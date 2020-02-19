35 Best Sex Toys for Men: Your Ultimate Guide

Sexual health is important, and gone are the days of people feeling embarrassed by buying sex toys. That’s why we’re counting down the very best sex toys for men you need in your life right this second.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Don’t let the fact the Fun Factory Cobra Libre II looks like a gaming mouse. It is widely considered one of the greatest sex toys ever made.
How does it work? Turn it on, plop your penis in, and try not to finish early. There are so many accounts of people using this and insta-blowing because they weren’t expecting it to be so sensational.
It’s the ergonomic design of this beast married to the soft interior and powerful motors that make this a must-have for both newcomers and experienced sex toy users.
If you’re after something to use in the bath, or even with a partner, this is the one for you. It’s one purchase you won’t regret.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For better or worse, Cyberskin has a habit of making some of the most realistic products out there, and the CyberSkin Male Masturbator is no exception.
Although you’re never going to be able to beat the real thing, this prosthetic butt comes close. The soft buttocks are squishy and there’s even indents at the rear for grabbing on. Plus it’s got a built-in vibrator for added pleasure. What’s not to love?
There are two openings in this toy – one for the vagina and one for the butt. It’s perfect for guys who want to try anal sex but don’t want to think about muscle relaxants, butt plugs, beads, and all the other stuff that comes with anal sex preparation (you don’t just stick in it, guys!).
Thankfully, the packaging on this one is nice and discreet, too. So there’s no worries about a package turning up with “Giant Butt!” plastered all over it.
Because of how much thought Cyberskin puts into making things feel lifelike, and the companies commitment to avoiding cringe-tastic tropes, this is one sex toy you should absolutely check out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So here’s a thing: Did you know Fleshlight made a range of men’s sex toys based on the vaginas of adult filmstars?
Apparently, each of the Fleshlights are an “exact replica” and each was molded directly from the star at the Fleshlight Headquarters. Hmm.
While I doubt they’re exact replicas (I don’t think there’s a way to even begin to test that!), Fleshlight has lit the world on fire with the company’s brand of male masturbators. So if you’ve got a favorite adult filmstar and want to rep them in, errm, vagina form? This is the one for you.
There’s a whole range of Fleshlight Girls to explore with vaginas based on your favorite stars (never thought I’d ever write that), including the likes of Kendra Sunderland (pictured), Riley Reid, Adriana Chechik, Ana Foxxx, Joanna Angel, and many, many more. Like seriously, there’s loads!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
More and more straight dudes are getting into anal masturbation. If you’ve got experience in this area, definitely consider trying out the B-Vibe Rimming Plug.
Let me just stop you there for a moment. If you’re new to anal toys, for the love of all that is holy do not start with this. We’ve got better, smaller anal vibes on this list that’d be much more suitable. You do not, under any circumstance, want to start out with a jumbo sex toy. You will regret it, and you’ll never want to try again.
With that out the way, the B-Vibe boasts seven rotating and six vibrating patterns, meaning hitting the male g-spot is going to be a cakewalk. There’s also six intensity levels, so finding what works for you and what doesn’t is easy. Plus it’s got a remote control, so once it’s in, you can kick back and relax.
In terms of power versus charge, a two-hour charge nets you around 90 minutes, which is more than enough if you ask me.
One other, minor thing to note. Although this is listed as a butt plug, it’s not really. With product dimensions of 6.2 inches x 3 inches x 11 inches, there’s no way you’ll be able to wear this while you’re walking around. Feel free to try, though.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’ve already covered the LELO Loki, so it’s only fair we cover the slightly larger LELO Hugo.
So, to recap: The male g-spot is the prostate, which is located just past the penis via the anus. The prostate has almost as many nerve endings as the clitoris, leading to a more intense orgasm so long as you have the right tools.
Compared with the Loki, the Hugo is larger and offers up a more intense orgasm thanks to its super-powerful two motors in the base and tip.
If you’re new to anal play, definitely go with the Loki due to the smaller size. That model is more suitable for newcomers. That said, if you know what you’re doing and looking for a new, more powerful thrill, the Hugo is for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s a reason why when you see a cylindrical male sex toy people instantly call them Fleshlights. They’re so popular the name has become almost interchangeable.
But if you’re after the best, make sure it’s a real Fleshlight and not someone using the name.
