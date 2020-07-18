11 Best No Touch Thermometers: Your Ultimate List

Being able to take an accurate temperature from a distance is extremely important right now. Whether you plan to use a no-touch thermometer in businesses for employees, for students in school, in a medical setting, or simply at home, having a touchless thermometer on hand is crucial. Most no-touch thermometers are moderately priced, user-friendly, and have very convenient features.
1. No Contact Forehead & Ear ThermometerPrice: $59.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used for babies and adults as well as on the forehead or ear
- Quick and easy accurate readings
- Hopsital grade thermometer with fever alarm when high temperature is detected
- No memory storage
- Batteries not included
- Must be within an inch to produce accurate reading
The best thing about this No Contact Infrared Thermometer is that it can be used with both kids and adults and has the option for forehead or ear readings depending on your preference. The thermometer is manufactured by Anthsania, a medical equipment corporation, and has passed various medical device qualification certifications, making it appropriate even for hospital use. This thermometer has four different modes (forehead thermometer for adults, forehead thermometer for kid/baby, ear thermometer mode, and object thermometer mode). It also has a fever alarm when a high temperature is detected.
2. Non-Contact Infrared ThermometerPros:
Cons:
- Three color display, depending on temperature
- Easy and quick to use with one touch operation and one second results
- Very accurate, highly rated
- Batteries need sporadic replacement
- Must be within 1-3cm of forehead
- Batteries not included
This Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer is quick and easy to use, with a one-second read time and a simple one-button operation. You do need to be within 1-3cm of the subject, but the no-touch thermometer is the best for maintaining good hygiene. The LED screen makes it easy to read the temperature, which is displayed largely on the front of the thermometer.
3. Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults & KidsPros:
Cons:
- Easy colored reading depending on severity of fever
- Modern and sleek design and very high reveiws
- Temp can be taken at 5cm distance and up to 35 temps can be stored
- Batteries sporadically need replacing
- Batteries not included
- Default reading is in Celcius
This infrared forehead thermometer takes only one second to produce a reading and is extremely accurate. The three colors make it easy to read, with a green light for no temperature, a yellow light for a low temperature, and red light for high temperature. It has a sleek and modern design and an automatic shut off after 15 seconds without use. It stores up to 35 temperatures and can read in either C or F. The temperature can be taken up to 5 cm away from the forehead.
4. No Contact Forehead Thermometer for AdultsPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick and easy to use. Takes only seconds to read and temperature can be taken up to 5 cm away from the forehead.
- Stores up to 50 temperatures that can be accessed at any time
- Can be used on adults of children
- Batteries need to be replaced every so often
- Tricky to switch between C and F
- Bigger model and not as modern in design
This touchless thermometer can be used for babies and adults and is highly rated and recommended. The range of accuracy is very precise and is a great hygienic option since the reading can be taken as far as 5cm away from the forehead. Store up to 50 readings which are easily accessible when need be. This thermometer takes just seconds to use so you can take a number of readings in a quick amount of time.
5. Amplim Touchless Infrared Forehead ThermometerPrice: $48.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use with one touch operation and digital reading
- Comes with batteries included
- Storage capacity of 32 last readings
- Must be within two inches to read
- Batteries that are included are not great quality
- Beeps when temperature is taken as opposed to quiet vibration
The Amplim No Contact Touchless Forehead Thermometer works great for both adults and children, allowing for a quick, easy read and also stores up to 32 of the last temperatures taken. It can be changed between C and F, depending on which reading you prefer and a quick beep alerts you that the reading has been completed. Temperature can be taken when the device is held two inches or closer.
6. iHealth No-Touch Forehead ThermometerPrice: $49.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use with a one touch button
- Three sensors for accurate reading
- Works well on moving target, making it great for children
- No red/green indicator when there is a fever
- Must be turned on and off between readings
- Needs to be fairly close to forehead to get a reading
The iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer works by using three sensors to get the most accurate reading without having to touch the body. The thermometer works with the simple touch of one button, with a vibration that lets you know the reading is complete. The temperature is reflected digitally on an easy to read, LED display. This works great with children since it can read an accurate temperature even if the target is moving.
