15 Best Aloe Vera Gels to Make Hand Sanitizer

If you’ve been trekking from store to store in search of hand sanitizer, did you know it’s simple to make your own at home with aloe vera gel and alcohol? The recipe has been vetted by medical professionals at Healthline, among others. Your homemade sanitizer can be made even more effective by adding a drop or two of your favorite naturally antibacterial essential oils like tea tree or rosemary. If those scents aren’t your favorite, any citrus essential oil can give you some antioxidant power as well as a comforting and pleasant aroma.

We’re here to help you with a selection of the best aloe vera gels you can buy right now, and to quickly sanitize your phones, devices, and other personal items, you might want to consider purchasing a UV light sanitizer or a UV sanitizing lamp.

Making your own hand sanitizer at home is an even better idea as we’re seeing all the reports of products that have been made with ethanol rather than isopropyl alcohol. More than 80 brands have been deemed dangerous for your health.