17 Best Walkers for Seniors: Your Easy Buying Guide

As we age, mobility frequently becomes more difficult. But when the key to better mental and physical health means getting up and around, it becomes crucial, and at some point, even the best canes don’t provide nearly enough stability.
We’ve researched the best walkers for seniors and everyone else to come up with an awesome list of possibilities to choose from. Each offers some unique combination of design and usability assets that will provide you with the options that work for your particular circumstances.
Whether you’re dealing with age-related disabilities, impairment from a stroke, surgery, or other medical issues, these walkers can help you or your loved one navigate the road to recovery. This list provides you with some distinctly different designs, each geared toward offering high quality, whether you’re searching for a basic walker on a budget or you’re looking for a deluxe rollator model.
1. Drive Medical Nitro Euro Style Rollator WalkerPrice: $283.00Pros:
Cons:
- Unique European design adds stability
- Cross brace frame makes it easy to fold
- Comes with an easy clean 18 inch nylon seat
- Big front wheels are great on all terrain
- Spendy compared to some
- A bit hard to control on smooth surfaces
- Somewhat too large for those of more diminutive size
When you think about using a walker or rollator, it’s hard not to giggle a bit about one that’s called “Nitro”, but hey, we think that’s part of the charm with this one. The Euro design is quite different than most of the walkers we’ve reviewed here, with an ultra-compact design, and an easily collapsible frame. The handle on the seat allows for a simple grab and lift to partially collapse the walker when need be, to get through tight spaces.
Large front wheels increase stability even on grass or more rugged, and the 18 inch wide nylon seat is especially comfortable for those with larger frame sizes, plus it’s super easy to keep clean. It comes with a generous removable zippered storage bag, ergonomic handles and a cross brace design that makes it easily foldable.
This walker can accommodate up to 300 pounds. Made of lightweight aluminum, it weighs in at just 17.5 pounds, which my own 88 year old mom has no difficulty lifting into her Kia Soul. And we love that it comes with a clip to keep it locked when it’s folded. For folks over six feet tall, you can get the Nitro with a tall frame.
If you’re looking for a rollator that can double as a transport chair, the Drive Nitro Duet is the perfect solution with all the benefits of of both.
-
2. Best Walker for Tall Folks: UPWalker Original Upright WalkerPrice: $695.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can accommodate individuals up to 6' 4" and 350 pounds
- Wider stance adds stability
- Seat size wider than most
- Many amenities including storage bag and cup holder
- An expensive investment
- Quite heavy compared to others
- Wider stance makes it harder to maneuver in tight spaces
Finding a walker that fits, especially if you’re over 5′ 10″, is so difficult. The taller you are, the worse they seem to make you stoop. That’s why this UPWalker upright walker is a back-saving find. Sized right for individuals up to 6′ 4″ and 350 pounds, this walker offers comfort, stability and maneuverability plus a lot of added options others don’t.
With a balanced center of gravity, you’ll feel stable from the beginning. Certified for indoor and outdoor use, this walker is great on all terrains. And we love the fact that this walker has rubber wheels instead of hard PVC. It features a wider 25.5 inch seat size for added comfort as well, and that wider seat gives the entire walker a wider stance for stability. The padded armrests are adjustable to give you custom comfort.
Locking hand brakes allow you to safely sit, while sit-to-stand handles give you added support when you’re ready to get back up. This walker has a large and roomy stow and go bag that velcros to the front. Plus this walker even has a cup holder up top to make sure hydration (or coffee!) is always within reach. You’ll also love that it comes fully assembled and ready to go.
-
3. Best Compact Walker: NOVA Traveler 3 Wheel Rollator WalkerPrice: $158.00Pros:
Cons:
- Wide wheels make it stable on the most uneven terrain
- Removable storage pouch, basket and tray add convenience
- Stands even when folded
- Narrow profile when folded makes storage a breeze
- Three wheels make it less stable that a four wheel model
- No seat for rest breaks
- Heavy for its size
With wider eight inch wheels than most, this three wheel walker is just the ticket for someone who likes to travel on uneven terrain, through parks, and off traditional sidewalks and paved surfaces. It’s height adjustable from 33 inches to 37.25 inches, which means it can accommodate anyone from about 5′ 5″ to 6′ 2″ tall. That means it’s got lots of flexibility. While it has a weight capacity somewhat lower than others at 250 pounds, this walker doesn’t feature a seat. It’s strictly for those who are on the move.
