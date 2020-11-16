15 Best Aloe Vera Gels to Make Hand Sanitizer

If you’ve been trekking from store to store in search of hand sanitizer, did you know it’s simple to make your own at home with aloe vera gel and alcohol? The recipe has been vetted by medical professionals at Healthline, among others. Your homemade sanitizer can be made even more effective by adding a drop or two of your favorite naturally antibacterial essential oils like tea tree or rosemary. If those scents aren’t your favorite, any citrus essential oil can give you some antioxidant power as well as a comforting and pleasant aroma.
We’re here to help you with a selection of the best aloe vera gels you can buy right now, and to quickly sanitize your phones, devices, and other personal items, you might want to consider purchasing a UV light sanitizer or a UV sanitizing lamp.
Making your own hand sanitizer at home is an even better idea as we’re seeing all the reports of products that have been made with ethanol rather than isopropyl alcohol. More than 80 brands have been deemed dangerous for your health.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The world seems fraught with things to disrupt our peace of mind, which is why we like Pura D’or’s lavender-infused aloe vera gel. It soothes your skin as well as your senses with USDA Certified organic aloe and organic lavender oil. While it smooths and soothes skin, it also helps to tame irritation and fight acne. In fact, it will even give you shinier hair if you use it as a conditioner. This two-pack of big 16-ounce recyclable pump bottles can also come in handy for a myriad of uses, from eliminating the itch from bites and stings this summer to helping fight dandruff.
You can also find Pura D’or aloe vera gel in lemongrass, jasmine, and bergamot lime-infused options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re looking for organic products, First Botany is one of our favorite companies for pure and natural formulas. This aloe vera gel comes with an added ingredient you’ll love. It has tea tree oil, well known for it’s naturally antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. If you’re planning to make a hand sanitizer, you can’t go wrong with this addition, and it adds a super refreshing scent in addition to its other positive properties.
This gel comes in a big 16 ounce pump bottle, so if you use the recipe of one part alcohol and two parts aloe gel, you’ll end up with a full 48 ounces of sanitizer, which will go a long way at the moment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When things seem to be selling out quickly, if you like a product it’s great when you can find it in singles, three packs and even six packs like this Premium Nature Aloe Vera Gel. Naturally anti-bacterial, aloe gel can help those with acne and other skin irritations according to the experts at Medical News Today. Get more than one of these 12 ounce bottles so you can keep one on hand for summer’s sunburns, while using another as a skin moisturizing solution or deterrent to razor burn. Keep one to whip up your own homemade hand sanitizer and you’ll have your medicine chest stocked for the coming months.
100% pure and natural aloe gel, this product is produced in the USA, and you can also get it in much larger quantities from a gallon jug to a 20 pack of 12 ounce bottles.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Honeyskin aloe vera gel is made from 100% pure organic aloe leaf. This gel is non-sticky and enriched with orchid stemcells, cucumber and apple stem cells. This combination actually helps improves your skin’s defense shield, allowing skin to recover quickly from wounds and sunburn. It soothes skin irritation and stimulates the rapid regeneration of skin cells.
This pump bottle has eight ounces of gel to cool and soothe skin, but it can also be easily measured out to create your own hand sanitizer at home per this recipe from the experts at Healthline.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re in the market for aloe vera gel, you want to know it’s pure and natural. That means it is packaged with no artificial ingredients, fragrances and additives and that’s exactly what you’ll get in this bottle of Beauty by Earth aloe gel. It’s 98% organic and comes in an 8.5 ounce bottle that’s easy to pour into your hands. The amber bottle ensures that this gel stays fresh and doesn’t get any UV damage from light.
Great for moisturizing as well as for soothing skin irritations, aloe vera is filled with tons of organic compounds that make it an essential in any natural beauty regimen. If you’re wanting to make hand sanitizer with this gel, simply mix it one part to two parts Isopropyl alcohol and you’re set as long as your mix contains at least 60% alcohol, per this article from the Centers for Disease Control.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re shopping for aloe vera gel to make hand sanitizer, why not consider one that already comes with an antibacterial edge like this gel from New York Biology? This big 16 ounce bottle comes already infused with tea tree oil, known for centuries as an antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial treatment. Naturally derived aloe vera gel is filled with antioxidants like vitamins A and C, to help counteract dry and cracked skin from frequently washing. It’s also an excellent choice as a non-oily face moisturizer for those who suffer from acne and other skin irritations.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re looking for 99% pure aloe gel but you’re worried what that other 1% might be, there’s nothing but good stuff in SEVEN Minerals aloe vera gel. In fact, this gel is made from certified organic aloe vera plants grown right in Texas. But this gel also has seaweed extract which has been shown to deliver huge benefits to your skin because it’s rich in betacarotene, a powerful antioxidant.
