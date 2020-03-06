5 Best CBG Oil Products To Try Now: Your Buyer’s Guide

Ordinary CBD oil is so 2019. Discover the life-changing benefits of CBG oil. (CBG, like CBD, is found in hemp plants — but it interacts with our bodies in different ways.)
Read on to discover the best CBG oil products available — plus a summary of peer-reviewed studies on CBG benefits, and the differences between CBG and CBD.
To hear from the CBG experts we interviewed, scroll down past the product reviews. On your way, check out our authoritative roundup of the best CBG oil and the best CBD oil with CBG.
The top two products listed here are formulated specifically for high CBG content. The others contain full spectrum hemp extract — but they’re part of the small percentage of CBD products which, when tested by a third-party lab, were found to contain detectable levels of CBG.
(Yes, we scoured tons of lab reports to bring you these. Click on any of the product reviews for more details.)
1. Best With CBD *AND* CBG: Green Garden Gold One2One CBD & CBG Tincture (500 mg CBD; 500 mg CBD)Price: $129.00Pros:
Cons:
- Contains 500 mg CBD and 500 mg CBG
- Third-party lab did not detect any THC (or any other cannabinoids), but did confirm 1:1 CBG:CBD ratio
- Green Garden Gold sources hemp from organic hemp farmers in Colorado
- Green Garden Gold does not publish test results for heavy metals, microbials, residual solvents, or pesticides
- Does not contain THC, which some experts believe may be crucial to unlocking the entourage effect (in which cannabinoids act synergistically in your body)
- Relatively expensive, compared to some 500 mg CBD tinctures (without CBG)
This Green Garden Gold One2One CBD & CBG Tincture stands out because it contains exactly equal parts CBG and CBD — but no THC.
These two anti-inflammatory cannabinoids coexist in this tincture in equal amounts, as the name “One2One” suggests.
We have not seen this 1:1 CBD:CBG ratio in any other products. If you want to discover how these synergistic cannabinoids can help support your body and mind, this is the CBG tincture for you.
These third-party lab results by Altitude Consulting found that one bottle of this tincture contains 513 mg CBD, and 513 mg CBG. The lab did not detect any THC, or any other cannabinoids.
Plus, Green Garden Gold sources their hemp from organic hemp farms in Colorado.
But such an innovative, clean product doesn’t come cheap. In fact, according to Forbes, CBG is among the most expensive cannabinoids to produce.
That explains why this high-CBG tincture is more expensive than many CBD tinctures.
Find more Green Garden Gold One2One CBD & CBG Tincture information and reviews here.
2. Best CBG Gummies: Green Garden Gold CBG Gummies (Zero CBD, Zero THC)Price: $49.00Pros:
Cons:
- Made with CBG isolate (no THC; no CBD)
- Third party lab results confirm that each gummy contains over 16 mg CBG
- Perfect for anyone who wants to see how CBG may interact with their endocannabinoid system differently than CBD
- Main ingredient is corn syrup
- Not vegan (contain gelatin)
- New product, so no customer reviews available yet
These Green Garden Gold CBG Gummies stand out because they’re actually made with CBG isolate. That means they don’t contain any other cannabinoids — no THC, and no CBD.
These are the only CBG products we’ve seen made with CBG isolate. (And Green Garden Gold refers to them as the “world’s first.”)
These third-party lab results confirm that no cannabinoids (aside from CBG) were detected when these gummies were tested. The lab found that each gummy contained over 16 mg CBG.
If you’re interested in trying CBG — and you want to discover how CBG may interact with your endocannabinoid system differently than CBD — these gummies could be perfect for you.
We have reached out to the company for more information on their CBG extraction process. We’ll update this review when we have more information!
Find more Green Garden Gold CBG Gummies information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Mood-Boosting CBD Tincture With 18 mg CBG Per Bottle: Eco Sciences ECODrops “Boost” Tincture (1500 mg CBD)Price: $134.00Pros:
Cons:
- Contains nearly equal amounts of THC and CBG (about 17 mg of each cananbinoid per bottle)
- Also contains over 1500 mg CBD
- Eco Sciences posts batch-specific third-party lab results on their website (and makes it easy to view several batches' results for any product you're interested in)
- The test results do not appear to include results for heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, or microbials (just potency results only)
- Relatively expensive
- Not specifically formulated to contain CBG (it's just there, because it's truly "full spectrum" CBD oil)
The Eco Sciences ECODrops “Boost” Tincture stands out because it includes 1500 mg CBD, as well as 18 mg CBG (and 17 mg THC).
We haven’t seen any other full spectrum CBD oil with its CBG and THC content so close to a 1:1 ratio.
This CBD oil also includes a terpene blend formulated to help improve your mood.
Plus, Eco Sciences is also committed to transparency. You can look up test results that correspond specifically to the batch number on your bottle.
And unlike many CBD companies that post batch-specific lab results, you don’t have to wait until you have a package in your hand (ie. after you’ve already bought it) to look at the lab results for the product you’re interested in.
You can review several batches of this tincture. And if you look at the potency results for the most recent batch, you’ll see that it contains over 1500 mg CBD (as advertised), plus 17 mg THC and 18 mg CBG. (And, in case you’re interested, it also contains 5 mg CBV, 96 mg of CBN, and 71 mg of CBC.)
If you’re looking for a full spectrum CBD oil with enough of all the lesser-known cannabinoids to maximize their synergy in your body, this is the tincture for you. It even includes 5 mg of CBL, a truly under-the-radar cannabinoid.
Find more Eco Sciences ECODrops "Boost" Tincture (1500 mg CBD) information and reviews here.
-
4. Best CBD Tincture With 30 mg CBG: Charlotte’s Web Mint Chocolate CBD Tincture (1800 mg CBD)Price: $164.00Pros:
Cons:
- Contains a small amount of CBG, plus a large amount of CBD (over 1800 mg per bottle)
- Charlotte's Web is one of the most famous and longest-operating CBD companies on the market today
- This is one of the only Charlotte's Web products for which their potency reports show detectable levels of CBG
- Lab also detected CBN and CBC, two other lesser known cannabinoids
- Full spectrum hemp extract
- Charlotte's Web declined to share third-party Certificates of Analysis (COAs) with us, unlike almost every other reputable CBD company we've contacted
- Instead, they release internally-prepared reports *based* on third-party lab data
- Relatively expensive
- Not created specifically for CBG content (see top 2 products on this list for CBG products)
This Charlotte’s Web Mint Chocolate CBD Tincture stands out because it’s absolutely delicious, and it’s made by one of the most established and respected CBD companies operating today.
Plus, according to internally-produced reports based on third-party lab data, one 30 mL bottle of this tincture contains over 2100 mg CBD, and 30 mg CBG.
You might be wondering: Why “internally-produced reports based on third-party lab data?” Why not give us the data itself?
Charlotte’s Web may be the only CBD company we’ve ever contacted which swears they do conduct third-party lab testing, but declines to share the third-party Certificates of Analysis (COAs) with us. A Charlotte’s Web representative informed us that the COAs contain proprietary information.
(For more information, check out our guide to the best CBD gummies, where Charlotte’s Web products are featured prominently — because we received a free sample of their gummies, tried them out, and concluded that they’re awesome.)
Although we normally never include products without reviewing their third-party lab data, we decided that in this case, reports based on third-party data are sufficient. Because Charlotte’s Web is beloved by CBD customers across the company — and has been for many years.
Charlotte’s Web was founded in Colorado by the Stanley Brothers, who first gained fame when Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s documentary “Weed” aired on CNN.
Long before CBD was in every health food store, these brothers had bred a cannabis strain to produce high CBD and very low THC. They named it after Charlotte Figi, a child with severe epileptic seizures who had found relief after her parents administered their new cannabis treatment.
Now Charlotte’s Web makes its full spectrum hemp products available nationwide.
I’ve reviewed their potency reports for several of their products, and, interestingly, this was one of the only Charlotte’s Web products for which the lab detected CBG. (The lab also detected levels of CBN and CBC, two other lesser-known cannabinoids.)
Also interesting: Like most of their potency reports, it lists “.3%” for THC levels. THC is the only cannabinoid they list as a percentage — and .3% is the exact legal limit for THC in CBD products.
Find more Charlotte's Web Mint Chocolate CBD Tincture (1800 mg) information and reviews here.