The Fleshlight Toy Classics is the real deal. It features the company’s patented, Real-Feel SuperSkin material, which is surprisingly lifelike.
These sex toys are designed to work with men of any size, the entry is tight while still retaining a comfortable canal, and the product descriptions describe it as exactly like its human counterpart, which while not true, it’s crazy how far sex toys for men have come over the last few years in part thanks to Fleshlight.
The beauty of Fleshlight is this isn’t a giant doll you need to hide. And, as the name suggests, it looks like a flashlight when it’s out of use.
There’s also the option to tighten a loosen the suction by adjusting the end cap so it suits the user.
If you’re wondering what all the fuss is about, and why Fleshlights are one of the most popular men’s sex toys in the whole world, maybe now’s the time to check it out for yourself?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Fleshlight Flight Pilot Texture ditches the faux-vagina in favor of something more modern and less cringe.
The main hook of this Fleshlight is to improve your stamina. The realistic insides simulate stimulation, leaving the user to gauge when they need to slow down and when they can speed up. As the saying goes, practice makes perfect.
As with other Fleshlights, this too features the tighten and loosen tech via to the end cap to create the perfect environment for the user.
You’ll also be able to dump this in a travel bag and not need to worry when it gets searched. They’ll think it’s a flashlight! An evil laugh when you walk away is totally optionable, though.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The CyberSkin Elite Jackhammer is one of the most realistic vagina-and-butt combos out there.
Sure, it’s pricey, but the amount of design that’s gone into this one makes sense.
Rather than just opting for motors to stimulate the penis, CyberSkin included vibrations to create a clenching and tugging motion for added realism.
This masturbator includes six powerful vibration and massage functions and the two entry holes are textured on the inside.
It’s also got a remote control, so feel free to kick back and relax with your new favorite sex toy.
If it’s realism you’re after, which let’s face it, is what you want from a sex toy, this is one of the most lifelike you’ll find.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sex dolls are a serious investment, but should you get one? Well, there’s a few things to consider first.
First off, there’s no shame in buying a sex doll. After all, not everyone has time for a relationship.
Of course, there will be those who find the idea of having a sex doll somewhat embarrassing, but as far as I’m concerned it’s not hurting anyone, so it’s none of my business. If it makes you happy, who cares? Life’s too short to worry about what others think.
Moving on, when buying a sex doll you need to factor in a few things. First, TPE or silicone. Silicone is longer lasting but isn’t as realistic as TPE.
There’s also the storage option. You’re going to need to keep the doll somewhere, and have a place to hide it when you have guests round. Also, height is a huge factor. The dolls I’ve listed come in at around 5.3 feet, which is near life-size. The only downside to that is you’ll need somewhere to keep it.
None of the above are dealbreakers, but it’s worth considering these before you hit that all-important buy button.
As for the AILIJIA 163cm Sex Dolls, these dolls are made from TPE, so they’re the most realistic, and they feature customization options – breast size, eye/hair/skin color, and so on. Just drop the seller a message prior to purchase to arrange your specifications.
Also, because this doll is built to last, and has a metal skeleton for posing, it’s quite heavy. Again, not a dealbreaker, but a factor to consider.
As I say, a sex doll is an investment not to be taken lightly. You’ll need to care and clean it regularly to get the most out of it. If that sounds like you, I say go for it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
As I’ve mentioned before, the prostate gland has nearly as many nerve endings as the clitoris, so if you’re after a full-body orgasm, it’s worth investing in a good vibrator, and they don’t come any more beloved than the Lelo Loki Luxury Vibrating Prostate Massager for Men.
It’s the ergonomic design that makes the Loki Massager so sensational. Some anal vibrators are an awkward shape or end up being far too large. The Loki manages to get the balance just right. Plus the ridge means you never need to worry about it slipping too far in.
The thing is as well, people absolutely love it. There’s reviews on the Loki Website of three very happy buyers. Of course, the company website is only going to list positive reviews, but having read them, they sound like normal couples looking for a bit of extra fun. They’re kosher reviews, is what I’m saying.
The Loki vibrator features six vibration patterns, including settings for a powerful continuous vibe to a pulse and wave, is 100 percent waterproof, and is made from a smooth silicone.
If you’re looking to try something new, the Loki prostate massager is one of the best sex toys for men you can try. Just don’t forget the lube, yeah?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The other name for this Penis Ring for Men and Women is a “shake rooster,” which may just be the best name I’ve ever heard.