If you love to support family-owned businesses, you’ll like knowing this product is produced by one. The company was developed out of their desire for more natural products. This cold-pressed formula comes with an e-book of recipes for all kinds of different uses. It comes in a 12 ounce bottle, but you can also get this aloe gel in a one gallon jug.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ideal for prepping a small batch, or a mega-size one, thanks to multiple size options. Whether you’re looking for a small bottle for skincare or you want a gallon to make all kinds of home recipes from hand sanitizer to hair conditioner, iQ Natural aloe vera gel gives you those options. Certified organic and 100% pure, this gel smoothes on and dries without leaving that tight or sticky feeling some others might. It moisturizes, reduces skin irritations from sunburn and shaving, and can even help to reduce dandruff because it reduces scalp inflammation and itching. That’s a winner.
You can also buy this aloe vera gel in a two pack or a 32 ounce jug.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s hard not to be attracted to this two pack of Holika aloe soothing gels just because of the clever packaging. We love that the 8.5 ounce bottles stand on end meaning you’ll have no struggle getting every last drop out of each one. It soothes bug bites and bee stings, sunburns and other skin irritations and it’s made with 99% aloe vera so you’re getting exactly what you’d hoped for. This gel goes on light and dries with a non-sticky finish. Use one bottle to make your hand sanitizer and save the second for all the summer sun and bugs that are on the way.
Per many users, this gel is as close to what you’d get from squeezing the actual aloe leaf gel onto your skin and works wonders for blackheads and acne as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Aloe vera contains antioxidants, enzymes, vitamins A and C, and it is highly anti-inflammatory. It can help treat burns, acne and dry skin, according to this article from the Baylor College of Medicine. That’s why this big 16 ounce bottle is great to keep in the house at all times for a variety of reasons. Each bottle is 100% pure gel extracted from organically grown aloe vera plants. It’s antioxidant-rich with beta carotene, so it also protects your skin from damaging free radicals.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We first fell in love with Sky Organics for their African Black Soap body wash for acne, so their 99.8% natural aloe vera gel was a natural choice that we knew we could trust. This aloe vera gel is cold-pressed to make sure none of its efficacy is lost through heat or pasteurization. And while aloe is naturally antioxidant-rich, this gel is also enriched with vitamin C to promote healthy and glowing skin. It’s lightweight, absorbs quickly with no sticky feeling, and helps to preserve moisture prior to using your favorite creams and lotions. It comes in an eight ounce bottle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
While we’d never encourage you stockpiling at this juncture, we do think buying products in bulk is a smart idea at all times. That’s what makes this big 33.8 ounce bottle of Forever aloe vera gel such a good find. It gives you enough 99.7% pure aloe gel to use as a nutritional supplement, cosmetic treatment, or to brew up your own batch of hand sanitizer. At less than a dollar per ounce, this bottle is a terrific value compared to others, and it’s also Halal and Kosher certified if you’re using it as a supplement.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We’ve given you pump bottles, squeeze bottles and even aloe gel in tubs, but Green Leaf Naturals aloe vera gel is a little bit different. Harvested on a family farm, this gel is made from freshly cut aloe leaves and cold-pressed for maximum efficacy. The aloe juice is them charcoal filtered to ensure its purity. Filled with essential vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and proteins for your skin and hair, this spray formula is great for the beach or the bathroom.
While it’s somewhat less gel-like than many others, it would still be absolutely suitable for hand sanitizer recipes too, and having the 12 ounce gel bottle would definitely make it easier to use once mixed with alcohol.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Some things are best left simple and pure, and NaturSense Organic Aloe Vera Gel is simply that. It’s 99.75% pure organic aloe with nothing to get in the way of its soothing and healing properties. Did you know aloe can even minimize scarring after an injury? Because aloe vera reduces pain and inflammation, it’s regularly used by clinicians like those at Contemporary Clinic.
With this aloe gel, you’ll notice it may have a different hue each time you get it because as the aloe plants move through the seasons their internal juices change color. That way you can tell it’s all-natural. This 12 ounce bottle has an easy to dispense top. If you’re getting it specifically to treat injuries, you might also want to add scar cream to your healing regimen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another in our lineup of 99.75% pure organic aloe vera gels, this gel from Nature Lab Cosmetics gives you eight ounces of pure cold-pressed aloe gel. You can use it on your face and the rest of your body as a natural moisturizer, skin soother, and irritation reducer. It’s cruelty free, vegan and the thin texture absorbs quickly leaving skin feeling so smooth.
Mix it with essential oils to give your hair a luscious fragrance boost in addition to added moisture and shine, or use it plain, or make hand sanitizer with it. Either way it’s a solid choice.