It comes with a large zippered storage pouch, wire basket and tray, all of which are easily removable. The hand holds feature a comfortable grip, and easy to use hand brakes which can be locked if you’re standing in one place. With a lifetime warranty on the frame, and a five year warranty on the brakes, this walker is built to last.
Another standout feature in our option is the small profile when this walker is folded. At just 9.25 inches wide it’s so simple to slip behind a sea or into a closet. The other thing we think you’ll love about this walker is that even when it’s folded, it stands in a stable upright position, at the ready for the next use.
-
4. Best Upright Walker: Roller-GO Double Foldable Upright WalkerPrice: $329.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of the few that can accommodate taller frame sizes up to 6' 6"
- Double folding design makes for easy storage
- Fairly lightweight at just 21 pounds
- Adjustable padded forearm cuffs minimize wrist strain
- Seat handle can be uncomfortable to sit on
- Not as maneuverable as some
- Some reports of unpadded arm rests
Have you been searching for a walker that can accommodate very tall frame sizes? You’re not alone in your frustration that many available options simply don’t fit people over about 5′ 10″. That’s why you’ll be pleased with the Roller-GO upright walker that can accommodate folks as tall as 6′ 6″ in height – one of the few that does.
This walker has quite a few options that make it different from others as well. In addition to the height adjustability, it offers adjustable padded forearm cuffs that assist with maintaining an upright posture while not straining wrists. That can go a long way toward reducing back strain. At just 21 pounds, it has a compact carry high-quality mesh grocery/shopping bag that can be set in the front of the rollator.
The eight inch hard rubber wheels will never go flat and can negotiate most surfaces with ease. The grips are easy on the hands and the brake is comfortable to engage. Another feature we think is especially noteworthy is the wider space between the rear wheels making it less likely you’ll trip if you have a wider gait.
Storage is made simple with a double folding design that is reminiscent of an umbrella stroller.
-
5. Comodità Brava Compact Rolling WalkerPrice: $255.00Pros:
Cons:
- Big wheels with rubber tires are stable on slippery surfaces like wood and tile
- 17.5 inch wide seat accommodates people with larger frame sizes
- Comes with a convenient storage bag
- Design adds more walking space to minimize tripping
- More pricey than many
- A bit heavy at 18.5 pounds
- Somewhat difficult and time consuming to fold up
Small but sassy, this compact rolling walker from Comodità can manage the weight load of some of the larger models, but does it without adding size. This walker also features one of the widest seat pans, at 17.5 inches across. That means you can walk somewhere, and sit in comfort without feeling pinched in. At a comfy height of 22.5 inches from the floor, the seat allows for plenty of walking space, as does the uniquely designed frame.
Ten inch front wheels, and eight inch wheels in back with rubber tires provide lots of stability, and they stay nice and grippy, even on more slippery surfaces like wood and tile. This walker comes with a removable cup holder, cane holder, and shopping bag, as well as a practical storage bag that makes it easy to take anywhere.
The double fold design makes it easy and compact to transport, yet this walker still has to ability to handle up to 300 pounds.
-
6. Best Bariatric Walker: Medline Heavy Duty Bariatric Folding WalkerPrice: $68.00Pros:
Cons:
- Durable for large frames up to 6' 4" and 500 pounds
- Folds easily with two tabs to allow sides to fold in
- Cross bars at the front and side ensure safety
- Dual wheels allow for easy movement
- Wide distance between hand grips accommodates large frame sizes
- Not the best for outdoor use
- May not fit through many standard doorways
- Doesn't feel super heavy duty to the largest users
For post-surgical needs or general use, not all walkers are created equal. Sometimes a bariatric walker is the only solution to get someone up and moving, especially when they don’t feel like it. This walker is rock solid for those with larger frames, accommodating up to 500 pounds. Excellent for regaining stability after injury or surgery, this walker is heavy-duty, with arms that fold in for easy storage.