7. Comper Smart Medical Forehead ThermometerPrice: $60.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Modern technology and design that's simple and streamlined
- Smart device automatically syncs to phone
- Quick and easy reading in less than one second
- Needs to be fairly close to forehead for accurate reading
- No fever alarm on the actual device
- Does not come with batteries
If you’re looking for a slight upgraded no-touch forehead thermometer, this smart thermometer is a nice choice. It’s a light, streamlined, and compact design that’s made entirely with safe materials. The reading takes one second, which is ideal for children and babies who aren’t as patient and automatically syncs temperatures to the app for easy access.
8. No Contact Medical Infrared ThermometerPros:
Cons:
- Quick and easy to use with one touch
- Audible warning when fever is detected
- Can be used for children and adults
- No color display based on temperatures
- Bulkier design compared to some other models
- No automatic shut off
This Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer is medical grade, accurate and fast. There’s an audible warning when a fever is detected, but it does not have color indicators for fever vs. no fever like some other models. The screen is easy to read with large, digital numbers. It comes with batteries, ready to be used, and takes just a second to produce a reading.
9. F-Doc Non Contact Forehead ThermometerPrice: $48.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick, easy, and accurate. Takes only one second to produce temperature reading
- Can take temperature up to 2.5 inches away
- Stores up to 32 temps that can be accessed in the future
- Bulkier design compared to some others
- Batteries not included
- Battery closure opens too easily
The F-Doc Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer allows for a distance of up to 2.5 inches to produce an accurate result, which is about double of most no-touch thermometers so you can really keep a good distance. The device takes just one second to produce a reading, making it quick, easy, and efficient, especially if you have to take the temperatures of multiple people. It saves up to 32 temps and has an auto power-off feature as well.
10. BLScode Touchless Thermometer for Adults & KidsPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely accurate and shows a different backlight color based on if there is a fever
- Fast reading within one second
- Can be used on adults or kids and can be taken from 8cm away
- Does not keep a log of past temperatures taken
- Batteries not included
- Bulkier design
You can fully avoid contact with the BLScode Touchless Thermometer for Adults & Kids since you can be up to 8cm away from the forehead and still get an accurate reading. The thermometer quickly produces a result within one second and has a changing color backlight, which reflects a different color based on if there is a fever detected or not.
11. Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Adults & BabiesPrice: $48.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be used on forehead or ear depending on preference
- Works for both kids and adults
- Very accurate and easy to use
- Doesn't specify how close you must be for an accurate read
- Batteries not included
- No automatic turn off
This Infrared Forehead Thermometer works on both the forehead and the ear and is suitable for use on both babies and adults. It’s highly rated, accurate, and very easy to use with a quick scan that produces a reading in just one second. You can store up to 40 past temperatures and access them at a later date. If a fever is detected, the backlight will change from green to orange or red, depending on the severity of the fever.
Why You Should Buy a No Touch Thermometer
As the world combats the current Covid-19 pandemic, it is crucial for schools, businesses, medical professionals, and individuals to be able to get an accurate read on their temperature. Now more than ever, this needs to happen from a distance, making a touchless thermometer the perfect solution. They are just as accurate as ear thermometers but don't need to come in contact with the body making them ideal for temperature checks.
What Features Are Important in a No Touch Thermometer
While many no-touch thermometers have similar features, none are created equally. You'll want to look for a thermometer that has a quick read, with many able to produce temperature in less than a second. This is especially important if you plan to take multiple individuals temperatures in a short period of time, making this process quick and convenient. You should also look for a thermometer with a fever indicator, whether it be in the form of an alarm or color indicator that alerts you when there is a high temperature. Having a touchless thermometer with an automatic shut off is nice too, making sure you don't use up the battery wastefully.
How Close Do You Need to Be to Use a Touchless Thermometer?
Most touchless thermometers can be used by holding it 1-2 inches from the forehead for an accurate reading?
