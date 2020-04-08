11 Best Head Shavers: Which Is Right for You?

This head shaver was invented by a guy who is bald and is on the go. He figured out how to make the best head shaver for guys like him: they want something that works really well and is really simple. A big plus to this unit is that it doesn’t have the three rotary blades that are normally seen: it has five. Skull Shaver has three versions of its popular Pitbull Shaver: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. We’re suggesting the Pitbull Gold Shaver because it’s at a lower price point (and discounted now) and it has the same performance as the more expensive models (which have different finishes and features).

From Pitbull: “We completely re-engineered Pitbull blades. They shave faster and smoother than any of our previous models. The final drive gear is 22% larger, delivering more hair cutting torque to the blades. The cutting area has been increased by 10%, allowing you to shave more area in less time. Each blade articulates 33% more, allowing the shaver to better conform to the shape of your head.”