11 Best Phone Sanitizers to Clean Your Cell

Do yourself and your family a solid by looking through our list of the Best Phone Sanitizers. On a nightly basis, you can quickly and safely sanitize your phone and other small accessories. Thus doing your part in keeping your home healthy and clean.

Face it, the world is gross. There are bacteria and viruses essentially everywhere. And you traverse through them daily with your cell phone in hand. Did you know that the phone you’re you constantly pick up holds can have up to 18x more bacteria than a public toilet does? Yeah, like I said, the world is gross.

Our Unbiased Reviews

According to a 2017 article from Time magazine, our cell phones are riddled with bacteria. In a study of high school students, their cell phones were found to carry around 17,000 bacterial gene copies. Which, as it turns out, is roughly 10 times higher than what you'd find on a toilet seat. Gross, right?

So it's no wonder that cell phone sanitizers are becoming more and more popular these days. Simply place your phone in the box and let the UV-C bulbs do their magic. That way you won't have to worry about transferring harmful bacteria and viruses from your hand to your phone to your face any longer.

UV Sanitizer Box

UV sanitizer boxes have become more and more popular over the years. These boxes blast your smaller items that are held within with powerful UV-C light rays that are chemical-free. And they're so effective that they are capable of destroying up to 99.99% of the harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses they carry.

The sanitization boxes come in many shapes and sizes. And as you might imagine from our list title, our selection here focuses on boxes that are sized to properly clean your smart devices and items of similar dimensions.

PhoneSoap 3

There's little doubt that the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger is one of the best cell phone cleaners on the market. The problem is finding it as it's constantly sold out these days.

If you find one available we recommend you hop on it quick. With its transparent quartz plate, reflective interior, dual-charge ports, and lifetime bulb guarantee, it's easy to see why the PhoneSoap 3 flies off the shelves.

Phone Disinfectant

Looking for something to simply spray the germs away? There are numerous options you can pick up as a phone disinfectant. EVEO's Screen Cleaner Spray is popular and pretty inexpensive. With 1,000 sprays per bottle, it should be capable of keeping your cell phone, laptop, TV, tablets, and more for months on end. And it comes with a microfiber cloth too so your devices are handled with care.

Phone Sanitizer Wipes

If you're more into wipes than sprays, there are several great phone sanitizer wipes out there too. MiracleWipes for Electronics is one of the most popular options out there. The 30 wet wipes included are comprised of an anti-static formula that dries quickly to keep your screens free of streaks and smudges.

Or, if you're looking for something more travel friendly, the Care Touch Lens & Screen Cleaning Wipes are great too. For super cheap you get a box of 210 wipes that can keep all your surfaces clean. Whether it's glasses, cameras, cell phones, laptops, TVs, your keyboard and mouse, or anything else, these wipes have got you covered.

See Also: