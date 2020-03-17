5 Best Portable Hand Washing Stations: Your Buyer’s Guide (2020)

Portable hand washing stations can help prevent the spread of disease.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends washing your hands regularly. But if you’re spending time outdoors (or you don’t have indoor plumbing), that can be tough.
Read on to discover the best portable hand washing station for your needs.
1. Best Heated Portable Hand Washing Station: ConcessionSinks Electric Handwashing Cabinet SinkPrice: $1,129.00Pros:
Cons:
- Contains 2.5 gallon water heater
- Overall dimensions 30”W x 18”D x 42”H
- Commercial grade cabinet with metal top
- Weighs 75 lbs without water
- Requires electricity
- You may need a friend to help you move it
This ConcessionSinks Electric Handwashing Cabinet Sink stands out because it includes a water heater. You can even set the hot water temperature to your desired temperature, between 50 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. You can shut off the hot water heater if you want to conserve energy, too.
Plus, its heavy-duty design includes an under-sink cabinet, where you can store extra soap and paper products.
Washing your hands in hot water isn’t just a luxurious indulgence. Warm running water makes it easier to wash your hands thoroughly for a full twenty seconds (which the CDC recommends for efficient handwashing practices).
Having trouble knowing when your twenty seconds is up? Experts suggest singing the Happy Birthday song twice, from beginning to end.
This handwashing unit comes almost entirely pre-assembled. There are a couple easy steps, but you don’t even need any tools to finish the assembly.
It’s heavy-duty, which makes it easy to drag around if you need to move it. (Although it weighs 75 pounds without water, so you may need a friend to help you move it.)
Find more ConcessionSinks Electric Handwashing Cabinet Sinks information and reviews here.
2. ConcessionSinks Electric Handwashing Cabinet Sink With Two FaucetsPrice: $1,199.00Pros:
Cons:
- Contains 2.5 gallon water heater
- Includes two faucets (including compartment sinks)
- Commercial grade cabinet with metal top
- Weighs 75 lbs without water
- One customer advises others to take care with the caulking, to ensure longevity of this product
- You may need a friend to help you move it
The ConcessionSinks Handwashing Sink With Two Faucets stands out because it includes a compartment sink on the right, for washing dishes and other items, as well as a handwashing sink on the left.
If your main concern is washing hands to prevent the spread of disease, this could, of course, be used as TWO handwashing stations in one unit.
Customers love how well this handwashing station heats their water. Plus, if you have hot water, it’s a lot easier to convince everyone to wash their hands frequently, and thoroughly. (The CDC recommends at least twenty seconds of consecutive scrubbing. And don’t forget to wash the backs of your hands, too!)
If you’re looking to wash as many hands as possible in the shortest amount of time, this is your best bet. (Plus, it only costs a little bit more than ConcessionSinks single-sink option — with twice the handwashing potential.)
So while large gatherings are currently frowned upon in most parts of the world, nobody knows what the future holds. If you’re involved in holding a gathering or event of any kind, this seems like the perfect portable handwashing station for you.
Find more ConcessionSinks Handwashing Sink With Two Faucets information and reviews here.
3. Portable Camping Hand SinkPrice: $119.99Pros:
Cons:
- Does not require power
- Easy to fill 24 liter water tank (for plenty of hand washing between refills)
- Easy to assemble (no tools required)
- Includes integrated liquid soap dispensary
- Hose directs waste water away from handwashing station
- Lightweight and easy to carry by yourself
- No hot water heater
- Must push with foot to dispense water
- Probably not advisable to add hot water heater of your own (because parts made of plastic)
This Portable Camping Hand Sink stands out because it’s an easy, affordable way to comply with the CDC’s handwashing guidelines. It does not require power, so you can use it anywhere.
Need to wash your hands in the desert? Hiding out in the hills? This is a perfect way for you to avoid spreading germs, even in the wilderness. (Or anywhere without power.)
It does not contain a hot water heater, but some resourceful customers have added hot water to the water tank, and they say people were able to wash their hands in warm water for the next couple hours or so.
The best thing about this camping sink may be the price. If you compare it to other portable sinks on this list, you’ll see that you can save big by choosing this one.
