5 Best Bidets on Amazon to Buy Instead of Toilet Paper

Deciding to get one of the best bidets on Amazon isn’t only a great idea in the threat of looming toilet paper shortages, it’s also a greener step you can take to lower your impact on the environment and a small investment which will save you money in the long run.
Not to mention, bidets are both healthier and cleaner than regular toilet paper. Hand washing and the best hand sanitizer isn’t the only way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to the CDC, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in stool samples of those infected so anything that keeps your behind cleaner and your hands away from it, could help stem the spread.
1. Toto Washlet Bidet Seat
Cons:
- Heated water
- Warm air drying fan
- Can keep your own toilet
- Retractable self-cleaning nozzle
- Three spraying options in one
- Designed to be self-installed
- Options for round and elongated
- Cleaning pre-mist
- Should measure to make sure it will fit
- Needs to be plugged in
- No night light
- A lot of buttons
Toto is one of the best-known names in bidets and high-end toilets and their Washlet is a great entry-level option for those who want luxury without emptying their bank account.
This toilet seat is designed to be self-installed on your own toilet with minimal difficulty. It hooks up to the cold water line that fills your toilet’s tank and then uses a built-in electric heater to warm the water so there’s no shock of cold on you bum in the winter. It also has a heated drying fan and heated seat option so you stay comfy no matter what the season.
The nozzle is retractable and self-cleaning. It has three sprayer shapes from a thin jet to a wider, gentler spray. It also aerates the water for a more comfortable jet and better clean. Another neat feature is a pre-spray feature that spritzes the bowl before you go to prevent anything from sticking to the sides of your toilet bowl so it stays cleaner longer.
It also comes with a built-in deodorizer which is a plus. All these features mean it has a slightly bulkier base to it so you’ll want to measure your current seat to make sure there will be room for this one.
Find more Toto Washlet Bidet Seat information and reviews here.
2. Luxe Bidet Neo-120 Non-Electric Attachment
Cons:
- Made to fit all toilets
- Slips underneath your current toilet seat
- Doesn't need electricity
- Adjustable water pressure
- 18-month warranty
- Retracting nozzle stays cleaner
- Fits round and elongated toilets
- Nozzle angle can't be changed
- No drying fan
- No heat
If you’d prefer to keep your own toilet and your normal toilet seat, the Luxe Bidet Neo-120 is a bidet attachment that fits directly under your current toilet seat.
It’s designed to be self-installed without much fuss and doesn’t require any electricity to run. The slip base fits over the existing screws meaning you don’t have to worry as much about it fitting your toilet. It comes with the hose and all the hardware you’ll need to hook into the water line that feeds your toilet tank.
It’s controlled with a two knob system: one that controls the water pressure and one that turns the sprayer on and off. To keep your nozzle clean, it’s covered with a plastic shield to avoid getting hit with the types of things a toilet bowl may be hit with. When you turn it on, the nozzle is lowered down out from behind the shield meaning you have a clean nozzle every time. There’s also a cleaning mode to automatically wash the nozzle between uses.
Find more Luxe Bidet Neo-120 Non-Electric Attachment information and reviews here.
3. BioBidet Bliss Seat With Heat & Air Dryer
Cons:
- Designed to be self-installed
- Heated water
- Three sprayer shapes in one
- Retracting nozzle stays cleaner
- Self-cleaning nozzle
- Heated dryer fan
- Heated seat
- Massage function
- Night light
- Can be used with remote sold separately
- You keep your current toilet
- Needs to be plugged in
- Bigger investment upfront
- Doesn't fit round toilets
For those who are looking for bells and whistles like heated water, heated seat, warm air dryer fan, and multiple sprayer options, consider the BioBidet Bliss.
This one replaces your normal toilet seat with a spa-like experience for your bottom. The self-cleaning sprayer retracts for cleanliness when not in use and has three nozzle options to choose from so you can get the angle and shape of water you want from a thin jet to wider spray. You can also opt for a massaging pattern for a cleaner feeling.
Even with all the extras, it’s designed to be installed yourself with the same water hook up system as most bidets and the rest simply needs to be plugged in. If you don’t have an outlet nearby, an extension cord will work.
I love that this one has warm water without needing to hook into your home’s hot water line. It takes the cold water and heats it in the same way it heats the air for the fan and the seat.
Find more BioBidet Bliss Seat With Heat & Air Dryer information and reviews here.
4. Cynpel Peri Bottle Portable Bidet
Cons:
- Portable
- Affordable
- Requires no installation
- Can be filled with warm water
- You can control the angle and pressure
- Need access to water to fill it
- Have to squeeze it yourself
- Limited water supply
If the idea of messing with your plumbing at all sounds terrible or your not sure you’ll even like having a bidet, consider getting a low-tech portable one. The Cynpel Peri Bottle is a good way to try out the sensation or avoid messing with water lines.
