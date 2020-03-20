15 Best Aloe Vera Gels to Make Hand Sanitizer

If you’ve been trekking from store to store in search of hand sanitizer, did you know it’s simple to make your own at home with aloe vera gel and alcohol? The recipe has been vetted by medical professionals and the CDC, so we’ll share it at the end of our reviews.

Your homemade sanitizer can be even more effective by adding a drop or two of naturally antibacterial essential oils like tea tree or rosemary. We’re here to help you with this list of the best aloe vera gels available right now. And to quickly sanitize your phones, devices and other personal items, consider a UV light sanitizer.