-
5. Best With .02% CBG: Mana Botanics CBD Oil (300 mg)Price: $60.00Pros:
Cons:
- Third-party lab results show .02% CBG, as well as 1.1% CBD (and .05% THC)
- Mana Botanics grows their hemp organically on a farm on Hawaii (where they're based)
- All other ingredients (locally-grown macadamia nut oil, turmeric, vanilla) are certified organic
- This is a smaller company, which doesn't have many customer reviews (yet)
- Not ideal for anyone who doesn't like turmeric (or vanilla)
- Not certified organic, although they are working towards certification now (have moved away from livestock operations on their farm)
Mana Botanics’ Hemp Oil stands out because these third-party test results confirm that a 30 mL bottle does contain 300 mg CBD, along with over 5 mg CBG.
Mana grows all its hemp on the Big Island of Hawaii, where the company is based. Hawaii is known for its volcanic soil, which is rich in minerals and nutrients. (And healthy soil is critical to high-quality CBD, because hemp absorbs nearly everything from its environment.)
Mana Botanics doesn’t just grow hemp. They also grow other crops, as part of their commitment to regenerative agriculture and community wellness.
Their farm also serves as a wellness retreat. You could actually go see the ingredients in this tincture being grown (organically). That’s a whole new level of transparency for a CBD product.
All the other ingredients, including macadamia nut oil, turmeric, and vanilla, are certified organic.
Other strengths are also available, as well as a coconut oil version that’s nut-free.
Find more Mana Botanics CBD Oil (300 mg) information and reviews here.
What's the difference between CBG vs CBD?
Cannabigerol (or CBG) is often referred to as the "mother cannabinoid," because it is the precursor to CBD and THC. As the plant matures, its CBG converts to THC and CBD.
So in mature cannabis plants, CBG is usually found only at very low levels. This is part of why CBG is so hard to produce -- and why most CBD companies don't offer it. (For more on why it's so difficult to obtain, scroll down.)
Like CBD, CBG attaches to receptors in our endocannabinoid system. Our endocannabinoid system is a network of cells and receptors in our body, which helps regulate several bodily functions, including pain, mood, appetite, and memory.
The endocannabinoid system is vital to your health -- whether you consume cannabis or not. Our body produces its own molecules that are nearly indistinguishable from the cannabinoids found in cannabis. These endogenous cannabinoids are called "endocannabinoids." (For further reading, I highly recommend The Botany of Desire, by best-selling author Michael Pollan.)
Today, scientists are discovering that problems in our endocannabinoid system may be responsible for numerous health problems. For example, people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) have been found to have impaired endocannabinoid systems.
Researchers are discovering the myriad benefits of balancing your endocannabinoid system. Of course, more research is needed.
But it's clear that CBG may play an important role. Like other cannabinoids, CBG binds to cannabinoid receptors in your body, which are found in your brain, nervous system, and other vital organs.
But when it comes to certain receptors and channels in our bodies, CBG can be more (or less) potent than other cannabinoids. Read on for more of the existing research from peer-reviewed studies.
What are the main CBG Benefits?
There have been few CBG studies (if any) conducted on humans, and the FDA regulates what we can and cannot say about CBG benefits.
But we can tell you about the existing peer-reviewed studies on animals and cells.
For example, two studies indicate that CBG may help protect our brains from the effects of aging.
In 1992, Italian scientists found that CBG has neuroprotective effects. By studying the effect of CBG on cells in vitro, they discovered that CBG can protect against both neuroinflammation and oxidative stress -- two main reasons our brains deteriorate as we get older.
In 2015, researchers in Spain treated mice with CBG. (The mice had forms of Huntington's Disease, a neurogenerative disorder that afflicts humans.) They found that "CBG was extremely active as a neuroprotectant," and reduced certain markers of the disease in mice brains.
This opened new avenues, the researchers concluded, for using CBG to treat neurodegenerative disorders.
CBG may also hold promise for treating chronic pain.
In 2010, Italian scientists working with GW Pharmaceuticals measured the effects of several cannabinoids on cells that make up important pathways in bodies. (These channels produce the sensations we experience as pain and discomfort.)
They found that CBG (when combined with other cannabinoids with which it normally occurs in plants) was most potent on certain ion channels, including the one that translates to the sensation of cold and cold pain. It also inhibited two other major channels associated with the experience of pain.
"In particular, CBG-BDS, due to its ability to inhibit both MAGL and NAAA, and antagonize TRPM8, should be tested in the future in animal models of chronic pain," the scientists working with GW Pharma concluded.
