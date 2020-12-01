13 Best Head Shavers: Which Is Right for You?

13 Best Head Shavers: Which Is Right for You?

The world of men’s head shavers features a ton of options. There are a lot of guys in the world, ergo: a lot of shavers. And for a long time now, thanks to movie stars, it’s become cool to be bald. After Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, and Michael Jordan did it, then millions of other guys around the world started to follow suit. Here’s the best way to get the perfect chrome dome.

Best Head Shavers: A Thin Confession

We admit that we are not bald and we don't shave the head. We, sadly, are stuck in Dante's first circle of hell: thin hair limbo. We have lifeless, useless, thinning hair. (We may even sometimes wish we needed to shave the head, but our noggin is not shaped in a cool shape that looks good shaved. We would look like a D-list jack 'o lantern.) That said, we know about shaving the face. And we know about men's grooming. And we know how to do lots (and lots) of research. That's how we've ended up with this list of rock-solid skull shavers (and more). We researched TF out of this thing and found that...if Dante were writing about shavers, he'd have four circles.

Men's Electric Shavers: The Big Four

When you talk about the world of shaving -- at least in the U.S. -- there are four brands that rise to the top.

Braun
Panasonic
Remington
Philips Norelco

If you look at the websites devoted to shaving (and there are some great ones out there), you'll consistently find that those four brands are recommended all the time. But the majority of talk about which electric shaver is better is centered around the face. There's not much mentioned about shaving the head. The few head-shaving-only reviews we did find often offered a very similar conclusion: Braun, Panasonic, Remington, and Philips Norelco. And we don't dispute that those brands offer great shavers: they're all found below. But we wanted to focus strictly on the best head shaver. That's when you find out: there aren't a lot of brands dedicated solely to shaving the dome.

Head Shavers: How This List Works

So our list is broken down into two sections:

The Best Head Shavers
The Best Combination Head & Face Shavers

Our first four recommendations are in The Best Head Shavers category: shavers made specifically for the head.

Pitbull Silver Shaver Rotary
Remington HC4250 Shortcut Pro
Wahl Professional 5-Star Balding Clipper
HeadBlade MOTO Razor

The final five recommendations are for The Best Combination Head & Face Shavers: shavers for the head and the face (and anywhere else your heart or significant other tells you to trim).

Braun Series 9290CC Men’s Electric Foil Shaver
Philips Norelco Rotary Shaver 4500
Panasonic ES8243A Arc4 Foil Shaver
Remington F5-5800 Foil Shaver
SweetLF 3D IPX7 Rotary Shaver

The price range is very broad. The brands are, basically, all highly regarded or, at the very least, the models listed get super strong customer reviews on Amazon. 

Now let's get to some serious lid grooming. Take a look at the list and be sure that you'll love whatever you choose from our list of the 13 Best Head Shavers: Which Is Right For You?

What Are Some Good Looking Go-Withs?

When the head looks good, the dude looks good, so keep adding to that good looking arsenal!

