15 Best Sex Toys For Long Distance Partners

Sex toys for long distance can help bridge the gap of connection when you’re not able to be with your partner in person. No matter the reason for your separation, being apart can be hard but luckily we live in an age when technology with toys like the rise of the Bluetooth vibrator which can help us improve our sex lives for solo and partner play, even when we’re miles apart.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Moxie is just wildly fun because it’s a small vibrator that you can wear around the house or even when you’re out with no one the wiser and it is controlled by an app on your smartphone–or an app on the smartphone of the person you’ve given permissions to. The possibilities are endless.
You could wear this and your partner could send you a little (or a lot) of buzz whenever they’re thinking about you. It’s a fun addition to texting or a sexy video chat.
Moxie is encased in body-safe silicone and charges magnetically so it’s completely waterproof. It stays in place with a corresponding flat magnet, so the vibe goes on the inside of your underwear and the magnet goes on the outside to keep it from slipping.
You can share control of the vibe with the We-Connect app. I’ve used this app for other toys and it’s easy to pair and use. The customization of the vibrations is out of this world. You can create your own patterns or have it vibrate to sounds like music or your voice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Esca2 stands out among Bluetooth bullet vibes because the antenna lights up to the pattern of the vibes which gives the viewer (in person or over video chat) a visual representation of the sensations their partner is having.
It’s a silicone G-spot bullet vibe that uses the OhMiBod app to control the vibrations. There’s even built-in chat and photo sharing in the OhMiBod app for all-in-one cyber sessions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In the world of remote sex, this is about as close as it gets to really giving it to your partner. The Hismith Premium Sex Machine can be controlled via an app from anywhere in the world.
The person with the machine sets it up to the desired position and the person with the app controls the thrusting so you can give them exactly what they’re missing. (Or deny them a little bit until they ask nicely. Whatever you’re into.)
Sex machines like this are generally thought of as strictly for dildos and they’re fantastic for that sort of play but you can also attach compatible stroker toys for hands-free sessions.
This uses toys that work with the Klicloc System and there are many toys that are specifically made to fit this machine. If you have toys that you already own and love, Hismith has adapters for suction cup dongs and even adapter kits to cover nearly any toy you can think of.
This Hismith is great because it’s extremely adjustable in position in stroke length. The telescoping legs adapt to a wide variety of angles as well as being tipped on one end. It’s easy to operate and includes eight built-in modes for the wireless remote control and the app gives even greater customization.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For those looking for a toy you can enjoy during your time apart and also seamlessly transition into partner play, consider a vibrating cockring.
The Magic Dante is controlled via an app on your smartphone and can be used during partner play or, if you’re doing the long distance thing, as an addition to solo play with your partner in control of the vibration.
It’s made of body-safe silicone and is rechargeable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a fun, cheeky, but effective way for your partner to enjoy your D while you’re apart. The Clone-A-Willy Kit comes with everything you need to make a cast of your penis and turn that into a silicone dildo replica with a vibrator core.
As with any molding process, it can be a little tricky but I have seen the results in person and once you get it right, you can get really accurate results. So if they keep saying how much they miss you and your “attributes”, send them a care package they’ll truly enjoy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When the two of you can’t meet in person, a perfect replica of your vulva is better than any generic masturbation sleeve they can buy. With this Clone-A-Pussy Kit, you get everything needed to make a mold of your vulva, create a body-safe silicone replica and place that in the included stroker sleeve.
This would be a fun care package to get in the mail from your girl when you’re feeling pent up. Because molds can be a little finicky, the kit gives you enough powder for two tries. It’s made in Portland, Oregan which is not surprising for some reason.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fans of anal play should check out the Hush by Lovense, a Bluetooth-controlled, vibrating, silicone butt plug.
Using the Lovense app you can control the vibrations right from your smartphone or invite your long-distance partner to control the vibrations on their phone.
The tapered design is easy to insert and the narrow, ribbed neck keeps the toy in place and comfortable for longer wear in bed, around the house, or out and about. A tapered base keeps it safely where you want it and one edge has flexible protruding nub to massage your perineum.
It’s available in 1.5 inches in diameter and 1.75 inches in diameter.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For a toy that you can use when you’re apart as well as when you’re able to meet in person, try out Chorus by We-Vibe. It’s controlled through the We-Vibe app which includes vibration control by you or your long-distance partner and built-in video chat.
The flexible shape is designed to be inserted with one vibrating end on the G-spot and the other resting against the clit. It can be used solo or worn during intercourse to increase clitoral stimulation.
I’ve used the We-Vibe app for other toys and find it to be user-friendly and with lots of room for customization of vibration strength and patterns. It can also vibe to music or voice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The BlueMotion Nex|2 is a G-spot vibrator with a to-die-for curve that can be controlled by your smartphone or the smartphone of your partners, hundreds of miles away.
