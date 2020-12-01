13 Best Head Shavers: Which Is Right for You?

The world of men’s head shavers features a ton of options. There are a lot of guys in the world, ergo: a lot of shavers. And for a long time now, thanks to movie stars, it’s become cool to be bald. After Jason Statham, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, and Michael Jordan did it, then millions of other guys around the world started to follow suit. Here’s the best way to get the perfect chrome dome.
This head shaver was invented by a guy who is bald and is on the go. He figured out how to make the best head shaver for guys like him: they want something that works really well and is really simple. A big plus to this unit is that it doesn’t have the three rotary blades that are normally seen: it has five. Skull Shaver has three versions of its popular Pitbull Shaver: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. We’re suggesting the Pitbull Silver Shaver.
From Pitbull: “We completely re-engineered Pitbull blades. They shave faster and smoother than any of our previous models. The final drive gear is 22% larger, delivering more hair cutting torque to the blades. The cutting area has been increased by 10%, allowing you to shave more area in less time. Each blade articulates 33% more, allowing the shaver to better conform to the shape of your head.”
This head shaver has three things going for it: Versatility, Affordability, and Popularity. The Remington Shortcut Pro features nine different length-adjusting combs, so you can get the hair to the exact length you’re looking for. It comes in a 13-piece kit — including a charging adaptor and a travel pouch — so the price point is great. Like the Pitbull (the first item on this list), the Shortcut Pro is designed to be ergonomically simple and easy to use. If you want a step up from the included travel pouch, Remington makes a hard travel case. The Shortcut Pro’s run time on a charge is a respectable 40 minutes, but the bonus is that you can operate it with the corded charger.
Wahl invented the hair clipper in 1919 and is a globally established leader in professional, home, and pet grooming, as well as massagers. The Wahl 5-Star comes with the clipper, two attachment combs, oil, cleaning brush, instructions, power adapter, and a red blade guard. The blades are German-milled titanium with a self-sharpening design and they cut at twice the speed of pivot motors. It is corded (the cord is eight feet long) and while Wahl says it cuts “surgically close,” you may need to do some finishing with a razor, depending on the look you’re going for. This unit ranks very high in many reviews. Groomandstyle.com included it in its top seven best electric head shavers, saying “for those guys who do not want to shave completely but want a closer trim than most hair clippers offer, the Wahl 5-Star Balding Clippers are a brilliant solution.” For more versatility, cop Wahl’s eight-pack of cutting guides.
A lot of guys overlook a body grooming kit as a head shaver kit but they really shouldn’t Often times the best body groomers can handle the scalp with ease. This Remington kit provides a ton of power and versatility. The Remington brand has been helping guys get that fresh and clean look without having to spend a fortune at the barbers or stylish every year. This kit includes 9 attachments for all your grooming needs: Full-Size Trimmer; Foil Shaver; Nose, Ear, and Detail Trimmer; Vertical Body Hair Trimmer; Hair Clipper Comb with 8 Length Settings; 3 Beard and Stubble Combs. With self-sharpening blades and a 70-minute runtime, the maintenance on this kit is minimal.
The big difference here: it’s not an electric shaver. This is a “regular” blade razor that fits in the palm of the hand and is pushed around the dome to get a perfectly smooth shave. HeadBlade’s razor is a four-blade design that fits into the unit, which is like a little car. It actually has a practical reason for that: the wheel moves to accommodate the contours of the skull. InstantGrooming.com included this unit in its top five razors for shaving the head. A four-blade replacement pack is available. And if you want some of HeadBlade’s skin treatments, try the HeadSlick shave cream or the ClearHead aftershave. The MOTO is HeadBlade’s newest version of this type of head shaver.
This is probably the Rolls Royce of the list, and it has a Rolls Royce price. That said, this is consistently ranked as one of the best shavers out there and it works great as a skull shaver. The Braun Series 9 is a foil shaver, as opposed to rotary shaver. It’s got five shaving elements — four cutting elements and one “SkinGuard.” In addition, it features two specialized trimmers with titanium coating. Foil shavers generally should be used with just an up and down or back and forth motion (not a circular motion). The Series 9 has a 10-D contour adaption feature, meaning the flexible head moves in 10 directions and adapts to the skin. The unit features Intelligent Sonic and AutoSense Technology which has been engineered to capture more hair with each stroke. This one comes with a cleaning station, which means you can just pop it in and the station takes care of everything. This is a wet and dry unit, meaning it can be used with shave cream. This is Braun’s top of the line unit. For lower price points, check out Braun’s Series 7 or Series 5, both exceptionally rated.