So, what it this? It’s a vibrating penis ring with an interesting twist – it’s designed to sit along the shaft. Normally shake roosters sit at the base of the penis, which lessens the impact in solo play. It’s still good, of course, but having the vibrations run the length of the penis is sure to result in more stimulation.
As always, penis rings are best used during hetero sex. Not only do they offer a nice tingle for men, the vibrating offshoot provides pleasure for her, too.
Just keep in mind, because it’s not a constant vibration – the thrusting motion means you can be moving the motor on and off the clitoris – your partner may not be able to have a full, clitoral orgasm (orgasming from vaginal penetration isn’t the same as orgasming from clitoral stimulation, so be ready to yank the penis ring off and use it on her when you’re done).
That said, if you’re a fan of using toys on your partner (who isn’t?), that isn’t a bad thing by any means.
This penis ring is rechargeable via USB, is made from non-toxic silicone, and it’s 100 percent waterproof, so feel free to use it in the shower. You’ll thank me later.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Okay. The Fleshlight Quickshot Launch is utterly ridiculous, but it’s too funny not to mention.
So let’s break this down. Imagine an Xbox steering wheel. Now imagine that as a sex toy. Yup.
The rocket switches light up and let the user swap between one of four variable stroke lengths. Fleshlight is quick to point out it can manage up to 250 strokes a minute, although you can shorten the strokes if that sounds a little much.
You can even set this beast to pleasure the base, shaft, or tip of the penis.
It’s chargeable via USB and there’s a phone holder, which I assume is meant for keeping up on the news while you play.
Sure, this is a sex toy for people with money, but is it any good? Apparently it is, so long as you can get past the idea of attaching a steering wheel to your rooster. This really does take playing with your gearstick to a whole new level.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a much more compact Fleshlight for traveling, the Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage is for you.
Whereas the more traditional Fleshlights have you poke your rooster into them, the Quickshot Vantage lets you poke through to the other end, meaning it can be used by your partner during oral.
I’ve heard, because of the shape of the Vantage, it’s a better alternative for folk with penises on the shorter end of the scale due to the more compact nature of the design.
Fleshlight also makes a really solid point in saying you don’t know how great the patented Superskin material is until you try it, so what better, more affordable way to test it out than the Vantage?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While fleshlights require movement to make them work, if you’re looking for something to kick back and relax with, this Electric Penis Sucking Toy is well worth considering.
So, what is this exactly? It’s essentially an artificial vagina with an electric sucking action. Place your penis into the body-safe silicone faux-vagina, then double press the button to begin the automatic suction. It’s simple, which is what you want when it comes to sex toys for men. No one wants something that requires a Ph.D. to operate, right?
In terms of pleasure, the suction combined with vibration is a sure-fire mix. Although the best result will be using this like a super-powered fleshlight, if you like to take your time, these added features are sure to help during foreplay whether flying solo or co-op.
One other point, this thing is super ergonomic, which may sound obvious but it’s crazy how many companies opt for a straight design rather than curved. Your penis is sure to thank you for that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Heat, and conversely cold, are great ways to mix it up, and this Automatic Piston Telescopic Rotation features a really neat heat function.
Before we jump to conclusions, no, this isn’t going to melt your penis. The heat function is there to warm the artificial vagina to make it feel slightly more realistic. It’s also got a thrusting action, which I believe is more like a kind of suction.
This thing is really simple to use, too. Four buttons – on/off, plus and minus for the speeds, and heat on/off – that’s it! If you’re new to the world of male sex toys, this is a great starting place that won’t break the bank.
Despite the affordability, there’s some good design choices going on here. Most notably, the inside chamber is made of strong but stretchy rubber and is lined with textured details. Nice.
For the price, you really can’t go wrong.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sex toys for men don’t need to be explicitly obvious. Stealth toys are great to hide away in cupboards. After all, the only people who’ll know what it is are other users.
The Male Electric Relaxation Toy comes with a simple LED display so you always know what’s going on. The detachable design means this one’s easy to clean, too.
This little rooster shaker comes with 10 different spin modes along with five speeds. If you’re new to male sex toys, it’s worth spending time testing out the different settings to see what works best for you. Some like it fast, others slow. It all comes down to personal preference.
