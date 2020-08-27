11 Best Blue Light Glasses for Kids: Your Easy Buying Guide

There’s no doubt that blue light exposure is more prevalent today than ever before. The sun is the primary source however blue light also comes from an undeniable part of life: screens. Computers, tablets, mobile devices, televisions, and LED lights all contribute to eye fatigue and possible damage because of the more energy they emit than the other end of the color spectrum.
Blue light glasses for kids may be an option to counter the effects of screen time. With mobile learning now a reality for many children across the country, kids are looking at more screens than ever before. You may want to consider adding blue light glasses to your list of school supplies this year.
Prospek makes some incredibly fashionable blue light glasses for adults and it’s nice to see they didn’t leave the kids out of it. These really fun Prospek Blue Light Blocking Glasses for Kids are colorful and also come in a couple of different frame styles as well. They’re flexible, durable, and come with swappable earpieces and a strap to keep them on smaller heads.
Personalization is a big deal for kids and these glasses almost encourage that with the various colors of frames and accessories. Although the yellow lens tint is barely noticeable, these glasses are effective in blocking 50 percent of all blue light and 90 percent of the most harmful spectrum. An oversized orange carrying case provides protection from scratches and other damage (like in a backpack).
BLUblox Kids Sleep+ Blocking Glasses aren’t just ultra-cool looking shades. They also are the only blue blockers that prevent 100 percent of all blue and green light between 400nm and 550nm available. These are lightweight, made from custom acetate with premium spring hinges for really great comfort.
BLUblox glasses are the ultimate in blue light protection, keeping out not only the blue spectrum but also green totally and completely. These glasses are meant to be worn after the sun goes down in order to keep digital light from reaching the eyes to prepare your kids for a great night’s sleep. These are meant for kids from four to eleven years of age. Older kids would do well with a small adult frame.
Kids love video games and spend a lot of time playing them. I should know since I’ve played them for over…well…never you mind. These Gunnar Cruz Blue Light Blocking Kids Glasses are perfect for that game player in your house. Gunnar doubles down on the technical look and sleek styling with these frames so that they’re great-looking even when that 65-inch display isn’t turned on.
The Cruz glasses come in navy, onyx, and a sweet black/teal combination as well as amber and clear lens varieties for each. The amber lenses keep out 65 percent of harmful blue light, about 30 percent more than the clear, so stick with the amber if you’re going to respawn all night. Gunnar claims that their blue light blockers are the preferred gaming glass for boys and girls and with how these look and feel, I can see why.
You have to love when a company gives its own marketing term to a medical symptom. In this case, Zenni Optical produces its Blokz Blue Blocker Glasses for Kids to take care of (wait for it) FryEye. FryEye is their way to describe eye fatigue caused by too much exposure to blue light from digital screens and artificial light as well as sunlight and UV rays.
Blokz Glasses are made with a special blue light blocking polymer incorporated into the lens that filters out harmful UV and blue light from the sources kids are exposed to on an increasing daily basis. The lenses are virtually clear as well as UV protected with an anti-scratch and anti-reflective hard coating.
These glasses are designed for all-day wear, not just for computer or gaming glasses. The look is classic but while Blokz offers up several styles for adults, this is the only frame produced specifically for children.
Mind Bridge offers up a line of Blue Light Blocking Glasses that feature little-to-no tint (there is a little yellow featured), crystal clear, and lightweight thermoplastic polycarbonate lenses. The frames are injection-molded, offer superior color perception, are shatterproof, and provide excellent durability. The lenses block 100 percent of harmful UV light, strengthen contrast and visual performance and alleviate eye fatigue by filtering specific short-wavelength blue light from computers, tablets, mobile devices, LED lights, TV, and more.
That’s all great of course but what is really exciting is how kids react to the various frame styles and colors. Mind Bridge offers something for everyone with 12 different choices from round to rectangle and from hot pink to crystal blue. These glasses are lightweight, impact-resistant, comfortable, and, above all else, cool to wear. These fit kids from three to nine-year-old kids best.
