17 Best Walkers for Seniors: Your Easy Buying Guide

When you think about using a walker or rollator, it’s hard not to giggle a bit about one that’s called “Nitro”, but hey, we think that’s part of the charm with this one. The Euro design is quite different than most of the walkers we’ve reviewed here, with an ultra-compact design, and an easily collapsible frame. The handle on the seat allows for a simple grab and lift to partially collapse the walker when need be, to get through tight spaces.

Large front wheels increase stability even on grass or more rugged, and the 18 inch wide nylon seat is especially comfortable for those with larger frame sizes, plus it’s super easy to keep clean. It comes with a generous removable zippered storage bag, ergonomic handles and a cross brace design that makes it easily foldable.

This walker can accommodate up to 300 pounds. Made of lightweight aluminum, it weighs in at just 17.5 pounds, which my own 88 year old mom has no difficulty lifting into her Kia Soul. And we love that it comes with a clip to keep it locked when it’s folded. For folks over six feet tall, you can get the Nitro with a tall frame.

If you’re looking for a rollator that can double as a transport chair, the Drive Nitro Duet is the perfect solution with all the benefits of of both.

There are many other walkers for seniors worth considering, including models that allow for a more upright position for those with back problems.