9 Best Sex Furniture Buys to Fulfill Your Fantasies

For the kink-minded, there’s nothing like an Obedience Bench to make a sub feel exposed. The bench positions them face-down and legs open with straps on each limb and their torso to keep them right where you want them. It’s the kind of furniture that turns any room into a dungeon immediately.

This position lends itself to all sorts of fun from spanking to flogging to penetration. It has thick padding and is designed to keep them in an ergonomic posture similar to a portable massage chair which helps prevent position-fatigue so you can play longer.

Purposeful discomfort is fun–leg cramps are not.

There’s an adjustable face cradle to support their neck but that is removable so you can have full access to their mouth when you want it. The knee and armrests are also adjustable in height to accommodate different body shapes. It can hold up to 400 pounds but the torso pad is only 8.5 inches wide so keep that in mind when ordering.

With two straps on each point of contact and a sturdy steel frame, you’ll have them securely in place giving them free rein to squirm. They’re quick-release buckles so if they need to come off the bench quickly there’s not panic dealing with belt-style buckles or locks.