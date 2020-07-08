21 Best Face Masks for Kids: The Ultimate List

Getting the right face covering for a child can be tough as there are a ton of options for adults but not enough that will fit a child adequately. These neck gaiters are a great move because they are truly one size fits all and feature awesome designs and colors that kids will love to wear. The gaiter rests around the child’s neck until he or she is ready to pull it up over their mouth and nose. They work great in school, playing sports, or just for leaving the house and playing with friends in the neighborhood. They are machine washable, they are made with stretch fabric and are designed to keep harmful UV rays away from your child’s sensitive skin. This particular face mask is available in a number of different styles and comes with carbon filters to keep your child breathing fresh, clean air.