Unlike rollator walkers, this walker is specifically to handle the tough stuff, particularly like adding stability as you stand or sit. The extra-wide frame makes it suitable for larger users who struggle to find a walker for their specific needs. The frame is made from durable aluminum and the double five inch wheels in front add additional stability while in use.
The cross brace and dual side braces ensure stability. This walker adjusts to users from 5′ 5″ to 6′ 4″ in height. Two easy buttons allow the walker to be folded for simple storage in narrow spaces. Handle grips on each bar allow for hands to rest comfortably while using.
-
7. Medline Simplicity Rollator WalkerPrice: $210.00Pros:
Cons:
- Extra wide memory foam seat is super comfy
- Eight inch wheels make it very stable
- Locking brakes that unlock with a click
- Weighs in at just 17 pounds
- Easily folds flat
- Expensive compared to many
- Too wide for standard doorways
- Brakes can be difficult to adjust
The Euro style rollator walker has so many attributes that any senior will love. While it’s super sturdy, with big 8 inch wheels for great stability, we’re really impressed with some of the added features that make the more expensive price tag totally worth it.
This mobility tool has built-in Microban antimicrobial protection, to prevent mold, mildew and other stains from ever becoming a problem. That provides the user and/or their caregiver a shield against bacteria, viruses, germs or other disease organisms. While this walker also accommodates up to 300 pounds, it has an extra wide 24 inch seat that can be flipped up and out of the way to provide more space while walking, or making it easy to get close to sinks and countertops.
The under seat storage area is extremely convenient for carrying a jacket or notebook, and the loop hand brakes can lock in place and easily unlock with a simple click of the handles. It also comes with a built-in cup holder for water bottles or their favorite insulated mug of coffee for a morning stroll in the neighborhood. It also folds flatter than many other models making storage a breeze.
-
8. Evolution Lightweight Medical Walker RollatorPrice: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- At just 14 pounds this walker is very lightweight
- Multiple size options mean a customized fit
- Plush padded seat and back rest
- Simple to collapse
- The most expensive of those reviewed
- Open storage bag isn't as secure as zippered bags
- Doesn't include a cup holder
Weighing in at just 14 pounds, this ultra-lightweight rollator ranks as one of the best walkers for seniors who are on the hunt for something they can easily heft into their trunk or back seat. The tight front casters give it extreme maneuverability making it extra convenient for moving around tight spaces both indoors and outside.
Tool free height adjustability is another of it’s winning attributes, meaning you can customize the fit to your frame size with the simple turn of a knob. It easily folds from the center to remain standing for storage, and it comes with a hefty open storage bag as well. The wide backrest is comfy, as is the plush padded seat. Large wheels and easily locking hand brakes make starting and stopping a breeze.
Don’t let the lightweight design fool you. This walker handles a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds, and it comes in three colors – pink, black and blue. Depending on your height, you can order this walker in three different sizes, including mini, regular and tall. The tall walker accommodates up to 350 pounds.
-
9. Drive Medical Go-Lite Oversized Rollator WalkerPrice: $159.00Pros:
Cons:
- Large wheels make this walker seriously stable
- Wide padded seat and back rest allow for rest periods on longer excursions
- Fold easily for storage
- Convenient carry basket for necessities
- Accommodates up to 500 pounds
- Can pinch fingers when folding for storage
- Doesn't lock closed when folded
- Doesn't comfortably accommodate larger frame sizes
The Drive Go-Lite Oversized Walker has been a real Godsend for my mom who suffered a stroke a couple of years ago. This walker is super stable and has a whole host of amenities that have made it possible for her to rehabilitate to the point where she hardly needs to use it anymore.
