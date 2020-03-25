11 Best Phone Sanitizers to Clean Your Cell

Face it, the world is gross. There are bacteria and viruses essentially everywhere. And you traverse through them daily with your cell phone in hand. Did you know that the phone you’re you constantly pick up holds can have up to 18x more bacteria than a public toilet does? Yeah, like I said, the world is gross.
Do yourself and your family a solid by looking through our list of the Best Phone Sanitizers. On a nightly basis, you can quickly and safely sanitize your phone and other small accessories. Thus doing your part in keeping your home healthy and clean.
-
1. Vioguard Cubby+
Cons:
- Destroys 99.99% of all pathogens and viruses on multiple devices in under 1 minute.
- 360-degree UV-C disinfection
- One of the few FDA-Cleared UV-C medical devices.
- Its size gives it a wide range of sanitization abilities.
- Expensive.
- Because it can cleanse tablets and medical equiptment, it’s larger than most.
- Not suitable for travel.
If you’re looking for a phone sanitizer that can take care of your tablet and other accessories too, then look no further than the Vioguard Cubby+. While still being compact enough to fit nicely on a desktop or nightstand, the Cubby+ will cleanse iPads, keys, badges, medical equipment, and plenty, plenty more – all in under one minute’s time. So if you’re looking for something to keep your home or office items sanitized in addition to your phone throughout the day, the Cubby+ is the way to go.
-
2. UV POD LED UV Sterilizer Box
Cons:
- Large enough to hold numerous items.
- 99.99% sterilization rate.
- CE, ROHS and FCC certified.
- Audible alert when finished.
- Finishes in just 3 minutes.
- Backed by a 365 day guarantee.
- A bit expensive.
- No battery for portability.
- Doesn’t charge your phone.
The UV POD LED UV Sterilizer Box is a great option if you’re looking for something to cleanse accessories in addition to your phone. Its sizeable box promises to handle toothbrushes, pacifiers, toys, keys, cosmetics, tons of other stuff, and, of course, your phone.
Its 360-degree UV-C light eliminates 99.99% of germs, bacteria, and viruses within just 3 minutes. An LED light on the box’s top will indicate when finished. It shuts off automatically when finished for safety. And there’s a 365-day guarantee included ensuring you feel great about your purchase.
Find more UV POD LED UV Sterilizer Box information and reviews here.
-
3. HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer
Cons:
- Sanitizes in about a minute thanks to dual UV-C lights.
- Provides 70 uses on a single charge.
- Portable for cleaning on the go.
- You'll have to flip your phone to complete cleaning.
- Doesn't charge your device, but it only takes about a minute for a complete clean.
- Won't fit the Samsung Note 10+ and devices of similar sizes.
Available in black, purple, and red, the HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer is a portable phone sanitizer that cleans your cell quicker than almost anything else out there. It utilizes two UV-C LED lights that will eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and viruses from each side of your cellular device in a mere 30 seconds. The battery within it is impressive too as it will provide 70 cleaning cycles per charge. And, of course, it can be used to sanitize other small items that need cleaning such as keys, cards, pens, and tons of other items we all handle on a frequent basis.
Find more HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
4. Marnana Portable UV Phone Sterilizer Cleaner Case with Wireless Charger
Cons:
- Built-in charging port for your phone.
- Qi-enabled phones can wirelessly charge.
- Available in black, white, and blue.
- Not compatible with several Samsung models.
- Takes 15 minutes to complete.
- Lights don't automatically turn off.
The Marnana Portable UV Phone Sterilizer Cleaner Case with Wireless Charger is a great option if your an Apple user at it promises to cleanse every phone in the family (with cases off). Samsungs are fine too, though Marnana warns that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, Note 9, A70, A9 Star, A9s, S8+, A40s are not compatible.
It sports wireless charging capabilities if your phone is Qi-enabled. There’s also a USB charging port too in the event that it’s not. Cleaning your device takes about 15 minutes. And the company even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and 18-month warranty to back your purchase.
Find more Marnana Portable UV Phone Sterilizer Cleaner Case with Wireless Charger information and reviews here.
-
5. Lecone UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger
Cons:
- Wireless charging functionality included.
- Has aromatherapy built-in.
- Eliminates 99.99% of harmful materials.
- Can clean one cell phone while charging another.
- 8 minute clean time if a little long.
- A bit on the pricier side, but it's loaded with features.
- 6.2-inch capacity will limit some phone options.
The Lecone UV Cell Phone Sanitizer touts the ability to eliminate 99.99% of germs, bacteria, and viruses in just 8 minutes. On top of that, the cell phone cleaner has a built-in wireless charger, so you won’t have to worry about cluttering up your nightstand with a multitude of phone sanitizers and chargers.
It has the ability to diffuse aromatherapy so that your phone emerges as fresh from germs as it is fresh with fragrance. And with a capacity of 6.2 inches, the Lecone UV Cell Phone Sanitizer can handle a wide range of phones, as well as smaller household devices that could be contagion carriers.
Find more Lecone UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Wireless Charger information and reviews here.
-
6. SOELAND Smart Phone Sanitizer
Cons:
- Eliminates 99.99% of harmful material.
- Large sanitizing space allows for devices up to 7.2 inches.
- Aromatherapy built-in to fragrance your phone while cleaning.
- Simple one button press operation.
- Won't break the bank.
- Will shut the UV light off automatically if the lid opens too far.
- No color options.
- No warranty listed.
- Doesn't fit the larger Galaxy options.
The SOELAND Smart Phone Sanitizer is one of the more popular options on Amazon these days. And it’s easy to see why. It’s inexpensive and loaded with features that make it a contender for the best phone cleaner title.
In just 5 minutes, SOELAND’s cleaner will extinguish 99.99% of harmful materials on your phone. It charges your device while running through USB. And there’s even an aromatherapy diffuser built-in to freshen your phone during sanitization.
The phone cleaner is designed to fit nearly any phone with space that handles devices up to 7.2 inches. It’s inexpensive compared to others. And safety features are built-in that will shut off the UV light in the event the lid is opened prematurely.
Find more SOELAND Smart Phone Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
7. 59S UV Ultraviolet LED Sterilizer Box
Cons:
- 8 powerful UV-C LED bulbs.
- Disinfects 99.99% in just 3 minutes.
- FCC certified and FDA approved.
- Safety features built-in to protect skin and eyes.
- Large enough to accomodate a plethora of items.
- No charger for your phone included.
- Can't clean on the go.
- No mention of a warranty.
With its 8 built-in UV-C LED bulbs, the 59S UV Ultraviolet LED Sterilizer Box carries a 99.99% disinfection rate in just 3 minutes. It’s certified safe as the cell phone sterilizer is FCC certified and FDA approved. And it’s sizeable enough to handle objects other than your phone, such as medical tools, items in your wallet, kids’ supplies, and more.
Safety is considered too within the 59S UV Ultraviolet LED Sterilizer Box. The powerful UV-C bulbs will shut off if the lid to the box is opened prematurely. And there’s an automatic shut down feature built-in too if the device remains powered on for too long.
Find more 59S UV Ultraviolet LED Sterilizer Box information and reviews here.
-
8. SEIEUS Cell Phone Sanitizer
Cons:
- Destroys 99.99% of bacteria in 5 minutes.
- Aromatherapy functionality.
- Automatic shut off when the lid opens for safety.
- Supports devices up to 6.7 inches in size.
- It doesn’t charge your phone.
- You can’t charge the phone sanitizer for use on the go.
- 5 minute cleanse time is so-so.
The SEIEUS Cell Phone Sanitizer is a great mid-range option if you want a quality product that won’t break the bank. It promises to kill 99% of the bacteria on your phone in just 5 minutes. There is aromatherapy built-in so that you can add essential oils into the mix to make your phone smell fantastic. Its compact size allows for it to be packed easily for travel. And it’s super safe to use with automatic shut off features for both the lid opening and runtime.
Find more SEIEUS Cell Phone Sanitizer information and reviews here.
-
9. Inverlee Smartphone UV Sanitizer
Cons:
- In just 3 minutes 99.99% of harmful materials are destroyed.
- Wireless charging functionality.
- Available in numerous colors.
- No mention of automatic shut off when the lid opens .
- Restocking fee on returns.
- No warranty detailed.
This sleek-looking Inverlee Smartphone UV Sanitizer will cleanse your device of 99.99% of harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses in a mere 3 minutes. And it’s available in numerous colors too, such as black, blue, pink, and white.
Operation is super simple. A press of a button will have the device run to sanitize and turn itself off after its 3 minute cleansing period. And on top of that, it has both a phone charging port and wireless charging functionality too.
