrative massage that you'll feel all the wat through your target muscles.

We do not recommend purchasing a device with an amplitude below 12mm if you want to truly experience the benefits of this style of treatment.

Percussion Treatment For Pleasure Massages

If you're simply shopping for a new pleasure massager that's an upgrade from your existing roller, vibrating device, neck massager, or tens unit, the euphoric effects of a percussion massage gun will downright blow you away.

These devices feel good... like really, really good - and they're also very low effort to use on yourself or others, so no more giving high-exertion massages to your partner that leave you sore and feeling like you need a massage yourself!

If you live in a household that's frequently trading massages around, this style of massager will be an instant crowd favorite.

Alternatively, if you're gift shopping for a loved one or family member, this will make for a brilliant and memorable present that will be immensely cherished.

The Top Quality, Best Percussion Massage Guns

If you're seeking the best of the best, there are a few top-rated options to choose between.

Not all percussion massagers are created equal - the best options have high amplitudes (typically 16mm) in order to achieve deeper muscle penetration, higher max force (40-60 pounds) in order to handle higher pressure application, and rapid max speeds (3000+ppm) for greater overall muscle stimulation.

The best percussion massage guns oftentimes have a variety of different pulse head attachments and variable speeds - but the most important factors that reflect higher-quality units are maximum force, amplitude, and maximum speed - so although all the bells and whistles of certain models are nice, they're not necessarily a reflection of quality.

Serious athletes, gymoholics, and those who experience more severe chronic pain should overlook options that don't meet the above mentioned quality-criteria

Here are our top picks for professional-level treatment if you're seeking the best of the best massage gun:

Affordable Percussion Massage Guns

While we recommend springing for a higher quality option, we understand not everyone has the budget to spend $250+ on a massage device.

Options with lower amplitude, max force, and intensity levels will not deliver the same professional level of muscle treatment and overall health benefit as the top options, but they will still outperform more traditional massage tactics like rollers and vibrators.

In other words, don't rule out percussion massage therapy because you can't afford a high-end option.

We suggest treating this as an investment type purchase, but the second half of our top list highlights some less expensive options that are still absolutely worth buying.

If you've researched the benefits of percussive massage therapy and have decided it's a treatment-type you oughta be utilizing but can't afford a high-end unit, consider the following options for our top affordable picks:

Consider A Warranty For Your Percussion Massager

While the technology has come a long way, compact brushless motors and high capacity lithium batteries still have a potential to burn out or fail after heavy use. Alternatively, not all of the units on the market are particularly durable and therefore drop resistant, so clanking your massager onto the floor could potentially damage it.

Whether you're thinking of purchasing a top-quality brand like Theragun, or a more budget option, consider purchasing a third-party warranty (often available directly through Amazon) if the unit you're looking at does not offer an adequate warranty policy.