It’s a rechargeable vibe from a trusted company known for its invocation in sex toys. OhMiBod was one of the first toymakers to release toys that vibrated to music and sound.
The Nex|2 is made of body-friendly materials and has seven built-in vibration modes. Using the app, that expands to an unlimited amount of variation as you can control with vibe with sound, music, touch, tapping the screen, or choose from more pre-set functions.
-
Long distance relationships mean you’re probably going to have more solo sessions while you work out the time to video chat–so treat yourself to something to make your alone-time more satisfying.
This Dirty Talk Interactive Bad Girl is more than a pocket pussy, it’s an interactive toy that responds when you use it. It’s motion sensors detect your movements so using the toy triggers an internal vibrator to increase your pleasure and a built-in HiFi speaker loaded with moans and sexy dirty talk to egg you on.
Both stop when you stop moving and the faster you stroke the louder and dirtier it gets.
Have roommates? There are several volume levels and a headphone jack to keep her moaning for your ears only.
This model has two passages to use and the speaker is easily removable for cleaning and recharging. It weighs about seven pounds meaning it’s heavy and sturdy enough for hands-free use.
Check out this YouTube video to hear some examples of her dirty talk, but keep in mind it’s definitely not safe for work.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Click through to see this PDX Male Dirty Talk combination dildo and stroker in its uncensored glory–plus it talks. Motion sensors detect your movement and trigger internal vibrations and a hot male voice to moan and say the dirtiest things you can think of.
The faster the movements, the louder he gets. For those with roommates or thin walls, the volume is adjustable and there’s a headphone jack to keep things really quiet.
It has a six-inch insertable dong, realistic balls, and a round butt for an anal stroker. The speakers come out for easy cleaning and to recharge. Just keep in mind that the dirty talk is gendered to male-male sex.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The app-controlled Melt by We-Vibe is a personal, top three toys ever, favorite of mine so if you or your partner has a clit and hasn’t tried an air pleasure sucking toy, put this in your cart right now. I’ll wait.
Okay, air pleasure toys like the Melt mimic sensations of oral sex in a way that no other oral sex toys with their vibrating tongues have managed to nail. This isn’t hard, painful suction like some kind of pump, it’s soft puffs in and out that pulse with a gentle sucking sensation that will drive you wild. This is my never-fail toy. Treat yourself or your partner.
It can be controlled using the buttons on the toy or using We-Vibe’s app for greater customization of strength. Because it’s not really a vibrator it doesn’t have function patterns but I don’t miss them at all.
You can hand off control of the toy to a partner across the globe through the app so they can decide when and how strong you get your kicks.
It’s 100 percent waterproof and completely sealed in silicone because it charges with a magnetic cord that doesn’t need to plug into the toy. The battery life is impressive and I don’t have to charge mine often at all. I will say that I received the Melt as a media sample with zero guarantee that I would review it at all–but I’ve been telling all my friends to get it and I’m telling you to get it as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Go fully hands-free with this App-Controlled Stroker. It comes with a suction cup stand that you can angle to your heart’s content to get the perfect positions while it strokes you hands-free.
Once you’ve got it just right, you can either control your own pleasure from your smartphone or give the controls over to your partner locally or across the globe.
It uses a high-tech noise reduction system to enhance realism and lots of pre-set functions. This sleeve can also rotate as well as thrust.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re into the idea of a panty vibe, consider the BlueMotion Nex|1 by OhMiBod. It has a more pronounced clit nub than most panty vibes which is appealing to folks who need a little extra contact.
It’s small and discrete so you can tuck it into your underwear and go about your day. We’re all on our phones all day anyway so no one will notice if you pull up the OhMiBod app and turn up the vibes. Using the app you can give the controls over to your partner across the globe and they can control exactly what you’re feeling.
It includes a specially designed thong to hold it in place but as a one-size-fits-most pair of underwear, the chances it fits you perfectly are not great. I wish this had a better solution to keeping the toy in place but the enhanced nub does a decent job if you’re wearing fitted panties.
The Nex|1 is USB rechargeable and comes pre-loaded with fun vibrations patterns.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This insertable bullet vibe is shaped perfectly to nestle up against your G-spot and can be controlled via Bluetooth and a smartphone locally or on the other side of the continent. This one is a favorite of cam workers making a great choice for video chats with your S.O.
The Lush is a vaginally insertable toy with a wide range of vibration to stimulate your G-spot or be used externally. It’s entirely waterproof and uses a magnetic charger. The magnet on the charging cord can be a little fiddly but I haven’t had a lot of trouble with my Lovense cords falling off when charging.
I’ve used Lovense’s app before and it’s both intuitive, user-friendly, and impressive with how much customization you can get. My Lovense toys synch well can vibe to music and voices as well as your own custom vibration patterns.