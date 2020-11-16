15 Best Aloe Vera Gels to Make Hand Sanitizer

15 Best Aloe Vera Gels to Make Hand Sanitizer

If you’ve been trekking from store to store in search of hand sanitizer, did you know it’s simple to make your own at home with aloe vera gel and alcohol? The recipe has been vetted by medical professionals at Healthline, among others. Your homemade sanitizer can be made even more effective by adding a drop or two of your favorite naturally antibacterial essential oils like tea tree or rosemary. If those scents aren’t your favorite, any citrus essential oil can give you some antioxidant power as well as a comforting and pleasant aroma.

We’re here to help you with a selection of the best aloe vera gels you can buy right now, and to quickly sanitize your phones, devices, and other personal items, you might want to consider purchasing a UV light sanitizer or a UV sanitizing lamp.

Making your own hand sanitizer at home is an even better idea as we’re seeing all the reports of products that have been made with ethanol rather than isopropyl alcohol. More than 80 brands have been deemed dangerous for your health.

In these times, it's become almost impossible to find hand sanitizer at the store. According to the CDC, you need a hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol-based. If you are planning to make your own at home, you must use a formula of isopropyl alcohol mixed with some other ingredient as a thickener. All-natural, pure aloe vera gel is one option to create yours, as long as your formulation is correct.

Per the World Health Organization (WHO), glycerol or glycerine is another option to give it a thicker texture than pure rubbing alcohol. 

In addition, our news division at Heavy.com has also consolidated some excellent information to give you a variety of DIY recipes.

How Can You Use Aloe Vera Gel?

Once our current health crisis has passed, you'll find lots of ways to use aloe gel. It's a natural moisturizer that feels clean and leaves your skin feeling smooth.

Use it as a solution to fight dandruff and acne because it has natural anti-inflammatory properties that even help to heal scars.

It's been used to soothe sunburns, but aloe gel does so much more. It acts as a great aftershave, helping to reduce razor burn and eliminate bumps according to the experts at Healthline.

Can You Take Aloe Vera Gel As a Supplement?

Lots of people consume aloe gel for its health benefits. WebMD cites its effectiveness as a natural laxative, but say that it's also an effective treatment for psoriasis, radiation burns, and it may even help to lower cholesterol. 

If you don't grow your own aloe vera plants at home, the gels we've recommended are great natural remedies to lots of different skin conditions, and while the health emergency lasts, you can find lots of ways to use it. This article from HealthLine has many helpful ideas to get you started.