These Duco Kids Blue Light Glasses are a fairly stylish option for your littles to fight eye strain. The frame is a lightweight yet durable plastic that’s impact-resistant, a plus when dealing with children. The shape is sporty and comfortable, another plus for kids as you know they’re going to check themselves out in the mirror.
The lenses are tinted amber and block 90% of high-energy blue light. This may be a nice balance between completely yellow lenses which block 100% but might be distracting for kids. The glasses are of decent quality, feel right, and should hold up to most activities (especially those in front of a screen). On top of that, they’re affordable as well and come in two different styles.
I like it when things for kids are definitely made for them like these Seeafun Blue Light Blocking Glasses. They provide protection of up to 90 percent from blue light exposure. The frame is an ultra-light soft plastic that is strong and durable, yet flexible. Seeafun claims that the plastic used is food-grade material approved by the Food and Drug Administration so I suppose you have one more reason to enjoy them.
But here’s the thing: they come in five color combinations that are completely fun and silly. The package comes with a soft carrying case shaped like a car (I don’t know why it’s a car but I went with it), a mini-screwdriver for adjustment, lanyard, cleaning cloth, and a blue light testing kit so you can see how much blue light the lenses protect against.
These fit boys and girls from ages three to twelve but based on the look of them, your younger kids might enjoy them more. If your kids are going to look at screens, these blue blockers are an awfully fun way to help protect their little eyes.
Night Swannies Neon Kids glasses block close to 100 percent of blue light on the spectrum between 400 to 500nm. They provide protection for your kids’ eyes and help to alleviate symptoms of digital eye strain like irritation, eye fatigue, and headaches. You know how it can be with getting kids ready for bed, right? Made with anti-reflective and anti-glare orange lenses, Night Swannies for kids help calm them down and transition more easily for bedtime to get a really, really good night’s sleep.
You also know how kids are with wearing things. If they’re not comfortable, they’re not going to like wearing them. The acetate cellulose frames can be molded for a custom fit and the spring hinges allow for flexibility and durability to make sure they are comfortable on your little one’s face. Worn one to two hours prior to bedtime, these Night Swannies should help to make bedtime a little easier for everyone.
DefenderShield Kids Blue Light Blocking Glasses are a great solution for protecting your child’s eyes from blue light emitted from all the digital screens they’re looking at these days. Your kid should notice an improvement in eye strain when they wear these glasses which may reduce headaches, fatigue, dry eyes, and problems focusing.
DefenderShield offers these glasses in a number of stylish and fun frame color options to choose from. The frames are made of silicone rubber and are some of the most durable, flexible and lightweight material on the market. The CR-90 lenses are lightweight and shatterproof with an anti-smudge coating to help keep them clear all day and are available in 50 percent and 99 percent blocking options.
So let’s say you’re looking for blue light blocking glasses for your kiddo but haven’t found the exact color you’re thinking of? Fourchen offers their Anti-Blue Light Glasses for Kids in (get this) 22 distinct varieties. If you can’t find the color you’re looking for with these, maybe you’re a little tough to please? Just saying.
These glasses are perfect for daily use when your kids are using a computer, iPad, or mobile phone. They generally fit boys and girls from ages three to ten, but you may have to take a look at the details on the landing page to be sure. The frames are made of a twistable and durable plastic while the lenses are polycarbonate and block 90 percent of high energy blue light.
Best purchased for kids ages two to nine, these Gaming Glasses from Vseegr are fun, practical, and excellent for use with a computer, iPad, or television with a game console. Vseegrs glasses can cut 60 percent of the blue light emitted by digital devices to reduce eye strain and headache. The lenses feature an anti-reflective and anti-glare coating to help prevent digital eye strain.
The Vseegr Gaming Glasses include a hard case and soft cleaning cloth. They also come in eight kooky, crazy color options that are completely awesome. I sort of wish they made these for big-headed adults because I could totally get into a few of these.