The 8-inch non-marring wheels are ideal for indoor and outdoor use, especially if you are looking for something that can handle somewhat uneven terrain while maintaining complete stability. This walker is height adjustable and has easy to use hand brakes which makes it ideal for the senior who intends to stay active and keep moving.
For longer excursions, the padded seat makes for a quick resting place, and the padded back makes it extra comfortable. It also features a convenient seat level basket for carrying any necessities – from a water bottle to a wallet or purse. It also easily folds for quick storage in the trunk or other vehicle spaces, so it can go anywhere they need it to.
This walker can accommodate up to 500 pounds, the padded seat is extra wide, so a person’s frame size is worth keeping in mind as the seat is 18 inches across. One thing I’m impressed with is how many things this walker can be used for, from transporting a laundry basket to carrying in bags of groceries. Clever.
-
10. Beyour Upright Walker with BackrestPrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique design limits stooping
- Comfortable hand grips and wrist rests
- Seat with backrest for sitting
- Very maneuverable front wheels
- Obstacle aid pedal allows for easy lifting of front wheels
- Much heavier than most
- Not as functional for taller frame sizes
- Could be more roomy from side to side to accommodate wider striders
Have you been concerned about walkers that leave your back in a stooped-over position? Often that results in accidents because you find yourself of the person who uses a walker looking down instead of ahead. The Beyour upright walker is a distinctly different design that addresses that issue head-on.
This walker is created for people who want to stand up straight but still require some assistance dealing with mobility issues. With six levels of adjustability for people from 5’1″ to 5’10” in an upright position, or for people up to six feet tall in a slight stoop, this walker features wrist rests to allow for easy ergonomic reach to the handgrips. Handbrakes and a locking mechanism keep this walker stable when stopped.
When used in the sitting position, this walker features a backrest. It also includes a detachable shoulder bag, as well as a cane/umbrella holder. The eight inch wheels have a 360-degree swivel function in front, making this walker extremely maneuverable on all kinds of surfaces. An obstacle aid pedal allows you to easily lift the front wheels to get this walker over curbs and other small impediments.
-
11. Best Lightweight Walker: Able Life Space Saver WalkerPrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- At just eight pounds it's easy to toss in the car
- Simple folding design
- Stands on its own when folded
- Accommodates up to 400 pounds
- Back slides break easily and are hard to replace
- Not enough stride space front to back
- Not great for outdoor use
Perhaps you’re not in the market for a full rollator walker. If you’re looking for a basic walker to use around your home while recovering from injury or surgery, or you just need a bit more stability than a cane offers, the Able Life space saver walker is a solid choice. It can fold up to four times smaller than a standard rollator walker, so it’s easy to slip next to your chair or into the car.
At just eight pounds, this walker isn’t exactly a lightweight when it comes to performance. With six inch fixed front wheels and easy-glide skis in back, it can accommodate folks up to 400 pounds on all kinds of terrain. The handles can be adjusted from 32 to 38 inches from the floor and at 24 inches wide it can easily slip into tighter doorways and between tables or store displays.
When folded (much like an umbrella stroller) this walker is a mere 5 x 7 inches in diameter, and it can stand on its own while folded. Get it in three fun metallic shades. If you’d like a storage bag or swivel wheels, they can easily be ordered separately.
-
12. Hugo Mobility Portable Rollator WalkerPrice: $107.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The most widely adjustable for different heights
- Narrower profile fits through most standard doors
- Ergonomic hand grips make braking more natural
- Tool free assembly
- Very narrow seat pan
- Hard wheels aren't the best on slippery surfaces like tile and wood
- More difficult to collapse and reopen than many
The company who is well known for its popular electric mobility scooters also makes many more mobility devices like this four wheel rollator walker. What makes it one of the best walkers for seniors? We’d highlight its particularly light weight, which is just over 15 pounds, making it one of the lightest reviewed. That’s important for seniors who often want to fold their walker and store it or take it in the car.
It also has one of the widest levels of adaptability in terms of height, being adjustable for people from five feet tall to 6′ 2″. The ergonomic hand grips make accessing the brakes natural and comfortable. No tools are required to assemble this walker and it easily folds down to stow and go.
