7 Best CBD Oils for Acne: Your Buyer’s Guide

Today, many people are using CBD oil for acne. Whether you’re facing occasional zits or painful cystic acne, you may have wondered about the best CBD oil for acne.
First, you should probably see a dermatologist. But if you’ve embarked on your own acne healing journey, take note: CBD has been shown to reduce inflammation, decrease anxiety, and even help balance hormones — all leading causes of acne.
For these long term CBD oil benefits, many acne sufferers take CBD internally (like with a CBD tincture).
Studies have also shown that topical CBD applications can reduce the production of sebum (another leading cause of acne). So we’ve included topical CBD creams that could heal your acne more immediately.
Read on to discover the best CBD oil for acne — or scroll down (below the product reviews) to read about my years of trial and error with cystic acne.
1. Best CBD Topical for Inflamed or Broken Skin: Endoca CBD Salve (750mg)Price: $64.00Pros:
Cons:
- Endoca's state-of-the-art CO2 extraction facility ensures that "nothing but air" touches their hemp during extraction (so you don't have to worry about residual solvents)
- CBD from hemp grown organically in Europe, on Endoca's own sustainable organic farm
- Salve contains no artificial fragrances or preservatives, and can be applied to broken skin
- Also contains coconut oil
- Expensive for a small jar
- To treat serious acne, you may want to pair a topical CBD product like this with CBD oil taken internally
- Not guaranteed to work for acne
This Endoca hemp salve stands out because of Endoca’s super-clean, pharmaceutical-grade extraction process. You’ll feel good about putting this product on your skin, even during a painful flare-up.
This salve is also safe to use on broken skin (like, if you tried to pop your zit yourself). It contains CBD oil as well as coconut oil, which some experts recommend using on acne itself, due it coconut oil’s natural antimicrobial properties.
This does not contain any artificial fragrance, which can irritate sensitive skin.
We also selected this salve to include in our guide to using CBD oil for acne because of Endoca’s extraction process. They use a state-of-the-art CO2 extraction facility, which means their hemp touches “nothing but clean air” to withdraw the cannabinoids from the hemp.
This means you won’t have to worry about any residual solvents lingering in your salve. Endoca’s farm, facility, and process are about as organic as it gets.
Their hemp is grown organically in Europe, so you don’t have to worry about pesticide residue.
And you wouldn’t be the first person to apply Endoca’s hemp salve to your inflamed acne spots.
Earlier this summer, on the product page, a parent commented that they’d used this salve to treat their child’s acne.
It “reduced the redness,” the parent said.
Of course, as Endoca’s representatives explain, you may want to supplement this topical CBD salve with CBD you take internally, like a CBD oil tincture.
But if you already take a CBD supplement regularly, and you’re simply looking for a topical CBD salve to apply to your inflamed, angry skin, this is the perfect CBD product for you.
Find more Endoca CBD Salve (750mg) information and reviews here.
2. Best for Fighting Inflammation Internally with a Super Clean CBD Oil: RE Botanicals Organic CBD Oil 5000mgPrice: $199.99Pros:
Cons:
- One of the most pesticide-free and rigorously lab-tested CBD oils on the market today
- Lab results show the latest batch contains 5400 mg CBD, as well as 200 mg THC
- Full spectrum, extra-strength tincture for maximum full-body benefits with daily use
- Expensive
- No added flavors (so you may taste the slighly earthy flavor of hemp)
- Contains small amounts of THC, which will not get you high, but may not be ideal for anyone subject to random drug testing
This RE Botanicals Organic CBD Oil would be a great product for anyone looking to treat their acne-long term with regular CBD supplements because it’s one of the most organic, pesticide-free CBD products available.
And if you’re hoping for a daily CBD dosage to lead to visible results on your face, we figure you want CBD oil at its most potent and most pure. Even if it might cost a little more than some CBD oils.
That’s why we recommend RE Botanicals. We’re impressed with their commitment to organic standards, pesticide-free products, and regenerative agriculture.
In fact, they may be the most pesticide-free CBD brand on the market. (They are one of the only CBD companies on the market whose products are tested for glyphosate, a common pesticide, and whose CBD oils are “certified glyphosate-free.”)
Plus, this contains about 50 mg per dropper full (and 5000 mg total CBD). That makes it one of the most potent CBD oils available today, as well as the purest.
This is also a full-spectrum CBD tincture, which means it contains a “full spectrum” of other cannabinoids, including small amounts of THC.
