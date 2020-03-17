5 Best Portable Hand Washing Stations: Your Buyer’s Guide (2020)

This ConcessionSinks Electric Handwashing Cabinet Sink stands out because it includes a water heater. You can even set the hot water temperature to your desired temperature, between 50 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. You can shut off the hot water heater if you want to conserve energy, too.

Plus, its heavy-duty design includes an under-sink cabinet, where you can store extra soap and paper products.

Washing your hands in hot water isn’t just a luxurious indulgence. Warm running water makes it easier to wash your hands thoroughly for a full twenty seconds (which the CDC recommends for efficient handwashing practices).

Having trouble knowing when your twenty seconds is up? Experts suggest singing the Happy Birthday song twice, from beginning to end.

This handwashing unit comes almost entirely pre-assembled. There are a couple easy steps, but you don’t even need any tools to finish the assembly.

It’s heavy-duty, which makes it easy to drag around if you need to move it. (Although it weighs 75 pounds without water, so you may need a friend to help you move it.)