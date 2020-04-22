11 Best Pulse Oximeters for Self Care

For years, athletes have monitored their pulse and blood oxygen levels as a way to measure improvements in performance. If you’ve recently visited the doctor, you’ve almost certainly had those measurements taken with a fingertip pulse oximeter. Your pulse and blood oxygen saturation levels can provide important clues about our overall health.

While these devices are seeing a surge in popularity for monitoring your health at home, are pulse oximeters really necessary for self-care? It depends. The data, when tracked, can help your doctor to diagnose issues like sleep apnea and even COVID-19 related pneumonia, as the disease significantly reduces blood oxygen saturation, even when you may not show symptoms. They’re also useful for folks who suffer from chronic breathing ailments like emphysema, COPD, and asthma.

From fingertip units to wearables that connect to your smartphone with downloadable data, we’ve found the best pulse oximeters available for both home and medical use. They’re all quite affordable and make great gifts for the elderly members of your family.