Experts theorize that this “spectrum” of plant compounds may work synergistically in your body. So if you’re hoping for the holistic effects of regular CBD use — like reduced inflammation and lower stress, to fight the root causes of your acne problem — you probably want to opt for full spectrum hemp extract like this.
You can see from the test results from their latest batch of this tincture that it contains .2% THC. That’s still non-psychoactive. (The legal limit for hemp and CBD products is .3%). This level of THC won’t get you high, but it will help your body make the most of this potent CBD oil.
If you do the math on the results, you’ll also find that this batch contains about 5400 mg CBD per bottle. That’s 400 bonus milligrams!
If you still aren’t convinced that this is worth the steep price tag, consider that RE Botanicals donates 1% of their profits to supporting regenerative agriculture. (“Regenerative agriculture” describes methods of growing crops and food that restores the soil, rather than trashing and depleting it.)
So this is a purchase you can feel good about making. And feeling good, some holistic experts believe, may go a long way towards alleviating your acne in the long run.
Find more RE Botanicals Organic CBD Oil 5000mg information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Inflammation-Fighting Heavy Hitter: Mana Botanics CBD Oil with Turmeric (300 mg)Price: $55.00Pros:
Cons:
- Combines turmeric and CBD, two potent anti-inflammatory ingredients
- Inflammation is a leading acne culprit
- Turmeric grown organicallly on Hawaii
- Blended with organic MCT coconut oil
- Support a small business on Hawaii that's committed to sustainable agriculture
- Mana Botanics does not post their third-party lab results on their website, but will send them to you upon request
- (We have reviewed their lab results for earlier batches of this tincture, before including it in our product guides)
- Not everyone loves the flavor of turmeric (but reviewers have commented how much they love the flavor of this tincture)
This Mana Botanics CBD Oil with Turmeric would be perfect for anyone whose acne stems from chronic inflammation
And almost all acne is related to inflammation. Acne is usually a result, as any dermatologist will tell you, of a combination of bacteria (from clogged pores and/or oily skin), plus inflammation. (And often, stress and/or hormones will accompany this equation.)
If you can minimize your body’s inflammatory response, you may be able to minimize your acne.
And CBD oil is already a potent anti-inflammatory. Turmeric is also one of the natural ingredients most heralded for its anti-inflammatory properties.
And this is high-quality turmeric, grown in rich volcanic soil on Hawaii.
In this tincture, it’s blended with 300 mg CBD and organic MCT coconut oil.
(You can also choose a macadamia nut blend at checkout, made with Hawaiian-grown macadamia nut oil instead of coconut oil.)
Turmeric usually has a peppery-sweet flavor, and it’s a common ingredient in Indian cuisines, among others.
Customers love this flavor, and one mentions that he even applies this CBD oil directly to his face, as well as taking it internally as a supplement.
If you hate seeing the results of inflammation pop up on your face, take advantage of the double anti-inflammatory power of this CBD oil, thanks to its potent combination of cannabidiol and turmeric.
Find more Mana Botanics CBD Oil with Turmeric information and reviews here.
-
4. Best for Soothing Self-Care: CBDfx Charcoal Face Mask with 50mg CBDPrice: $6.99Pros:
Cons:
- Contains activated charcoal, which draws bacteria and dirt from pores
- Also contains topical CBD, which can help fight inflammation directly on your face
- Affordable
- Great way to relax for ten minutes - and get ready to glow!
- May not be as effective as internally-consumed CBD
- Some people are freaked out by sheet face masks like this
- Broad spectrum hemp extract means all traces of THC have been removed (which could theoretically render broad spectrum CBD less effective than full spectrum CBD)
This CBDfx Charcoal and CBD Face Mask is perfect for drawing out impurities and bacteria from your skin to help prevent future breakouts.
It combines both activated charcoal and 50 mg broad-spectrum CBD.
Activated charcoal is known for removing toxins, because it draws all toxins towards its own carbon molecules. (This is why some people consume activated charcoal internally, as part of a detox.)
With this mask, you’ll be drawing bacteria and dirt from your pores, while the broad spectrum CBD reduces inflammation. You’re reducing two causes of acne at once.
Plus, there’s something so indulgent and relaxing about kicking back with a face mask.
And lowering stress can be part of your acne-fighting strategy, too. So throw on this affordable face mask, lay back, and get ready to glow.
Full disclosure: CBDfx has sent me free products to test out in the past (but I’ve never actually tried their face masks).
Find more CBDfx Charcoal Face Mask with 50mg CBD information and reviews here.
