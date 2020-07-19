7 Best Hand Sanitizing Stations: Your Buyer’s Guide

With businesses and schools looking to reopen there is a major need for easy access to hand sanitizer. Having a hand sanitizing station at your office, business or classroom is a smart and efficient move. There are different stations that fill specific needs and these are the best options in an easy buyer’s guide.
1. TESECU Automatic Soap DispenserPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soap or sanitizer
- Portable
- Easy to set up
- Price point
- Requires batteries
- Max fill of 500ml
- One size
While at first glance this hand sanitizing station appears to be just a soap dispenser, it has the durability of being both, not at the same time. If you require a soap dispenser, it can do that. If you need a hand sanitizing station it can do that too. It all really depends on what liquid you put in the dispenser. This dispenser is touchless so all you need to do is place your hand underneath the sensor and you will have sanitizer or soap dispensed immediately. This is a great product for bars, restaurants, offices, and schools.
Being that this unit is lightweight and portable means that you can order multiple items and cover a greater area to ensure your patrons, employees and students are disinfecting their hands as much as possible. The station can hold up to 500ml of your desired soap or sanitizer and offers a clear view to see how much you have left. All you need to get started are 4 AA batteries.
Find more TESECU Automatic Soap Dispenser information and reviews here.
2. QUEEN USA Automatic Touchless Hand Sanitizer DispenserPrice: $220.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stand included
- Touchless
- Features drip tray
- Price point
- Available in one color
- Works best with gels
While places of business and schools are looking to reopen there is definitely a need to keep patrons, students, and employees safe. Adding a few hand sanitizing stations will not only keep everyone’s hands clean and sterilized but it will also show that you are serious about people’s safety and that can go a long way nowadays. Touchless stations seem to be the most popular and heavily desired because they go the extra mile in ensuring there is a limited spread of germs.
This station features a telescoping stand that is as sturdy as it is adjustable. The gel or sanitizer container features a sensor that detects when your hand or hands are under the nozzle. The stand also features a drip tray so that sanitizer doesn’t spill onto the floor, preventing any slip and fall accidents. The stands are easy to move and maneuver and will give your students, teachers, guests, employees, and patrons peace of mind that their safety is priority number one when they enter your building.
Find more QUEEN USA Auto Touchless Hand Sanitizer Dispenser information and reviews here.
3. NxN Touch-Free Automatic Hand Sanitizer StationPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No assembly required
- 30,000+ uses on battery life
- Comes with refills
- Touchless
- One color option
- Requires 2 AA batteries
- Price point
When choosing a hand sanitizing station for your building you want to invest in something that will work in keeping people safe but also something that doesn’t stand out and become an eyesore. The great thing about most station stands is that they are very thin and tall and blend in really well. This station in particular is white so it will match most walls or tables or desks so that it doesn’t stand out amongst your decor. Just a quick visit to the station, hold your hand underneath the sensor and nozzle and you’ve got sanitizer instantaneously.
The stand or stands will arrive to you fully assembled so no need to mess around looking for parts or pieces. The stand is super easy to refill and doesn’t require a specific cartridge or type of sanitizer. The max fill on the station is 600ml which is a bit larger than others. On just two AA batteries the dispenser will dispense over 30,000 times which is great for schools and busy businesses. Comes with two 33.8 oz Refill bottles (2000ml total). And if you need more sanitizer you can buy that here.
Find more NxN Touch-Free Automatic Hand Sanitizer Station information and reviews here.
4. CasaTimo Touchless Hand Sanitizer/Alcohol DispenserPrice: $52.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Portable
- Wall mounted
- Touchless
- Two color choices
- No stand included
- Batteries required
- Max tank of 450ml
Now if you are looking for a more modern look in your new hand sanitizer stations then this setup from Casatimo is going to be a favorite. It has a cool rounded design that will fit in well with nearly any decor. While health and safety are the two main reasons for buying sanitizer stations the look of the station is also important in certain offices and businesses. This touchless station will keep your employees and students and patrons hands’ clean and sanitized and you can put it anywhere because it is super light and portable.
The automatic dispenser uses motion-activated sensors to prevent cross-contamination. It is energy efficient and waterproof so you can clean and maintain these stations easily. You can choose the amount of sanitizer that comes out from .5ml to 2ml. Limit the number of refills per day/week with a 15.2 fl oz/450 ml refill tank. Also, you can mount this piece on the wall or leave it on a flat surface making it easy to use and easy to move. It comes in the featured silver and also in Rose Pink.
Find more CasaTimo Touchless Hand Sanitizer/Alcohol Dispenser information and reviews here.
