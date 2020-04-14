23 Best Bulk Snacks for Your Family

While we are all stuck in the house for the foreseeable future it is a good idea to have some tasty, healthy snacks around for the family to munch on. There are a ton of great bulk snacks out there. This list features the best values for bulk snacks to fill your cupboards with.
If you are craving nuts then your go-should definitely be Planters. They have been the premier name in nuts since forever. They make the tastiest and most good for you nuts on the planet. IF you are going to trust your snacking to someone or a specific brand then it should be a brand as trusted and true as Planters. Each 36 pack contains 15 Salted Peanuts, 15 Honey Roasted Peanuts, 6 Salted Cashews in individual bags. The bags are the perfect serving size for a mid-day or midnight snack. There are other flavors and combos available if you want to stock up. You can get them in a 48 pack for those bigger cravings and/or bigger families.
Most snacks are designed to get you through your cravings and onto your next meal, but what if there were snacks that could fill you up like a meal all while giving you good protein to provide you energy throughout the day? The Pure Protein bar is a great way to fill up without feeling stuffed. The natural protein from the nuts and other ingredients will not only ake you happy but will give you energy without the crash that you can get from too much sugar or caffeine. The featured pack comes with 18 bars in three delicious flavors chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Deluxe and Chewy Chocolate Chip.
You can also get different flavor combinations in the 18 pack of snacks. The Chocolate Peanut and Caramel pack, the Birthday Cake and Lemon pack and the Cookie Dough and Chocolate pack. Try any or all of them and fill your cupboards with awesome snacks. These are easy to take with you, toss in your purse or backpack or sling bag or shoulder bag. Keep them in your vehicle and take them on the go for a great snack anywhere.
Blue Diamond Almonds are a great, healthy and tasty way to keep your energy up without having to load up on calories. Nuts are full of protein and flavor while not weighing you down when you eat a handful or 1.5 oz package. They are vegetarian friendly and fit into most diets. There are a bunch of flavors that include Roasted Salted, Blueberry Roasted, Lightly Salted, Habanero BBQ, Whole Natural, Wasabi & Soy Sauce, Toasted Coconut, Sriracha, Smokehouse, Salt ‘n Vinegar so there is something for every pallet.
If you love the idea of having roasted almonds in a handy to-go pouch but think the 20 pack might be a little too much for your first purchase there is also a 10 pack of Blue Diamond Almonds available.
Goldfish crackers from Pepperidge Farm are one of the most popular and tasty snacks on the planet. The baked instead of fried crackers are light, slightly salty and make for great midnight, mid-day or mid-morning snack. There are 30 packs in this snack bundle and buying them in bulk proves to be a great way to stock up and save money. The 1 oz bags come in three different flavors including classic cheddar, pretzel, and colorful mixes.
If you are interested in stocking up on delicious Goldfish crackers but want something different than the featured 30 pack there are a ton of other options that will save you money while stocking your shelves and snack drawers full of tasty treats. There is the 30 pack Bold Mix, the 30 pack of classic Cheddar, 20 pack Savory mix, 20 pack of Sweet and Savory as well as a bunch of other flavors and package combinations.
Karma nuts are not only delicious but they are crazy good for you. If you are going to snack during the day or before bed you might want to go with something that has little calories and is high in protein. Luckily for you, Karma Nuts have a ton of different flavors. The featured flavor is toasted coconut which happens to be amazing, I have tried these and know from experience. Each bag in this case of 12 bags is about 1.5oz which is the perfect serving size for these cashews. They are low carb, low calorie, gluten-free snacks the whole family will love. if toasted coconut cashews aren’t your thing, try one of these. Golden Tumeric Cashews, or the Karma Nuts Cashews Variety Pack, which comes with 6 different flavors for your snacking enjoyment.
Clif Bars make for a great grab and go snack. They are chock full of energy and amazing ingredients that will boost your mood and cut your cravings until your next meal. While other products and energy bars are full of caffeine and sugar that give you unhealthy energy that will also make you crash hard. These bars are delicious and nutritious and come in some pretty tasty flavors. The featured pack comes with the most popular and best-selling bars but there are others out there if you are looking to mix it up. There is a Clif Coffee pack that is unique and incredibly delicious. You can also snag a Clif Filled bar variety pack, the bars are filled with different ingredients for a little extra flavor.
This Frito Lays variety packs are a great way to channel your inner child and bring back memories of trading lunches in the cafeteria of your elementary school. OPening that brown paper bag and finding your favorite Cheetos or Fritos and munching on them while your friend eats an old banana or apple was a great feeling. This variety pack comes with 40 bags of your favorite chips for you and your family to enjoy. There are a ton of other options based on bulk and based on flavors like the Doritos and Cheetos mix of 40 bags or the Flamin Hot Mix with fiery Cheetos and Funyons.