In English, please?
CBG holds a lot of promise for chronic pain sufferers -- and at least one major pharmaceutical corporation is already looking into it.
Interestingly, CBG by itself had a limited impact on these bodily channels.
"A ‘CBG-free’ CBG-BDS was found to be inactive per se," the researchers wrote, "but when added to pure CBG, the activity of CBG-BDS was restored and this compound was significantly more potent and efficacious at antagonizing TRPM8 than pure CBG, thus pointing to a synergistic effect between this cannabinoid and some of the components of its corresponding Cannabis extract."
In English?
This is more evidence for the"entourage effect." But the entourage effect is a theory normally associated with CBD. (Experts suggest that CBD is more effective when consumed with other cannabinoids, including small amounts of THC.) This study points to this same synergy -- but applied to CBG.
CBG may also hold promise for sufferers of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and colon cancer, according to studies conducted on mice.
In 2013, researchers in Italy experimented with CBG on mice with symptoms of Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD). They found that “CBG could be considered for clinical experimentation in IBD patients.”
In 2014, these scientists experimented with CBG on models of colon cancer in mice. They found that CBG inhibited both tumor growth and colon cancer progression in mice.
So what is CBG good for?
Due to FDA regulations, we can't legally tell you how CBG can help you.
But if you want to make your own decisions based on these studies explained above, you could experiment with CBG. (And if you're interested in anecdotal accounts of its mood-boosting effects, keep reading!)
Keep in mind: Just because CBG alleviated IBS and colon cancer in mice, that doesn't necessarily mean it will relieve your IBS (or stop your tumor growth).
And just because CBG had a neuroprotective effect on mouse brains, doesn't necessarily mean it will protect your brain against neurological diseases.
But animal and cell studies are often the precursors to clinical trials on humans. And scientists are advocating for clinical trials for CBG.
In fact, the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) is already researching the use of minor cannabinoids, including CBG, as a treatment for pain.
But federal agencies and Big Pharma are unlikely to share any of their findings with us anytime soon. So individuals and smaller companies are taking matters into their own hands.
We spoke with Mansal Denton, the nootropic advisor to a new supplement company called Sovereignty, which aims to make CBG products available to the public soon.
The company conducted a survey of hundreds of people who consumed their sample products. Seventy percent of respondents experienced mood-enhancement or euphoria after taking their products, Denton said.
"Through our surveys, experiences and lab partners, we've noticed higher amounts of CBG seem to cause euphoria," he explained. He'd noticed this effect after taking CBG himself, too.
Denton theorized that this may have something to do with anandamide, one of the endogenous cannabinoids produced by our bodies. Anandamide is so important to our mood regulation that it is often called the "bliss molecule."
And in that GW Pharma study (summarized above), researchers found that CBG may impact anandamide uptake.
For evidence of CBG's mood-boosting properties, more research is needed. But that doesn't mean you can't try it yourself.
Why is CBG oil so expensive?
There are very few companies currently selling CBG products. The CBG tincture and CBG gummies reviewed above are among the few commercially-available products available today.
Some companies which previously offered CBG products have stopped selling them.
"Finding a reliable, safe source at the time was very difficult," says Michael Harinen, Chief PR and Communications Officer at Bluebird Botanicals, which also stopped carrying its CBG tincture due to a lack of studies about its safety.
It also requires an enormous amount of plant material, because CBG occurs in such minute amounts in hemp plants.
"Plants must either be harvested early," Harinen explains, "or bred specifically to reduce the enzyme that will break CBG down. The former method means low yields and there aren't many cultivars of the latter."
Some plant scientists are working on breeding plants with higher levels of CBG.
Others theorize that therapeutic cannabinoids will one day be cultivated in labs -- no plants needed. (Researchers have already produced cannabinoids using genetically altered yeast cells.)
Until then, CBG is likely to remain expensive.
Why did you include CBD oil products that aren't packed full of CBG?
As we discovered from the peer-reviewed research summarized above, CBG may work synergistically with other cannabinoids found in hemp plants.
It's a new twist on the theory of the "entourage effect," which is normally used to advocate for taking full spectrum CBD (or broad spectrum CBD) instead of CBD isolate.
It turns out the same theory may apply to CBG. And who's to say what ratio of CBG to CBD (and/or THC) is right for you?
Happy experimenting!