With a weight capacity of 300 pounds, it’s worth mentioning that the seat has a more narrow profile than many at just 12 inches wide. Under the padded seat you’ll find a convenient storage bag and this walker also has a padded backrest, making it comfy when it’s time to take a break. The big eight inch wheels make for added stability as well.
-
13. OasisSpace Aluminum Rollator WalkerPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique design with larger front wheels to increase stability
- Easy to use on uneven terrain
- 350 pound weight capacity among the largest of all reviewed
- Partial collapse feature to get through tight doorways
- Difficult to completely collapse
- Product instructions are lacking
- Heavier than some
This lightweight walker features a unique design that combines larger 10 inch wheels in front, and eight inch wheels in back, delivering more stability on grass, trails and other uneven surfaces. The large front wheels take the pressure while the back ones smoothly glide you wherever you desire to go. The wheels give users agile control, and the brake arms offer ease of access.
This rollator walker features an extra wide seat for added comfort while resting, and can accommodate up to 350 pounds – one of the highest weight limits of all those we’ve reviewed. It also has a wide padded backrest which allows for easy sitting at a computer, desk or table.
It comes equipped with a large stow bag to carry enough supplies for longer walks or days shopping, and also features a simple partial collapse if you need to fit it through tight doorways. Another bonus? Really easy assembly, which you’ll love.
OasisSpace also makes a slightly different designed rollator walker that also gets rave reviews for its sturdy build and easy collapse.
-
14. Medline Rollator WalkerPrice: $118.00Pros:
Cons:
- Comfy padded seat and backrest
- Folds easily by simply lifting the seat
- Cushioned grips and locking brakes
- Handles feature easy height adjustment
- Less features than some
- Handles don't extend enough for taller folks
- Smaller wheels than many
If you’ve been on the hunt for a lightweight walker that easily folds and stows without calling in extra help, this Medline walker weighs in at just 16 pounds. By simply lifting the seat it folds flat so you can slide it behind a car seat or into the trunk with no worries.
While this walker lacks some of the frills of others, it doesn’t scrimp on the necessities. It has an easily adjustable height. The handles can be moved by simply removing a twistable knob and sliding bars up or down. Cushioned grip handles offer plenty of support and a quick push down on the brakes lock the walker in place.
The comfy cushioned seat can be simply flipped up to get to the roomy storage bin underneath, and the padded backrest makes taking a break a pleasure, not a pain. Much like the other Medline walker we reviewed, this one also features that anti-microbial finish that helps keep germs and bacteria at bay. This walker can accommodate up to 250 pounds.
-
15. Lumex 3-Wheel Cruiser Lightweight & Compact Folding WalkerPrice: $84.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable handles with brakes and locking mechanism
- Very lightweight at just 14 pounds
- A good option for those who don't need a seat
- Adjustable for different heights
- Large zippered storage pouch
- No seat
- Not as stable as a four wheel walker
- May roll faster than you're expecting
This is a good walker for those who only use one occasionally. If you’re thinking of getting a walker to use specifically when you’re out and about, whether it’s for a trip to the grocery or a stroll through the park, if you don’t need a seat, but you just need the added mobility, the Lumex three-wheel walker is a compact and lightweight option that’s easy to keep in the back seat or trunk of your car.
This walker weighs in at just 14 pounds, with an aluminum frame that’s supremely adjustable. The handles adjust from 33 inches to 37 inches to accommodate a variety of different heights. The ergonomic handles are easy to use and feature both brakes and a locking mechanism so the walker stays in place should you sit down for a rest.
The smooth-rolling eight inch wheels are solid and stable whether you’re using this walker indoors or out, and you’ll appreciate the large zipper pouch that can accommodate all your necessities from purses to smaller oxygen machines. This walker comes in blue, red or pewter, and it’s affordable enough to be a backup option for a larger walker with a seat.