Kind bars are a bit different than most typical bars. You can literally see every ingredient in the bar just by looking at it. They come with freshly roasted almonds, caramel, chocolate, and other wholesome quality ingredients. They are gluten-free and vegan friendly. IF you are on a strict diet then these are the perfect bars for you. Low in calories, sodium, and cholesterol they make for a healthy snack that will kill your cravings until your next meal. They come in the featured 12 pack as well as a 24 pack for those looking to save a bit more money and stock up a bit more.
Lightly salted, unshelled and high in protein, the pistachio is not just your average nut. It is a great way to combine that crunch and munch that you crave when your stomach starts to rumble. The great thing about pistachios is that you don’t need to eat a hundred of them to feel full and satisfied. You can snack on these delicious treats for a few minutes and kill that craving. The worst part about eating pistachios is cracking and breaking them out of their shell. Luckily the good folks at Wonderful Pistachios have de-shelled them and bagged them in a convenient resealable bag.
RxBar makes some of the simplest but tastiest snack bars in the market. The brand boasts that minimal, wholesome ingredients make for a better way of snacking. Every ingredient that is in the bar is right there on the front of the package and these are the perfect snack bars for those of us who are on strict diets. The bars are super high in healthy protein and are also gluten-free. Each bar is a little less than 2 ounces and the snack bundle comes in a 24 pack so you will have a snack a day for over three weeks. The featured snack bundle is Chocolate Sea Salt but there are also a ton of other flavors. You can get a 24 pack of bars in Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Mixed Berry, Peanut Butter, and Maple Sea Salt. There are 20 flavors in all and the other flavors are available in 12 packs.
Forget about Sasquatch, snack time is all about you. If you are hungry you need something with flavor and protein to help eliminate those cravings and get your through to your next meal whether that be an hour away or five hours away. Jack Links jerky will fill your tummy up without making you feel weighed down or too full. The featured package comes with two flavors and 9 individual pouches for easy, on the go snacking. Stash a pack in your purse or backpack or sling bag and head out for the day. There are other options available if you are looking for more than the Original and Teriyaki combo. There is a pack of 15 that includes Original, Teriyaki and Peppered Beef Jerky.
Every day when I left the house for school my mom would give me a Chewy granola bar. That lasted for all of elementary school and to this day I still reach for Chewy when I want something delicious to munch on. These Chewy bars are made with 25% less sugar than before. They come in a lot of great flavors for every set of taste buds. The 58 pack comes with 22 Chocolate Chip bars, 22 Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bars, and 14 Cookies n’ Cream bars. The bars are made with no artificial colors or preservatives and make for a great healthy snack with a good boost of energy.
And now for something completely different. If a crunchy, chewy, chocolatey snack isn’t going to do the trick. If you are looking for something sweet, filled with healthy protein and want to stick to your diet while snacking then I have the perfect recommendation. I personally have tried these and was skeptical at first but I took the leap and opened my mind to something outside the box. If you love a peanut butter and jelly sandwich but are in the midst of a diet that doesn’t allow carbs, check these out.
The Split squeeze packs are a totally unique snack option that is perfect for folks on the go, or snackers that need something quick with TONS of flavor. The squeeze packs are just that, squeezable snacks that come in a pouch. There are some really interesting flavors that pair perfectly together. The featured pack is their sampler which contains 12 squeeze packs, two of every flavor available. It really is a PB&J minus the bread. There are other flavors available as well. There is a 10 pack available in peanut butter and strawberry jam. Another 10 pack comes in Peanut butter and Grape jam.
These are gluten-free, plant-based, non-GMO super healthy and super tasty snacks that are easy to take with you and as convenient as a snack can be.
Each box of Snyder’s Pretzel Pieces comes with 6 packs of 8-ounce bags. Perfect snacking size for a break at work or a quick bite to eat before your next meal. The brand has been in business since 1909 and uses real sourdough bread to make their famous and tasty pretzels. The featured pack comes in Honey Mustard and Onion, if that isn’t your favorite flavor then there are a bunch of others to kill those cravings. There are Brick Oven Style Pizza pretzel sandwiches, Cheddar Cheese pretzel pieces, Hot Buffalo Wing, and Jalapeno. There are different sizes and package options available as well. Stock up on some delicious pretzels for your home, car or office.
Now the moment you have all been waiting for, cookies. Grandma’s cookies are soft, chewy, sweet and delicious snacks that you think about all day while you are waiting for the perfect time to dive in. They are made with quality ingredients and almost melt in your mouth while you chew. The featured variety pack comes with 30 individual packs of cookies with the one exception being the sandwich cremes which are my personal favorites. The 30 pack comes with 8 Mini Vanilla Sandwich Cremes, 4 Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, 6 Big Chocolate Chip cookies, 4 Big Peanut Butter cookies, 6 Big Chocolate Brownie Cookies, and 2 Big Oatmeal Raisin cookies.