The massager also boasts 10 different voices, which I think translates to 10 different moans. Oh, and also the more intense the settings, the louder the scream. Yikes.
Not everyone is into random sound effects. Some prefer the slightly-muffled realism, others find it takes them out of the moment. If you’re the kind of guy who prefers to mute their online videos, chances are this feature won’t be of any use. You can turn it off though, so no biggie.
One of the big selling points here (read: jargon) is ‘400 rotations per minute’ and ‘280 pistons per minute’ – the latter of which doesn’t make any sense. In truth, you’re best ignoring any and all jargon. That said, there are reports of a lot of buyers who are happy with their purchase, even if it doesn’t necessarily hit 280 pistons per minute, whatever that means.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I think it’s safe to say The Milker is for people with money to burn.
Powerful suction meets a whopping four cylinders in what is akin to milking a cow. Only the cow is your penis. I don’t know, is this too much?
The Milker is a well-designed piece of kit, but given the high price-point, it’s a little hard to get past the price given the amount of other, better male sex toys available for less.
Plus the responses to this toy have been mixed. Some people love it, others feel the experience doesn’t justify the cost.
If you’ve got money to burn and won’t be too out of pocket, then by all means go for it. If you’re saving, though, it may be worth giving this one a pass.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes the best sex toys for men are the ones you can hide easily. This Male Massager Kit looks like some sort of hi-tech speaker when it’s packed away, meaning no one’s going to ask you what it is. And if they do, you’ll have to ask them how they know.
This massager comes with 10 spin modes and five speeds. If you’re into longplay, building up throughout the different settings is sure to stimulate. In a similar vein, being able to play around with different settings to see what works best for you is always a plus if you’re new to the world of men’s sex toys.
One charge should get you around two-and-a-half hours of usage, it’s IPX7 waterproof, and features automatic thrusting.
One thing I do need to note, several buyers have noted this is a Chinese product, and the instructions are all in Chinese. Helpful, I know. That said, anyone who knows how to work a smartphone shouldn’t have too much trouble working out which buttons do what.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Why buy separate sex toys when you can get multiple in one?
The 3 in 1 Pocket Vagina has some crazy, sometimes scary realism. The mouth section opens up to reveal firm teeth, a tongue, and an oral passage. It’s all highly-detail so it won’t feel like you’re playing with a piece of solid rubber.
Flip this thing around and on the other end are a vagina and anal passage. Again, both feature different realistic textures and the anal passage is a lot tighter than the vagina counterpart.
There’s also an elastic ring running through the middle to add an extra level of tightness.
This pocket vagina is made from a type of medical TPR, is non-toxic, odorless and hypoallergenic. It’s also a breeze to clean, too.
There’s no getting away from the fact these things look weird. Women got the better end of the designs when it comes to sex toys. Still, despite their unusual outsides, these things work. And given the low price, you really can’t go wrong.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Penis rings aren’t for everyone. They’ve been around since the dawn of time, and while they aren’t going to revolutionize the way you play, some people swear by them.
This Strong Vibrating Toy is worth a try just to see how you like it. When you’re flying solo, it’ll add a nice tingly sensation to your play. When these things come to life, however, is during hetero sex.
The vibrating motor presses up against your partner’s clitoris to provide pleasure with every thrust. Just keep in mind, your partner may or may not like that. Some women love it, others feel it’s too much of a tease without any payoff. So long as you’re to spend some time on your partner after you’ve finished, it shouldn’t be too much of an issue.
As I say, penis rings are absolutely worth trying at least once because they can raise your game. Just don’t expect this tried and tested approach to be mind-blowing. They’re good, but not amazing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
To give you an idea of how sensational the Tenga 3D Sleeve Spiral is, some people feel it’s too stimulating.
If there’s ever a reason to try something for yourself, yup, that’s it.
So, what is it? Good question given the out-there design. Essentially, it’s an award-winning highly-textured male masturbator. What you see on the outside is what it’s like on the inside, though there is a flat side inside to alternate between.
There are five designs in total to choose from, each with a different texture to play with. It’s also worth keeping in mind you’ll need a water-based lube for this one. Silicone lube would be way too messy and will be harder to clean up.
If you’re up for trying something new that’ll blow your mind, definitely try one of the Tenga 3D Sleeves. Men LOVE them!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s one for the more adventurous man, it’s a Remote Control Male Prostate Massager.