-
16. Vive Folding Rollator WalkerPrice: $136.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 300 pound weight capacity
- Can fold to a more compact size than most
- Includes a removable storage bag
- Sport wheels are good on many surfaces
- Not the best for taller frame sizes
- Quite heavy compared to many
- Tires aren't the best on soft carpets
One thing you’ll know if you’ve ever wrestled to get your own or someone else’s walker into your car is the importance of easy foldability. The Vive rollator walker is one of the most convenient we’ve seen when it comes to a compact size for storage, whether it’s in your trunk, back seat, or closet. While this walker unfolded can be as large as 36 x 28 x 18 inches, it can actually be folded down to a compact 22 x 11 x 9 inch size, as the front wheels can be removed with the simple push of a button.
But don’t confuse portability for a lack of needed features, because this walker has all those things you’d want in your mobility aid. It includes a convenient seat with a backrest. The handles are angled to position hands in a neutral position, reducing strain and fatigue. Easy access bicycle-style hand brakes allow users to slow down quickly and wheel locking brakes ensure the walker stays in place while sitting down or standing up.
This walker includes an integrated cane holder as well as a detachable storage bag to keep necessities such as a phone, wallet or medications close at hand. Eight-inch sport wheels are game for all kinds of surfaces, and while portable, this rollator can accommodate up to 300 pounds and offers easy height adjustment.
-
17. ELENKER Upright WalkerPrice: $219.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Upright design keeps you erect to eliminate pain from stooping
- Padded armrests relieve on neck and shoulders
- 360 degree swiveling front wheels make it easy to maneuver
- Seat with back rest and a storage bag too
- Not the best choice for very short or very tall individuals
- Feels tippy at first
- Hard PVC wheels magnify bumps
Many seniors struggle with back problems which are made worse by stooping over a traditional walker. This ELENKER upright walker solves that allowing for a straight back stance while keeping you mobile. This walker is height extendable from 38 to 46 inches from the ground. It’s easy to maneuver, thanks to the 360 degree swiveling front wheels made from PVC.
Padded armrests keep your body aligned and help to eliminate painful neck and shoulder strain caused by stooping. It also has a comfortable seat with a backrest and storage back to keep necessities close at hand. Hand brakes allow you to lock out the back wheels so you won’t slip when sitting down. The walker can handle weights up to 300 pounds, and will keep folks up to 5′ 10″ tall in an erect position, while taller individuals will have a slight stoop when using it.
This walker folds for simple storage, and requires little assembly. You won’t need any special tools to have it ready to roll in minutes.
What Amenities Should Your Walker Have?
They provide comfy seats and backrests for breaks while you're strolling the neighborhood, as well as increased stability and safety. Our advice? Be sure to investigate the differences in wheel sizes and materials. Larger wheels work best on uneven terrain, and rubber tires can make skids less likely.
Do they have easy to use hand brakes that lock? You'll also want to look at how easily they fold and store, how much weight can they accommodate, and specifics like seat width and height adjustability.
Why Should You Consider Using a Walker?
For seniors who are often sidelined due to arthritis pain, medical professionals advise them to keep moving and exercising as the best way to minimize discomfort. A walker or rollator can significantly enhance their ability to do just that.
In fact, the Heart Association recommends moderate walking for just 10-15 minutes per day, three to four times a week, in order to increase strength and stamina. While that might seem like a lofty goal for some, the right walker can make it quite possible, as well as more pleasurable.
What Are the Best Cheap Walkers?
Clearly, not all walkers are the same. When it comes to price, you'll discover it's all about amenities. Among the most affordable in the category are bariatric walkers, which are most commonly used for physical therapy, and for those with larger frames who need assistance to get moving again.
There are lots of reasons to consider a bariatric walker, and the experts at VeryWellHealth have done a nice job explaining when and how they work best in the physical therapy environment.
What Are Some Other Uses for Walkers?
Even if you or your loved ones don't plan to use a walker as a long term mobility aid, you'll be surprised at the many uses you'll find for them, once you have one.
From carting in groceries from the car to moving unwieldy laundry baskets and boxes, your walker can allow you to do lots more tasks independently.
