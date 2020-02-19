35 Best Sex Toys for Men: Your Ultimate Guide

Sex dolls are a serious investment, but should you get one? Well, there’s a few things to consider first.

First off, there’s no shame in buying a sex doll. After all, not everyone has time for a relationship.

Of course, there will be those who find the idea of having a sex doll somewhat embarrassing, but as far as I’m concerned it’s not hurting anyone, so it’s none of my business. If it makes you happy, who cares? Life’s too short to worry about what others think.

Moving on, when buying a sex doll you need to factor in a few things. First, TPE or silicone. Silicone is longer lasting but isn’t as realistic as TPE.

There’s also the storage option. You’re going to need to keep the doll somewhere, and have a place to hide it when you have guests round. Also, height is a huge factor. The dolls I’ve listed come in at around 5.3 feet, which is near life-size. The only downside to that is you’ll need somewhere to keep it.

None of the above are dealbreakers, but it’s worth considering these before you hit that all-important buy button.

As for the AILIJIA 163cm Sex Dolls, these dolls are made from TPE, so they’re the most realistic, and they feature customization options – breast size, eye/hair/skin color, and so on. Just drop the seller a message prior to purchase to arrange your specifications.

Also, because this doll is built to last, and has a metal skeleton for posing, it’s quite heavy. Again, not a dealbreaker, but a factor to consider.

As I say, a sex doll is an investment not to be taken lightly. You’ll need to care and clean it regularly to get the most out of it. If that sounds like you, I say go for it.