This may come as a shock to some, but the prostate gland has almost as many nerve endings as the clitoris, and men who can orgasm from the prostate liken it to an all-over body experience.
If you’re interested in learning more, and want a safe way to test it out (anal stimulation isn’t difficult, but it’s more complex than just a bit of lube), Men’s Health has an interview with Susan Milstein, Ph.D., a sex educator and professor in the Department of Health Enhancement that’s well worth checking out for some tips.
As for what this thing can do, for a start, it’s waterproof, which means it’s great for testing out in the shower. It’s also made from medical grade silicone (the type you want for this kind of play) and features nine different speeds. The different speeds are exactly what you want for prostate orgasms as they’ll allow you to build up a speed that you’re comfortable with.
I’ve opted for this more affordable massager over the more expensive versions simply for newcomers. If you’re not a fan, you haven’t lost much. But if you are a fan, you can always upgrade to a better vibrator at a later date.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
No, it’s not a kettle, but heat is the name of the game.
The Satisfyer Men Masturbator Heat Plus Vibration is all about sustained stimulation thanks to its high heat setting. Seriously, this thing goes all the way up to 40 degrees Celcius. Now that’s hot.
Not only will this make the masturbator body temperature (the human body temp is 37 degrees Celcius), its got the relax factor, too.
There’s a total of 70 vibration combinations, so finding the right pattern is a joy. And let’s not forget, being able to explore your sexual preferences is good for your overall health. A satisfied mind is a happy mind, after all.
For the price, this isn’t going to be the best male sex toy ever made, and that’s okay. It’s affordable, and a great jumping in point for newcomers looking to explore their desires.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If it’s a mind-blowing experience you’re after, the Hot Octopuss Pulse Duo is for you.
What makes this so great? That’d be the PulsePlate system, which utilizes oscillating tech to create what Hot Octopuss describes as unique sensations.
It’s powerful and sure to result in a good time.
The other great thing about this guybrator is the remote control means it can be used by couples. One person uses the Pulse Duo, the other controls the action. Sex toys don’t have to be solo play, remember?
And as it’s 100 percent waterproof, you don’t need to only use this one in the bedroom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While the Pulse Duo is geared towards couples, if it’s solo play you’re after and a pretty hefty saving, go with the Hot Octopuss Pulse Solo Essential.
Much like the Duo, this too uses the PulsePlate system, which makes use of oscillating technology to induce a killer sensation.
The great thing about this vibrator is the fact it’s hands-free. You don’t need to shake the shaft like it’s a Fleshlight. Just hold in place and enjoy. Simple.
And with six different vibration patterns, finding the one that works for you is part of the fun.
This pack also comes with a USB adaptor and a travel pouch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I know, “Masturball,” pure cringe, right? Who wants a sex toy named after something from Pokemon? Well, despite its name, the CalExotics Optimum Power Masturball is worthy of your consideration. It’s one of the best vibrator/masturbator hybrids.
Inside of this tire-like toy are tickler teeth for added sensations. It’s also got two motors for the ultimate in vibrating action.
There are 10 vibrations, pulsation and escalation settings in total along with three levels of rhythmic compression.
The only thing to keep in mind with this one is it’s freaking huge. It’s easy to use, not overly heavy, but as I say, it’s a beast. And, funnily enough, somewhat resembles a Pokeball. Gotta catch ’em all?
If you’ve already got a selection of male sex toys, definitely try this one out. If you’re new to the scene, though, I’d recommend going with something a little tamer (like the pocket vagina).
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the times when you want to kick back and go hands-free, there’s the Automatical Electric Male Sucker.
This thing has some serious power behind it thanks to the high-speed automatic motor backed by seven speeds and seven frequencies.
In terms of strokes, you’re looking at around 150 beats per minute, which isn’t the most powerful on this list, but given the price-point, is a solid amount.
It also comes in discreet packaging, so there’s no need to worry about any embarrassment when it turns up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Butt plugs! If it’s anal play you’re into, definitely go with the Njoy Pure Plug Medium.
What makes this tiny bundle of joy so much fun? That’d be the stainless steel used. It’s really freaking cold, and as you probably know, coldness can be enjoyable in the right circumstances
Plus as it’s stainless steel, if you’re not into cold-play (not the band), just hold it in your hands for a few minutes before insertion to warm it up.
