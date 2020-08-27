11 Best Blue Light Glasses for Kids: Your Easy Buying Guide

There’s no doubt that blue light exposure is more prevalent today than ever before. The sun is the primary source however blue light also comes from an undeniable part of life: screens. Computers, tablets, mobile devices, televisions, and LED lights all contribute to eye fatigue and possible damage because of the more energy they emit than the other end of the color spectrum.

Blue light glasses for kids may be an option to counter the effects of screen time. With mobile learning now a reality for many children across the country, kids are looking at more screens than ever before. You may want to consider adding blue light glasses to your list of school supplies this year.