The cell phone cleaner is large enough to handle devices 6.5 inches and smaller. And because it’s of good size, it can sanitize tons of other smaller accessories that you carry with you daily too.
-
10. Salume Phone UV Cleaning Machine
Cons:
- Destroys 99.99% of harmful material on your phone.
- Can be charged and taken on the go.
- Automatically runs and glows a red light to let you know it's still working.
- Only available in gray.
- Doesn't charge your phone.
- No warranty mentioned.
The Salume Phone UV Cleaning Machine is a great portable option to clean your devices while out and about. It promises to kill 99.99% of all harmful material on your phone. It takes just 6 minutes for its UV-C light to get the job done. The phone sanitizer is sizeable enough to accommodate smaller items such as toothbrushes, earbuds, makeup, silverware, and more. And Salume touts that the cell phone cleaner’s UV light will never need to be replaced.
Find more Salume Phone UV Cleaning Machine information and reviews here.
-
11. Eshake UV Cell Phone Cleaner Sanitizer & Aromatherapy Diffuser
Cons:
- Provides aromatherapy to your phone while sanitizing.
- Can cleanse plenty of other smaller items.
- Pretty inexpensive.
- Limited to devices under 6.7 inches.
- No built-in battery for travel.
- 6 minutes to clean is a bit on the long side.
The Eshake UV Cell Phone Cleaner Sanitizer & Aromatherapy Diffuser is unique from many cell phone cleaners in that it diffuses essential oils into its box while sanitizing so that your phone emerges smelling just as brilliantly as it is clean. It sports three functions in the aforementioned incense, sterilization, and purification. And it only takes about 6 minutes to complete a cleaning session.
It accommodates devices Apple, Samsung, and Google devices smaller than 6.7 inches. And likewise, it will clean any smaller items that could carry germs under that size too. It’s clear lid lets you see what’s happening during sanitization. And the phone cleaner will shut off its UV light automatically upon completion.
Find more Eshake UV Cell Phone Cleaner Sanitizer & Aromatherapy Diffuser information and reviews here.
According to a 2017 article from Time magazine, our cell phones are riddled with bacteria. In a study of high school students, their cell phones were found to carry around 17,000 bacterial gene copies. Which, as it turns out, is roughly 10 times higher than what you'd find on a toilet seat. Gross, right?
So it's no wonder that cell phone sanitizers are becoming more and more popular these days. Simply place your phone in the box and let the UV-C bulbs do their magic. That way you won't have to worry about transferring harmful bacteria and viruses from your hand to your phone to your face any longer.
UV Sanitizer Box
UV sanitizer boxes have become more and more popular over the years. These boxes blast your smaller items that are held within with powerful UV-C light rays that are chemical-free. And they're so effective that they are capable of destroying up to 99.99% of the harmful germs, bacteria, and viruses they carry.
The sanitization boxes come in many shapes and sizes. And as you might imagine from our list title, our selection here focuses on boxes that are sized to properly clean your smart devices and items of similar dimensions.
PhoneSoap 3
There's little doubt that the PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger is one of the best cell phone cleaners on the market. The problem is finding it as it's constantly sold out these days.
If you find one available we recommend you hop on it quick. With its transparent quartz plate, reflective interior, dual-charge ports, and lifetime bulb guarantee, it's easy to see why the PhoneSoap 3 flies off the shelves.
Phone Disinfectant
Looking for something to simply spray the germs away? There are numerous options you can pick up as a phone disinfectant. EVEO's Screen Cleaner Spray is popular and pretty inexpensive. With 1,000 sprays per bottle, it should be capable of keeping your cell phone, laptop, TV, tablets, and more for months on end. And it comes with a microfiber cloth too so your devices are handled with care.
Phone Sanitizer Wipes
If you're more into wipes than sprays, there are several great phone sanitizer wipes out there too. MiracleWipes for Electronics is one of the most popular options out there. The 30 wet wipes included are comprised of an anti-static formula that dries quickly to keep your screens free of streaks and smudges.
Or, if you're looking for something more travel friendly, the Care Touch Lens & Screen Cleaning Wipes are great too. For super cheap you get a box of 210 wipes that can keep all your surfaces clean. Whether it's glasses, cameras, cell phones, laptops, TVs, your keyboard and mouse, or anything else, these wipes have got you covered.