Although this is pricey, a lot of thought has gone into making something that’s playful and easier to insert than other butt plugs. The price reflects quality, in other words.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Tenga Easy Beat Egg Set is nice and discreet. Pack these in your travel bag and no one will know what they are.
They’re really simple to use, too. Just unwrap your egg, add lube, place your penis in and enjoy. Anyone could use these.
What makes this set so great is each egg has its own internal structures, meaning each egg is a different experience.
The pack includes the following eggs: Wavy, Clicker, Spider, Twister, Stepper, and Silky. I don’t know why there’s a sex toy called spider, but here we are.
If it’s a different sexual experience every night you’re after, definitely check these out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tenga makes some of the most unique and most loved sex toys out there, and the Spinner Cup is no different.
This is another sleeve sex toy, which basically means you place your penis inside and blast away.
What Tenga does better than anyone else is the double-layered insides. It’s clear a lot of thought has gone into make surfaces that arouse and feel natural. You know when you’re buying a Tenga product, chances are it’ll feel great.
The Spinner also comes with a drying stand, which is super useful. After you’ve cleaned it, using a towel to dry it could damage the toy or leave bacteria or create an odor, so being able to air dry it is smart.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Penis pumps are all the rage at the moment, but with such a high buy-in price, is there a more affordable alternative? In short, yes.
The Electric Penis Vacuum Pump, according to the reviews, does the job at just a fraction of the price.
However, and I can’t stress this enough, be sure to do your research. Not everyone needs a penis pump, and this one in particular has some serious power to it, so definitely read the instructions before use and follow them to a T.
If you struggle with getting or maintaining an erection or just want to add some length or girth, penis pumps are a great way to go. Just, as I keep saying, make sure you get the right one for you.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When playing with sex toys, you want a good quality lubricant, like the Lynk Pleasure Anal Lube.
Although this is marketed for anal sex, its uses are many.
Water-based lubes are my go-to, simply because they work in almost any scenario. Sex toys, vaginal sex, anal sex, masturbation – water-based works for everything, and it’s a doozy to clean up.
Also, the fact this bottle comes with a nozzle means you can keep it in a nightstand for easy access. It’s not like with a silicone-based lube where you’ll need to stop what you’re doing and squeeze the right amount out of a tube. Nothing kills the mood quicker than messing around with lube tubes.
Plus with water-based lubes, a little bit goes a long way.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re after a silicone-based lubricant, go with the Swiss Navy Sex Lubricant.
Why choose a silicone lube? If you’ve got sensitive skin, silicone lube is the best route to go due to silicone being hypoallergenic. That said, there are a few drawbacks.
Aside from the tacky nature of silicone-based lubes, you absolutely do not want to use this one with sex toys. Specifically, sex toys made from silicone.
Think of Play-Doh (I know, I know, bear with me!). When you mush two pieces of Play-Doh together, it combines the colors into one mishappen blob. That’s kind of what happens with silicone lube and silicone sex toys. The one will erode the other, and there’s a chance harmful bacteria will form, which is something you don’t want anywhere near your penis.
If your sex toy isn’t silicone, you’re good, and silicone is popular for people with sensitive skin, but if you don’t have sensitive skin, I’d recommend going with a water-based lube.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If water-based and silicone lube isn’t your thing, you can always try an oil-based lube like the Vanilla Erotic Massage Oil.
Why choose oil over the other options? Simple. Oil lasts longer. In fact, you can probably get through an entire session without needing to re-lube.
The downside, of course, is it’s literally oil, meaning cleaning up is going to require lots of warm water and a truck of wet-wipes.
For massaging, sure, oil beats water-based and silicone lubes. Ain’t no one gonna use silicone lube for a massage. But as a lubricant for sex or sex toys? Personally, I’d go with water or silicone-based lubes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Did you know, when it comes to nipples, men and women have roughly the same number of nerve endings?
With that in mind, is it worth trying out something like the Nipple Nibblers Tingle Balm? Absolutely!
In men, the nipple nerve endings are closer together, whereas in women, they’re further apart – seeing as boobs are designed for feeding first.
Point is, nipples are super sensitive, and it’s always worth exploring new avenues for pleasure, so why not try a nipple balm? It’s not like this little tub will revolutionize the way you have sex, but hey, everything is worth trying at least once.