-
5. Best with an Extra Acne-Fighting Ingredient: Medterra CBD & Manuka Honey MoisturizerPrice: $34.99Pros:
Cons:
- Contains real Manuka honey, which helps draw moisture into your skin, and helps your skin retain moisture even after application
- Keeping your skin moisturized can help prevent acne, because if your skin is too dry, it may overcompensate by producing more oil (leading to acne)
- You can choose between 125 and 250 mg CBD at checkout
- Not specifically designed to treat acne
- Somewhat expensive for a small container
- No additional scents (but it smells lovely; I tried it)
This Medterra CBD & Manuka Honey Moisturizer could be perfect for anyone who’s heeded the natural-beauty advice to apply honey to their acne.
This decadent, light moisturizer is made with not only 125 mg CBD, but also high-quality Manuka Honey.
If you’ve ever looked into natural solutions for your acne (particularly cystic acne, some of the most difficult acne to treat topically), you’ve probably come across experts urging you to put honey on your acne.
Because honey isn’t just soothing — it also contains natural antimicrobial properties, so it can fight the bacteria causing your acne.
If putting actual honey on your face sounds messy (and sticky), try this light, absorbent honey-infused moisturizer instead.
Multiple reviewers noted that they applied it to their face as a moisturizer, and at least one reviewer commented that it “quickly healed blemishes on [their] face.”
That could be due to the CBD content, or due to the honey, or to the helpful synergy between the two.
(Full Disclosure: I received a free sample of the 250 mg version, and I loved it. You can choose your level of potency at checkout.)
Plus, this isn’t just any honey. It’s Manuka Honey, which is heralded for its many beauty benefits.
This special type of honey is a natural humectant, so it helps pull moisture into your skin. Then, after you apply, it continues to help your skin retain that moisture.
Moisturizing is actually an important part of any acne-prevention strategy. If your face is too dry, your skin may try to overcompensate by producing more oil (or sebum, the acne-causing secretions of the sebaceous glands in your skin).
So it makes sense to use a moisturizer that helps your skin retain moisture, like this Medterra Manuka Honey CBD cream.
Find more Medterra CBD & Manuka Honey Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
6. Best for Daily Use wtih Colorado-Grown Hemp: Aspen Green Full Spectrum Hemp Oil 3000mgPrice: $145.00Pros:
Cons:
- Full spectrum hemp oil (with other cannabinoids) may help your body use CBD more effectively
- This tincture is tested for terpene content (and includes over a dozen terpenes), which may also help your body use it more effectively
- USDA organic CBD oil made from Colorado-grown hemp
- Somewhat expensive
- No added flavors, so may have a somewhat earthy hemp flavor
- Not tested for glyphosate, a common pesticide (similar to most CBD oil brands)
Aspen Green Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is a great option for anyone who wants to take CBD internally to treat their acne.
It’s USDA-certified organic CBD oil, which isn’t that easy to find. And if you’re looking for CBD for acne, you’re probably hoping for the most organic, cleanest tincture you can possibly find. (That’s why, in this guide, we’ve only included CBD tinctures that are certified organic.)
Aspen Green uses only organically-grown Colorado hemp. They blend it with organic MCT coconut oil.
Plus, this tincture includes full spectrum hemp oil. This means you’ll be consuming a “full spectrum” of cannabinoids, including THC, CBN, and CBG. On the product page, you can easily check out the test results for their latest few batches to confirm the levels of cannabinoids for yourself. (Their testing is conducted by Proverde Laboratories, an ISO-accredited third-party lab facility.)
And if you’re trying to start a daily CBD habit to treat your acne over the long-term, you probably want to use full-spectrum CBD oil.
Why full-spectrum?
Because experts believe that CBD works best when consumed with the other cannabinoids naturally found in hemp (instead of CBD that’s been stripped of these compounds). Full spectrum CBD oil may be more effective at reducing inflammation, managing stress, and balancing your hormones — all leading causes of acne.
You may be even better able to activate this “entourage effect” (the synergy between hemp’s plant compounds) by using this Aspen Green tincture. Their lab tests also include results for terpene content. (This is not super common among CBD companies, and helps set Aspen Green apart further from other CBD oils.)
If you check out the results, you’ll see that this tincture contains over a dozen terpenes. These are the flavor and scent molecules found in many plants — and they may help your body better absorb the benefits of CBD oil.
Find more Aspen Green Full Spectrum Hemp Oil 3000mg information and reviews here.
