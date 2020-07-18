11 Best No Touch Thermometers: Your Ultimate List

If you’re planning to send your kids back to school this fall, you’ll want to browse this post on the best face masks for kids.

Being able to take an accurate temperature from a distance is extremely important right now. Whether you plan to use a no-touch thermometer in businesses for employees, for students in school, in a medical setting, or simply at home, having a touchless thermometer on hand is crucial. Most no-touch thermometers are moderately priced, user-friendly, and have very convenient features.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why You Should Buy a No Touch Thermometer

As the world combats the current Covid-19 pandemic, it is crucial for schools, businesses, medical professionals, and individuals to be able to get an accurate read on their temperature. Now more than ever, this needs to happen from a distance, making a touchless thermometer the perfect solution. They are just as accurate as ear thermometers but don't need to come in contact with the body making them ideal for temperature checks.

What Features Are Important in a No Touch Thermometer

While many no-touch thermometers have similar features, none are created equally. You'll want to look for a thermometer that has a quick read, with many able to produce temperature in less than a second. This is especially important if you plan to take multiple individuals temperatures in a short period of time, making this process quick and convenient. You should also look for a thermometer with a fever indicator, whether it be in the form of an alarm or color indicator that alerts you when there is a high temperature. Having a touchless thermometer with an automatic shut off is nice too, making sure you don't use up the battery wastefully.

How Close Do You Need to Be to Use a Touchless Thermometer?

Most touchless thermometers can be used by holding it 1-2 inches from the forehead for an accurate reading?

See Also: