7 Best CBD Oils for Acne: Your Buyer’s Guide

Read on to discover the best CBD oil for acne — or scroll down (below the product reviews) to read about my years of trial and error with cystic acne.

Studies have also shown that topical CBD applications can reduce the production of sebum (another leading cause of acne). So we’ve included topical CBD creams that could heal your acne more immediately.

For these long term CBD oil benefits, many acne sufferers take CBD internally (like with a CBD tincture ).

First, you should probably see a dermatologist. But if you’ve embarked on your own acne healing journey, take note: CBD has been shown to reduce inflammation, decrease anxiety, and even help balance hormones — all leading causes of acne.

Today, many people are using CBD oil for acne. Whether you’re facing occasional zits or painful cystic acne, you may have wondered about the best CBD oil for acne.

Who am I to tell you about the best CBD oils for acne?

I should probably start by telling you who I'm not: a dermatologist. Or a doctor of any kind.

I'm not an expert, and I can't guarantee that CBD will heal your acne.

I'm just a person who has experienced a lot of adult acne -- and who has also taken a lot of CBD oil.

I can't even claim to have cured my cystic acne for good. I thought I had it solved; I smugly believed my 8-year battle with cystic acne was over. It had almost been a whole year, cyst-free! People asked me how I did it. I started posting selfies.

And then life threw me a curveball that even the best CBD serum couldn't keep at bay.

(Stress is one of my leading acne causes. And sometimes, sadly, even all the CBD in the world can't eliminate your stress.)

Unfortunately, as I write this, I have a giant cyst on my chin. It pains me to admit this; I want to pretend it's not happening.

(Bright side: I am using this as an opportunity to test out topical CBD skincare solutions. I'll update this guide with my results ASAP!)

Still, that entire year without a single cyst feels like a huge victory. Yes, fellow cystic acne sufferers, it was even enough to time to heal all the scarring from previous cysts!

How did I experience this miraculous cyst-free year?

Well, it started last summer, right around the time I started writing about CBD for this website.

As I started covering the best CBD products (like the best CBD capsules, and the best CBD gummies), I started sampling a lot of CBD products.

And my acne seemed to disappear.

Of course, it's not quite that simple: I also seemed to be making healthier choices all around, particularly in regards to my diet and sugar intake. (More on that later.)

But it felt, for the first time, easier to make these decisions. Easier to resist my sugar cravings.

Was a daily dose of CBD actually helping me make other healthy decisions? Was it making me more mindful of my gut health?

I can't say for sure; wellness is a complex topic. But other CBD users have reported feelings of "clarity." Some CBD consumers say it's as if their body and brain are communicating more effectively.

This sort of internal clarity could, in theory, lead you to listen more closely to your body. Does it want a cookie -- or vegetables? Does it really want another glass of wine -- or should it just turn in early and get a good night's sleep?

Unfortunately, there's no magic bullet that will cure your acne overnight.

But diet and lifestyle changes are important. And CBD might help you make them.

Plus, CBD is a potent weapon to help you manage stress more effectively.

And stress is one of the leading causes of acne.

If you're dealing with cystic acne, you've probably heard that sugar can also be a leading cause. (Others suggest the culprit in your diet may be too much dairy.)

It is also theorized that a lot of cystic acne may result from blood sugar spikes. (For example, if you skip lunch and binge at night.)

If it's helpful, you can remember the three S's: stress, sugar, and spikes.

CBD may help you become more mindful of these factors.

Of course, if you're not looking for a holistic long-term solution, you can try a quick fix: You can visit a dermatologist for a cortisol injection into your cyst.

Of, if your acne is less severe (or you don't want to pay a dermatologist every time a cyst pops up), and you're not ready to try CBD oil for acne, you could check out the best tea tree oil soap bars, or the best goat milk soaps, or the best clay masks.

Or if you want to learn more about the benefits of CBD oil, check out the links below.

