21 Best Face Bandanas on Amazon (April 2020)

During these trying times, you can never have too much protection. Keeping yourself safe and the people around you safe is incredibly important. That is why investing in a bandana mask is a great move. Not only are you protecting yourself but you don’t have to sacrifice your personal style. Check out the best face bandanas on Amazon.
With some states like New York making face masks mandatory there is going to be a need for colorful and fun masks that will also protect your face from the spread of contaminated air. These super cool bandana style face masks from iHeartraves will definitely do the trick. They are easy to wear around the neck and pull up to protect the nose and mouth. Pair this mask with a great pair of sunglasses and you will have complete protection across your face. The featured mask is labeled Trip Buddies, but there are a couple more equally colorful and fashionable masks. Check out Dripping Moon, and Space Galaxy.
If you are looking for a mask to wear during this pandemic but you also like to stay fashionable and mix things up a bit, this 6 pack of UV protective masks are the way to go. Even if your state hasn’t mandated the wearing of masks you better be safe than sorry and get yourself a few just in case. These masks are made with soft elastic materials that stretch and are easy to maintain. Keep the mask around your neck and pull it above your nose and mouth when needed. There are a few other 6 packs with different colors if you are looking for something a bit different. The green and white pack is pretty cool.
While these dope masks were made with fishing and motorcycling in mind they also work for protecting against other things. If you need to be around people in these uncertain times, if you are a driver or work a counter at a restaurant that is still open for curbside take out then these masks are going to be a great addition to your wardrobe. The featured mask is a black and grey Amerian Flag, which looks super cool and will protect your nose and mouth from any contaminants. There are also some other options so you can keep it fresh by wearing different styles. There is a camo option as well as 14 total masks to choose from. They are 100% polyester and completely stretchy for your comfort.
Just because you are going to have to wear a mask in some states doesn’t mean you shouldn’t also look incredibly cool. The face mask is going to be the new accessory during this pandemic. A new way to show off your style and fashion sense. This American Fireman face mask is incredibly detailed and will protect your face from your eyes down. If you are looking for eye protection that is equally cool, I suggest getting yourself a couple of pairs of slick sunglasses too. the combination will give you total protection and give you a badass look. If the fireman mask isn’t up your alley, may I suggest the Surfer mask or maybe the Zombie Arm mask? There are 8 total masks to choose from.
Investing in a new face mask for the pandemic is a smart move. Buying in bulk is also a smart move. You get to save some money and also get to wear different masks each day to support your style. This 5 pack of masks comes in some cool colors like tactical camo and bright pink. The masks are waterproof, UV proof and lightweight so you most likely won’t even notice that you have it on. It will protect your face and neck and rests comfortably around your neck when you aren’t using it. If you aren’t digging the featured colors, check out the other paks like camouflage pack or one of the other 5 bundles.
Each two-pack of these face bandanas comes with 6 carbon filters that slide right into the cloth of the mask. If you are looking for something with a little extra protection then these are going to treat you well. The perfect item for when you have to leave the house and do some shopping for snacks or dinner. These masks are stylish and will rest around your neck when not in use. When you find yourself around other people, just pull the mask bove your nose to protect your face and mouth. They are easy to breathe in and easy to maintain as you can just throw them in the wash with your clothes after use. If the classic grey isn’t your jam, try one of the other 4 colors that are available.
If you are looking into a mask to wear outdoors then why not trust one of the most famous outdoor guides of our time to make the mask you are going to wear? Eddie Bauer is well-known for making outdoor gear for the world’s best climbers, campers and adventurers. This mask was designed to keep your face safe from UV rays, wind, and water. While being fully functional the mask is also incredibly durable and fashionable. Combine the mask with your favorite shades/sunglasses and your best trucker hat and you will have complete protection from the elements. Check out all of the other three styles of masks.
These 100% polyester bandana face masks are designed for biking, hiking, yoga, motorcycling, and fishing but can be worn for day to day use when coming into contact with people. They are 100% UV protective, water-resistant and quick-drying should they get sweaty. They stretch and are crazy breathable so you won’t overheat or feel smothered while wearing them. You can keep them around your neck all day and then pull them up over your nose when there are people around. This is a stylish way to keep yourself fully protected. There are 9 to a pack so you can wear a new one every day. There are dozens of different colors and styles to try out.