This is another of the big four (Philips Norelco, Braun, Remington and Panasonic) and it gets fantastic reviews. This works very well as a head shaver, but its starring role in virtually all the online reviews is as a face shaver. That said, we’re including it here because of its high performance and because it does rate well on the handful of head-shaving-only reviews. Whereas the Philips above is a rotary, the Panasonic Arc4 is a foil shaver. The “4” in the name refers to the fact that this is a four-blade system. The unit features a pivoting shaver head, which makes it much easier to use on the dome. It’s a wet or dry shaver, so you can use it in the shower and/or with foam or gel. It features a pop-up shaver trimmer for the ‘stache or burns. The LCD display toward the bottom of the handle has a five-stage battery indicator, a cleaning reminder and more. If you want the cleaning station, too, this pack includes the shaver and the clean and charge station. A newer version — although more expensive — is the Panasonic Arc5.
This is a very affordable unit for being a men’s shaver that comes with a lot of features. The rechargeable wet/dry electric shaver can be used on both the head and the face. Because it has only three rotary heads, it will take less time than other shavers. It will also have the versatility you’re looking for if you don’t want stubble on the dome (or face) because one of the attachments has the ability to perform a clean sweep of both face and head. For a dedicated beard and head trimmer, the Philips Norelco Series 5100, which has four comb attachments.
The F5 from Remington is primarily a face shaver but it can definitely be used for shaving the noggin. As one reviewer says: “This shaver definitely works. I use it to shave my head. It provides a very close, smooth, and comfortable shave for my head. Trust me, it works extremely well!” This foil shaver features a one-hour runtime off a two-hour charge and it can be used while plugged in. It also features a very convenient five-minute quick charge which powers it enough to provide one full shave. It also features a pop-up trimmer for the burns and ‘stache.
This is the only product in the list that isn’t either, a) dedicated to head shaving only, or, b) one of the Big Four (Panasonic, Remington, Philips Norelco, Braun). It’s also extremely affordable for what you get. The SweetLF IPX7 is a wet or dry shaver, so you can use it with shaving cream. It also has a pop-up trimmer for detail work. The charging is unique: it’s charged with a USB cord. It doesn’t come with a plug, but you can use your cell phone or device plug. It charges fast: a one hour charge provides two hours of shaving time and if it’s out of juice, a quick five-minute charge will give you enough power for one shave. It has a five-stage power display so you know where your power supply is at. You can use this in the shower and it cleans easily in the sink.
This incredibly cost-effective and durable 5-in-1 grooming kit can handle both your head and face to create a stubble-free shaving area. It features floating rotary shavers for a smooth and comfortable shave both wet and dry. If you’re like me you like to take care of your shaving in the shower. This is the perfect groomer/head shaver to do that with. Being that it is completely cordless and has a 50-minute runtime you should have ample time to get your grooming done on a single charge. You can even forget to charge it for weeks and it will still hold it’s original charge. This kit also comes with a nose and ear trimmer for those hard to reach places, an adjustment guide comb, a pre-shave massage brush to lift hair and soften stubble and facia deep cleaning brush. Also available in a facial grooming trimmer only.
This head shaver is wet or dry, meaning it can be used with shaving cream. It features Philips’ “pivot, flex and float system” which keep the rotary heads in close contact with the skin. It also has a pop-up trimmer for sideburns, etc. Shaving time is 50 minutes after an eight-hour charge. If you need a hard travel case, there is one available.
The Remington Arc5 electric razor is a great option for the guy that doesn’t want to have to update his head shaver every year or two. This razor is meant to last and features rotating blades with pressure sensors that will give you a close shave without leaving any stubble behind. With a lithium-ion battery, this thing is meant to last for years and years and is easy to clean and easy to charge. The flex pivoting head will get all of those hard to reach places and can also be used wet or dry. With an LCD display, you can see how much power is left in the shaver at a quick glance. Definitely a great investment for the guy that likes a clean shave on his head and face.