-
7. Best with Rigorously Tested Kentucky Hemp: Cornbread Hemp USDA-Organic Extra-Strength Full Spectrum CBD Oil 1500mgPrice: $109.99Pros:
Cons:
- Cornbread Hemp's products are rigorously tested by Kentucky's only DEA-registered testing facility
- USDA certified organic
- Full spectrum
- Somewhat expensive
- No added flavors, so may have a somewhat earthy hemp flavor
- Not tested for glyphosate, a common pesticide (similar to most CBD oil brands)
Cornbread Hemp Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil stands out because it’s USDA-certified organic, and it comes with multiple verification codes on the box.
And if you’re taking CBD oil for something as deep-rooted as chronic acne, you probably want the purest, most legitimate CBD oil you can find.
When you receive your order of Cornbread Hemp, one QR code takes you to “Cannverify,” where you type in a scratch-off code, to ensure you haven’t received a counterfeit product.
A QR code takes you to Cornbread Hemp’s lab results, which are conducted by Kentucky’s only DEA-registered testing facility.
The lab tests each batch of Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil for heavy metals, residual solvents, microbials, mycotoxins, and pesticides.
So this CBD oil is certified organic and rigorously lab-tested.
Cornbread makes multiple different products, but if you want the benefits of full spectrum hemp oil, choose this “whole plant” extract.
Full Disclosure: I received a free sample of Cornbread’s CBD oil. I loved it! It does have a mild hempy flavor, so if you’re looking for a flavored hemp extract, you may want to look elsewhere.
Find more Cornbread Hemp Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil information and reviews here.
Who am I to tell you about the best CBD oils for acne?
I should probably start by telling you who I'm not: a dermatologist. Or a doctor of any kind.
I'm not an expert, and I can't guarantee that CBD will heal your acne.
I'm just a person who has experienced a lot of adult acne -- and who has also taken a lot of CBD oil.
I can't even claim to have cured my cystic acne for good. I thought I had it solved; I smugly believed my 8-year battle with cystic acne was over. It had almost been a whole year, cyst-free! People asked me how I did it. I started posting selfies.
And then life threw me a curveball that even the best CBD serum couldn't keep at bay.
(Stress is one of my leading acne causes. And sometimes, sadly, even all the CBD in the world can't eliminate your stress.)
Unfortunately, as I write this, I have a giant cyst on my chin. It pains me to admit this; I want to pretend it's not happening.
(Bright side: I am using this as an opportunity to test out topical CBD skincare solutions. I'll update this guide with my results ASAP!)
Still, that entire year without a single cyst feels like a huge victory. Yes, fellow cystic acne sufferers, it was even enough to time to heal all the scarring from previous cysts!
How did I experience this miraculous cyst-free year?
Well, it started last summer, right around the time I started writing about CBD for this website.
As I started covering the best CBD products (like the best CBD capsules, and the best CBD gummies), I started sampling a lot of CBD products.
And my acne seemed to disappear.
Of course, it's not quite that simple: I also seemed to be making healthier choices all around, particularly in regards to my diet and sugar intake. (More on that later.)
But it felt, for the first time, easier to make these decisions. Easier to resist my sugar cravings.
Was a daily dose of CBD actually helping me make other healthy decisions? Was it making me more mindful of my gut health?
I can't say for sure; wellness is a complex topic. But other CBD users have reported feelings of "clarity." Some CBD consumers say it's as if their body and brain are communicating more effectively.
This sort of internal clarity could, in theory, lead you to listen more closely to your body. Does it want a cookie -- or vegetables? Does it really want another glass of wine -- or should it just turn in early and get a good night's sleep?
Unfortunately, there's no magic bullet that will cure your acne overnight.
But diet and lifestyle changes are important. And CBD might help you make them.
Plus, CBD is a potent weapon to help you manage stress more effectively.
And stress is one of the leading causes of acne.
If you're dealing with cystic acne, you've probably heard that sugar can also be a leading cause. (Others suggest the culprit in your diet may be too much dairy.)
It is also theorized that a lot of cystic acne may result from blood sugar spikes. (For example, if you skip lunch and binge at night.)
If it's helpful, you can remember the three S's: stress, sugar, and spikes.
CBD may help you become more mindful of these factors.
Of course, if you're not looking for a holistic long-term solution, you can try a quick fix: You can visit a dermatologist for a cortisol injection into your cyst.
Of, if your acne is less severe (or you don't want to pay a dermatologist every time a cyst pops up), and you're not ready to try CBD oil for acne, you could check out the best tea tree oil soap bars, or the best goat milk soaps, or the best clay masks.
Or if you want to learn more about the benefits of CBD oil, check out the links below.