(It’s also a much better option for anyone hoping to wash hands frequently — without a power source.)
Find more Portable Camping Hand Sink information and reviews here.
4. Deluxe Camp SinkPrice: $219.00Pros:
Cons:
- Easy to transport and use anywhere
- Does not require power
- Includes liquid soap dispenser and a foot pump to dispense water (no need to touch any faucet knobs)
- One customer had trouble with the sink plug (probably designed more for handwashing than immersion dish washing)
- Expensive for camp sink
- Will need to dump gray water bucket regularly (but it does hold up to 5 gallons)
This Deluxe Camp Sink stands out because it is very easy to transport. It breaks down into a few easy-to-carry pieces, including the two five-gallon buckets.
You press the foot pump to dispense water, which means you won’t have to touch any knobs (which can further cut down on any germ transmission).
It’s also easy to lift the gray water bucket out from the top when it starts to fill up with wastewater. Customers love this super-easy design.
The buckets are food-grade, so the supply water you place in the lower bucket will be just as clean when it comes out of the faucet as when you put it in.
Like the portable hand washing sink reviewed above, this model will mean huge savings, compared to the portable sinks that plug into a power source. Of course, this means you won’t have hot water (or any water pressure), but you’ll still be just as capable of preventing the spread of disease.
For what it’s worth, the CDC recommends washing your hands regularly with either hot or cold water. Using cold water does not impact the protective benefits of hand-washing. (Just remember to sing the Happy Birthday song twice!)
5. Univedis Portable Handwash SinkPrice: $1,195.00Pros:
Cons:
- No assembly required
- Fresh water tank holds 6 gallons
- Auto shut-off feature will let you know when fresh water tank is empty
- Electronic pressure control with tank that automatically shuts on and off
- No hot water heater
- No soap dispenser
- May be heavy (made from heavy duty metal)
The Univedis Portable Handwash Sink stands out because it features water pressure and an auto shut-off function.
It also stands out because it comes already assembled. You just plug it into your 110 v outlet, fill the freshwater tank, and you’re good to go.
The tank accommodates 6 gallons of fresh water, so you can have many handwashing sessions before you need to refill it. (And it will let you know when the tank is empty, by shutting itself off.)
The gray water tank accommodates 7.5 gallons, so you know it will never overflow. This unit also has backflow protection.
If you want a portable handwashing station with the conveniences and assurances of modern indoor plumbing, this is your best bet. (Except it does NOT have hot water.) But it will definitely deliver more water pressure than the camping sinks reviewed above.
Of course, unlike the camping sinks, you’ll need a power source. (And, while it’s still a portable handwashing station, it’s not quite as easy to transport as the camping sinks.)
One customer recommends avoiding bumping into this unit, because you may jostle the tank.
Find more Univedis Portable Handwash Sink information and reviews here.
Why do I need a portable hand washing station?
Washing your hands regularly can significantly cut down on the transmission of disease.
Even if you don't feel personally vulnerable to disease (because you're young and healthy), you can protect others by washing your hands.
The CDC recommends washing your hands before, during, and after eating food, along with several other guidelines for when to wash your hands.
In the midst of the current pandemic, authorities across the globe recommend social distancing, banning large gatherings, and washing your hands frequently.
Even if you aren't showing symptoms, you can still be contagious. Let's help protect the elderly and immunosuppressed populations in our communities by washing our hands as much as possible.
Will a portable handwashing machine help me stay healthy while I'm camping?
Yes! When you're camping with others, it's especially important to keep your hands clean. You're probably coming into contact with lots of germs, and sharing close quarters with your fellow campers.
You'll see we've included a couple camp sinks. But if you're camping with an RV, or have access to a generator, you could also consider the fancier portable sinks.
What's the best portable hand washing station catering companies would use -- and how do those differ from cheaper models?
Because catering companies usually have access to power, they'd probably pick one of the fancier (and more expensive) portable handwashing sinks listed above.
These would also help anyone involved in food preparation to meet health department guidelines.
If you're simply looking to stay safe and help prevent the spread of disease, you could probably choose one of the cheaper models.
Of course, the most expensive portable sinks are more aesthetically pleasing. The metal cabinet style portable sinks also hide the water tanks and hoses.