The simple bottle is filled with water and you squeeze it to express the water through the angled nozzle. Because you’re squeezing it, you can more easily control the pressure and angle.
Plus, it’s pretty cheap compared to electric models.
Find more Cynpel Peri Bottle Portable Bidet information and reviews here.
5. Achiotely Bidet Handheld Sprayer Attachement
Cons:
- Multi-purpose
- Designed to be self-installed
- Can be used for back of front angles
- Includes holder bracket
- Can also be used for cleaning, diaper cleaning or washing the dog
- Don't have to mess with your toilet seat
- No heat
- No perks like heated seats or dryers
- Have to have the dexterity to reach
Another option is to skip messing with your toilet seat at all and just get Achiotely’s Handheld Bidet Sprayer. It’s basically a sprayer hose hooked up to the waterline that fills your toilet’s tank.
When you want it, you simply take it off the included hook and spray in the area and angle that you want. Keep in mind that you have to have the dexterity to stretch and reach the proper angles so this might not be the one for those who are disabled or elderly.
I like that it’s not stored inside your toilet bowl which helps to keep it much cleaner.
It’s also great for cleaning your toilet bowl, diaper flushing, or even giving your dog a bath.
Find more Achiotely Bidet Sprayer Attachement information and reviews here.
Are bidets sanitary?
The idea that bidets are somehow dirty is a common myth here in America but the truth is that bidets are much more hygienic than wiping with toilet paper.
Think about it--if you somehow get poop on your hands, would you be content to just wipe it off with a paper towel and go about your day? How about wiping down your armpits with toilet paper after a good work out? Me neither.
It's as though our buttholes are the one exception to the common sense knowledge that water is the way to get clean.
Plus there are plenty of folks with mobility or grip issues who have a hard time wiping whether from age, disability, or pregnancy who could feel cleaner easier with a bidet.
But are bidets healthy?
The consensus is that bidets are overall better for you bum than toilet paper. Excessive wiping or wiping with too much pressure can cause anal fissures which are tears in the delicate skin of your rectum which can open you up to infection.
According to a rectal surgeon, we should be wiping with a patting motion, not a true wiping movement in order to prevent injury. I don't know about you, but patting is not going to do it for me.
Bidets are either connected directly to your water line or to the water tank of your toilet. They don't spray dirty toilet water back up onto your bits--so if that's why you think they're nasty, I don't blame you, but that isn't how they work.
How to use a bidet.
It depends on the type of bidet. You'll find three major types.
Stand-alone bidets look like seatless toilets, generally found beside your normal toilet. For these, you do your business on the toilet, wipe once with paper, then switch to the bidet.
You can sit facing forward like a toilet or straddle the bidet facing the controls depending on your comfort. These stand-alone units tend to have controls for hot and cold water so you can adjust to your liking before sitting down to let the water wash you clean.
Hand-held bidets attach to your standard toilet and look like the sprayer hose you might find on a kitchen sink. This allows you to better control the angle of your water when cleaning.
Since you're still on the toilet you don't have to do a dry wipe first, though some do, and then use the sprayer hose to rinse.
Bidet toilet seats are special toilet seats with built-in bidet nozzles. These work the same as hand-held bidets except that when you're ready a small nozzle is lowered automatically lowered into the bowl and sprays a jet of water at your already in position butt.
Fun Fact: The word bidet comes from the French word for "pony"
How do you dry after using a bidet?
Depending on your comfort you can either wait a minute to drip dry, use a small amount of toilet paper to dry off, use a designated bidet towel, or invest in a bidet with a drying fan.
Who can afford a bidet?
If you think bidets are only for the wealthy, that used to be pretty true because they were stand-alone units that you need a large bathroom to fit and had to be installed by professionals, but recent models that can be installed directly onto your current toilet without the need of a plumber have significantly dropped the price.
Plus, you spend on average over $100 on toilet paper a year so you're already shelling out cash for your butt-cleanliness, let alone if you're buying expensive wipes that can clog up sewer systems. An investment in a bidet can reduce your costs overall and give you a sense of security when there are sudden toilet paper shortages.
Fun Fact: It's thought that this American reluctance might be in part because, while they were already in wide use across Europe, Americans' first mass exposure to the bidet probably would have been in WWII when soldiers visited local brothels. The returning soldiers then began to associate them with something they saw as shameful.
Bidets are better for the environment.
When you use a bidet, you're not wasting all that paper which is good news for trees. And if you're concerned about wasting water, it takes 1.5 pounds of wood and 37 gallons of water to make one roll of toilet paper. Bidets are a greener alternative all around.
