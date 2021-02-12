9 Best Thermometers: Compare, Buy & Save

If you are looking for a lightweight, sleek and easy to use, digital thermometer for babies, children and adults then you have come to the right place. This digital thermometer provides clinically accurate results in 60 seconds or less. This thermometer is so accurate it can calculate temperature to within 2/10 of a degree Fahrenheit. If you are charting temps for an infant or baby this thermometer will remember the last temperature it took.

It features a tone indicator that beeps at peak temperature while another tone indicates when temps reach 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit or above. With purchase, you will receive the thermometer, a plastic storage case, battery which will last for approximately 3000 readings. Every family and household should have one of these in their medicine cabinet as well as emergency and/or first aid kits, and should also have one in your vehicle for travel.