There are a lot of cool looks out there when it comes to bandana face masks for protection. A lot of folks, like myself, prefer the classic bandana look. The classic bandana style has been around for decades and the original bandana was made in the 18th and 19th centuries. Chances are you have worn or owned a bandana in your life. Did you know that a classic bandana can be used as a face mask during the current pandemic that we are all facing? All you need to do is fold it in half, and tie it around the back of your neck so that it sits above your nose and drapes down below your mouth. The featured bandana pack comes with 12 different colored bandanas. There are over 30 different styles coming in 3 packs and 6 packs.
If you aren’t sure what you need to protect yourself from the risks of being around people and doing the simple tasks of shopping and driving from point A to point B then you may want to try something simple. These face masks will cover your face while in public and rest easily around your neck when not in use. They are the perfect item to put on in the morning and leave on until you go to bed at night. They wick sweat and moisture, they are incredibly lightweight and they will cover your face below your eyes all the way to your neck. They come in a 6 pack and are available in the featured black as well as 5 other styles.
These two tone bandanas are not only super cool to look at but they will give you full protection from the eyes down to your neck. They rest loosely around your neck when not being worn on the face and can be pulled up easily above your nose. They are lightweight, protect your face from UV rays, they wick sweat and moisture and are actually pretty fashionable. The microfiber polyester that these masks are made from is easy to maintain and when they need a wash you can just toss them in the wash with your everyday clothing. There are 8 available colors to choose from.
Maybe you are looking for a more complete mask. Something that will cover not only your face but also your head. This mask comes with a standard face mask but also has a skull cap for complete coverage. When worn correctly the mask will cover your entire head with the exception of your eyes. IF you want, you can add some cool shades or sunglasses to cover your entire face. The mask is made from fleece polyester and lycra fabrics which means they are extremely comfortable while also being breathable and lightweight. These are made more for cold weather but will also do the trick in warmer climates. There are 5 colors available including the featured black mask.
Show your American pride with this red, white and blue face bandana for protection and style. The UV mask will protect you not only from other people contaminating you but is also made and designed to protect your face from harmful UV rays. The mask is lightweight and incredibly fashionable. The 100% polyester microfiber is easy to wash and will rest around your neck until you are ready to pull it over your nose. This is the kind of mask you put on in the morning around your neck and use as needed. The featured American Flag mask is available as well as 7 other colors that are equally cool.
Designed originally for festivals and preventing dust from getting into a person’s respiratory system these masks will also do the trick if you are traveling around during the pandemic. These masks will sit around your neck until pulled up around your face. They cover your nose, mouth, and neck down to your collarbone. Just because you want to wear something protective doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice style and fashion. These are cool to look at and you can even match them with your outfit for the day. They are easy to wash and clean and maintain. You can purchase them in the tactical camo three-pack or in a tactical camo pack of 6.
Sometimes just wearing a mask isn’t enough to send the message you want to send. This bandana face mask will definitely get your point across if you don’t want any human contact. The “Keep a Safe Distance” message and yellow coloring mimics that of police caution tape. While this will be a hard pairing with the rest of your outfit it isn’t meant to be incredibly fashionable. If you are traveling with your kids or family and don’t want to be contaminated by someone else, this will get the message across without having to say a word. The 100% polyester make of this mask will provide a lightweight and breathable feel for you and your family.
These face shield, UV protective masks come in a 5 pack so you can change them every day and wash them without having to reuse. Just toss them in the wash with your normal loads and dry them accordingly. They are lightweight and easy to breathe in. You can wear them around your neck until you need to cover your face. Then just lift the mask above your nose and it should stay there throughout the day. They come in fun colors and are easy to match with whatever your outfit looks like for the day. The 100% polyester microfiber will help protect you from harmful UV rays and will keep others from contaminating you while dealing with other people. They are available in the featured colors as well as a camo five-pack.
Maybe you are looking for something a little more badass than the traditional bandana masks. These are super cool and provide the same amount of coverage and protection that the others do. The black and grey American Flag masks will pair well with any black item of clothing if looking good is as important as being covered. The mask will hang around your neck until you are ready to pull it over your face. The lightweight and breathable polyester microfiber will make you feel like these masks aren’t even there. They come in a three-pack in five different styles.
The featured masks come in a 9 pack which will keep you protected through every washing cycle when doing your laundry. They come in cool colors and designs because you shouldn’t have to sacrifice style for function. With these masks, you can have both! They are lightweight and airy so you can breathe easily while wearing them. Just slide the mask around your neck in the morning and wear al day long. Pullover your nose and mouth when you are traveling and have to be around people. Perhaps you need to go pick up food at the curbside pickup. Pulling this mask over your face will protect you from breathing in any contaminants. There are a total of 5 different purchase options and styles.