5. ELLZK Automatic Spray Dispenser Station Kit Two setsPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Telescoping stand
- Touchless
- 1000ml tank
- Long battery life
- Requires 4 AA batteries
- One color choice
- Some assembly
Buying in bulk will definitely save you some money and is helpful when you need multiple units and you’ve found a hand sanitizing station that will do everything you need it to. This set of two will provide you with twice the coverage in your building or buildings. The stands are high quality and lightweight so they are relatively easy to move around your location. The hand sanitizers offer touchless sensors to prevent cross-contamination.
Each sanitizer can hold up to 1000ml of soap or hand sanitizer which is a larger capacity than most other stations. To get this product working you will need 4 AA batteries that are not included. It is super energy efficient and each set of batteries will provide over 30,000 uses so this product will last longer than others. The stand is telescoping and can be adjusted to different heights to make it easier for small children to use. This is the perfect item to invest in for schools, restaurants, office spaces, and bigger buildings where safety is key.
Find more ELLZK Automatic Spray Dispenser Station Kit Two sets information and reviews here.
6. Queen USA Automatic Hand Sanitizer DispenserPrice: $208.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Touchless
- Telescoping stand
- 1200ml tank
- Works with any sanitizer
- Batteries not included
- Price point
- One color option
Queen USA makes some seriously cool and safe to use hand sanitizer dispensers and stands. The featured stand and sanitizer rank will fit nicely into any and all restaurants, schools, office buildings, or warehouses. The stand is jet black so it won’t draw unwanted attention and it is so sturdy and well made that it will last for a long time. The tank holds up to 1200ml of sanitizer or soap which is one of the largest tanks on the market.
The stand is freestanding, telescoping, and incredibly easy to move. Best if placed near entryways or high traffic areas so it will be seen and be used by people entering the building. Adjust to different heights so that smaller children can use it. The great thing about this unit is that you can use any brand of soap or hand sanitizer. Just lift the top and refill when needed. Completely touchless and easy to use.
Find more Queen USA Automatic Hand Sanitizer Dispenser information and reviews here.
7. LUSHAGINA Touchless Automatic Hand Sanitizer DispenserPrice: $34.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wall mounted
- Touchless
- Adjustable dose
- Price point
- Batteries not included
- Some assembly required
- Not for use with stand
IF you aren’t completely sold on the idea of having a stand taking up floor space in your building or business then there is always the wall-mounted hand sanitizer station option. These stations don’t take up a ton of space, they are easy to install, take down and reinstall and they definitely get the job done. This station from LUSHAGINA looks great, holds up to 500ml of sanitizer, and is completely touchless to prevent cross-contamination.
Just hold your hand under the nozzle and the sensor will detect and drop sanitizer into your awaiting hand. Easy to refill liquid from the top so you don’t need to take it down to put more sanitizer inside. The semi-transparent window will allow you to see just how much sanitizer you have left so you never have to run out when folks need to sanitize their hands. It features volume adjustment so you can control just how much comes out. You can buy multiple stations to set up around your business or school.
Find more LUSHAGINA Touchless Auto Hand Sanitizer Dispenser information and reviews here.
Why Should You Buy a Hand Sanitizing Station?
If you are getting ready to reopen your business whether it be a restaurant, warehouse, bar, or whatever, you are going to want to take all precautions necessary to keep your employees and patrons safe. Strategically positioning these hand sanitizing stations around your business is a great way to keep people safe, healthy, and happy. For bigger businesses, there are bulk buying options where you can buy multiple stations to place around your building.
With schools trying to open soon, there is a massive need for sanitizing stations to keep both teachers and students from spreading any kind of germs. School administrators and superintendents should definitely look into adding these stations to their school buildings. Most of the stands that come with these stations are telescoping so they can be set to a height that kids can reach. Studies have shown that when a person sees a sanitizing station, more often than not, they will use the station, so adding these to your school is a move that will definitely pay off.
What Hand Sanitizing Station is Right for You?
Let's say you have a large restaurant or business or office but don't have a ton of open floor space. Your best bet for investing in new hand sanitizing stations is to get a countertop or wall-mounted station. These stations can be placed nearly anywhere and won't take away from the decor within your walls. They are quick to install and touchless so they are also easy to use. One of the best-looking hand sanitizing stations out there is this one from CasaTimo, which is available in both silver and Rose Pink.
Now if you are looking to buy multiple stations to place strategically around your business, office, or school then I suggest investing in the set of two, hand sanitizing stations with a telescoping stand so you can cover more ground and scatter them all over. You will save a bit of money and will prevent the spread of germs and cross-contamination. These stations will hold 1000ml of sanitizer and will work over 30,000 times on just four batteries.
When it comes to buying hand sanitizing stations one of the biggest concerns is how to refill the station when it hits empty. No need to worry. The NxN station comes with two large bottles of hand sanitizer for refills and those two bottles or containers are cost-effective. The NxN station is incredibly durable and easy to use and setup. The only thing you need to pay attention to is refilling and they have made that process super easy.