You can also buy Grandma’s snack packs in a 24 pack of Mini Vanilla Cookies, and chocolate chip packs of 60. There are also different packs and variety to stock up on.
Sunchips are a multigrain fun and delicious snack that is not just satisfying to eat, but good for you as well. I know what you are thinking, things that taste good can’t be good for you as well. Well, these chips are the crunchy snack that you will find yourself craving throughout the day. They come in individual snack size bags that are the perfect serving size for those between-meal cravings. The chips don’t have any artificial preservatives or colors. All-natural flavors and taste. The featured packs come with 40, 1-ounce bags and are broken up like this. 10, 1-ounce Bags of SunChips Orginal, 16, 1 ounces Bags of SunChips Harvest Cheddar, and 10, 1-ounce Bags of SunChips Orginal and 14, 1-ounce Bags of SunChips Garden Salsa.
You can also get a snack pack of Sunchips with 40 packs of 1-ounce bags of Harvest Cheddar chips.
Thi bag of Happy Valley walnuts halves and pieces is 40 ounces of pure snacking pleasure. You are going to love every time you go to the pantry or snack drawer t pull this bag out. Not only do these walnuts taste amazing but they are super good for you. They will give you a ton of healthy energy with no crash afterward. The bag is stand up friendly and resealable for total freshness. If you are thinking that this bag may be a bit too big for your first go-around with this product there is also a 16 ounce two-pack available with the same great taste.
Quest takes the classic tortilla and spins it on its head to bake these delicious loaded taco-style chips. The chips aren’t your typical greasy fried chips. They are full of healthy protein and bursting with flavor. This snack bundle comes with 8 individual bags so you won’t find yourself fighting with your family and friends for the last chip. If you love tacos but can’t leave the house to get the ingredients to make them yourself this is the next best thing. Grab yourself an 8 pack of these amazing chips and munch away. They are gluten-free, have 19 grams of healthy protein, 4 grams net carbs and 1 gram of fiber.
One of the most satisfying snacks over the past few decades have been the Ritz peanut butter and Ritz cheese sandwiches. Although the sandwiches are small they pack a big punch when it comes to knocking out a massive craving. Whether you are more of a peanut butter fan or a cheese lover there is something for everyone in this snack bundle. Choose between 16 peanut butter sandwich packs or 16 Ritz crackers and cheese sandwich packs. This bulk snack pack is sure to last you a while in your cupboard. They are super convenient to take with you on the go or to munch on while watching TV before bed.
Frito-Lays is one of the biggest names in snack foods across the globe. Their snacks are tasty, convenient and they have a ton of options for picky eaters out there like me. If you like their snacks but are looking for a diet-friendly version no worries, the folks at Frito-Lays have your back. They put together a baked and popped variety pack that will help beat most cravings between meals or before bed. The brand’s baked snacks have 65% less fat than other snacks out there to help with your diet while also giving you something delicious to munch on. This snack pack contains 40 bags of fan favorites like Baked Cheetos, Baked potato chips and Smartfood Popcorn. There are also Baked, Popped and Rice Cakes packs that come in a 36 pack, and a Cheetos Flamin Hot 40 pack which is also baked and contains 50% less fat than the originals.
Perhaps you are looking for something sweet to add to your pantry during the lockdown. If you are the kind of person that loves cookies then this is definitely the snack pack that is right up your alley. Chips AHOY! is one of the premier names in the cookie game. They make a great cookie that is the perfect size and depth to dip in a glass of milk. This pack features two of their most popular cookies, the original Chips AHOY! chocolate chip cookie and the Chewy Chips AHOY! chocolate chip cookie. Both are a delicious way to kill cravings and keep you from getting hangry. Each pack is the family size bundle which means more cookies for you and your hungry family.
Larabar makes a tasty gluten-free bar that is perfect for the snack-and-go folks out there. If you need a snack that you can toss in your purse or bag or backpack and take with you anywhere these are a great option. At times, it can be difficult to find healthy snacks that are not only good for you but taste great too. These are those snacks. While Blueberry Muffin is one of their more popular flavors there are also other flavors that will definitely kill those cravings between meals. This snack bundle comes in a 16 pack of bars. Check out their other flavors like Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.
Pringles are one of the most popular brands of chips in the world. They are light but super flavorful. Where almost all of the other chips out there come in a bag and end up being crushed by the time you open it up, Pringles come in a tube that protects them from being crushed and keeps them fresh for a long time. This variety pack gives you 27 smaller sized cups of Pringles which are the perfect size for snacking. You can take them with you anywhere or just stash them in your pantry or cupboard for some serious at-home snacking. The variety pack comes with 6 different flavors. 6 Original, 6 Cheddar Cheese, 6 Sour Cream & Onion, 3 BBQ, 3 Pizza, and 3 Cheddar & Sour Cream. With all of these choices, there should be something for everyone in your house. They are also available in a 3 flavor variety pack.